- Home
- /
- Boca Raton
- /
- Roboli's Ristorante
Roboli's Ristorante
No reviews yet
2901 Clint Moore Rd
Boca Raton, FL 33496
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
2x points for loyalty members
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Wings
buffalo sauce / blue cheese / celery
Bruschetta Italiana
tomato / red onion / basil / garlic EVOO / toasted Italian bread
La Caprese
fresh mozzarella / tomato basil / balsamic / EVOO
Broccoli Rabe and Cannellini Beans
broccoli rabe / cannellini beans garlic / EVOO
Broccoli Rabe and Sausage
italian sausage / broccoli rabe garlic / EVOO
Crispy Calamari
fried calamari / marinara sauce
Fried Mozzarella
Lightly breaded mozzarella sticks served specialty seasoning with our signature marinara sauce
Zuppa De Mussels and Clams
mussels / clams / basil /garlic / lemon
Zuppa De Mussels
choice of marinara / Fra diavolo / white wine
Mussels Provencal
tomato / onion / basil / white wine
Cold Antipasto
assorted greens / salami / ham / provolone / onion / tomato / Kalamata olives roasted red peppers / artichoke hearts pepperoncini
Clams Oreganato
baby clams / breadcrumbs / white wine / lemon / butter
Eggplant Rollatini appetizer
arugula / goat cheese / sun-dried tomato / mozzarella / marinara
Meatballs and Ricotta
meatballs / ricotta / marinara
Chicken Meatballs and Ricotta
ricotta / marinara
Arancini Rice Ball
Salads
House Salad
romaine / red cabbage / carrots / cucumber / kalamata olives pepperoncini / tomato / red onion / balsamic vinaigrette
Greek Salad
romaine / cucumber / tomato / red onion / pepperoncini / kalamata olives / feta cheese / greek vinaigrette
Malibu Chopped Salad
chicken / fresh mozzarella / romaine / avocado / bacon / tomato / red onion / bread bowl / balsamic vinaigrette
Pecan-Encrusted Chicken Salad
pecan-encrusted chicken / romaine gorgonzola / mandarin orange candied pecans / balsamic vinaigrette
Arugula Goat Cheese
arugula / candied walnuts / golden raisins / goat cheese / raspberry vinaigrette
Gorgonzola Salad
romaine / roasted red peppers / candied walnuts / tomato / gorgonzola / bread bowl / balsamic vinaigrette
Classic Caesar
romaine / parmesan / croutons / caesar
Sandwiches
Chicken Parmigiana Sub
Toasted Italian bread, served with french fries or chips. Upgrade to cup of soup or side salad $1.99.
Veal Parmigiana Sub
Toasted Italian bread, served with french fries or chips. Upgrade to cup of soup or side salad $1.99.
Eggplant Parmigiana Sub
Toasted Italian bread, served with french fries or chips. Upgrade to cup of soup or side salad $1.99.
Sausage, Peppers & Onions Sub
Toasted Italian bread, served with french fries or chips. Upgrade to cup of soup or side salad $1.99. italian sausage / peppers / onion provolone / marinara sauce
Steak, Onion & Cheese Sub
Toasted Italian bread, served with french fries or chips. Upgrade to cup of soup or side salad $1.99. ribeye / caramelized onion / mozzarella
Chicken Alfresco Sub
Toasted Italian bread, served with french fries or chips. Upgrade to cup of soup or side salad $1.99. grilled chicken / fresh mozzarella / tomato / basil / sun-dried tomato aioli / balsamic reduction
Meatball Parmigiana Sub
Toasted Italian bread, served with french fries or chips. Upgrade to cup of soup or side salad $1.99.
