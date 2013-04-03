Restaurant header imageView gallery

Robert's by the Lake

review star

No reviews yet

20884 Farm to Market Road 306

Canyon Lake, TX 78133

Order Again

Popular Items

CHICKEN FRIED STEAK
CARNE ASADA W/ CHEESE ENCHILADAS
BAYOU BITES

APPETIZERS

Spicy cheese sauce w/ shrimp and crawfish tails, served over French fries. Simple, but oh, so good!

BAYOU BITES

$14.00

Ground alligator with shrimp and crawfish pieces, bell peppers, green onion, jalapeño, and breadcrumbs. Served w/ Remoulade.

CREOLE PISTOLETTE

$16.00

Shrimp, Andouille, veggies & cheddar in puff pastry.

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$11.00

Grilled chicken, corn, black beans, bell peppers, and pepper-jack in a chipotle tortilla w/ chipotle ranch for dipping.

SEAFOOD STUFFED MUSHROOMS

$14.00

Baby portabella caps stuffed with seafood mix (shrimp, white fish, ccrab, peppers and onions), w/ brown butter drizzle.

GATOR NUGGETS

$14.00

Alligator meat, marinated in spicy buttermilk, lightly breaded & fried. Voodoo Cream Sauce for dipping.

CAJUN BBQ RIBS

$15.00

St. Louis-style pork ribs, coated with Cajun BBQ rub & Cajun BBQ sauce and baked.

BOUDIN BALLS

$13.00

Cajun-braised pork and rice coated in Panko breadcrumbs and deep-fried w/ Remoulade for dipping.

CAJUN FRIES

$14.00

Spicy cheese sauce w/ shrimp and crawfish tails, served over French fries. Simple, but oh, so good!

APP SPECIAL (Tuna Tartare)

$16.00Out of stock

APP SPECIAL (Fried Seafood Mac)

$14.00Out of stock

SOUPS

GUMBO CUP

$7.00

With rice & your choice of protein.

GUMBO BOWL

$10.00

With rice & your choice of protein.

CHICKEN TORTILLA CUP

$7.00

Chicken, corn, black beans, tomato, onion, cilantro, and pepper-jack in Southwest broth. Topped with seasoned crispy corn tortilla strips, and avocado (when available).

CHICKEN TORTILLA BOWL

$10.00

Chicken, corn, black beans, tomato, onion, cilantro, and pepper-jack in Southwest broth. Topped with seasoned crispy corn tortilla strips, and avocado (when available).

A LA CARTE

CREAMY GREENS (SIDE)

$6.00

Chopped greens sauteed with fresh onion in a parmesan cream sauce.

CREOLE COLESLAW (SIDE)

$5.00

Shredded cabbage marinated mixed with mayo, vinegar, and chef's blend of spices.

DIRTY RICE (SIDE)

$5.00

Rice, peppers, onions, and ground beef. Kicked up a notch with hot sauce and seasoning.

FRENCH FRIES (SIDE)

$4.00

Almost guaranteed to hold their crunch on the way home.

JALAPENO CHEESE GRITS (SIDE)

$6.00

Classic grits with just a slight kick from the jalapeno cheese they are made with.

MASHED POTATOES (SIDE)

$6.00

These creamy mashed potatoes are made with roasted poblano peppers and pepperjack cheese for a nice kick.

RED BEANS & RICE (SIDE)

$6.00

Red beans slow simmered with onions, bell peppers, jalapeños & celery until deliciously tender. Served with a scoop of white rice.

MASHED POTATOES (SIDE)

$6.00

SEAFOOD CAKE (1) (SIDE)

$8.00

Gulf shrimp, jumbo lump crab, and whitefish combined with bell peppers, onion, and green onion, then dusted with Panko and sautéed.

VEG OF THE DAY (SIDE)

$6.00

Call store for today's current veg of the day.

GRILLED CHIX (SIDE)

$6.00

Seasoned, grilled chicken breast.

