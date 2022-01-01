Restaurant header imageView gallery

Robin Hood Brewing Co.

812 Reviews

$$

1796 Zion Rd

Bellefonte,, PA 16823

Order Again

Popular Items

14” Large Pizza
California
1dz Wings

Appetizers!

½ Dz Wings

½ Dz Wings

$8.75

celery - bleu cheese or ranch flavor choices: hot - mild - BBQ - mango habanero - Asian sweet-n-sour - chipotle chili pepper dry rub - grillin with the king

1dz Wings

1dz Wings

$17.75

celery - bleu cheese or ranch flavor choices: hot - mild - BBQ - mango habanero - Asian sweet-n-sour - chipotle chili pepper dry rub - grillin with the king

Angus Beef Sliders

$7.00+

American cheese - griddled onion - ancho ketchup

Boneless Wings

$10.50

habanero dipping sauce - bleu cheese or ranch

Bread Sticks

Bread Sticks

$9.00

house made tomato sauce - cheese

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$8.50

choice of BBQ or honey mustard sauce add fries: 2

Fish Sliders

$8.00+
Fried Pierogies

Fried Pierogies

$8.50

butter - onion - bacon - scallion - sour cream

Basket House Chips

$10.00
Nachos

Nachos

$7.25+

crispy tortillas - monterey jack - Bulls IPA cheddar cheese sauce - lettuce - tomato house pickled jalapeño - salsa - sour cream add porter chili - taco beef or taco chicken: 3

Pierogies

$11.50

butter - onion - sour cream - scallion

Pierogies & Smoked Kielbasa

$11.50

local kielbasa - fried onion - butter - shaved asiago

Pot Stickers

$8.00
Provolone Sticks

Provolone Sticks

$10.00Out of stock

fried golden - tomato dipping sauce

Pretzel Bites

$10.00
Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$11.50

cheddar jack - roasted red pepper - garlic - tomato basil salsa - red onion add chicken: 3

Sloppy Fries!

Chili Cheese Fries

$13.00

cheese sauce - house pickled jalapeño

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$13.00

mozzarella - hot sauce - scallion - ranch drizzle

Ranch Fries

$13.00

crispy bacon - cheddar jack - scallion - ranch

Poutine Fries

$13.00

Porky Fries

$13.00

Salads!

Chef’s Salad

$16.50

iceberg - deli ham - roasted turkey - mozzarella - cucumber tomato - hard-boiled egg - black olive - red onion - roasted red pepper

Chicken Cobb

$16.50

iceberg - bacon - gorgonzola - roma tomato - cucumber - hard-boiled egg cheddar jack - roasted red pepper - avocado ranch dressing

Cranberry Walnut Salad

$16.50

Garden Salad

$5.00+

tomato - cucumbers- black olives- onion- croutons

RHBC Salad Bowl

$12.50

iceberg - fries - mozzarella - tomato - cucumber - onion

Salmon Salad

$19.50

baby greens - carrots - feta - candied walnuts choice of: orange glaze, apple bourbon glaze, or wasabi dressing

Southwest Chicken

$16.50

Spinach Salad

$7.00+

tomato - red onion - hard-boiled egg - mozzarella - bacon - black olive - cucumber -garlic croutons - sweet & sour dressing

Taco Salad

$16.50

tortilla bowl - shredded lettuce - onion - tomato - green pepper - cheddar jack black olive - sour cream - salsa - taco beef or chicken

Craftwiches!

Cajun Honey Mustard Chicken

$147.50

breaded chicken - gouda - bacon - lettuce - tomato

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$14.75

crispy chicken tenders - fries - baby greens - tomato - provolone

Cuban

$15.75

Fish Sandwich

$15.50

lettuce - tomato - tartar

Godfather

$16.00

cast iron pressed dough - salami - pepperoni - provolone - tomato cherry pepper - tomato dipping sauce

Godmother

$16.00

cast iron pressed dough - grilled chicken - provolone - gouda - baby greens - tomato - garlic

Godson

$16.00

cast iron pressed dough - turkey - provolone - gouda - baby greens - red onion - balsamic dressing

Ham And Cheese

$14.50

Meatloaf Sandwich

$15.00

grilled sourdough - fries - gravy - sautéed onion

Steak Wrap

$17.00

Traditional Chicken

$15.50

grilled chicken breast - provolone - lettuce - tomato - mayo add bacon: 1.5

Turkey Club Wrap

$15.75

house bacon - lettuce - tomato - mayo

Sub/Grinder/Cheesesteak!

Italian

$15.50

deli ham - capicola - salami - oregano - lettuce - tomato - onion - house vinaigrette

Turkey

$15.00

lettuce - tomato - onion - house vinaigrette add bacon: 1.5

Philly

$16.00

choice of: american - cheese sauce - provolone - pepper jack - gouda - swiss red sauce available

Brewhouse Cheese Stk

$17.00

Buffalo Cheesesteak

$14.50

steak or shaved chicken - buffalo sauce - fried onion - american - lettuce side bleu cheese

Cajun Chicken

$14.50

cajun seasoning - red onion - provolone - pico - shredded lettuce - spicy aioli

Sausage Cheesesteak

$14.00

ground sausage - green pepper - onion - marinara - provolone

California

$14.50

steak or shaved chicken - american - lettuce - tomato - onion - mayo

Create Your Own

$15.50

steak or chicken - mushroom - green pepper - lettuce - tomato - onion - banana pepper roasted red pepper - garlic - mayo - tomato sauce choice of: american - cheese sauce - provolone - pepper jack - swiss - gouda

Side Red Sauce

Burgers!

