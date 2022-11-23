Restaurant header imageView gallery

Roboli's Ristorante

2901 Clint Moore Rd

Boca Raton, FL 33496

Order Again

Popular Items

ROBOLI Large
Malibu Chopped Salad
Eggplant Parmigiana

Appetizers

Wings

$13.99

buffalo sauce / blue cheese / celery

Bruschetta Italiana

$11.99

tomato / red onion / basil / garlic EVOO / toasted Italian bread

La Caprese

$13.99

fresh mozzarella / tomato basil / balsamic / EVOO

Broccoli Rabe and Cannellini Beans

$14.99

broccoli rabe / cannellini beans garlic / EVOO

Broccoli Rabe and Sausage

$15.99

italian sausage / broccoli rabe garlic / EVOO

Crispy Calamari

$15.99

fried calamari / marinara sauce

Fried Mozzarella

$12.99

Lightly breaded mozzarella sticks served specialty seasoning with our signature marinara sauce

Zuppa De Mussels and Clams

$16.99

mussels / clams / basil /garlic / lemon

Zuppa De Mussels

$15.99

choice of marinara / Fra diavolo / white wine

Mussels Provencal

$14.99

tomato / onion / basil / white wine

Cold Antipasto

$15.99

assorted greens / salami / ham / provolone / onion / tomato / Kalamata olives roasted red peppers / artichoke hearts pepperoncini

Clams Oreganato

$15.99

baby clams / breadcrumbs / white wine / lemon / butter

Eggplant Rollatini appetizer

$13.99

arugula / goat cheese / sun-dried tomato / mozzarella / marinara

Meatballs and Ricotta

$13.99

meatballs / ricotta / marinara

Chicken Meatballs and Ricotta

$12.99

ricotta / marinara

Arancini Rice Ball

$11.99

Salads

House Salad

$13.99

romaine / red cabbage / carrots / cucumber / kalamata olives pepperoncini / tomato / red onion / balsamic vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$15.99

romaine / cucumber / tomato / red onion / pepperoncini / kalamata olives / feta cheese / greek vinaigrette

Malibu Chopped Salad

$17.99

chicken / fresh mozzarella / romaine / avocado / bacon / tomato / red onion / bread bowl / balsamic vinaigrette

Pecan-Encrusted Chicken Salad

$17.99

pecan-encrusted chicken / romaine gorgonzola / mandarin orange candied pecans / balsamic vinaigrette

Arugula Goat Cheese

$16.99

arugula / candied walnuts / golden raisins / goat cheese / raspberry vinaigrette

Gorgonzola Salad

$16.99

romaine / roasted red peppers / candied walnuts / tomato / gorgonzola / bread bowl / balsamic vinaigrette

Classic Caesar

$13.99

romaine / parmesan / croutons / caesar

Sandwiches

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$12.99

Toasted Italian bread, served with french fries or chips. Upgrade to cup of soup or side salad $1.99.

Veal Parmigiana Sub

$14.99

Toasted Italian bread, served with french fries or chips. Upgrade to cup of soup or side salad $1.99.

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$11.99

Toasted Italian bread, served with french fries or chips. Upgrade to cup of soup or side salad $1.99.

Sausage, Peppers & Onions Sub

$11.99

Toasted Italian bread, served with french fries or chips. Upgrade to cup of soup or side salad $1.99. italian sausage / peppers / onion provolone / marinara sauce

Steak, Onion & Cheese Sub

$12.49

Toasted Italian bread, served with french fries or chips. Upgrade to cup of soup or side salad $1.99. ribeye / caramelized onion / mozzarella

Chicken Alfresco Sub

$12.99

Toasted Italian bread, served with french fries or chips. Upgrade to cup of soup or side salad $1.99. grilled chicken / fresh mozzarella / tomato / basil / sun-dried tomato aioli / balsamic reduction

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$12.49

Toasted Italian bread, served with french fries or chips. Upgrade to cup of soup or side salad $1.99.