CRWFSH TAILS (SIDE)

$8.00

GRILLED SHRIMP 4 (SIDE)

$6.00

Nothing quite beats shrimp fresh off the grill.

GRILLED SHRIMP 8 (SIDE)

$10.00

Nothing quite beats shrimp fresh off the grill.

SPECIAL (Corn w/ Crawfish)

$1.00Out of stock

WHITE RICE

$1.00

ANDOUILLE SAUSAGE (Side)

$3.00Out of stock

One link of grilled andouille sausage.

SALADS

SIDE SALAD

$6.00

Greens mix with grape tomatoes, red onion, and house-made croutons. Choice of dressing.

CRAWFISH SALAD

$17.00

Greens mix topped with fried crawfish tails, tomato, onion, and cheddar, remoulade vinaigrette on the side.

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SALAD

$16.00

Greens mix topped with grilled chicken, chile-seasoned corn, black beans, tomato, cilantro, pepper-jack, avocado (when available), and seasoned crispy tortilla strips. Chipotle ranch on the side.

Special Salad (Tequila Lime Shrimp)

$22.00Out of stock

BURGERS/SANDWICHES

BAYOU BURGER

$14.00

Alligator, crawfish, shrimp, and veggies in a Panko-dusted patty, served on a cheddar-jalapeño bun with Remoulade aioli & pepper-jack cheese. Lettuce, tomato & onion on the side.

CAJUN TURKEY CLUB

$14.00

Double-stacked oven-roasted Cajun turkey breast and candied pepper-bacon with cheddar & pepper-jack cheese, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato & red onion on Texas toast.

HOUSE BURGER

$12.00

Seasoned, Certified Black Angus beef on a cheddar-jalapeño bun with cheddar cheese, mayonnaise & brown mustard. Lettuce, tomato & onion on the side.

CATFISH PO'BOY

$16.00

Fried catfish, served on a French roll with Cajun coleslaw, Remoulade aioli & pepper-jack cheese.

CRAB PO'BOY

$17.00

Battered & fried softshell crab, with Cajun coleslaw, Remoulade aioli & red onion on a cheddar-jalapeño bun.

SHRIMP PO'BOY

$16.00

Fried shrimp, served on a French roll with Cajun coleslaw, Remoulade aioli & pepper-jack cheese.

FEATURE SANDWICH (Philly)

$16.00Out of stock

Salmon Lettuce Wraps

$16.00Out of stock

ENTREES (L)

RED BEANS & RICE (L)

$14.00

Tender red beans with onions, bell peppers, jalapeños & celery. Comes with an Andouille sausage link and white rice.

L SPECIAL (Buff Chx Mac Cheese)

$14.00

L Side Salad

Out of stock

ENTREES

Grilled, marinated bone-in pork chop topped with Dijon cream sauce and dusted with cracked black pepper. Served with dirty rice & creamy greens.

BEEF TENDERLOIN MEDALLIONS

$28.00

Two 4-oz beef tenderloin medallions w/ bacon-onion demi-glace. Roasted poblano & pepper-jack mashed potatoes & vegetable of the day.

BLACKENED RIBEYE

$36.00

12 oz Black Angus steak, coated w/ blackening seasoning and pan seared. Creamy parmesan-shrimp sauce, roasted poblano & pepper-jack mashed potatoes & veg of the day.

CARNE ASADA W/ CHEESE ENCHILADAS

$26.00

Marinated Black Angus flank steak, grilled and topped with sharp cheddar enchiladas & ranchero sauce. Roasted poblano & pepper-jack mashed potatoes & veg of the day.

CATFISH ATCHAFALAYA

$24.00

Blackened or fried catfish topped with crawfish etouffee. Dirty rice & Cajun coleslaw.

CHICKEN & SAUSAGE JAMBALAYA

$16.00

Roasted chicken & Andouille sausage sauteed with diced tomato, onions, celery, and bell peppers, then simmered in homemade chicken stock w/ white rice. Cajun coleslaw on the side.