Classic Cheese Burger

$14.00

american - lettuce - tomato - RHBC secret sauce

Western Burger

$16.00

cheddar jack - bacon - porter BBQ sauce - house onion ring

Timberger

$17.50

dry rub - candied bacon - gouda - lettuce - tomato - red onion - pickle

Brewhouse Burger

$17.50

bacon - fried onion - jalapeño - pepper jack - red ale teriyaki - side of horseradish sauce

Poutine Burger

$16.00

Kids Menu!

Kids Burger & French Fries

$5.00

Kids Chicken Fingers & French Fries

$4.50

Kids Fish & Fries

$5.50

Kids French Fries

$3.00

Kids Grilled Cheese & French Fries

$4.50

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Kids Slice

$2.50

Side Of Applesauce

$1.50

Big Plates! After 4Pm Only

Meatloaf Dinner

$16.50

porter gravy & onion - redskin mashed potatoes - house vegetable

Fish and Chips

$16.50

fried potatoes - tartar sauce

Rajun Cajun Chicken

$17.00

Salmon Dinner

$20.00

roasted potato - house vegetable choice of: orange or apple bourbon glaze

Sirloin Steak

$19.00

Smoked Pork Chop

$16.50

local cut - 3 cheese mac-n-cheese - house vegetable RHBC porter BBQ sauce or apple bourbon glaze

Pork Loin Dinner

$16.50

Mushroom Ravioli

$15.00Out of stock

Cheese Ravioli

$13.00

Soups!

beef - pork - RHBC porter - chili sauce - cheddar jack - onion - crispy tortilla

Cheddar Bacon Broccoli

$7.00+

cheddar-jack - scallion

French Onion

$8.00

caramelized onion - provolone - garlic croutons

Chili

$7.00+

Cheddar Potato Soup

$7.00+

Baskets!

Basket Fries

$7.50

Basket Brew Fries

$9.50

Basket O-Rings

$10.00

Sd Mashed W\ Gravy

$4.50

Sd Mashed No Gravy

$3.50

Sd Veggie

$3.00

Sd Broccoli

$3.00

Side Cheese Sauce

$3.00

Sd Gravy

$3.00

Beer Cheese

$1.29

Mac And Cheese!

Cheese Cheese Mac n Cheese

$11.00+

Big Squeal Mac n cheese

$11.00+

Buffalo Chicken Mac n cheese

$11.00+

Home D Style Pizza!

12” Medium Pizza

$13.00

14” Large Pizza

$15.00

16” X-Large Pizza

$18.00

Slice

$2.50

Specialty Pizza !

12" White Pizza

$17.00

14" White Pizza

$20.00

16" White Pizza

$22.00

12" Veggie Pizza

$17.00

14" Veggie Pizza

$20.00

16" Veggie Pizza

$22.00

12" Meat Lovers Pizza

$17.00

14" Meat Lovers Pizza

$20.00

16" Meat Lovers Pizza

$22.00

12" Supreme Pizza

$17.00

14" Supreme Pizza

$20.00

16" Supreme Pizza

$22.00

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.00

14" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$20.00

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$22.00

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.00

14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.00

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$22.00

12" Cheesesteak Pizza

$17.00

14" Cheesesteak Pizza

$20.00

16" Cheesesteak Pizza

$22.00

Stromboli & Calzone!

Med Create Boli

$17.00

XL Create Boli

$26.00

Med Create Calzone

$18.00

XL Create Calzone

$27.00

Med Italian Boli

$17.00

XL Italian Boli

$26.00

Med Italian Calzone

$18.00

XL Italian Calzone

$27.00

Med Veggie Boli

$17.00

XL Veggie Boli

$26.00

Med Cheesesteak Boli

$17.00

XL Cheesesteak Boli

$26.00

Med Cheesesteak Calzone

$18.00

XL Cheesesteak Calzone

$27.00

Med Buff Chix Boli

$17.00

XL Buff Chix Boli

$26.00

Med Buff Chix Calzone

$18.00

XL Buff Chix Calzone

$26.00

Kids Menu

Kids Slice

$2.50

Kids Fish & Fries

$5.50

Kids French Fries

$3.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese & French Fries

$4.50

Kids Burger & French Fries

$5.00

Kids Chicken Fingers & French Fries

$4.50

Side Of Applesauce

$1.50

Desserts

Cheesecake

$7.50

Chocolate Cake

$7.50

Peanut Butter Pie

$7.50

Lemon Italian Cream Cake

$7.00

Salted Carmel Brownie

$6.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Brewpub food and our own brewery. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1796 Zion Rd, Bellefonte,, PA 16823

Directions

Gallery
Robin Hood Brewing Co. image
Robin Hood Brewing Co. image
Robin Hood Brewing Co. image

