Ramen
Dessert & Ice Cream

Roc N Ramen - New Roc City

2,031 Reviews

$$

19 Anderson St.

New Rochelle, NY 10801

Popular Items

Jerk Chicken Ramen
BBQ Chicken Ramen
Curried Oxtail Ramen

Appetizers

Edamame

Edamame

$7.00

Steamed non-GMO soybeans pods tossed in sea salt.

Gyoza Dumplings w/ Pork (5)

Gyoza Dumplings w/ Pork (5)

$10.00

Pork topped with dumpling sauce, scallions, and sesame seeds.

Gyoza Dumplings w/ Chicken (5)

Gyoza Dumplings w/ Chicken (5)

$10.00

Ground chicken topped with dumpling sauce, scallions, and sesame seeds.

Gyoza Dumplings w/ Vegetable (5)

Gyoza Dumplings w/ Vegetable (5)

$10.00

Vegetables topped with dumpling sauce, scallions, and sesame seeds.

$13.00

Tofu Buns (3)

$13.00

Single Plain Bun

$3.00

Steamed Gua Bao Chicken Buns (3)

$14.00

Shrimp Buns

$17.00
$14.00

Steamed Gua Bao Pork Buns (3)

$14.00

Single Pork Buns

$4.85

Single Shrimp Bun

$5.85
$18.00

Steamed Gua Bao Oxtail Buns (3)

$18.00

Single Oxtail Bun

$6.50
Karaage

Karaage

$12.00

Karaage (Japanese fried chicken) with Baby Bok Choy and Lemon Wedges

Single Chicken Bun

$4.85

Order Attention Required

Out of stock

Single Tofu Buns

$4.85

Salads

Light green marinated seaweed topped with a lemon wedge and sesame seeds.
Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Light green marinated seaweed topped with a lemon wedge and sesame seeds.

Kids

Kids Kaedama (Noodle)

$4.00

Kids Plain Ramen With Broth

$10.00

aka - Make your own Ramen. Choose Shoyu or Tonkatsu Broth, Spice Level, and choose from additional items available.

Kids Tonkotsu Ramen

$10.00Out of stock

Noodles topped with 2 piece chashu (pork belly), scallions, bamboo shoots, egg, edible flowers, sesame seeds, fried onions, nori seaweed.

Kids Shoyu Ramen

$10.00

Noodles topped with 2 piece chashu (pork belly), scallions, bamboo shoots, egg, edible flowers, sesame seeds, fried onions, nori seaweed.

Kids Veggie Ramen

$10.00

Vegetable broth with tofu, corn, bok choy, carrots, bamboo shoots, broccoli, mushrooms, edible flowers, egg, fried onions, sesame seeds, nori seaweed.

Kids Curry Chicken Ramen

$12.00

Kids Jerk Chicken

$11.00

(Jerk Chicken is meant to be spicy, mild is not possible if you want a true Jerk experience)

Kids BBQ Chicken Ramen

$11.00

Kids BBQ Shrimp

$14.00

Kids Curry Shrimp

$14.00

Kids Jerk Shrimp

$14.00

Kids Rib Tips

$12.00

Ramen

Shoyu and Tonkotsu ramen are topped with Chashu (braised pork belly), seasoned soft boiled egg, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, sesame seeds and fresh scallion. Veggie ramen comes in miso broth with grilled tofu. Chashu (pork) can be substituted for chicken or tofu, and vice versa. Also, they can be less salt & gluten free upon request. Please notify us of any food allergies.

Kaedama (Noodle)

$4.00

Plain Ramen With Broth

$11.00

aka - Make your own Ramen. Choose Shoyu or Tonkatsu Broth, Spice Level, and choose from additional items available.

Plain Ramen

$11.00
Shoyu Ramen

Shoyu Ramen

$16.00

Noodles topped with 2 piece chashu (pork belly), scallions, bamboo shoots, egg, edible flowers, sesame seeds, fried onions, nori seaweed in a soy-sauced based broth.

Tonkotsu Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

$16.00Out of stock

Noodles topped with 2 piece chashu (pork belly), scallions, bamboo shoots, egg, edible flowers, sesame seeds, fried onions, nori seaweed.

Curried Oxtail Ramen

$24.00

Noodles topped with curried oxtails, scallions, carrots, corn, egg, edible flowers, sesame seeds, fried onions, nori seaweed, tonkatsu/curry broth.

Curried Chicken Ramen

Curried Chicken Ramen

$18.00

Noodles topped with curried chicken, scallions, carrots, corn, egg, edible flowers, sesame seeds, fried onions, nori seaweed, tonkatsu/curry broth.

BBQ Chicken Ramen

BBQ Chicken Ramen

$18.00

Noodles topped with BBQ chicken, scallions, carrots, corn, egg, edible flowers, sesame seeds, fried onions, nori seaweed, tonkatsu/BBQ broth.

Jerk Chicken Ramen

Jerk Chicken Ramen

$18.00

Noodles topped with jerk chicken, shitake mushrooms, scallions, carrots, corn, egg, edible flowers, sesame seeds, fried onions, nori seaweed, tonkatsu/jerk broth. (Jerk Chicken is meant to be spicy, mild is not possible if you want a true Jerk experience )

Curry RibTip Ramen

$19.00

Noodles topped with curried rib tips, scallions, carrots, corn, egg, edible flowers, sesame seeds, fried onions, nori seaweed, tonkatsu/curry broth.

Spicy Bone Yard Rib Tip Ramen

Spicy Bone Yard Rib Tip Ramen

$19.00

Noodles topped with spicy BBQ pork rib tips, scallions, carrots, corn, egg, edible flowers, sesame seeds, fried onions, nori seaweed, tonkatsu/BBQ broth.

Curry Shrimp Ramen

$21.00

Noodles topped with curried shrimps, scallions, carrots, corn, egg, edible flowers, sesame seeds, fried onions, nori seaweed, tonkatsu/curry broth.

Jerk Shrimp Ramen

$21.00

Noodles topped with jerk seasoned shrimpes, scallions, carrots, corn, egg, edible flowers, sesame seeds, fried onions, nori seaweed, tonkatsu/curry broth.(Jerk Chicken is meant to be spicy, mild is not possible if you want a true Jerk experience)

BBQ Shrimp Ramen

$21.00

Noodles topped with spicy barbecue shrimps, scallions, carrots, corn, egg, edible flowers, sesame seeds, fried onions, nori seaweed, tonkatsu/curry broth.

Vegetable Ramen

Vegetable Ramen

$16.00

Vegetable broth with tofu, corn, bok choy, carrots, bamboo shoots, broccoli, mushrooms, edible flowers, egg, fried onions, sesame seeds, nori seaweed.

Veggie Curry Ramen

$17.00

BBQ Veggie Ramen

$17.00

Jerk Dem Veggie Ramen

$17.00

(Jerk is meant to be spicy, mild is not possible if you want a true Jerk experience)

Pineapple Jerk Chicken

$19.00

Noodles topped with jerk chicken, fresh pineapples, scallions, carrots, corn, egg, edible flowers, sesame seeds, fried onions, nori seaweed, tonkatsu/jerk broth.

Jerk BBQ Chix Ramen

$18.00

Grilled Chicken Ramen

$18.00

Jerk BBQ Ribtip

$19.00

Curry BBQ Rib Tip

$19.00

Jerk Rib Tip Ramen

$19.00

Donburi (Rice Bowls)

Veggie-Don

$12.00

Vegetable medley of scallions, carrots, corn, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, bok choy, tofu sauteed with butter and topped with sweet soy sauce, pickled ginger, edible flower, sesame seeds, fried onions over jasmine or brown rice.

Chashu-Don

Chashu-Don

$15.00

Braised pork belly and fried egg over jasmine or brown rice topped with sweet soy sauce, pickled ginger, scallions, edible flower, sesame seeds, and fried onions.

Oyako-Don

Oyako-Don

$15.00

Grilled chicken and scrambled egg over jasmine or brown rice topped with sweet soy sauce, pickled ginger, scallions, edible flower, sesame seeds, and fried onions.

BBQ Chicken-Don

$17.00

Jerk Chicken-Don

$17.00

(Jerk Chicken is meant to be spicy, mild is not possible if you want a true Jerk experience)

Curry Chicken-Don

$17.00

Rib Tip-Don

$18.00

Jerk Rib Tip-Don

$18.00

(Jerk Chicken is meant to be spicy, mild is not possible if you want a true Jerk experience)

Shrimp-Don

$23.00

BBQ Shrimp-Don

$23.00

Curry Shrimp-Don

$23.00

Oxtail-Don

$25.00

Sides

Broth 1/2

$2.50

Broth

$5.00

Rice Bowl

$3.00

Kaedama (Noodles)

$4.00

Corn

$2.00

Bamboo Shoots

$2.00

Baby Bok Choy

$2.00

Shitake Mushrooms

$2.00

Seasoned Boiled Egg

$2.00

Chashu Pork (2 pieces)

$4.00

Broccoli

$2.00

Butter

$1.00

Chicken

$3.00

Side Of Rib Tips

$12.00

Side Of Jerk Chicken

$4.00

Shrimp

$9.00

Side Of Hotsauce

$2.00

Side Of Thai Chili Sauce

$1.00

Side Of Bun Sauce

$2.00

Tip Key

$0.10

Oxtail (Side)

$15.00

Tofu

$2.00

Side Of Bbq Chicken

$4.00

Side Of Curry Chicken

$4.00

Side Plaintain

$5.00

Tip Key

$0.01

Fried Rice

$9.00

Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Hot Green tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Seltzer Water

$2.00

Grape Ramune Soda

$4.00

Strawberry Ramune Soda

$4.00

Original Ramune Soda

$4.00

Blooming Tea

$5.00

Lychee Ramune Soda

$3.00Out of stock

Orange Ramune Soda

$4.00Out of stock

Iced Sweet Tea

$3.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00Out of stock

Apple Juice

$4.00

Fruit Punch

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Poland Spring Bottled Water

$1.00Out of stock

Chef Special

Chef Special Salmon W/fried Rice

$25.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy Slurppers!!!!!

Website

Location

19 Anderson St., New Rochelle, NY 10801

Directions

