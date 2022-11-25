A map showing the location of Robin Hills Farm 20390 M-52View gallery

Robin Hills Farm 20390 M-52

review star

No reviews yet

20390 M-52

Chelsea, MI 48118

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Signatures

Caramel Apple Mule

$10.00

Cup of Ambition

$10.00

Gin Harbaugh

$10.00

Happy Camper

$12.00

Drunken Pumpkin

$12.00

Maple Old Fashioned

$12.00

Classics

Amaretto Sour

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

French 75

$10.00

Irish Car Bomb

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

Dark & Stormy

$9.00

Aperol Spritz

$9.00

Beer

16oz DFT Two-Hearted

$6.50

Cinna Girl

$6.50

Southern Tier

$6.50

20oz DFT Two-Hearted

$8.00

Local Lite

$8.00

Cinna Girl

$8.00

Southern Tier

$8.00

Alaskan Amber 12oz

$5.50

All Day IPA 12oz

$5.50

All Day IPA 19oz

$7.00

Atwater Vanilla Java Porter 12oz

$5.50

Badger Blue 12oz

$6.00

Bell's Official 16oz

$6.50

Betsie Brown

$7.00

Blake's Hard Cider 12oz

$6.50

Blue Moon 12oz

$5.50

Brew Dog 12oz

$5.50

Bright White 12oz

$5.50

Bud Light 12oz

$3.50

Cheboygan Blood Orange Honey 16oz

$7.00

Coors Light 12oz

$3.50

Corona 24oz

$7.00

Corona Extra 12oz

$5.00

Cotton Mouth Crusher 12 oz

$6.50

Diabolical 12 oz

$6.50

Dragon's Milk 12oz

$9.00

Drive Thru Brew

$6.00

Final Absolution 12oz

$8.00

Founder's Breakfast Stout

$6.00

Founder's Solid Gold 12oz

$4.50

Freedom of Speach

$6.50

Goose Island 12 oz

$6.00

Guinness 12 oz

$5.00

Heineken 12oz

$5.50

High Life 12oz

$3.50

High Noon Vodka Seltzer (multiple) 12oz

$5.50

Jai Alai 12oz

$5.50

Labatt Blue 12oz

$3.00

LaGrow Organic Citra 16oz

$8.50

Lone River Ranch Water 12oz

$5.50

Long Drink 12oz

$6.50

Mamitas Tequila & Soda 12oz

$5.50

Mich Ultra 12oz

$3.50

Miller Lite 12oz

$3.00

Oberon 12oz

$5.50

Perrin Blackberry IPA

$6.50

Perrin Pineapple IPA

$6.50

Sam Adams Seasonal 12oz

$5.50

Scotty Karate 12oz

$6.50

SeaQuench Ale 12 oz

$5.50

Stella 12oz

$3.50

Strawberry Blonde 12oz

$5.50

Stroh's 12oz

$3.00

Topo Chico Seltzer (multiple) 12oz

$5.50

Two Hearted 16oz

$6.50

Voodoo Ranger

$6.50

White Claw 12oz

$5.50

White Claw 16oz

$6.50

Wolverine

$6.00

Wine

GLS Parducci Cab Sauv '19

$8.00

GLS Caposaldo Chianti '18

$8.00

GLS Parducci Merlot '19

$8.00

GLS Red Sangria

$11.00

GLS Aura Pinot Noir

$8.00

BTL Parducci Cab Sauv '19

$30.00

BTL Caposaldo Chianti '18

$30.00

BTL Parducci Merlot '19

$30.00

BTL Aura Pinot Noir

$30.00

GLS KJ Chardonnay

$8.00

GLS Lindeman's Pinot Grigio '20

$8.00

GLS Tabor Hill Riesling '20

$8.00

GLS Fattoria Sardi Rosé '20

$8.00

GLS Bartenura Moscato D'Asti '20

$8.00

GLS Lindeman's Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

GLS Bartenura Moscato

$8.00

GLS Kono Sauv Blanc

$8.00

GLS White Sangria

$11.00

BTL KJ Chardonnay

$30.00

BTL Lindeman's Pinot Grigio '20

$30.00

BTL Tabor Hill Riesling '20

$30.00

BTL Fattoria Sardi Rosé '20

$30.00

BTL Bartenura Moscato D'Asti '20

$30.00

BTL Lindeman's Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

BTL Kono Sauv Blanc

$30.00

GLS Argyle '20

$8.00

GLS Cook's Brut

$8.00

BTL Argyle '20

$30.00

BTL Cook's Brut

$18.00

NA Beverages

BTL Water

$1.00

Coke

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Gingerale

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Tonic

$2.00

Twin-Up

$2.00

BTL Root Beer

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Cherry Limeade $8

$8.00

Raspberry Mint Lemonade $8

$8.00

Blueberry Mojito $8

$8.00

Liquor

Ugly Dog Well $6

$6.00

Tito's $8

$8.00

Grey Goose $10

$10.00

Ugly Dog Bacon $6

$6.00

Ugly Dog Raspberry $6

$6.00

Beefeater Well $8

$8.00

Tanqueray $10

$10.00

Tanqueray Rangpur $10

$10.00

Ugly Dog Gin $8

$8.00

Uncle Val's Botanical Gin $10

$10.00

DBL Beefeater $12

$12.00

DBL Tanqueray $14

$14.00

DBL Tanqueray Rangpur $14

$14.00

DBL Ugly Dog Gin $10

$10.00

DBL Uncle Val's Botanical Gin $14

$14.00

Captain Morgan Well $8

$8.00

Bacardi Silver Well $8

$8.00

Gosling's Black $10

$10.00

DBL Captain Morgan $12

$12.00

DBL Bacardi Silver $12

$12.00

DBL Gosling's Black $14

$14.00

DBL Ugly Dog Rum

$8.00

Jack Daniels $8

$8.00

Crown Royal $8

$8.00

Jameson $9

$9.00

Rittenhouse Rye $10

$10.00

Seagrams 7 $6

$6.00

Fireball $5

$5.00

DBL Jack Daniels $12

$12.00

DBL Crown Royal $12

$12.00

DBL Fireball $8

$8.00

DBL Jameson $13

$13.00

DBL Rttnhs $18

$18.00

DBL Seagrams 7 $10

$10.00

Bulleit Bbn $10

$10.00

Jim Beam $8

$8.00

Ugly Dog Bourbon $7

$7.00

Ugly Dog Cherry $7

$7.00

Ugly Dog Peach $7

$7.00

Ugly Dog Peanut Butter $7

$7.00

Ugly Dog S'Mores $7

$7.00

Ugly Dog Salted Caramel $7

$7.00

Woodford Reserve $12

$12.00

Dewar's 15 (Monarch) $12

$12.00

Dewar's White Label $10

$10.00

Glenlivet 12 $15

$15.00

Johnnie Wkr Blk $12

$12.00

Maker's Mark $10

$10.00

Monkey Shldr $14

$14.00

DBL Bulleit

$16.00

DBL Jim Beam

$10.00

DBL Ugly Dog Bourbon

$10.00

DBL Ugly Dog Cherry

$10.00

DBL Ugly Dog Peach

$10.00

DBL Ugly Dog Peanut Butter

$10.00

DBL Ugly Dog S'Mores

$10.00

DBL Ugly Dog Salted Caramel

$10.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$18.00

DBL Dewar's 15 (Monarch)

$14.00

DBL Dewar's White Label

$18.00

DBL Glenlivet 12

$20.00

DBL Johnny Walker Black

$18.00

Aperol Aperitivo

$9.00

Arrow Ameretto

$2.00

Arrow Peach

$3.00

Arrow Triple Sec

$3.00

Averna

$11.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$6.00

Chambord

$7.00

Creme de Menthe

$3.00

DK Amaretto

$3.00

Kahlua

$6.00

DBL Aperol Aperitivo

$19.00

DBL Arrow Ameretto

$5.00

DBL Arrow Peach

$7.00

DBL Arrow Triple Sec

$7.00

DBL Averna

$23.00

DBL Bailey's Irish Cream

$13.00

DBL Chambord

$15.00

DBL Creme de Menthe

$7.00

DBL DK Amaretto

$7.00

DBL Kahlua

$13.00

Snacks

Popcorn

$5.00

Chips

$1.00

Fruit Snacks

$0.50

Juice

$1.00

Merch

Coffee Mug

$8.00

Fandana

$5.00

Fleece Blanket

$15.00

Mason Jar

$10.00

Plush Robin

$10.00

Koozie

$5.00

Travel Mug

$15.00

Visor

$8.00

Wine Glass

$14.00

Fire

Fire wood

$15.00

BEER

Bud Light 12oz

$5.00

Two Hearted 12oz

$6.00

Blue Moon 12oz

$6.00

Seltzer 12oz

$6.00

WINE

Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Cab Sav

$9.00

LIQUOR

Mixed Drink

$9.00

N/A

Soda

$2.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 12:30 am
Monday3:00 pm - 12:30 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 12:30 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 12:30 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 12:30 am
Friday3:00 pm - 12:30 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:30 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

20390 M-52, Chelsea, MI 48118

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Cleary's Pub - Cleary's Pub Chelsea
orange starNo Reviews
113 S. Main Chelsea, MI 48843
View restaurantnext
The Grateful Crow
orange star4.9 • 192
420 N Main St Suite 100 Chelsea, MI 48118
View restaurantnext
Thompson's Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 1,310
20700 W Old US 12 Chelsea, MI 48118
View restaurantnext
Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Dexter - 8031 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
8031 Main St Dexer, MI 48130
View restaurantnext
Fresh Forage
orange star4.7 • 683
5060 Jackson Rd Ann Arbor, MI 48103
View restaurantnext
Alpha Koney Island
orange starNo Reviews
4389 Jackson Rd Ann Arbor, MI 48103
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chelsea

Thompson's Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 1,310
20700 W Old US 12 Chelsea, MI 48118
View restaurantnext
The Grateful Crow
orange star4.9 • 192
420 N Main St Suite 100 Chelsea, MI 48118
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chelsea
Ann Arbor
review star
Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Jackson
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Ypsilanti
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Howell
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Northville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Mason
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston