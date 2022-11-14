Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Robintino’s

review star

No reviews yet

1385 S 500th W

Bountiful, UT 84010

Cenetta
4 Garlic Bread
Full Dozen Breadsticks

Pizza

00 (ind) Three Cheese Blend

$8.00

1 (ind) Pepperoni

$8.50

2 (ind) Ham

$8.50

3 (ind) Mushrooms

$8.50

4 (ind) Sausage

$8.50

5 (ind) Pepperoni & Green Peppers

$9.00

6 (ind) Pepperoni & Chopped Onion

$9.00

7 (ind) Pepperoni & Black Olives

$9.00

8 (ind) Pepperoni & Mushrooms

$9.00

9 (ind) Sausage & Mushrooms

$9.00

10 (ind) Ground Beef

$8.50

11 (ind) Ham & Mushrooms

$9.00

12 (ind) Sausage, Mushrooms, & Ground Beef

$9.50

13 (ind) Pepperoni & Sausage

$9.00

14 (ind) House Combination Specialty

$10.50

15 (ind) Shrimp

$8.50

16 (ind) Canadian Bacon

$8.50

17 (ind) Canadian Bacon & Pineapple

$9.00

18 (ind) Canadian Bacon & Mushrooms

$9.00

19 (ind) Anchovies

$8.50

20 (ind) Garden Specialty

$10.50

21 (ind) Most Meats Specialty

$10.50

22 (ind) Garlic Three Cheese

$8.00

00 (sm) Three Cheese Blend

$10.00

1 (sm) Pepperoni

$11.00

2 (sm) Ham

$11.00

3 (sm) Mushrooms

$11.00

4 (sm) Sausage

$11.00

5 (sm) Pepperoni & Green Peppers

$12.00

6 (sm) Pepperoni & Chopped Onion

$12.00

7 (sm) Pepperoni & Black Olives

$12.00

8 (sm) Pepperoni & Mushrooms

$12.00

9 (sm) Sausage & Mushrooms

$12.00

10 (sm) Ground Beef

$11.00

11 (sm) Ham & Mushrooms

$12.00

12 (sm) Sausage, Mushrooms, & Ground Beef

$13.00

13 (sm) Pepperoni & Sausage

$12.00

14 (sm) House Combination Specialty

$15.00

15 (sm) Shrimp

$11.00

16 (sm) Canadian Bacon

$11.00

17( sm) Canadian Bacon & Pineapple

$12.00

18 (sm) Canadian Bacon & Mushrooms

$12.00

19 (sm) Anchovies

$11.00

20 (sm) Garden Specialty

$15.00

21 (sm) Most Meats Specialty

$15.00

22 (sm) Garlic Three Cheese

$10.00

00 (Md) Three Cheese Blend

$13.00

1 (md) Pepperoni

$14.50

2 (md) Ham

$14.50

3 (md) Mushrooms

$14.50

4 (md) Sausage

$14.50

5 (md) Pepperoni & Green Peppers

$16.00

6 (md) Pepperoni & Chopped Onion

$16.00

7 (md) Pepperoni & Black Olives

$16.00

8 (md) Pepperoni & Mushrooms

$16.00

9 (md) Sausage & Mushrooms

$16.00

10 (md) Ground Beef

$14.50

11 (md) Ham & Mushrooms

$16.00

12 (md) Sausage, Mushrooms, & Ground Beef

$17.50

13 (md) Pepperoni & Sausage

$16.00

14 (md) House Combination Specialty

$20.50

15 (md) Shrimp

$14.50

16 (md) Canadian Bacon

$14.50

17 (md) Canadian Bacon & Pineapple

$16.00

18 (md) Canadian Bacon & Mushrooms

$16.00

19 (md) Anchovies

$14.50

20 (md) Garden Specialty

$20.50

21 (md) Most Meats Specialty

$20.50

22 (md) Garlic Three Cheese

$13.00

00 (lg) Three Cheese Blend

$15.00

1 (lg) Pepperoni

$17.00

2 (lg) Ham

$17.00

3 (lg) Mushrooms

$17.00

4 (lg) Sausage

$17.00

5 (lg) Pepperoni & Green Peppers

$19.00

6 (lg) Pepperoni & Chopped Onion

$19.00

7 (lg) Pepperoni & Black Olives

$19.00

8 (lg) Pepperoni & Mushrooms

$19.00

9 (lg) Sausage & Mushrooms

$19.00

10 (lg) Ground Beef

$17.00

11 (lg) Ham & Mushrooms

$19.00

12 (lg) Sausage, Mushrooms, & Ground Beef

$21.00

13 (lg) Pepperoni & Sausage

$19.00

14 (lg) House Combination Specialty

$25.00

15 (lg) Shrimp

$17.00

16 (lg) Canadian Bacon

$17.00

17 (lg) Canadian Bacon & Pineapple

$19.00

18 (lg) Canadian Bacon & Mushrooms

$19.00

19 (lg) Anchovies

$17.00

20 (lg) Garden Specialty

$25.00

21 (lg) Most Meats Specialty

$25.00

22 (lg) Garlic Three Cheese

$15.00

$11.00

Pasta Dinner

$13.00

Covered with our own meat or marinara sauce, time simmered to perfection.

$13.00

Covered with our garlic cheese sauce.

$16.00

Covered with our garlic cheese sauce. Your choice of breaded or grilled chicken.

$13.00

Seven tender large ravioli filled with tasty Florentine or meat and cheese mixture. Topped with our meat or marinara signature sauce.

$13.00

Your choice of two pastas and sauce.

$13.00

Delicious broad Italian noodles alternated with thick creamy cheesy, Italian sausage and simmered meat sauce.

Full Dinner

$14.00

Tender, juicy, breaded veal - grilled to a golden brown, topped with melted mozzarella and parmesan cheese.

$15.00

Breaded, cooked golden brown, topped with ham, Swiss & mozzarella cheese, and sautéed mushrooms. Smothered with garlic cheese marinara sauce.

$14.00

Broiled or breaded breast of chicken, topped with melted mozzarella and parmesan cheese.

$15.00

Breaded, cooked golden brown, topped with ham, Swiss & mozzarella cheese, and sautéed mushrooms. Smothered with garlic cheese marinara sauce.

$18.00

Served with sautéed mushroom's.

$15.50

Served with sautéed mushroom's.

$18.00

Served with sautéed mushroom's, lemon wedge, and shrimp sauce.

$17.00

Served with lemon wedge and shrimp sauce.

FD Battered Fish (3)

$17.00

Lite Dinner

$12.00

Served with our simmering meat or marinara sauce.

$12.00

Covered with our garlic cheese sauce.

$12.00

Served with our garlic cheese marinara sauce.

$12.00

Served with our simmering meat or marinara sauce.

$12.00

Served with our simmering meat or marinara sauce.

$12.00

Delicious broad Italian noodles alternated with thick creamy cheesy, Italian sausage and simmered meat sauce.

LD Spinach and Artichoke Ravioli

$12.00
$13.00

Broiled or golden strips of chicken. Served with fries or pasta.

$13.50

Tender, breaded veal - grilled to a golden brown, topped with melted mozzarella and parmesan cheese, atop our signature sauce with pasta.

$13.50

Broiled or breaded breast of chicken, topped with melted mozzarella and parmesan cheese, atop our signature sauce with pasta.

$13.00

Served with fries or pasta.

LD Battered Fish (2)

$14.00

Salads

$6.50
$9.00
$11.50
$9.50

Sandwiches

$12.00

Served on a fresh hoagie bun with lettuce, tomatoes, onion, and choice of cheese.

$12.00
$9.50

Kids Menu

$7.00

Served with fries.

Kids Fettuccine

$7.00

Served with garlic bread.

Kids Hamburger w/ Fries

$7.00

1/4 pounder with fries.

Kids Lasagna

$7.00

Served with garlic bread.

$6.00

Served with garlic bread.

Kids Pasta of the Day

$7.00

Served with garlic bread.

$7.00

Two topping pizza, cut in four pieces. Add .50 cents per extra topping.

Kids Ravioli

$7.00

Served with garlic bread.

$6.00

Served with garlic bread.

Kids Spaghetti

$7.00

Served with garlic bread.

Desserts

$4.50

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.50
$4.50
$4.50
$4.50

Sides

$4.00
$2.00
$6.00
$4.00

Full Dozen Breadsticks

$6.00

Half Dozen Breadsticks

$3.00

Spin Dip

$10.99
$6.00
$7.00

Balsamic Dressing

$1.00+

Blue Cheese

$1.00+

French Dressing

$1.00+

Honey Mustard

$1.00+

Italian Dressing

$1.00+

Lite Italian Dressing

$1.00+

Ranch

$1.00+

Thousand Island

$1.00+

Fry Sauce

$1.00+

Garlic Sauce

$1.00+

Marinara Sauce

$1.00+

Meat Sauce

$1.00+

Shrimp Sauce

$1.00+

Tartar Sauce

$1.00+

Cheese Tortellini with Bread

$8.50

Fettucine with Bread

$8.50

Lasagna with Bread To-Go

$9.00

Pasta of the Day with Bread

$8.50

Ravioli with Bread

$8.50

Spaghetti with Bread

$8.50

Spinach Artichoke Ravioli with Bread

$8.50

Baked Potato

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Meatballs (3)

$3.00

Beets 4oz Cup

$0.50

Shrimp 4oz Cup

$2.00

Breaded Chicken Breast

$5.00

Broiled Chicken Breast

$5.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1385 S 500th W, Bountiful, UT 84010

Directions

