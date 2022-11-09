Restaurant header imageView gallery

Robies Restaurant & Bar

109 West Main Street

Attica, IN 47918

Appetizers

Robie’s Onion

$8.99

A Family Favorite! Hand Breaded And Fried Crispy Golden Brown

Tater Balls

$7.29

Made In House With A Mix Of Mashed Potatoes, Bacon, Cheese & Green Onion Rolled Up And Deep Fried

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Hand Breaded And Cooked To Perfection

6 Chicken Wings

$8.99Out of stock

Choice Of Regular Or Boneless, Drizzled With Choice Of Buffalo, Parmesan Garlic, Boom Boom, Honey Bbq, Or House (6) 8, (12) 14, (18) 19

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.29

Breaded And Seasoned Mozzarella Cooked Golden Brown

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$7.49

Hog Wings

$10.99

Breaded Mushrooms

$7.29

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.49

Salads

Garden Salad

$3.95

Mixed Greens, Cheddar Cheese, Onion, Tomato, Black Olives And Croutons

Chef Salad

$9.95

Mixed Greens, Ham, Cheddar, Hard Boiled Eggs, Onion, Tomato, Black Olives And Croutons

Blue Cheese Wedge

$9.95Out of stock

Mixed Greens With Choice Of Breaded Or Grilled Chicken Cheddar, Hard Boiled Eggs, Onion, Tomato, Black Olives And Croutons

Taco Salad

$8.99

House Baked Tortilla Shell Filled With Mixed Greens, Seasoned Beef, Cheese, Tomatoes, Black Olives And Sour Cream

Chunky Ckn Sal

$10.29

Caesar Salad

$3.95+

Apple Sauce

$3.50

Cottage Cheese

$3.50

Soups

Chili

$4.00+

Vegetable Beef Soup

$4.00+

Made Fresh In House

Potato

$4.00+

Brocoli

$4.00+

Tomato

$4.00+

Soup of the Day

$4.00+

Our Homemade Recipe

Steaks

Ribeye

$29.99

10 Oz Of Richly Marbled Beef Cooked To Your Liking

Filet

$31.99

The Most Tender Cut, Wrapped With Bacon And Cooked To Perfection *Medium Well And Well Butterflied

New York Strip

$27.99

Richly Marbled Beef Cooked To Your Liking

Ground Chuck

$21.99

10Oz Of Certified Angus Beef Covered With Sauteed Mushrooms And Onions

Sirloin And Shrimp

$24.99

8Oz Sirloin With Season Popcorn Shrimp Cooked To Your Liking

Sirloin

$22.99

Sandwiches and More

BYO SANDWICH

$12.99

Pork Tenderloin

$12.99

Hand Breaded And Deep Fried Or Grilled Served With Your Choice Of Toppings

Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Buffalo Chicken Sand

$11.99

Hand Breaded And Deep Fried Or Grilled Served With Your Choice Of Toppings

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

This Aint Your Momma’S Grilled Cheese!

Fish Filet

$11.99

Hand Breaded Cod Deep Fried Until Golden Brown

Blt

$9.99

Thick Sliced Smoked Bacon, Fresh Lettuce And Tomato With Mayo On Choice Of White, Wheat Or Rye Bread Or Toast

Ham & Cheese

$8.29

Served Hot Or Cold With Choice Of Swiss Or American Cheese

Chic Sal Sand

$8.99

Served Cold On A Croissant

Veggie Burger

$9.99

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders Served With Choice Of Dipping Sauce

Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders Served With Choice Of Dipping Sauce

Mini Burgers

$11.99

3 Mini Burgers Served With Choice Of Toppings

Shrimp Tenders

$10.99

Lightly Breaded Shrimp Deep Fried

Chicken Wrap

$10.99Out of stock

Club Sandwich

$10.99

Bbq Sandwich

$8.29

Hand Pulled Pork In Our Savory Bbq Sauce

Seafood

Catfish

$22.99

Four Pieces Of Hand Breaded And Seasoned Catfish

Salmon

$25.99

Seasoned And Broiled

Alaskan Cod

$22.99

Broiled Or Deep Fried

Jumbo Shrimp

$28.99

Butterflied And Broiled Or Deep Fried To Perfection All Broiled Fish Is Served On A Bed Of Rice

AYCE Catfish

$12.99

AYCE Catfish (Copy)

$12.99

Chicken & Pork

Chicken Filet

$20.99

Two Tenderized, Grilled And Seasoned Chicken Breasts Served Over Rice

Chicken Livers

$19.99

Hand Breaded In Seasoned Flour Deep Fried And Cooked To Perfection

Bbq Ribs

$28.99

Full Rack Of Slow Cooked Fall Off The Bone Ribs In Our Savory Bbq Sauce.

1/2 Rack Bbq Ribs

$23.99

Full Rack Of Slow Cooked Fall Off The Bone Ribs In Our Savory Bbq Sauce.

Pork Ribeye

$22.99

Prime Rib

12Oz King Cut

$29.99Out of stock

8Oz Queen Cut

$25.99Out of stock

16 oz

$34.99Out of stock

Sides

French Fries

$3.50

Tater Babies

$3.50

Steak Fries

$3.50

Sweet Waffle Fries

$3.99

Baked Potato (After 5)

$3.50

Sauteed Vegetabless

$3.50

Baked Beans

$3.50Out of stock

Cottage Cheese

$3.50

Tater Skin

$3.50

Cole Slaw

$3.50

Apple Sauce

$3.50

Salad Of The Day

$3.50

Side Of The Day

$3.50

Mac and Cheese

$3.50Out of stock

$Load Up Charge$

$1.99

$Extra Sauce / Dressing$

$0.99

Bag Of Chips

$0.75

Desserts

Sugar Cream Pie

$3.99Out of stock

Homemade Pie

$3.99

Cheese Cake

$7.50

Topped Cheesecake

$7.50

Hot Fudge Brownie

$3.99

Cobbler

$3.99Out of stock

Specialty Cheesecake

$7.50

Specials

WED LNCH SPC

$10.99Out of stock

Lunch Special

$10.99

Italian Beef

$10.99

Whole Chicken or Steak Cheese Quesadilla

$11.99Out of stock

AYCE Catfish

$12.99

AYCE REFILL

Box Lunches

$12.00

Hog Wing Special

$12.99

Zesty Chicken Sandwich and Steak Fries

$12.99

Country Fried Steak

$14.99

Thursday Lunch Special

$10.99

Burger Special

$11.99Out of stock

Pork Ribeye Special

$18.99

Grilled Cheese Special

$9.99

Pork Schnitzel

$11.99

Grilled Bbq Chicken

$12.99

Prime Rib Sliders

$14.99

Kids Menu

Mini corn dogs

$8.99

Grilled cheese

$8.99

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
109 West Main Street, Attica, IN 47918

