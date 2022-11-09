Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
Sushi & Japanese

Robokyo Japanese Steakhouse

1,206 Reviews

$$

117 Toll House Rd

Greensburg, PA 15601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Filet Mignon Hibachi
Chicken Hibachi
California Roll

Hibachi

Chicken Hibachi

Chicken Hibachi

$14.00

Hibachi chicken cooked with mushrooms, mixed veggies, fried rice and both dipping sauces.

Teriyaki Chicken Hibachi

Teriyaki Chicken Hibachi

$15.00

Hibachi chicken cooked in our homemade Teriyaki sauce with mushrooms, mixed veggies, fried rice and both dipping sauces.

Firecracker Chicken Hibachi

Firecracker Chicken Hibachi

$15.00

Hibachi chicken cooked with mushrooms in our sesame sriracha vinaigrette, served with mixed veggies, fried rice and both dipping sauces. It's not too spicy, maybe a 3 out of 10.

Shrimp Hibachi

Shrimp Hibachi

$15.00

Hibachi shrimp cooked with lemon, mixed veggies, fried rice and both dipping sauces.

Firecracker Shrimp Hibachi

Firecracker Shrimp Hibachi

$16.00

Hibachi shrimp cooked in our sesame sriracha vinaigrette, served with mixed veggies, fried rice and both dipping sauces. It's not too spicy, maybe a 3 out of 10.

Filet Mignon Hibachi

Filet Mignon Hibachi

$19.00

Hibachi filet mignon (medium well if no temp selected) cooked with mushrooms, mixed veggies, fried rice and both dipping sauces.

Fried Rice & Double Veggies

Fried Rice & Double Veggies

$9.00

Double portion of mixed veggies, fried rice and both dipping sauces.

Salad with Ginger Dressing

Salad with Ginger Dressing

$5.00
Noodles

Noodles

$5.00

8 ounce side of Japanese yakisoba noodles, grilled in oyster flavored sauce. *contains trace amounts of shellfish

Side of Fried Rice

Side of Fried Rice

$5.00

8 ounce side of fried rice.

Side of Mixed Veggies

Side of Mixed Veggies

$5.00

8 ounce side of mixed veggies.

Side of Steamed Rice

$4.00
Yum Yum Sauce

Yum Yum Sauce

$0.50

one included in each hibachi box

Steak Sauce

Steak Sauce

$0.50

one included in each hibachi box

Spicy Mayo

Spicy Mayo

$0.50
Sriracha

Sriracha

$0.50
Pepsi Products

Pepsi Products

$2.75

20 ounce Bottles

Japanese Sodas

Japanese Sodas

$4.00

choose 6 flavors

Ginger Dressing Small

$0.50
Ginger Salad Dressing Pint

Ginger Salad Dressing Pint

$5.00Out of stock

Yum Yum Pint

$5.00

Steak Sauce Pint

$5.00

Side Of Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

Our signature homemade teriyaki sauce.

Specialty Rolls

NEW - Tuna Poké Bowl

$12.00

Traditional rough cut tuna, sesame oil, green onion, black tobiko, seaweed salad, pickled ginger with a ponzu lime sauce.

NEW - Serpent Poké Bowl

$15.00

Crab stick, red snapper, tuna, avocado, Japanese spice, crunchies, sesame oil with a honey sriracha sauce.

Robokyo Roll

Robokyo Roll

$16.00

Shrimp, crab, shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, and scallions topped with a baked crab sauce, tempura crumbs and finished with eel sauce.

Baked Alaska Roll

Baked Alaska Roll

$11.00

Red snapper, fried garlic, green onions, cucumber and cream cheese, topped with baked salmon kabayaki and eel sauce.

Caterpiller Roll

Caterpiller Roll

$13.00

Eel and cucumber with avocado on the outside and topped with eel sauce, and wasabi mayo.

Daydream Roll

Daydream Roll

$14.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy crab, and cream cheese, topped with avocado, black tobiko, scallions, and eel sauce.

Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$12.00

Shrimp tempura & scallions inside, with eel & avocado outside. Topped with eel sauce.

Dynamite Roll

Dynamite Roll

$13.00

Cucumber, roasted red pepper, carrot, cream cheese, and shrimp inside a topping of baked spicy scallops.

