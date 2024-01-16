Restaurant info

Roca & Martillo will showcase a harmonious fusion of traditional Tuscan flavors and the bold, vibrant tastes of South Texas, resulting in a uniquely unforgettable gastronomic journey. The name of the restaurant is inspired by the San Antonio Spurs mantra of “Pounding the Rock”. With a nod to “Rock & Hammer” the name “Roca & Martillo” not only synergizes with the mantra, but it also offers a creative and unique sentiment that carries throughout the concept. Chef Jason Dady, renowned for his exceptional culinary skills and innovative concepts, has carefully crafted the vision for Roca & Martillo. Inspired by the rich cultural heritage of San Antonio and the passion of its beloved basketball team. This restaurant will offer weekday lunch and dinner 7-days a week, plus a bar menu available upstairs and throughout the outdoor lounge. The kids menu is sure to invite family dining. This restaurant promises to deliver an unparalleled dining experience.