Italian Combo sub

$12.99

Toasted Italian bread, served with french fries or chips. Upgrade to cup of soup or side salad $1.99. genoa salami / ham / provolone / lettuce / tomato / onion / balsamic vinaigrette / cold or toasted

Wraps

Malibu wrap

$11.99

grilled chicken / bacon / avocado / red onion / lettuce / tomato / fresh mozzarella / balsamic vinaigrette

Chicken Caesar wrap

$11.99

grilled chicken / romaine lettuce / caesar dressing / parmesan

Chicken Ranch wrap

$11.99

crispy chicken / lettuce / tomato / red onion / bacon / ranch dressing

Greek wrap

$11.99

chicken / cucumber / romaine / tomato / red onion / pepperoncini / kalamata olives / feta / greek vinaigrette

Chicken

Chicken Parmigiana

$23.99

ricotta / mozzarella / basil sauce / tomato / spaghetii

Chicken Marsala

$24.99

mushrooms / marsala wine

Chicken Francese

$24.99

white wine / butter / lemon

Chicken Piccata

$24.99

capers / lemon / white wine

Chicken Parmesan Encrusted

$25.99

caramelized onion / sun-dried tomato / spinach / light cream sauce / angel hair

Rosemary Chicken

$23.99

grilled chicken / vegetables

Chicken Scarpiello

$26.99

chicken / sausage / onions / capers / pepperoncini / olives / roasted peppers / white wine sauce

Veal

Veal Francese

$27.99

white wine / butter / lemon

Veal Piccata

$27.99

capers / lemon / white wine

Veal Parmigiana

$27.99

ricotta / mozzarella / tomato basil sauce / spaghetti

Veal Marsala

$27.99

mushrooms / marsala wine

Veal and Peppers

$25.99

onions / peppers / marinara

Veal Florentine

$27.99

Veal medallions / garlic / fresh tomatoes / tomato basil sauce / spaghetti / spinach / white wine sauce / spaghetti pasta

Pastas

Pasta Dinner portion

$17.99

marinara / tomato basil / garlic and oil / fra diavolo

Penne Bolognese

$19.99

homemade meat sauce

Spaghetti and Meatball

$19.99

Eggplant Parmigiana

$19.99

ricotta / mozzarella / tomato basil sauce spaghetti

Penne alla Vodka

$20.99

marinara / vodka / touch of cream

Penne Chicken and Broccoli

$22.99

diced chicken / tomatoes / white wine

Penne Broccoli Rabe and Sausage

$23.99

Italian sausage / broccoli rabe garlic / EVOO

Capellini Roboli

$21.99

portabella mushrooms / artichoke hearts sundried tomatoes / spinach / roasted garlic wine sauce / capellini

5 Cheese Ravioli

5 Cheese Ravioli with your choice of sause

Cavatappi Milano

$21.99

Diced chicken /garlic / onions / mushrooms / sun-dried tomatoes / spinach / chardonnay wine sauce / cavatappi pasta.

Baked Ziti

$17.99

ricotta / tomato / mozzarella

Fettuccini Alfredo

$19.99

butter / cream / romano

Eggplant Rollatini

$20.99

arugula / goat cheese / sun-dried tomato / mozzarella / marinara / spaghetti

Capellini Caprese

$18.99

Fresh mozzarella / tomato / basil / garlic / white wine

Sausage and Peppers

$19.99

italian sausage / peppers / onions / marinara / spaghetti

Whole Wheat Primavera

$20.99

Medley of fresh vegetables / marinara sauce / whole wheat pasta

Bella Rotelli Penne w\Chicken

$21.99

Bella Rotelli Penne W\ Shrimp

$22.99

Penne Mattia

$20.99

Seafood

Shrimp Scampi

$27.99

jumbo shrimp / garlic / lemon / wine sauce / linguini

Shrimp Francese

$27.99

jumbo shrimp / white wine / butter / lemon

Shrimp Parmigiana

$27.99

jumbo shrimp / marinara / mozzarella / spaghetti

Snapper Livornese

$30.99

onions / capers / black olives / light plum marinara

Cod Francese

$26.99

cod filet / mushrooms / lemon / white wine / linguine

Salmon

$29.99

grilled / blackened / pan-seared

Mussels

$25.99

marinara or fra diavolo / linguini

Linguini and Clams

$25.99

ittleneck clams / red or white sauce linguini

Linguine Pescatore

$29.99

calamari/ clams/shrimp/mussels/marinara sauce/ linguine pastasalmon / balsamic glaze mash potatoes / vegetables