CHICKEN FRIED STEAK

$20.00

Tender beef cutlet coated in ground pepitas and flour, then fried. Roasted chile bechamel, roasted poblano & pepper-jack mashed potatoes & creamy greens.

CHILE RELLENO

$18.00

Poblano peppers stuffed w/ chile-braised pork, corn, black beans, tomato & cilantro, topped w/ queso fresco, then baked. Roasted poblano & pepper-jack mashed potatoes.

CILANTRO LIME CHICKEN

$18.00

Pan-seared marinated chicken breast on a bed of roasted poblano & pepper-jack mashed potatoes. Topped with black beans, chile-roasted corn, seasoned crispy tortilla strips, and avocado (when available). Vegetable of the day on the side.

CRAWFISH ETOUFEE

$18.00

Crawfish tails & veggies, white rice and a side of Cajun coleslaw.

GRILLED RIBEYE

$32.00

12 oz Black Angus ribeye, seasoned & grilled. House-made steak sauce, roasted poblano & pepper-jack mashed potatoes & veg of the day.

PORK AU POIVRE

$23.00

SEAFOOD CAKES

$26.00

Gulf shrimp, jumbo lump crab, and whitefish combined with peppers & onions, dusted with Panko and sautéed. Remoulade sauce, dirty rice & creamy greens.

SHRIMP AND GRITS

$20.00

Gulf shrimp sautéed in brown butter sauce and served atop jalapeño-cheddar grits. Topped with flash-fried spinach and served with creamy greens.

SHRIMP LANGIAPPE

$28.00

Jumbo shrimp stuffed with seafood mix (shrimp, white fish, crab, peppers and onions) and baked. Topped w/ bacon crumbles, pico de gallo, pepper-jack cheese & green onions. Drizzled w/ lemon butter. Dirty rice and veg of the day.

FEATURE (Herb/Parm Crusted Grouper)

$26.00

FEATURE (Tamales)

$22.00Out of stock

FEATURE (Pan Seared Duck)

$32.00

Taco Tuesday Plate

$12.00Out of stock

PASTAS

Tri-color bell peppers, mushrooms, spinach, onion, and garlic tossed with tri-color vegetable rotini in vodka sauce. Topped with parmesan cheese and a sprinkling of green onion.

CAJUN PASTA

$20.00

Shrimp and Andouille, tri-color bell peppers, onions & garlic, tossed with chipotle cream sauce & bow-tie pasta, and sprinkled with parmesan cheese.

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN PASTA

$18.00

Linguine with roasted chicken, bacon, black beans, onion, red bell peppers, cilantro, and creamy garlic sauce. Pepper-jack and fresh cilantro on top.

BIANCA'S VEGETABLE PASTA

$14.00

KIDS

KIDS PASTA

$7.00

KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS W/ FRIES

$9.00

DESSERTS

BEIGNETS

$6.00

Fried dough sprinkled with confectioner’s sugar. A New Orleans classic!

CREME BRULEE

$7.00

Classic crème Brûlée with a berry surprise!

JOLT CAKE

$7.00

Flourless chocolate-espresso cake covered with chocolate ganache.

NEW MEXICO CHILE CHEESECAKE

$8.00

Chef Robert’s special cheesecake recipe on a bed of ancho & guajillo pepper sauce.

WHITE CHOCOLATE BREAD PUDDING

$8.00

Toasted French bread and white chocolate chips baked in custard sauce. Topped with crème Anglaise and served warm.

