Robert's by the Lake
20884 Farm to Market Road 306
Canyon Lake, TX 78133
APPETIZERS
BAYOU BITES
Ground alligator with shrimp and crawfish pieces, bell peppers, green onion, jalapeño, and breadcrumbs. Served w/ Remoulade.
CREOLE PISTOLETTE
Shrimp, Andouille, veggies & cheddar in puff pastry.
SOUTHWEST CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Grilled chicken, corn, black beans, bell peppers, and pepper-jack in a chipotle tortilla w/ chipotle ranch for dipping.
SEAFOOD STUFFED MUSHROOMS
Baby portabella caps stuffed with seafood mix (shrimp, white fish, ccrab, peppers and onions), w/ brown butter drizzle.
GATOR NUGGETS
Alligator meat, marinated in spicy buttermilk, lightly breaded & fried. Voodoo Cream Sauce for dipping.
CAJUN BBQ RIBS
St. Louis-style pork ribs, coated with Cajun BBQ rub & Cajun BBQ sauce and baked.
BOUDIN BALLS
Cajun-braised pork and rice coated in Panko breadcrumbs and deep-fried w/ Remoulade for dipping.
CAJUN FRIES
Spicy cheese sauce w/ shrimp and crawfish tails, served over French fries. Simple, but oh, so good!
APP SPECIAL (Tuna Tartare)
APP SPECIAL (Fried Seafood Mac)
SOUPS
GUMBO CUP
With rice & your choice of protein.
GUMBO BOWL
With rice & your choice of protein.
CHICKEN TORTILLA CUP
Chicken, corn, black beans, tomato, onion, cilantro, and pepper-jack in Southwest broth. Topped with seasoned crispy corn tortilla strips, and avocado (when available).
CHICKEN TORTILLA BOWL
Chicken, corn, black beans, tomato, onion, cilantro, and pepper-jack in Southwest broth. Topped with seasoned crispy corn tortilla strips, and avocado (when available).
A LA CARTE
CREAMY GREENS (SIDE)
Chopped greens sauteed with fresh onion in a parmesan cream sauce.
CREOLE COLESLAW (SIDE)
Shredded cabbage marinated mixed with mayo, vinegar, and chef's blend of spices.
DIRTY RICE (SIDE)
Rice, peppers, onions, and ground beef. Kicked up a notch with hot sauce and seasoning.
FRENCH FRIES (SIDE)
Almost guaranteed to hold their crunch on the way home.
JALAPENO CHEESE GRITS (SIDE)
Classic grits with just a slight kick from the jalapeno cheese they are made with.
MASHED POTATOES (SIDE)
These creamy mashed potatoes are made with roasted poblano peppers and pepperjack cheese for a nice kick.
RED BEANS & RICE (SIDE)
Red beans slow simmered with onions, bell peppers, jalapeños & celery until deliciously tender. Served with a scoop of white rice.
MASHED POTATOES (SIDE)
SEAFOOD CAKE (1) (SIDE)
Gulf shrimp, jumbo lump crab, and whitefish combined with bell peppers, onion, and green onion, then dusted with Panko and sautéed.
VEG OF THE DAY (SIDE)
Call store for today's current veg of the day.
GRILLED CHIX (SIDE)
Seasoned, grilled chicken breast.
CRWFSH TAILS (SIDE)
GRILLED SHRIMP 4 (SIDE)
Nothing quite beats shrimp fresh off the grill.
GRILLED SHRIMP 8 (SIDE)
Nothing quite beats shrimp fresh off the grill.
SPECIAL (Corn w/ Crawfish)
WHITE RICE
ANDOUILLE SAUSAGE (Side)
One link of grilled andouille sausage.
SALADS
SIDE SALAD
Greens mix with grape tomatoes, red onion, and house-made croutons. Choice of dressing.
CRAWFISH SALAD
Greens mix topped with fried crawfish tails, tomato, onion, and cheddar, remoulade vinaigrette on the side.
SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SALAD
Greens mix topped with grilled chicken, chile-seasoned corn, black beans, tomato, cilantro, pepper-jack, avocado (when available), and seasoned crispy tortilla strips. Chipotle ranch on the side.
Special Salad (Tequila Lime Shrimp)
BURGERS/SANDWICHES
BAYOU BURGER
Alligator, crawfish, shrimp, and veggies in a Panko-dusted patty, served on a cheddar-jalapeño bun with Remoulade aioli & pepper-jack cheese. Lettuce, tomato & onion on the side.
CAJUN TURKEY CLUB
Double-stacked oven-roasted Cajun turkey breast and candied pepper-bacon with cheddar & pepper-jack cheese, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato & red onion on Texas toast.
HOUSE BURGER
Seasoned, Certified Black Angus beef on a cheddar-jalapeño bun with cheddar cheese, mayonnaise & brown mustard. Lettuce, tomato & onion on the side.
CATFISH PO'BOY
Fried catfish, served on a French roll with Cajun coleslaw, Remoulade aioli & pepper-jack cheese.
CRAB PO'BOY
Battered & fried softshell crab, with Cajun coleslaw, Remoulade aioli & red onion on a cheddar-jalapeño bun.
SHRIMP PO'BOY
Fried shrimp, served on a French roll with Cajun coleslaw, Remoulade aioli & pepper-jack cheese.
FEATURE SANDWICH (Philly)
Salmon Lettuce Wraps
ENTREES (L)
ENTREES
BEEF TENDERLOIN MEDALLIONS
Two 4-oz beef tenderloin medallions w/ bacon-onion demi-glace. Roasted poblano & pepper-jack mashed potatoes & vegetable of the day.
BLACKENED RIBEYE
12 oz Black Angus steak, coated w/ blackening seasoning and pan seared. Creamy parmesan-shrimp sauce, roasted poblano & pepper-jack mashed potatoes & veg of the day.
CARNE ASADA W/ CHEESE ENCHILADAS
Marinated Black Angus flank steak, grilled and topped with sharp cheddar enchiladas & ranchero sauce. Roasted poblano & pepper-jack mashed potatoes & veg of the day.
CATFISH ATCHAFALAYA
Blackened or fried catfish topped with crawfish etouffee. Dirty rice & Cajun coleslaw.
CHICKEN & SAUSAGE JAMBALAYA
Roasted chicken & Andouille sausage sauteed with diced tomato, onions, celery, and bell peppers, then simmered in homemade chicken stock w/ white rice. Cajun coleslaw on the side.
CHICKEN FRIED STEAK
Tender beef cutlet coated in ground pepitas and flour, then fried. Roasted chile bechamel, roasted poblano & pepper-jack mashed potatoes & creamy greens.
CHILE RELLENO
Poblano peppers stuffed w/ chile-braised pork, corn, black beans, tomato & cilantro, topped w/ queso fresco, then baked. Roasted poblano & pepper-jack mashed potatoes.
CILANTRO LIME CHICKEN
Pan-seared marinated chicken breast on a bed of roasted poblano & pepper-jack mashed potatoes. Topped with black beans, chile-roasted corn, seasoned crispy tortilla strips, and avocado (when available). Vegetable of the day on the side.
CRAWFISH ETOUFEE
Crawfish tails & veggies, white rice and a side of Cajun coleslaw.
GRILLED RIBEYE
12 oz Black Angus ribeye, seasoned & grilled. House-made steak sauce, roasted poblano & pepper-jack mashed potatoes & veg of the day.
PORK AU POIVRE
SEAFOOD CAKES
Gulf shrimp, jumbo lump crab, and whitefish combined with peppers & onions, dusted with Panko and sautéed. Remoulade sauce, dirty rice & creamy greens.
SHRIMP AND GRITS
Gulf shrimp sautéed in brown butter sauce and served atop jalapeño-cheddar grits. Topped with flash-fried spinach and served with creamy greens.
SHRIMP LANGIAPPE
Jumbo shrimp stuffed with seafood mix (shrimp, white fish, crab, peppers and onions) and baked. Topped w/ bacon crumbles, pico de gallo, pepper-jack cheese & green onions. Drizzled w/ lemon butter. Dirty rice and veg of the day.
FEATURE (Herb/Parm Crusted Grouper)
FEATURE (Tamales)
FEATURE (Pan Seared Duck)
Taco Tuesday Plate
PASTAS
CAJUN PASTA
Shrimp and Andouille, tri-color bell peppers, onions & garlic, tossed with chipotle cream sauce & bow-tie pasta, and sprinkled with parmesan cheese.
SOUTHWEST CHICKEN PASTA
Linguine with roasted chicken, bacon, black beans, onion, red bell peppers, cilantro, and creamy garlic sauce. Pepper-jack and fresh cilantro on top.
BIANCA'S VEGETABLE PASTA
DESSERTS
BEIGNETS
Fried dough sprinkled with confectioner’s sugar. A New Orleans classic!
CREME BRULEE
Classic crème Brûlée with a berry surprise!
JOLT CAKE
Flourless chocolate-espresso cake covered with chocolate ganache.
NEW MEXICO CHILE CHEESECAKE
Chef Robert’s special cheesecake recipe on a bed of ancho & guajillo pepper sauce.
WHITE CHOCOLATE BREAD PUDDING
Toasted French bread and white chocolate chips baked in custard sauce. Topped with crème Anglaise and served warm.
Dessert Special (Pecan Pie)
Dessert Special (Banana Cream Pie))
DESSERT SPECIAL (Pecan Pie Cheesecake)
Bottled
Canned
ALTSTADT HEFEWEIZEN
CRAWFORD BACH
FIRESTONE WALKER 805
FREETAIL SOUL DOUBT IPA
SAN MARCOS BLONDE
DYE-IT PILLS
HIJACK CREAM ALE
INFAMOUS IPA
SALLY SKULL
SWEEP THE LEG PB STOUT
MIGHTY SWELL BLKBRY
MIGHTY SWELL PEACH
INFAMOUS OKTOBERFEST
INFAMOUS PUMPKIN MASSACRE
AUSTIN EAST CIDERS BLOOD ORANGE
White
AUGUST KESSELER RIESLING BTL
TERRA D'ORO CHENIN BLANC VIOGNIER BTL
SAL DO CHENIN BLANC BTL
EMMOLO SAUVIGNON BLANC BTL
STONLEIGH SAUVIGNON BLANC BTL
CONUNDRUM WHITE BLEND BTL
BARONE FINI PINOT GRIGIO BTL
RAINSTORM PINOT GRIS BTL
MER SOLEIL SILVER CHARDONNAY BTL
FERRARI CARANO CHARDONNAY BTL
CSM CANOE RIDGE CHARDONNAY BTL
FESS PARKER CHARDONNAY BTL
WARDS OLE' ORLEANS WHITE BLEND BTL
Red
HAUTE-BLANVILLE PINOT NOIR BTL
SEA SUN VINEYARD PINOT NOIR BTL
THE PRISONER PINOT NOIR BTL
BAROSSA VALLEY GSM RED BLEND BTL
CHATEAU BONNET BORDEAUX BTL
DAOU PESSIMIST RED BLEND BTL
"THE BIG EASY" RED BLEND BTL
CLINE SEVEN RANCHLANDS MERLOT BTL
NEYERS ZINFANDEL BTL
20 ACRES CABERNET BTL
SERIAL CABERNET SAUVIGNON BTL
OBERON CABERNET SAUVIGNON BTL
CSM CANOE RIDGE CAB BTL
TRUCHARD CABERNET SAUVIGNON BTL
ANTIGAL MALBEC BTL
PENFOLDS SHIRAZ BTL
PATZ & HALL PINOT NOIR
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Creole & Southwestern Cuisine
20884 Farm to Market Road 306, Canyon Lake, TX 78133