Godzilla Roll

Godzilla Roll

$16.00

Crab stuffing, jalapeno, red roasted pepper, carrot, and asparagus, topped with cayenne pepper, spicy shrimp, and sesame seeds.

Iron Man Roll

Iron Man Roll

$13.00

Tuna, cream cheese, and avocado inside, with escolar, masago, spicy mayo and sriracha on top.

Serpent Roll

Serpent Roll

$12.00

Crab, tuna, and avocado topped with lightly seared tuna, red snapper, Japanese spice, sesame oil, and sweet chili sauce.

King Cali Roll

King Cali Roll

$9.00

Crab, avocado and cucumber. Topped with spicy tuna, sesame seeds, and scallions.

Paradise Roll

Paradise Roll

$15.00

Spicy tuna, crab, cucumber, avocado, and cream cheese, tempura fried with eel sauce and spicy mayonnaise on top. This roll contains no rice.

Philly Roll

Philly Roll

$9.00

Smoked salmon, asparagus, a pinch of jalapeno peppers and cream cheese.

Pink Lady Roll

Pink Lady Roll

$16.00

Tuna, salmon, escolar, crab, cream cheese, & seaweed salad. Wrapped in pink soy paper, topped with masago, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo, and eel sauce.

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$13.00

Cucumber and crab roll with tuna, salmon, red snapper, shrimp, and avocado slices.

Red Dragon Roll

Red Dragon Roll

$13.00

Spicy tuna and cucumber roll topped with tuna, avocado, eel sauce and wasabi mayo.

Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$10.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, daikon with eel sauce on top.

Thor's Hammer Roll

Thor's Hammer Roll

$13.00

Crab stuffing, carrot and shrimp tempura topped with jalapeno, spicy crab, and eel sauce.

Tokyo Surprise Roll

Tokyo Surprise Roll

$13.00

Shrimp tempura, scallops, crab, chopped shiitake, cream cheese, scallions and masago wrapped in soy paper and topped with a sweet miso dressing.

Torch Roll

Torch Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, chili sauce, and crab topped with tuna, escolar, avocado, spicy mayo, scallions, and masago. Lightly seared and splashed with ponzu sauce.

Chicken Teriyaki Roll

Chicken Teriyaki Roll

$9.00

Crispy chicken, avocado and cream cheese topped with a spicy sweet teriyaki sauce.

Chubby Sumo Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, crab, red tobiko, ebi, and chili sauce. Topped with avocado, tuna, tempura flakes, and spicy teriyaki sauce.

Volcano Roll

$14.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, salmon, and scallions, topped with red tobiko and chili sauce.

Pablo Escolar Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura and crab mix, topped with escolar, teriyaki sauce, and sesame seeds.

Avocado Surprise Roll

$9.00

Tempura fried avocado and cucumber roll, half-topped with spicy tuna, half-topped with baked crab salad, and drizzled with eel sauce.

Traditional Rolls

cali roll with wasabi masago (green caviar) and sriracha sauce
California Roll

California Roll

$6.00

crab, avocado and cucumber inside with sesame seeds outside

Spicy California Roll

Spicy California Roll

$7.00

crab, avocado and cucumber inside with wasabi masago (caviar) and sriracha dots

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.00

spicy tuna and cucumber inside with sesame seeds outside

Cali Nuggets

Cali Nuggets

$8.00

crab, avocado and cucumber inside then tempura deep fried and topped with eel sauce

Tuna Roll

Tuna Roll

$6.00

tuna and green onions inside with sesame seeds outside

Tuna Maki

Tuna Maki

$6.00

tuna and green onions inside with nori (seaweed) outside

Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$6.00

salmon and cucumber inside with sesame seeds outside

Salmon Maki

Salmon Maki

$6.00

Salmon and cucumber inside with nori (seaweed) outside

Yellowtail Roll

Yellowtail Roll

$6.00

yellowtail and green onion inside with sesame seeds outside

Yellowtail Maki

Yellowtail Maki

$6.00

yellowtail and green onion inside with nori (seaweed) outside

Avocado Cucumber Roll

Avocado Cucumber Roll

$5.00

avocado and cucumber inside with sesame seeds outside

Avocado Maki

Avocado Maki

$5.00

avocado inside with nori (seaweed) outside

Asparagus Maki

Asparagus Maki

$5.00

asparagus inside with nori (seaweed) outside

Eel Roll

Eel Roll

$6.00

eel and cucumber inside topped with eel sauce

Cucumber Maki

$4.00

Appetizers

NEW - Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$10.99

Shredded chicken breast, water chestnut, roasted red pepper, topped with green onion and served with Bibb lettuce. Sautéed in your choice of sweet chili or teriyaki sauce.