Balsamic Glazed Salmon

$29.99

Snapper Francese

$30.99

Calzones & Stromboli

Stuffed Calzone

$15.99

blend of ricotta / mozzarella /pecorino romano cheeses / choice of any three toppings

Stromboli

$14.99

pepperoni / ham salami / mozzarella cheese

Gourmet Pizza

Alfresco

$15.99+

olive oil / garlic / sliced tomato / mozzarella / basil (sauce on request)

Rachel Ray's Favorite

$16.99+

garlic / spinach / sundried tomatoes / artichokes / goat cheese / EVOO

Bianca

$15.99+

ricotta / romano / mozzarella (add sauce $1.29)meatball / sausage / hot peppers / ricotta

Clintmoore

$15.99+

meatball / sausage / hot peppers / ricotta

Napolitana

$16.99+

sausage / pepperoni / mushrooms / onions / green peppers / mozzarella / romano

Vegetarian

$15.99+

tomatoes / mushrooms / broccoli / onions / eggplant / mozzarella

Buffalo Chicken

$15.99+

crispy chicken/buffalo sauce/celery/ blue cheese drizzle

The Alcomo

$17.99+

sauteed broccoli/crumble Italian sausage/ sun dried tomatoes and garlic

Meat Lovers

$16.99+

pepperoni / sausage / meatball / bacon

Hawaiian

$13.99+

ham / pineapple

Sausage and Broccoli Rabe

$15.99+

italian sausage / broccoli rabe / mozzarella

BBQ pizza

$15.99+

barbecue sauce base / grilled chicken (diced) / diced onion / topped with mozzarella cheese / drizzle with barbecue sauce

ROBOLI Small

$15.99

start with sauce and mozzarella and add any of the toppings below.

ROBOLI Large

$16.99

Tuesday Pizza

$11.98

Arugula

$17.99+

Florentina

$17.99+

Thin crust

Well done

Light done

Extra sauce

Light sauce

Crispy

Light cheese

Don't make

To go

Side Dishes

Side Meatballs

$8.48

Side sausage

$8.48

Side pasta

$7.48

Side Vegetables

$7.48

Side Broccoli Rabe

$10.48

Side Fries

$5.48

Side salad

$3.99

Side Caesar salad

$4.49

Pasta Fagioli

$6.99+

Soup of the Day

$6.99+

Side Salmon

$8.99

Side Grill chicken

$5.99

Side Pecan chicken

$5.99

Side Crispy chicken

$5.99

Side spinach

$7.48

Side broccoli

$7.48

Desserts

Ultimate Chocolate Cake

$11.48

Tiramisu

$11.49

NY- Style Cheese Cake

$12.48

Cannolis (2)

$10.48

Children's Menu

Kids pasta

$10.99

with butter or marinara sauce

Kids Spaghetti and Meatball

$12.99

Chicken Fingers

$12.99

Kids Baked Ziti

$11.99

with french fries

Extras

Add grill chicken

$5.99

Add Pecan chicken

$5.99

Add Crispy chicken

$5.99

3 rolls

$0.99

6 rolls

$1.99

Dozen rolls

$6.00

Add shrimp

$7.99

1 extra meatball

$2.99

2 extra meatballs

$5.99

Extra cheese

$1.99

Extra avocado

$2.99

4 oz marinara

$0.99

balsamic vinagrette dress

$0.49+

blue cheese dress

$0.49+

ranch dress

$0.49+

Greek dress

$0.49+

caesar dress

$0.49+

Italian dress

$0.49+

honey mustard dress

$0.49+

Cup pasta fagioli

$6.99

Bowl pasta fagioli

$8.99

Cup soup of day

$6.99

Bowl soup of day

$8.99

Add salmon

$8.99

FIRE!

