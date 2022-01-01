Roca Bar North 12301 us41

Roca Bar North imageView gallery

Roca Bar North

review star

No reviews yet

12301 us41

evansville, IN 47725

Appetizer

Breaded Boneless Wings (10)

$13.99

Breaded Boneless Wings (6)

$10.49

Breaded Portabella Mushrooms

$6.99Out of stock

Served with your choice of sauce

Bruschetta

$6.99

Seven pieces of bread grilled with olive oil and garlic, topped with diced tomatoes and fresh mozzarella cheese

Buffalo Cauliflower

$6.99Out of stock

Lightly breaded cauliflower, flash fried and tossed in buffalo sauce. Served with ranch dressing

Cheese Sticks

$6.99Out of stock

Hand cut and breaded fried golden brown served with marinara sauce

Cheezy Bacon Fries

$8.99

A mound of golden fries topped with queso and bacon pieces served with ranch dressing

Chicken Tenders

$13.99

Three fresh chicken tenders hand breaded served with choice of dipping sauce

Dubl R Onion Rings

$6.99

Evansville's Original (Dubl R) Drive-in family recipe. Served with Boom Boom Sauce

Garlic Cheese Bread

$4.99

Thick sliced garlic bread topped with cheese and spices served with marinara sauce

Homemade Potato Chippers

$5.49

Served with our own special Boom Boom sauce

Mozzarella Filled Breadsticks

$6.99Out of stock

Three breaded sticks filled with mozzarella cheese served with marinara or queso

Pretzel Breadsticks

$7.49

Three pretzel sticks served with queso

Roca Nachos

$8.29

Fried to order nacho chips topped with queso sauce, diced tomatoes, jalapenos, salsa and sour cream

Traditional Wings-Full Pound (8)

$8.99Out of stock

Traditional Wings-Half Pound (4)

$5.99Out of stock

Salad

Caesar Salad-Medium

$6.99

Caesar Salad-Regular

$3.99

Chef Salad-Medium

$12.99

Chef Salad-Regular

$6.49

Chicken Salad-Medium

$13.99

Chicken Salad-Regular

$7.99

Cobb Salad-Medium

$9.99

Cobb Salad-Regular

$6.99

Roca Bar Italian Salad-Large

$14.99

Serves 5-8

Roca Bar Italian Salad-Medium

$9.99

Serves 2-4

Roca Bar Italian Salad-Regular

$5.99

Serves 1

Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Sundried tomato wrap with Romaine lettuce, cheese and our house buffalo sauce

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$10.99

Breaded chicken breast topped with melted mozzarella and marinara sauce served on a toasted hoagie

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast, homemade pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese and tomato all toasted on a hoagie

Club Sandwich

$8.99

Fresh sliced ham or turkey, crisp bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato on a toasted hoagie

German Bologna Sandwich

$7.99

Grilled and served with a pickle and onion on a bun

Grilled Cheese & Bacon

$6.99

Thick Texas toast loaded with melted cheese and crisp bacon

Half Pound Burger

$8.99Out of stock

Dressed with choice of pickle, onion, lettuce & tomato

Hot Ham and Cheese-Half

$6.59

Served with mozzarella cheese, green pepper and onions on a hoagie

Hot Ham and Cheese-Whole

$9.99

Italian Beef

$9.99

Tender and thinly sliced beef,marinated in our own italian seasoning and piled high on a fresh hoagie. Topped with mozzarella cheese, green peppers & roasted onion. Served with a side of Au Jus

Meatball Sub-Half

$6.59

Our homemade meatballs and marina sauce with mozzarella cheese served on toasted bun

Meatball Sub-Whole

$10.59

Roca Boli-Half

$6.99

Made with Italian sausage, cheese, pizza sauce, green peppers and onion on a toasted hoagie

Roca Boli-Whole

$11.99

Made with Italian sausage, cheese, pizza sauce, green peppers and onion on a toasted hoagie

The Italian

$8.99

Fresh sliced ham, pepperoni, salami, Swiss ad mozzarella cheese, roasted red peppers, fresh basiland tomato on a toasted hoagie

Pizza

9in Aloha Special

$11.99

Ham, pineapple and brown sugar and BBQ sauce

9in BBQ Chicken

$11.99

BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions and jalapenos

9in Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$11.99

Buffalo sauce, chicken, red onions and jalepenos

9in BYO

$8.79

9in Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.99

Chicken, bacon, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and ranch dressing

