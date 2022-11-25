Robin Hills Farm 20390 M-52
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:30 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
20390 M-52, Chelsea, MI 48118
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Dexter - 8031 Main St
No Reviews
8031 Main St Dexer, MI 48130
View restaurant