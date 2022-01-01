Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Robintino's ToGo Sugarhouse

2180 S 700 E

Salt Lake City, UT 84106

Cenetta
Lasagna with Garlic Bread
(01) 8" Three Cheese Blend

Cenetta

Cenetta

$11.00

A 8" individual size pizza with toppings of your choice, a side, and a slice of garlic bread.

Pizza

Robintino's signature sauce, our three cheese blend, and your choice of delicious toppings.
(01) 8" Three Cheese Blend

(01) 8" Three Cheese Blend

$7.50
(02) 8" Pepperoni

(02) 8" Pepperoni

$8.00
(03) 8" Sliced Ham

(03) 8" Sliced Ham

$8.00
(04) 8" Robintino's Italian Sausage

(04) 8" Robintino's Italian Sausage

$8.00
(05) 8" Canadian Bacon

(05) 8" Canadian Bacon

$8.00
(06) 8" Seasoned Ground Beef

(06) 8" Seasoned Ground Beef

$8.00
(07) 8" Sliced Ham and Pineapple

(07) 8" Sliced Ham and Pineapple

$8.50
(08) 8" Canadian Bacon and Pineapple

(08) 8" Canadian Bacon and Pineapple

$8.50
(09) 8" Pepperoni and Sausage

(09) 8" Pepperoni and Sausage

$8.50
(10) 8" Pepperoni and Black Olives

(10) 8" Pepperoni and Black Olives

$8.50
(11) 8" Sausage and Mushroom

(11) 8" Sausage and Mushroom

$8.50
(12) 8" Sausage and Applewood Bacon

(12) 8" Sausage and Applewood Bacon

$8.50
(13) 8" Garlic Cheese Pizza

(13) 8" Garlic Cheese Pizza

$7.50
(14) 8" House Combination Specialty

(14) 8" House Combination Specialty

$10.00

Includes green bell peppers, chopped onions, mushrooms, black olives, and your choice of meat. (Shown with ground beef)

(15) 8" The Garden Specialty

(15) 8" The Garden Specialty

$10.00

Includes green bell peppers, chopped onions, mushrooms, black olives, diced tomato and topped with shredded parmesan.

(16) 8" The Most Meats Specialty

(16) 8" The Most Meats Specialty

$10.00

Includes Italian sausage, ground beef, Applewood bacon, pepperoni, and sliced ham.

(01) 11" Three Cheese Blend

(01) 11" Three Cheese Blend

$9.50
(02) 11" Pepperoni

(02) 11" Pepperoni

$10.50
(03) 11" Sliced Ham

(03) 11" Sliced Ham

$10.50
(04) 11" Robintino's Italian Sausage

(04) 11" Robintino's Italian Sausage

$10.50
(05) 11" Canadian Bacon

(05) 11" Canadian Bacon

$10.50
(06) 11" Seasoned Ground Beef

(06) 11" Seasoned Ground Beef

$10.50
(07) 11" Sliced Ham and Pineapple

(07) 11" Sliced Ham and Pineapple

$11.50
(08) 11" Canadian Bacon and Pineapple

(08) 11" Canadian Bacon and Pineapple

$11.50
(09) 11" Pepperoni and Sausage

(09) 11" Pepperoni and Sausage

$11.50
(10) 11" Pepperoni and Black Olives

(10) 11" Pepperoni and Black Olives

$11.50
(11) 11" Sausage and Mushroom

(11) 11" Sausage and Mushroom

$11.50
(12) 11" Sausage and Applewood Bacon

(12) 11" Sausage and Applewood Bacon

$11.50
(13) 11" Garlic Cheese Pizza

(13) 11" Garlic Cheese Pizza

$9.50
(14) 11" House Combination Specialty

(14) 11" House Combination Specialty

$14.50

Includes green bell peppers, chopped onions, mushrooms, black olives, and your choice of meat. (Shown with ground beef)

(15) 11" The Garden Specialty

(15) 11" The Garden Specialty

$14.50

Includes green bell peppers, chopped onions, mushrooms, black olives, diced tomato and topped with shredded parmesan.