9in Half/Half

9in Margherita Pizza

$10.99

Olive Oil, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and basil

9in Meaty Delight

$13.99

Sausage, beef, bacon, pepperoni and ham

9in Roca Fredo

$12.99

Alfredo sauce, chicken, broccoli,sun dried tomatoes, black olives and onions

9in Round The World

$11.99

Beef, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and tomatoes

9in Special

$11.99

Beef,mushrooms, green peppers, onions and tomatoes

9in Taco Pizza

$12.99

Taco sauce base, beef, onions, cheddar cheese blend, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeno and sour cream

9in Veggie

$10.99

Mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, onions and tomatoes

12in Aloha Special

$17.99

Ham, pineapple and brown sugar and BBQ sauce

12in BBQ Chicken

$17.99

BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions and jalapenos

12in Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.99

Buffalo sauce, chicken, red onions and jalepenos

12in BYO

$12.29

12in Chicken Bacon Ranch

$18.99

Chicken, bacon, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and ranch dressing

12in Half/Half

12in Margherita Pizza

$14.99

Olive Oil, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and basil

12in Meaty Delight

$18.99

Sausage, beef, bacon, pepperoni and ham

12in Roca Fredo

$17.99

Alfredo sauce, chicken, broccoli,sun dried tomatoes, black olives and onions

12in Round The World

$17.99

Beef, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and tomatoes

12in Special

$17.99

Beef,mushrooms, green peppers, onions and tomatoes

12in Taco Pizza

$17.99

Taco sauce base, beef, onions, cheddar cheese blend, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeno and sour cream

12in Veggie

$15.99

Mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, onions and tomatoes

16in Aloha Special

$22.99

Ham, pineapple and brown sugar and BBQ sauce

16in BBQ Chicken

$22.99

BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions and jalapenos

16in Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$22.99

Buffalo sauce, chicken, red onions and jalepenos

16in BYO

$14.49

16in Chicken Bacon Ranch

$22.99

Chicken, bacon, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and ranch dressing

16in Half/Half

16in Margherita Pizza

$19.99

Olive Oil, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and basil

16in Meaty Delight

$24.99

Sausage, beef, bacon, pepperoni and ham

16in Roca Fredo

$23.99

Alfredo sauce, chicken, broccoli,sun dried tomatoes, black olives and onions

16in Round The World

$23.99

Beef, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and tomatoes

16in Special

$22.99

Beef,mushrooms, green peppers, onions and tomatoes

16in Taco Pizza

$24.99

Taco sauce base, beef, onions, cheddar cheese blend, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeno and sour cream

16in Veggie

$21.99

Mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, onions and tomatoes

Entrees

Chicken Parmesan

$14.99

Breaded chicken breast on a bed of spaghetti with marinara sauce, topped with melted mozzarella cheese

Creamy Cajun Pasta

$13.99

Tri-colored cheese filled tortellini pasta with our homemade creamy Cajun Alfredo sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo

$11.99

Fettuccine pasta topped with our homemade creamy Alfredo sauce

Homemade Lasagna

$13.99

Generous portion of made from scratch lasagna, layered with ricotta and provolone cheese, ground beef and italian sausage then baked to perfection

Italian Spaghetti

$12.99

Honemade spaghetti sauce with meatballs, loaded with down-home flavor

Sesame-Teriyaki Chicken

$13.99

Marinated chicken breast, grilled and topped with a pineapple ring with a sesame-teriyaki sauce, Served over wild rice with your choice of side in addition to a side salad and Texas toast