Italian Combo sub
Toasted Italian bread, served with french fries or chips. Upgrade to cup of soup or side salad $1.99. genoa salami / ham / provolone / lettuce / tomato / onion / balsamic vinaigrette / cold or toasted
Wraps
Malibu wrap
grilled chicken / bacon / avocado / red onion / lettuce / tomato / fresh mozzarella / balsamic vinaigrette
Chicken Caesar wrap
grilled chicken / romaine lettuce / caesar dressing / parmesan
Chicken Ranch wrap
crispy chicken / lettuce / tomato / red onion / bacon / ranch dressing
Greek wrap
chicken / cucumber / romaine / tomato / red onion / pepperoncini / kalamata olives / feta / greek vinaigrette
Chicken
Chicken Parmigiana
ricotta / mozzarella / basil sauce / tomato / spaghetii
Chicken Marsala
mushrooms / marsala wine
Chicken Francese
white wine / butter / lemon
Chicken Piccata
capers / lemon / white wine
Chicken Parmesan Encrusted
caramelized onion / sun-dried tomato / spinach / light cream sauce / angel hair
Rosemary Chicken
grilled chicken / vegetables
Chicken Scarpiello
chicken / sausage / onions / capers / pepperoncini / olives / roasted peppers / white wine sauce
Veal
Veal Francese
white wine / butter / lemon
Veal Piccata
capers / lemon / white wine
Veal Parmigiana
ricotta / mozzarella / tomato basil sauce / spaghetti
Veal Marsala
mushrooms / marsala wine
Veal and Peppers
onions / peppers / marinara
Veal Florentine
Veal medallions / garlic / fresh tomatoes / tomato basil sauce / spaghetti / spinach / white wine sauce / spaghetti pasta
Pastas
Pasta Dinner portion
marinara / tomato basil / garlic and oil / fra diavolo
Penne Bolognese
homemade meat sauce
Spaghetti and Meatball
Eggplant Parmigiana
ricotta / mozzarella / tomato basil sauce spaghetti
Penne alla Vodka
marinara / vodka / touch of cream
Penne Chicken and Broccoli
diced chicken / tomatoes / white wine
Penne Broccoli Rabe and Sausage
Italian sausage / broccoli rabe garlic / EVOO
Capellini Roboli
portabella mushrooms / artichoke hearts sundried tomatoes / spinach / roasted garlic wine sauce / capellini
5 Cheese Ravioli
5 Cheese Ravioli with your choice of sause
Cavatappi Milano
Diced chicken /garlic / onions / mushrooms / sun-dried tomatoes / spinach / chardonnay wine sauce / cavatappi pasta.
Baked Ziti
ricotta / tomato / mozzarella
Fettuccini Alfredo
butter / cream / romano
Eggplant Rollatini
arugula / goat cheese / sun-dried tomato / mozzarella / marinara / spaghetti
Capellini Caprese
Fresh mozzarella / tomato / basil / garlic / white wine
Sausage and Peppers
italian sausage / peppers / onions / marinara / spaghetti
Whole Wheat Primavera
Medley of fresh vegetables / marinara sauce / whole wheat pasta
Bella Rotelli Penne w\Chicken
Bella Rotelli Penne W\ Shrimp
Penne Mattia
Seafood
Shrimp Scampi
jumbo shrimp / garlic / lemon / wine sauce / linguini
Shrimp Francese
jumbo shrimp / white wine / butter / lemon
Shrimp Parmigiana
jumbo shrimp / marinara / mozzarella / spaghetti
Snapper Livornese
onions / capers / black olives / light plum marinara
Cod Francese
cod filet / mushrooms / lemon / white wine / linguine
Salmon
grilled / blackened / pan-seared
Mussels
marinara or fra diavolo / linguini
Linguini and Clams
ittleneck clams / red or white sauce linguini
Linguine Pescatore
calamari/ clams/shrimp/mussels/marinara sauce/ linguine pastasalmon / balsamic glaze mash potatoes / vegetables
Balsamic Glazed Salmon
Snapper Francese
Calzones & Stromboli
Gourmet Pizza
Alfresco
olive oil / garlic / sliced tomato / mozzarella / basil (sauce on request)
Rachel Ray's Favorite
garlic / spinach / sundried tomatoes / artichokes / goat cheese / EVOO
Bianca
ricotta / romano / mozzarella (add sauce $1.29)meatball / sausage / hot peppers / ricotta
Clintmoore
meatball / sausage / hot peppers / ricotta
Napolitana
sausage / pepperoni / mushrooms / onions / green peppers / mozzarella / romano
Vegetarian
tomatoes / mushrooms / broccoli / onions / eggplant / mozzarella
Buffalo Chicken
crispy chicken/buffalo sauce/celery/ blue cheese drizzle
The Alcomo
sauteed broccoli/crumble Italian sausage/ sun dried tomatoes and garlic
Meat Lovers
pepperoni / sausage / meatball / bacon
Hawaiian
ham / pineapple
Sausage and Broccoli Rabe
italian sausage / broccoli rabe / mozzarella
BBQ pizza
barbecue sauce base / grilled chicken (diced) / diced onion / topped with mozzarella cheese / drizzle with barbecue sauce
ROBOLI Small
start with sauce and mozzarella and add any of the toppings below.
ROBOLI Large
Tuesday Pizza
Arugula
Florentina
Thin crust
Well done
Light done
Extra sauce
Light sauce
Crispy
Light cheese
Don't make
To go
Side Dishes
Side Meatballs
Side sausage
Side pasta
Side Vegetables
Side Broccoli Rabe
Side Fries
Side salad
Side Caesar salad
Pasta Fagioli
Soup of the Day
Side Salmon
Side Grill chicken
Side Pecan chicken
Side Crispy chicken
Side spinach
Side broccoli
Children's Menu
Extras
Add grill chicken
Add Pecan chicken
Add Crispy chicken
3 rolls
6 rolls
Dozen rolls
Add shrimp
1 extra meatball
2 extra meatballs
Extra cheese
Extra avocado
4 oz marinara
balsamic vinagrette dress
blue cheese dress
ranch dress
Greek dress
caesar dress
Italian dress
honey mustard dress
Cup pasta fagioli
Bowl pasta fagioli
Cup soup of day
Bowl soup of day
Add salmon
FIRE!
On Split
Lasagna bolognese
Lunch Specials
Lunch Entrees
Add salad
Beer
N/A Beverages
Appetizers
Chicken wings 1\2 tray 25 units
Chicken wings full tray 50 units
Bruschetta Italiana 1\2 tray
Buschetta Italiana full tray
Sausage & Peppers 1\2 tray
LA Caprese 1\2 tray
LA Caprese full tray
Meatballs 1\2 tray
Meatballs full tray
Mussels Marinara 1\2 tray
Mussels Marinara full tray
Antipasto 1\2 tray
Antipasto full tray
Garlic rolls (By the dozen) full tray
Chicken
Grilled Chicken 1\2 tray
Grilled Chicken full tray
Chicken Parmigiana 1\2 tray
Chicken Parmigiana full tray
Chicken Marsala 1\2 tray
Chicken Marsala full tray
Chicken Piccata 1\2 tray
Chicken Piccata full tray
Chicken Franchise 1\2 tray
Chicken Franchise full tray
Veal
Seafood
Calamari Fra Diabolo Marinara 1\2 tray
Calamari Fra Diabolo Marinara full tray
Clam Sauce 1\2 tray
Clam Sauce full tray
Shrimp Parmigiana 1\2 tray
Shrimp Parmigiana full tray
Shrimp Scampi 1\2 tray
Shrimp Scampi full tray
Shrimp Fra Diabolo 1\2 tray
Shrimp Fra Diabolo full tray
Baked item
Desserts
Salads
House salad 1\2 trey
House salad full trey
Ceased salad 1\2 trey
Ceased salad full trey
Greek salad 1\2 trey
Greek salad full trey
Gorgonzola salad 1\2 trey
Gorgonzola salad full trey
Malibu Chopped salad 1\2 trey
Malibu Chopped salad full trey
Pecan Encrusted Chicken 1\2 trey
Pecan Encrusted Chicken full trey
Sub's and wraps
Chicken BLT wrap 1\2 tray
Chicken BLT wrap full tray
Chicken caesar salad wrap 1\2 tray
Chicken caesar wrap full tray
Chicken ranch wrap 1\2 tray
Chicken ranch wrap full tray
Malibu wrap 1\2 tray
Malibu wrap full tray
Ham & Cheese sub 1\2 tray
Ham & Cheese sub full tray
Italian Combo sub 1\2 tray
Italian Combo sub full tray
Grilled Spa Chicken Sub 1\2 tray
Grilled Spa Chicken Sub full tray
Pastas
Spaghetti or Penne w\tomato basil or marinara 1\2 tray
Spaghetti or Penne w\tomato basil or Marinara full tray
Spaghetti or Penne w\Meat sauce 1\2 tray
Spaghetti or Penne w\ Meat sauce full tray
Penne alla Vodka 1\2 tray
Penne alla Vodka full tray
Penne Alfredo 1\2 tray
Penne Alfredo full tray
Penne Chicken Broccoli 1\2 tray
Penne Chicken Broccoli full tray
Happy Hour Entrees
EB Choice of Pasta
EB Baked Ziti
EB Lasagna Bolognese
EB Capellini Roboli
EB Capellini Caprese
EB Fettuccini Alfredo
EB Penne Broccoli Rabe & Sausage
EB Penne Chicken & Broccoli
EB Penne Alla Vodka
EB Eggplant Parmigiana
EB Rosemary Chicken
EB Chicken Parmigiana
EB Veal Parmigiana
EB Chicken Marsala
EB Chicken Francese
EB Chicken Piccata
EB Sausage & Peppers
EB Linguini & Clams
EB Mussels White
EB Snapper Francese
EB Mussels Red
Happy Hour 10" Pizza
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Good Times, Good People & Good Food EST. 1995
2901 Clint Moore Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33496