FIRE!

On Split

On Split

Lasagna bolognese

Lasagna

$19.99

Lunch Specials

1/2 Sandwich, Soup/Salad, and Pizza

$11.99

Slice of Pizza

$5.49

Slice of Pizza, Salad, & Soda

$10.99

Slice of Pizza and Soup/Salad

$10.99

2 Slices and Soda

$10.99

Lunch Entrees

L/ Spaghetti & Meatball

$10.99

L/ Chicken Marsala

$12.99

L/ Eggplant Parmigiana

$11.99

L/ Baked Ziti

$10.99

L/ Penne Chicken & Broccoli

$12.49

L/ Penne Alla Vodka

$12.99

L/ Chicken Parmigiana

$12.99

L/ Chicken Francese

$12.99

Add Soup/Salad

$2.99

L/ Chicken parm encrusted

$12.99

Add soup

Cup pasta fagioli

$2.99

Bowl pasta fagioli

$4.99

Add salad

Salad

$2.99

Beer

Prosecco

$9.50

Corona extra

$6.99

Bud Light

$6.99

Miller Lite

$6.99

Michelo Ultra

$6.99

Heineken

$6.99

Samuel Adams

$6.99

Stella

$6.99

Peroni

$6.99

Blue Moon

$6.99

Wine

Corkage Fee

$15.00

By the Bottle

N/A Beverages

Free Water

Sodas

$3.49

Iced Tea

$3.49

Cappuchino

$5.99

Espresso

$5.49

Coffee

$3.49

20 oz Sodas

$3.49

2 Lt Sodas

$3.99

Pellegrino

$3.99

Apple juice

$2.99

Voss water

$4.99

Hot Tea

$3.49

Appetizers

Chicken wings 1\2 tray 25 units

$32.00

Chicken wings full tray 50 units

$65.00

Bruschetta Italiana 1\2 tray

$28.00

Buschetta Italiana full tray

$49.00

Sausage & Peppers 1\2 tray

$32.00

LA Caprese 1\2 tray

$36.00

LA Caprese full tray

$62.00

Meatballs 1\2 tray

$35.00

Meatballs full tray

$57.00

Mussels Marinara 1\2 tray

$43.00

Mussels Marinara full tray

$69.00

Antipasto 1\2 tray

$44.00

Antipasto full tray

$82.00

Garlic rolls (By the dozen) full tray

$6.00

Chicken

Grilled Chicken 1\2 tray

$55.00

Grilled Chicken full tray

$97.00

Chicken Parmigiana 1\2 tray

$56.00

Chicken Parmigiana full tray

$105.00

Chicken Marsala 1\2 tray

$58.00

Chicken Marsala full tray

$105.00

Chicken Piccata 1\2 tray

$60.00

Chicken Piccata full tray

$105.00

Chicken Franchise 1\2 tray

$60.00

Chicken Franchise full tray

$105.00

Veal

Veal Parmigiana 1\2 tray

$68.00

Veal Parmigiana full tray

$120.00

Veal Marsala 1\2 tray

$70.00

Veal Marsala full tray

$130.00

Veal Piccata 1\2 tray

$69.00

Veal Piccata full tray

$129.00

Veal Francese 1\2 tray

$72.00

Veal Francese full tray

$131.00

Seafood

Calamari Fra Diabolo Marinara 1\2 tray

$72.00

Calamari Fra Diabolo Marinara full tray

$132.00

Clam Sauce 1\2 tray

$65.00

Clam Sauce full tray

$129.00

Shrimp Parmigiana 1\2 tray

$80.00

Shrimp Parmigiana full tray

$150.00

Shrimp Scampi 1\2 tray

$79.00

Shrimp Scampi full tray

$149.00

Shrimp Fra Diabolo 1\2 tray

$85.00

Shrimp Fra Diabolo full tray

$150.00

Baked item

Cheese Ravioli 1\2 tray

$48.00

Cheese Ravioli full tray

$90.00

Baked Ziti 1\2 tray

$48.00

Baked Ziti full tray

$89.00

Eggplant Parmigiana 1\2 tray

$56.00

Eggplant Parmigiana full tray

$99.00

Lasagna 1\2 tray

$60.00

Lasagna full tray

$105.00

Eggplant Rollatini 1\2 tray

$65.00

Eggplant Rollatini full tray

$120.00

Extras

Balsamic Vinaigrette 1Qt

$11.00

Marinara Sauce 1Qt

$12.00

Tomato Basil Sauce 1Qt

$12.00

Desserts

20 Cannoli

$65.00

Tiramisu full cake

$75.00

Cheesecake full cake

$80.00

Chocolate Decadence full cake

$89.00

Salads

House salad 1\2 trey

$48.00

House salad full trey

$69.00

Ceased salad 1\2 trey

$40.00

Ceased salad full trey

$76.00

Greek salad 1\2 trey

$45.00

Greek salad full trey

$82.00

Gorgonzola salad 1\2 trey

$46.00

Gorgonzola salad full trey

$82.00

Malibu Chopped salad 1\2 trey

$55.00

Malibu Chopped salad full trey

$85.00

Pecan Encrusted Chicken 1\2 trey

$56.00

Pecan Encrusted Chicken full trey

$96.00

Soups

Pasta fagioii 1Qt

$18.00

Soup of the day 1Qt

$20.00

Sub's and wraps

Chicken BLT wrap 1\2 tray

$48.00

Chicken BLT wrap full tray

$90.00

Chicken caesar salad wrap 1\2 tray

$46.00

Chicken caesar wrap full tray

$90.00

Chicken ranch wrap 1\2 tray

$46.00

Chicken ranch wrap full tray

$89.00

Malibu wrap 1\2 tray

$55.00

Malibu wrap full tray

$98.00

Ham & Cheese sub 1\2 tray

$54.00

Ham & Cheese sub full tray

$96.00

Italian Combo sub 1\2 tray

$55.00

Italian Combo sub full tray

$98.00

Grilled Spa Chicken Sub 1\2 tray

$56.00

Grilled Spa Chicken Sub full tray

$98.00

Pastas

Spaghetti or Penne w\tomato basil or marinara 1\2 tray

$40.00

Spaghetti or Penne w\tomato basil or Marinara full tray

$75.00

Spaghetti or Penne w\Meat sauce 1\2 tray

$55.00

Spaghetti or Penne w\ Meat sauce full tray

$89.00

Penne alla Vodka 1\2 tray

$55.00

Penne alla Vodka full tray

$95.00

Penne Alfredo 1\2 tray

$56.00

Penne Alfredo full tray

$99.00

Penne Chicken Broccoli 1\2 tray

$55.00

Penne Chicken Broccoli full tray

$105.00

Happy Hour Entrees

EB Choice of Pasta

$17.99

EB Baked Ziti

$18.99

EB Lasagna Bolognese

$19.99

EB Capellini Roboli

$21.99

EB Capellini Caprese

$18.99

EB Fettuccini Alfredo

$19.99

EB Penne Broccoli Rabe & Sausage

$21.99

EB Penne Chicken & Broccoli

$20.99

EB Penne Alla Vodka

$18.99

EB Eggplant Parmigiana

$18.99

EB Rosemary Chicken

$20.99

EB Chicken Parmigiana

$20.99

EB Veal Parmigiana

$26.99

EB Chicken Marsala

$25.99

EB Chicken Francese

$21.99

EB Chicken Piccata

$21.99

EB Sausage & Peppers

$19.99

EB Linguini & Clams

$23.99

EB Mussels White

$22.99

EB Snapper Francese

$23.99

EB Mussels Red

$22.99

Happy Hour 10" Pizza

10 " Alfresco

$15.99

10 " Rachel Ray's Favorite

$17.99

Appetizers

Arugula Flatbread

$11.99

Entrees

Chicken Madiera

$24.99

Gluten Free Pasta Mediterranean

$18.99

Seafood Imperial

$26.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Good Times, Good People & Good Food EST. 1995

Website

Location

2901 Clint Moore Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33496

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