Sides

Baked Potato

$2.99

Caesar Salad

$2.99

French Fries

$2.99

Homemade Chippers

$2.99

Loaded Baked Potato

$6.99

Loaded with cheese, bacon or ham and sour cream

Pepperoncini

$0.99

Side Of Onion Rings

$2.99

Side Salad

$2.99

Single Meatball

$1.69

Steamed Vegetable Medley

$2.99

Toast

$0.99

Dessert

A&W RootBeer Float

$4.99Out of stock

Caffeine Free

Ala Mode

$1.99Out of stock

Cookies 'N Cream

$3.99Out of stock

Vanilla Ice Cream topped with Oreos

Oreo Cookie Monster-Big Monster

$6.99

Oreo Cookie Monster-Little Monster

$3.99

Roca Cheese Cake-Caramel

$4.99

Roca Cheese Cake-Chocolate

$4.99

Roca Cheese Cake-Plain

$3.99

Roca Cheese Cake-Raspberry

$4.99

Roca Cheesecake Trio

$10.99

Roca Lava Cake-Double

$4.99

Roca Lava Cake-Single

$2.99

Salted Caramel Brownie

$4.99

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.99Out of stock

N/A Beverages

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.49

Diet Pepsi

$2.49

Dr Pepper

$2.49

Fresh Coffee

$2.69

Kids Drink

$0.99

Lemonade

$2.49

Mountain Dew

$2.49

Orange Crush

$2.49

Pepsi

$2.49

Sierra Mist

$2.49

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Unsweet Tea

$2.49

Bottle Beer

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Blue Moon Bottle

$4.50

Bud Bottle

$4.00

Bud Light Bottle

$4.00

Bud Light Lime Bottle

$4.00

Bud Light Orange Bottle

$4.00

Bud Select 55 Bottle

$4.00

Bud Select Bottle

$4.00

Budlight Seltzer

$4.50

Busch light Apple Can

$4.00

Busch Light Bottle

$4.00

Busch N/A

$4.00

Coors Light Bottle

$4.00

Corona Bottle

$4.50Out of stock

Corona Light Bottle

$4.00Out of stock

DosXXAmber Bottle

$4.75Out of stock

DosXXLager Bottle

$4.75Out of stock

Guinness

$5.00

Heinken Bottle

$4.50

Killians Bottle

$4.25Out of stock

Land Shark Bottle

$5.00

Mich Ultra Bottle

$4.00

Miller 64 Bottle

$4.25

Miller Light Bottle

$4.00

Miller Liight Can

$3.75

Modelo Esp Bottle

$4.75

New Castle Bottle

$5.00Out of stock

Not Your Fathers RB Bottle

$4.75Out of stock

PBR Bottle

$3.50Out of stock

Platinum Bottle

$5.00Out of stock

Reds Apple Ale Bottle

$5.00

Sam Adams Bottle

$4.50

Sam Rebel IPA Bottle

$4.25Out of stock

Smirnoff Ice

$5.25

Stella Bottle

$4.50

Whit Claw

$4.50

Yuengling Bottle

$4.00

Yuengling Light Bottle

$4.00

Coors Can

$3.75

Draft Beer

Amberbach Glass

$1.00

Amberbach Pitcher

$12.00

Bells Two Hearted Glass

$1.00

Bells Two Hearted Pitcher

$14.00

Bells zango Glass

$1.00

Blue Moon Glass

$1.00

Bud Light Glass

$1.00

Bud Light Pitcher

$10.00

Busch Light Glass

$1.00

Busch Light Pitcher

$10.00

Coors Light Glass

$1.00Out of stock

Coors Light Pitcher

$10.00Out of stock

Gerst Glass

$1.00

Goose Island Glass

$1.00

Goose Island Pitcher

$17.00

Juicy Gossip Glass

$1.00Out of stock

Kona Big Wave Glass

$1.00Out of stock

Kona Big Wave Pitcher

$19.00

Micalob Ultra Pitcher

$10.00

Mich Ultra Glass

$1.00

Modela Espcial Glass

$1.00

Modela Especial Pitcher

$14.00

Myriad Glass

$1.00

Myriad Pitcher

$17.00

Oberon Pitcher

$19.00

Rheinegeist Octoberfest Glass

$1.00

Rheingeist Octoberfest Pitcher

$28.00

Summer Shandy Glass

$1.00Out of stock

Summer Shandy Pitcher

$12.00Out of stock

Miller pint

$1.00

Miller pitcher

$10.00

Blue Moon Pitcher

$14.00

Wine

Cab Sauv Glass

$6.00

Cabernet Sauv Bottle

$20.00

Chardonney Bottle

$20.00

Chardonney Glass

$6.00

Merlot Bottle

$20.00

Merlot Glass

$6.00

Moscato Glass

$6.00

Mosscato Bottle

$20.00

Pinot Grigio Bottle

$20.00

Pinot Grigio Glass

$6.00

Whit Zinf Glass

$6.00

White Zinf Bottle

$20.00

Juice

Cranberry Juice

$2.29

Grapefruit

$2.29

Orange Juice

$2.29

Pineapple Juice

$2.29

Tomato Juice

$2.29

Kids Menu

Kids 2 Chix Tender Breaded

$5.25

Kids 2 Chix Tender Grilled

$5.25

Kids 4 Boneless Wings

$5.25

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.25

Kids Fettucine

$5.25

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.25

Kids Hamburger

$5.25

Kids Spaghetti w/ 1 Meatball

$5.25

Extra Sauces

BBQ

$0.99

Blue cheese

$0.69

Boom Boom

$0.99

Buffalo

$0.99

Buffalo BBQ

$0.99

Butter

$0.99

Fat Free Ranch

$0.99

Fire

$0.99

French

$0.69

Honey Mustard

$0.69

Italian

$0.69

Light Balsalmic

$0.69

Marinara

$0.99

Parmesan Peppercorn

$0.99

Pesto Sauce

$0.99

Pizza Sauce

$0.99

Queso

$0.99

Ranch

$0.99

Sesame Ginger

$0.99

Sour Cream

$0.99

Spicy

$0.99

Spicy BBQ

$0.99

Taco Sauce

$0.99

Teriyaki

$0.99

Vinager/Oil

$0.99

Lunch Specials

1/2 Roca Boli Sand

$6.99

1/2 Meatball Sand

$6.99

1/2 Hot Ham & Cheese

$6.99

9in Pizza

$8.99

Lasagna

$6.99

Wednesday Domestic Pitcher Special

Budlight

$5.00

Millerlight

$5.00

Coorslight

$5.00

Buschlight

$5.00

Monday Domestic Bottle Special

Bottles

$5.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Ameretto Sour

$5.75

Appletini

$6.75

Bahama mamma

$6.75

Bloody Mary

$5.75

Bloody Mary top shelf

$9.00

Blueberry Lemonade

Champagne Cocktail

Cherry Pie

$6.00

Cosmopolitan

$6.25

Cosmopolitan top shelf

$9.25

Daiquiri

Dark 'N Stormy

Frosty Roca

$6.00

Gimlet

$4.75

Greyhound

$4.75

Hot Toddy

Hurricane

$6.50

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.50

Long Island top shelf

$10.50

Madras

Mai Tai

$6.25

Manhattan

$5.50

Manhattan top shelf

$9.00

Margarita

$6.00

Margarita top shelf

$9.00

Martini

$6.00

Martini top shelf

$9.00

Mimosa

$4.00

Mint Julep

Mojito

$5.25Out of stock

Moscow Mule

$4.25

Mudslide

$7.00

Old Fashion top shelf

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$6.00

Rob Roy

$4.75

Roca Rita

$7.00

Roca Rita Frozen

$6.00

Sazerac

Screwdriver

$5.00

Sea Breeze

$4.75

Sex On The Beach

$6.50

Sidecar

Tequila Sunrise

$5.00

Tom Collins

$5.00

Whiskey Smash

Whiskey Sour

$5.00

White Russian

$6.25

Gin

Beefeater Shot

$5.50

Bombay Saphire Shot

$5.50

Tanqueray Shot

$5.75

Well Gin Shot

$4.00

Beefeater Single

$5.50

Bombay Saphire Single

$5.75

Tanqueray Single

$5.75

Well Gin Single

$4.00

Beefeater Double

$9.50

Bombay Saphire Double

$10.00

Tanqueray Double

$10.50

Well Gin Double

$6.75

Liqueurs

Amaretto Di Saronno

$3.50

Cointreau

$5.75

Drambuie

$5.25

Frangelico

$5.25

Godiva Chocolate

$5.95

Grand Marnier

$5.75

Jagermeister

$4.75

Kahlua

$4.25

Rum

Bacardi Shot

$5.75

Captain Morgan Shot

$5.75

Malibu Shot

$5.75

Meyers Shot

$5.75

Well Rum Shot

$4.00

Don Q Coco

$4.50

Cruzan Mango

$4.50

Bacardi Single

$5.00

Captain Morgan Single

$5.00

Malibu

$5.75

Meyers Single

$5.00

Well Rum Single

$4.00

Don Q Coco

$4.50

Cruzan Mango

$4.50

Bacardi Double

$8.75

Captain Morgan Double

$8.75

Meyers Double

$10.00

Well Rum Double

$6.50

Don Q Coco

$9.00

Cruzan Mango

$9.00

Scotch/ Bourbon

Bulleit

$6.00

Chivas Regal Shot

$6.00

Dewars Shot

$6.00

Gentleman Jack

$6.00

Glenlivet

$6.00

Knob Creek

$6.00

Legacy

$6.00

Well Scotch Shot

$4.00

Woodford Reserve

$6.00

Bulleit

$6.00

Chivas Regal Single

$6.00

Dewars Single

$6.00

Gentleman Jack

$6.00

Glenlivet

$6.00

Knob Creek

$6.00

Legacy

$6.00

Well Scotch Single

$4.00

Woodford Reserve

$6.00

Bulleit Double

$9.50

Chivas Regal Double

$9.50

Dewars Double

$9.50

Gentleman Jack Double

$9.50

Glenlivet Double

$9.50

Knob Creek Double

$9.50

Legacy Double

$9.50

Well Scotch Double

$6.50

Woodford Reserve Double

$9.50

Tequila

Cuervo Gold Shot

$5.75

Patron Silver Shot

$9.00

Well Tequila Shot

$4.00

Cuervo Gold Single

$5.75

Patron Silver Single

$9.00

Well Tequila Single

$4.00

Cuervo Gold Double

$9.75

Patron Silver Double

$15.25

Well Tequila Double

$6.50

Vodka

Absolut Shot

$5.50

Grey Goose Shot

$7.00

Ketel One Shot

$6.00

Pinnacle Habanero Shot

$6.00

Pinnacle Peach

$6.00

Pinnacle Tropical Punch Shot

$6.00

Smirnoff Shot

$6.00

Smirnoff vanilla Shot

$6.00

Stoli Shot

$6.50

Titos Shot

$7.00

Well Vodka Shot

$4.25

Absolut Single

$5.50

Grey Goose Single

$7.00

Ketel One Single

$6.00

Pinnacle Habanero

$6.00

Pinnacle Peach

$6.00

Pinnacle Tropical

$6.00

Smirnoff Single

$6.00

Smirnoff Vanilla Single

$6.00

Stoli Single

$6.50

Titos Single

$7.00

Well Vodka Single

$4.25

Absolut Double

$10.00

Grey Goose Double

$12.50

Ketel One Double

$10.75

Pinnacle Habanero Double

$9.50

Pinnacle Peach

$6.00

Pinnacle Tropical Punch Double

$9.50

Smirnoff Double

$9.50

Smirnoff Vanilla Double

$9.50

Stoli Double

$12.50

Titos Double

$12.50

Well Vodka Double

$8.00

Whiskey

Canadian Club

$6.25

Crown Apple Shot

$6.25

Crown Peach Shot

$6.25

Crown Royal Shot

$6.25

Crown Vanilla Shot

$6.25

Fireball Shot

$6.25

Jack Daniels Honey

$6.25

Jack Daniels Shot

$6.25

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$6.25

Jim Beam Apple Shot

$6.25

Jim Beam Shot

$5.50

Red Stag

$6.25

Seagrams

$6.25

Seagrams Apple

Seagrams VO

$6.25

Southern Comfort

$6.25

Wild Turkey Shot

$5.00

Canadian Club

$6.25

Crown Apple Single

$6.25

Crown Peach Single

$6.25

Crown Royal Single

$6.25

Crown Vanilla Single

$6.25

Fireball Single

$6.25

Jack Daniels Honey

$6.25

Jack Daniels Single

$6.25

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$6.25

Jim Beam Apple Single

$5.50

Jim Beam Single

$5.50

Red Stag

$6.25

Seagrams

$6.25

Seagrams Apple

$6.25

Seagrams VO

$6.25

Southern Comfort

$6.25

Well Whiskey Single

$4.00

Wild Turkey Single

$5.00

Jack Daniels Double

$10.75

Jim Beam Double

$9.50

Well Whiskey Double

$6.50

Wild Turkey Double

$7.75

Southern Comfort

$9.50

Seagrams Apple

$9.50

Red Stag

$9.50

Jim Beam Apple

$9.50

Crown Royal Double

$9.50

Crown Apple Double

$9.50

Crown Vanilla Double

$9.50

Canadian Club Double

$9.50

Seagrams

$9.50

Seagrams VO

$9.50

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$9.50

Jack Daniels Honey Double

$9.50

Band Seat Charge

Band Seat Charge

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12301 us41, evansville, IN 47725

Directions

Gallery
Roca Bar North image

