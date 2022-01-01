Roc N Ramen - New Roc City

Ramen

Shoyu and Tonkotsu ramen are topped with Chashu (braised pork belly), seasoned soft boiled egg, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, sesame seeds and fresh scallion. Veggie ramen comes in miso broth with grilled tofu. Chashu (pork) can be substituted for chicken or tofu, and vice versa. Also, they can be less salt & gluten free upon request. Please notify us of any food allergies.