(16) 11" The Most Meats Specialty

(16) 11" The Most Meats Specialty

$14.50

Includes Italian sausage, ground beef, Applewood bacon, pepperoni, and sliced ham.

(01) 13" Three Cheese Blend

(01) 13" Three Cheese Blend

$13.00
(02) 13" Pepperoni

(02) 13" Pepperoni

$14.50
(03) 13" Sliced Ham

(03) 13" Sliced Ham

$14.50
(04) 13" Robintino's Italian Sausage

(04) 13" Robintino's Italian Sausage

$14.50
(05) 13" Canadian Bacon

(05) 13" Canadian Bacon

$14.50

(8" pizza size shown)

(06) 13" Seasoned Ground Beef

(06) 13" Seasoned Ground Beef

$14.50
(07) 13" Sliced Ham and Pineapple

(07) 13" Sliced Ham and Pineapple

$16.00
(08) 13" Canadian Bacon and Pineapple

(08) 13" Canadian Bacon and Pineapple

$16.00
(09) 13" Pepperoni and Sausage

(09) 13" Pepperoni and Sausage

$16.00
(10) 13" Pepperoni and Black Olives

(10) 13" Pepperoni and Black Olives

$16.00
(11) 13" Sausage and Mushroom

(11) 13" Sausage and Mushroom

$16.00
(12) 13" Sausage and Applewood Bacon

(12) 13" Sausage and Applewood Bacon

$16.00
(13) 13" Garlic Cheese Pizza

(13) 13" Garlic Cheese Pizza

$13.00
(14) 13" House Combination Specialty

(14) 13" House Combination Specialty

$21.50

Includes green bell peppers, chopped onions, mushrooms, black olives, and your choice of meat. (Shown with Canadian bacon)

(15) 13" The Garden Specialty

(15) 13" The Garden Specialty

$21.50

Includes green bell peppers, chopped onions, mushrooms, black olives, diced tomato and topped with shredded parmesan.

(16) 13" The Most Meats Specialty

(16) 13" The Most Meats Specialty

$21.50

Includes Italian sausage, ground beef, Applewood bacon, pepperoni, and sliced ham.

(01) 15" Three Cheese Blend

(01) 15" Three Cheese Blend

$15.00
(02) 15" Pepperoni

(02) 15" Pepperoni

$17.00
(03) 15" Sliced Ham

(03) 15" Sliced Ham

$17.00
(04) 15" Robintino's Italian Sausage

(04) 15" Robintino's Italian Sausage

$17.00
(05) 15" Canadian Bacon

(05) 15" Canadian Bacon

$17.00
(06) 15" Seasoned Ground Beef

(06) 15" Seasoned Ground Beef

$17.00
(07) 15" Sliced Ham and Pineapple

(07) 15" Sliced Ham and Pineapple

$19.00
(08) 15" Canadian Bacon and Pineapple

(08) 15" Canadian Bacon and Pineapple

$19.00
(09) 15" Pepperoni and Sausage

(09) 15" Pepperoni and Sausage

$19.00
(10) 15" Pepperoni and Black Olives

(10) 15" Pepperoni and Black Olives

$19.00
(11) 15" Sausage and Mushroom

(11) 15" Sausage and Mushroom

$19.00
(12) 15" Sausage and Applewood Bacon

(12) 15" Sausage and Applewood Bacon

$19.00
(13) 15" Garlic Cheese Pizza

(13) 15" Garlic Cheese Pizza

$15.00
(14) 15" House Combination Specialty

(14) 15" House Combination Specialty

$25.00

Includes green bell peppers, chopped onions, mushrooms, black olives, and your choice of meat. (Shown with ground beef)

(15) 15" The Garden Specialty

(15) 15" The Garden Specialty

$25.00

Includes green bell peppers, chopped onions, mushrooms, black olives, diced tomato and topped with shredded parmesan.

(16) 15" The Most Meats Specialty

(16) 15" The Most Meats Specialty

$25.00

Includes Italian sausage, ground beef, Applewood bacon, pepperoni, and sliced ham.

Salads

Small Green Salad

Small Green Salad

$7.00

Lettuce, shredded mozzarella, black olives, shredded carrots and cabbage, and a pepperoni on top. Your choice of a 2oz dressing. One slice of garlic bread.

Large Green Salad

Large Green Salad

$9.50

A larger salad with lettuce, shredded mozzarella, black olives, shredded carrots and cabbage, and a pepperoni on top. Your choice of a 4oz dressing. One slice of garlic bread.

Homemade Sides

Funeral Potatoes with Garlic Bread

Funeral Potatoes with Garlic Bread

$9.00
Lasagna with Garlic Bread

Lasagna with Garlic Bread

$9.00

Our classic lasagna, served hot and cheesy. One slice of garlic bread included.

Baked Three-Cheese Macaroni with Garlic Bread

Baked Three-Cheese Macaroni with Garlic Bread

$9.00

Our delicious new three-cheese macaroni. One slice of garlic bread included.

Half-Dozen Breadsticks w/ 2oz Ranch

Half-Dozen Breadsticks w/ 2oz Ranch

$3.00

A half-dozen of our signature breadsticks. Comes with a 2oz ranch.

Full-Dozen Breadsticks w/ 4oz Ranch

Full-Dozen Breadsticks w/ 4oz Ranch

$6.00

A dozen of our famous breadsticks. Comes with a 4oz ranch.

2 Slices Garlic Bread

2 Slices Garlic Bread

$2.00

Our signature garlic spread on Texas toast; toasted to perfection. Comes in two slices.

4 Slices Garlic Bread

4 Slices Garlic Bread

$4.00

Our signature garlic spread on Texas toast; toasted to perfection. Comes in four slices.

2 Slices Cheese Bread

2 Slices Cheese Bread

$3.50

Our tasty garlic bread topped with our three-cheese blend, oven baked just for you.

4 Slices Cheese Bread

4 Slices Cheese Bread

$5.50

Our tasty garlic bread topped with our three-cheese blend, oven baked just for you.

Beverages

$5 Slice and Large Drink

$5.00

Barq's Root Beer 2 Liter

$3.25Out of stock

Coca-Cola 2 Liter

$3.25Out of stock

Diet Coke 2 Liter

$3.25Out of stock

Dr. Pepper 2 Liter

$3.25Out of stock

Lemonade 2 Liter

$3.25Out of stock

Orange Fanta 2 Liter

$3.25Out of stock

Sprite 2 Liter

$3.25Out of stock

Barq's Root Beer 20oz Bottle

$2.25Out of stock

Coke 20oz Bottle

$2.25Out of stock

Diet Coke 20oz Bottle

$2.25Out of stock

Dr Pepper 20oz Bottle

$2.25Out of stock

Lemonade 20oz Bottle

$2.25

Orange Fanta 20oz Bottle

$2.25Out of stock

Sprite 20oz Bottle

$2.25Out of stock

Dressings

Ranch

Ranch

$1.00+

Our famous ranch dressing pairs perfectly with anything.

Blue Cheese

Blue Cheese

$1.00+

Tasty and chunky.

Thousand Island

Thousand Island

$1.00+

Our notoriously bright pink Thousand Island dressing is a customer favorite.

Italian

Italian

$1.00+

House-made Italian dressing.

Lite Italian

Lite Italian

$1.00+

A lighter version of our signature Italian dressing.

French

French

$1.00+

Orange and zesty.

Combos

Combo One

$9.00

Choice of a Hot Dish, 4 breadsticks with ranch, slice of garlic toast & a 20oz soda.

Combo Two

$25.00

Choice of two Hot Dishes, a Large Green Salad with ranch, 6 breadsticks with ranch & a 2 liter soda.

Combo Three

$32.00

Choice of three Hot Dishes, 1 Large Green Salad with ranch, 12 breadsticks with ranch & a 2 liter of soda.

Family Pack

$46.00

One large specialty pizza or a 3-topping pizza, choice of 2 Hot Dishes, 1 Large Green Salad with ranch, 12 breadsticks & a 2 liter soda.

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:40 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:40 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:40 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:40 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:40 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:40 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:40 pm
