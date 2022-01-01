Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Robokyo Hibachi Express - Wexford

review star

No reviews yet

2569 Brandt School Road

Wexford, PA 15090

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Fast, Fresh, Cooked to Order hibachi dinners from $12.00. Order online or order at the window. Our commitment to food quality at our Wexford location is the same commitment we’ve been serving to our Greensburg customers for over 14 years.

2569 Brandt School Road, Wexford, PA 15090