Dessert Special (Pecan Pie)

$10.00Out of stock

Dessert Special (Banana Cream Pie))

$10.00Out of stock

DESSERT SPECIAL (Pecan Pie Cheesecake)

$10.00Out of stock

Bottled

FAUST BUCKET BRIGADE BTL

$4.00

MODELO BTL

$4.00

MICHELOB ULTRA BTL

$3.50

SEASONAL (KONA BIG WAVE)

$4.50Out of stock

Canned

ALTSTADT HEFEWEIZEN

$4.00

CRAWFORD BACH

$4.00

FIRESTONE WALKER 805

$4.00

FREETAIL SOUL DOUBT IPA

$4.00Out of stock

SAN MARCOS BLONDE

$4.00

DYE-IT PILLS

$5.00

HIJACK CREAM ALE

$5.00

INFAMOUS IPA

$5.00

SALLY SKULL

$5.00

SWEEP THE LEG PB STOUT

$7.00

MIGHTY SWELL BLKBRY

$4.00

MIGHTY SWELL PEACH

$4.00

INFAMOUS OKTOBERFEST

$4.00

INFAMOUS PUMPKIN MASSACRE

$6.00

AUSTIN EAST CIDERS BLOOD ORANGE

$3.00

Bubbly

FAIRE LA FETE CREMANT LIMOUX BTL

$36.00

ARGYLE GROWER'S SERIES BRUT BTL

$68.00

Rose

MAISON No. 9 ROSE BTL

$30.00

BORREO SANGIOVESE ROSA BTL

$40.00Out of stock

White

AUGUST KESSELER RIESLING BTL

$30.00

TERRA D'ORO CHENIN BLANC VIOGNIER BTL

$38.00

SAL DO CHENIN BLANC BTL

$48.00

EMMOLO SAUVIGNON BLANC BTL

$30.00

STONLEIGH SAUVIGNON BLANC BTL

$36.00

CONUNDRUM WHITE BLEND BTL

$32.00

BARONE FINI PINOT GRIGIO BTL

$30.00

RAINSTORM PINOT GRIS BTL

$32.00

MER SOLEIL SILVER CHARDONNAY BTL

$30.00

FERRARI CARANO CHARDONNAY BTL

$36.00

CSM CANOE RIDGE CHARDONNAY BTL

$50.00

FESS PARKER CHARDONNAY BTL

$68.00

WARDS OLE' ORLEANS WHITE BLEND BTL

$24.00

Red

HAUTE-BLANVILLE PINOT NOIR BTL

$30.00Out of stock

SEA SUN VINEYARD PINOT NOIR BTL

$34.00

THE PRISONER PINOT NOIR BTL

$64.00Out of stock

BAROSSA VALLEY GSM RED BLEND BTL

$30.00

CHATEAU BONNET BORDEAUX BTL

$36.00

DAOU PESSIMIST RED BLEND BTL

$40.00

"THE BIG EASY" RED BLEND BTL

$48.00

CLINE SEVEN RANCHLANDS MERLOT BTL

$32.00

NEYERS ZINFANDEL BTL

$45.00

20 ACRES CABERNET BTL

$32.00

SERIAL CABERNET SAUVIGNON BTL

$36.00

OBERON CABERNET SAUVIGNON BTL

$45.00

CSM CANOE RIDGE CAB BTL

$63.00Out of stock

TRUCHARD CABERNET SAUVIGNON BTL

$72.00

ANTIGAL MALBEC BTL

$32.00

PENFOLDS SHIRAZ BTL

$32.00

PATZ & HALL PINOT NOIR

$68.00

N/A Beverage

COCA COLA

$2.75

COKE ZERO

$2.75

SPRITE

$2.75

FANTA ORANGE

$2.75

DR. PEPPER

$2.75

DIET DR. PEPPER

$2.75

UNSWEET TEA

$2.75

SWEET TEA

$2.75

TOPO CHICO

$4.00

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

MILK

$3.00

MV SPARKLING

$4.50

MV SPRING

$3.25

MV SPRING 1L

$6.00

CLUB SODA

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Creole & Southwestern Cuisine

Location

20884 Farm to Market Road 306, Canyon Lake, TX 78133

Robert's by the Lake image
Robert's by the Lake image
Robert's by the Lake image

