Roca Bar North 12301 us41
12301 us41
evansville, IN 47725
Appetizer
Breaded Boneless Wings (10)
Breaded Boneless Wings (6)
Breaded Portabella Mushrooms
Served with your choice of sauce
Bruschetta
Seven pieces of bread grilled with olive oil and garlic, topped with diced tomatoes and fresh mozzarella cheese
Buffalo Cauliflower
Lightly breaded cauliflower, flash fried and tossed in buffalo sauce. Served with ranch dressing
Cheese Sticks
Hand cut and breaded fried golden brown served with marinara sauce
Cheezy Bacon Fries
A mound of golden fries topped with queso and bacon pieces served with ranch dressing
Chicken Tenders
Three fresh chicken tenders hand breaded served with choice of dipping sauce
Dubl R Onion Rings
Evansville's Original (Dubl R) Drive-in family recipe. Served with Boom Boom Sauce
Garlic Cheese Bread
Thick sliced garlic bread topped with cheese and spices served with marinara sauce
Homemade Potato Chippers
Served with our own special Boom Boom sauce
Mozzarella Filled Breadsticks
Three breaded sticks filled with mozzarella cheese served with marinara or queso
Pretzel Breadsticks
Three pretzel sticks served with queso
Roca Nachos
Fried to order nacho chips topped with queso sauce, diced tomatoes, jalapenos, salsa and sour cream
Traditional Wings-Full Pound (8)
Traditional Wings-Half Pound (4)
Salad
Caesar Salad-Medium
Caesar Salad-Regular
Chef Salad-Medium
Chef Salad-Regular
Chicken Salad-Medium
Chicken Salad-Regular
Cobb Salad-Medium
Cobb Salad-Regular
Roca Bar Italian Salad-Large
Serves 5-8
Roca Bar Italian Salad-Medium
Serves 2-4
Roca Bar Italian Salad-Regular
Serves 1
Sandwich
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Sundried tomato wrap with Romaine lettuce, cheese and our house buffalo sauce
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Breaded chicken breast topped with melted mozzarella and marinara sauce served on a toasted hoagie
Chicken Pesto Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, homemade pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese and tomato all toasted on a hoagie
Club Sandwich
Fresh sliced ham or turkey, crisp bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato on a toasted hoagie
German Bologna Sandwich
Grilled and served with a pickle and onion on a bun
Grilled Cheese & Bacon
Thick Texas toast loaded with melted cheese and crisp bacon
Half Pound Burger
Dressed with choice of pickle, onion, lettuce & tomato
Hot Ham and Cheese-Half
Served with mozzarella cheese, green pepper and onions on a hoagie
Hot Ham and Cheese-Whole
Italian Beef
Tender and thinly sliced beef,marinated in our own italian seasoning and piled high on a fresh hoagie. Topped with mozzarella cheese, green peppers & roasted onion. Served with a side of Au Jus
Meatball Sub-Half
Our homemade meatballs and marina sauce with mozzarella cheese served on toasted bun
Meatball Sub-Whole
Roca Boli-Half
Made with Italian sausage, cheese, pizza sauce, green peppers and onion on a toasted hoagie
Roca Boli-Whole
Made with Italian sausage, cheese, pizza sauce, green peppers and onion on a toasted hoagie
The Italian
Fresh sliced ham, pepperoni, salami, Swiss ad mozzarella cheese, roasted red peppers, fresh basiland tomato on a toasted hoagie
Pizza
9in Aloha Special
Ham, pineapple and brown sugar and BBQ sauce
9in BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions and jalapenos
9in Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Buffalo sauce, chicken, red onions and jalepenos
9in BYO
9in Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken, bacon, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and ranch dressing
9in Half/Half
9in Margherita Pizza
Olive Oil, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and basil
9in Meaty Delight
Sausage, beef, bacon, pepperoni and ham
9in Roca Fredo
Alfredo sauce, chicken, broccoli,sun dried tomatoes, black olives and onions
9in Round The World
Beef, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and tomatoes
9in Special
Beef,mushrooms, green peppers, onions and tomatoes
9in Taco Pizza
Taco sauce base, beef, onions, cheddar cheese blend, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeno and sour cream
9in Veggie
Mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, onions and tomatoes
12in Aloha Special
Ham, pineapple and brown sugar and BBQ sauce
12in BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions and jalapenos
12in Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Buffalo sauce, chicken, red onions and jalepenos
12in BYO
12in Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken, bacon, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and ranch dressing
12in Half/Half
12in Margherita Pizza
Olive Oil, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and basil
12in Meaty Delight
Sausage, beef, bacon, pepperoni and ham
12in Roca Fredo
Alfredo sauce, chicken, broccoli,sun dried tomatoes, black olives and onions
12in Round The World
Beef, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and tomatoes
12in Special
Beef,mushrooms, green peppers, onions and tomatoes
12in Taco Pizza
Taco sauce base, beef, onions, cheddar cheese blend, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeno and sour cream
12in Veggie
Mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, onions and tomatoes
16in Aloha Special
Ham, pineapple and brown sugar and BBQ sauce
16in BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions and jalapenos
16in Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Buffalo sauce, chicken, red onions and jalepenos
16in BYO
16in Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken, bacon, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and ranch dressing
16in Half/Half
16in Margherita Pizza
Olive Oil, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and basil
16in Meaty Delight
Sausage, beef, bacon, pepperoni and ham
16in Roca Fredo
Alfredo sauce, chicken, broccoli,sun dried tomatoes, black olives and onions
16in Round The World
Beef, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and tomatoes
16in Special
Beef,mushrooms, green peppers, onions and tomatoes
16in Taco Pizza
Taco sauce base, beef, onions, cheddar cheese blend, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeno and sour cream
16in Veggie
Mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, onions and tomatoes
Entrees
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken breast on a bed of spaghetti with marinara sauce, topped with melted mozzarella cheese
Creamy Cajun Pasta
Tri-colored cheese filled tortellini pasta with our homemade creamy Cajun Alfredo sauce
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine pasta topped with our homemade creamy Alfredo sauce
Homemade Lasagna
Generous portion of made from scratch lasagna, layered with ricotta and provolone cheese, ground beef and italian sausage then baked to perfection
Italian Spaghetti
Honemade spaghetti sauce with meatballs, loaded with down-home flavor
Sesame-Teriyaki Chicken
Marinated chicken breast, grilled and topped with a pineapple ring with a sesame-teriyaki sauce, Served over wild rice with your choice of side in addition to a side salad and Texas toast
Sides
Dessert
A&W RootBeer Float
Caffeine Free
Ala Mode
Cookies 'N Cream
Vanilla Ice Cream topped with Oreos
Oreo Cookie Monster-Big Monster
Oreo Cookie Monster-Little Monster
Roca Cheese Cake-Caramel
Roca Cheese Cake-Chocolate
Roca Cheese Cake-Plain
Roca Cheese Cake-Raspberry
Roca Cheesecake Trio
Roca Lava Cake-Double
Roca Lava Cake-Single
Salted Caramel Brownie
Vanilla Ice Cream
N/A Beverages
Bottle Beer
Angry Orchard
Blue Moon Bottle
Bud Bottle
Bud Light Bottle
Bud Light Lime Bottle
Bud Light Orange Bottle
Bud Select 55 Bottle
Bud Select Bottle
Budlight Seltzer
Busch light Apple Can
Busch Light Bottle
Busch N/A
Coors Light Bottle
Corona Bottle
Corona Light Bottle
DosXXAmber Bottle
DosXXLager Bottle
Guinness
Heinken Bottle
Killians Bottle
Land Shark Bottle
Mich Ultra Bottle
Miller 64 Bottle
Miller Light Bottle
Miller Liight Can
Modelo Esp Bottle
New Castle Bottle
Not Your Fathers RB Bottle
PBR Bottle
Platinum Bottle
Reds Apple Ale Bottle
Sam Adams Bottle
Sam Rebel IPA Bottle
Smirnoff Ice
Stella Bottle
Whit Claw
Yuengling Bottle
Yuengling Light Bottle
Coors Can
Draft Beer
Amberbach Glass
Amberbach Pitcher
Bells Two Hearted Glass
Bells Two Hearted Pitcher
Bells zango Glass
Blue Moon Glass
Bud Light Glass
Bud Light Pitcher
Busch Light Glass
Busch Light Pitcher
Coors Light Glass
Coors Light Pitcher
Gerst Glass
Goose Island Glass
Goose Island Pitcher
Juicy Gossip Glass
Kona Big Wave Glass
Kona Big Wave Pitcher
Micalob Ultra Pitcher
Mich Ultra Glass
Modela Espcial Glass
Modela Especial Pitcher
Myriad Glass
Myriad Pitcher
Oberon Pitcher
Rheinegeist Octoberfest Glass
Rheingeist Octoberfest Pitcher
Summer Shandy Glass
Summer Shandy Pitcher
Miller pint
Miller pitcher
Blue Moon Pitcher
Wine
Kids Menu
Extra Sauces
BBQ
Blue cheese
Boom Boom
Buffalo
Buffalo BBQ
Butter
Fat Free Ranch
Fire
French
Honey Mustard
Italian
Light Balsalmic
Marinara
Parmesan Peppercorn
Pesto Sauce
Pizza Sauce
Queso
Ranch
Sesame Ginger
Sour Cream
Spicy
Spicy BBQ
Taco Sauce
Teriyaki
Vinager/Oil
Lunch Specials
Wednesday Domestic Pitcher Special
Monday Domestic Bottle Special
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
Ameretto Sour
Appletini
Bahama mamma
Bloody Mary
Bloody Mary top shelf
Blueberry Lemonade
Champagne Cocktail
Cherry Pie
Cosmopolitan
Cosmopolitan top shelf
Daiquiri
Dark 'N Stormy
Frosty Roca
Gimlet
Greyhound
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Long Island top shelf
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Manhattan top shelf
Margarita
Margarita top shelf
Martini
Martini top shelf
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Old Fashion top shelf
Old Fashioned
Rob Roy
Roca Rita
Roca Rita Frozen
Sazerac
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex On The Beach
Sidecar
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Gin
Liqueurs
Rum
Bacardi Shot
Captain Morgan Shot
Malibu Shot
Meyers Shot
Well Rum Shot
Don Q Coco
Cruzan Mango
Bacardi Single
Captain Morgan Single
Malibu
Meyers Single
Well Rum Single
Don Q Coco
Cruzan Mango
Bacardi Double
Captain Morgan Double
Meyers Double
Well Rum Double
Don Q Coco
Cruzan Mango
Scotch/ Bourbon
Bulleit
Chivas Regal Shot
Dewars Shot
Gentleman Jack
Glenlivet
Knob Creek
Legacy
Well Scotch Shot
Woodford Reserve
Bulleit
Chivas Regal Single
Dewars Single
Gentleman Jack
Glenlivet
Knob Creek
Legacy
Well Scotch Single
Woodford Reserve
Bulleit Double
Chivas Regal Double
Dewars Double
Gentleman Jack Double
Glenlivet Double
Knob Creek Double
Legacy Double
Well Scotch Double
Woodford Reserve Double
Tequila
Vodka
Absolut Shot
Grey Goose Shot
Ketel One Shot
Pinnacle Habanero Shot
Pinnacle Peach
Pinnacle Tropical Punch Shot
Smirnoff Shot
Smirnoff vanilla Shot
Stoli Shot
Titos Shot
Well Vodka Shot
Absolut Single
Grey Goose Single
Ketel One Single
Pinnacle Habanero
Pinnacle Peach
Pinnacle Tropical
Smirnoff Single
Smirnoff Vanilla Single
Stoli Single
Titos Single
Well Vodka Single
Absolut Double
Grey Goose Double
Ketel One Double
Pinnacle Habanero Double
Pinnacle Peach
Pinnacle Tropical Punch Double
Smirnoff Double
Smirnoff Vanilla Double
Stoli Double
Titos Double
Well Vodka Double
Whiskey
Canadian Club
Crown Apple Shot
Crown Peach Shot
Crown Royal Shot
Crown Vanilla Shot
Fireball Shot
Jack Daniels Honey
Jack Daniels Shot
Jameson Irish Whiskey
Jim Beam Apple Shot
Jim Beam Shot
Red Stag
Seagrams
Seagrams Apple
Seagrams VO
Southern Comfort
Wild Turkey Shot
Canadian Club
Crown Apple Single
Crown Peach Single
Crown Royal Single
Crown Vanilla Single
Fireball Single
Jack Daniels Honey
Jack Daniels Single
Jameson Irish Whiskey
Jim Beam Apple Single
Jim Beam Single
Red Stag
Seagrams
Seagrams Apple
Seagrams VO
Southern Comfort
Well Whiskey Single
Wild Turkey Single
Jack Daniels Double
Jim Beam Double
Well Whiskey Double
Wild Turkey Double
Southern Comfort
Seagrams Apple
Red Stag
Jim Beam Apple
Crown Royal Double
Crown Apple Double
Crown Vanilla Double
Canadian Club Double
Seagrams
Seagrams VO
Jameson Irish Whiskey
Jack Daniels Honey Double
12301 us41, evansville, IN 47725