NEW - Teriyaki Calamari

$11.99

Tempura battered deep fried calamari topped with our teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds.

Ramen Bowl Chicken

$10.99

authentic Japanese Ramen with shredded adobo chicken breast, bean sprouts, fried onion, boiled egg with clear broth. *no substitutions

Ahi Tuna Tataki

Ahi Tuna Tataki

$12.99

sushi grade tuna rolled in spices, seared quickly and served with ponzu sauce

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$9.99

served with sweet chili sauce

Dragon Fingers

Dragon Fingers

$8.99

fried chicken fingers served with yum yum sauce

Pretzel Sticks

Pretzel Sticks

$7.99

served with wasabi honey mustard

Shrimp Dumplings

Shrimp Dumplings

$8.99

steamed and served with ponzu sauce

Veggie Dumplings

Veggie Dumplings

$7.99

fried and served with ponzu sauce

Chicken Dumplings

Chicken Dumplings

$8.99

fried chicken dumplings garnished with green onions and served with our sesame vinaigrette sauce

Edamame

Edamame

$4.99Out of stock

boiled soybeans with salt

Veggie Spring Rolls

Veggie Spring Rolls

$8.99

fried until golden and served with sweet chili sauce

Stuffed Mushrooms

$9.99

Salads

Karai (Spicy Tuna) Salad

Karai (Spicy Tuna) Salad

$12.99

tuna, avocado, and seaweed mixed with chili sauce and sesame oil, over a bed of sushi rice and sprinkled with sesame seeds

Tako Salad

Tako Salad

$6.99

squid salad with sesame seeds

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$4.99

topped with sesame seeds

Robokyo Seafood Salad

Robokyo Seafood Salad

$7.99

squid salad topped with seaweed salad, chopped crab stick, ebi (cooked shrimp) and sesame seeds

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markReservations
check markDrive-Thru
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

$12 Hibachi Dinners, Drive Thru, Grab & Go 3-7 P.M. Tuesdays through Saturdays. No need to order ahead for hibachi boxes, simply drive thru, grab & go. If you want to add sushi, appetizers & salads in addition to our hibachi dinner boxes please order and pay online first. ALL ONLINE ORDERS are to be picked up at the contactless drive thru.

Website

Location

117 Toll House Rd, Greensburg, PA 15601

Directions

Gallery
Robokyo Japanese Steakhouse image
Robokyo Japanese Steakhouse image
Robokyo Japanese Steakhouse image
Robokyo Japanese Steakhouse image

Similar restaurants in your area

Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel - 1337 Old Freeport Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
1337 Old Freeport Rd. Pittsburgh, PA 15238
View restaurantnext
Hutch's Tap Room
orange star4.6 • 166
1099 University Dr Dunbar, PA 15431
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Greensburg

The Headkeeper
orange star4.5 • 1,068
618 S Main St Greensburg, PA 15601
View restaurantnext
Sun Dawg Cafe
orange star4.7 • 859
37 North Main St Greensburg, PA 15601
View restaurantnext
Vallozzi's Greensburg - Greensburg
orange star4.4 • 729
855 Georges Station Rd Greensburg, PA 15601
View restaurantnext
Jaffre's Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 701
827 E Pittsburgh St Greensburg, PA 15601
View restaurantnext
Marino's American Eatery
orange star4.6 • 693
106 West Point Drive Suites 9-10 Greensburg, PA 15601
View restaurantnext
Oliver's Pourhouse
orange star4.0 • 161
8 North Pennsylvania Ave Greensburg, PA 15601
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Greensburg
Irwin
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Latrobe
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Monroeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Scottdale
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Ligonier
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Homestead
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
New Kensington
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Belle Vernon
review star
Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
review star
Avg 4.4 (282 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston