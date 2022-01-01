ROCA Pizza - Glendale 769 Americana Way N/A

A map showing the location of ROCA Pizza - Glendale 769 Americana Way N/AView gallery
Salad
Pizza

ROCA Pizza - Glendale

No reviews yet

769 Americana Way N/A

Glendale, CA 91210

Slices

Individual slices of pizza. Most people eat 2-3 slices

Slice Soppressata & Burrata

$6.50

tomato sauce, mozzarella, spicy soppressata, di stefano burrata, basil parmigiano oil

Slice Traditional Cheese

$4.75

tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil

Slice Pepperoni

$5.50

tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni

Slice Bell Pepper (vegan)

$5.50

tomato sauce, roasted red & yellow peppers, balsamic glaze, chopped basil, evoo

Slice Porcini Mushroom & Potato

$5.50Out of stock

yukon gold potatoes, porcini mushrooms, mozzarella, parsley

Slice Potato & Italian Sausage

$5.50

yukon gold potatoes, housemade italian sausage, mozzarella, fried rosemary, evoo

Slice Mixed Mushroom

$6.00

cremini & porcini mushrooms, mozzarella, provolone, parsley

Slice Cremini Mushroom & Italian Sausage

$6.00

cremini mushrooms, housemade italian sausage, red onion, mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano

Slice BBQ Chicken

$6.00

bbq sauce, mary's chicken, red onion, di stefano smoked mozzarella, cilantro

Slice Asparagus & Goat Cheese

$6.00

asparagus purée, asparagus spears, laura chenel goat cheese, red onion, mozzarella, mint, evoo

Slice Thai Chicken Pizza

$6.00Out of stock

Slice Caprese

$6.00

Slice Pepperoni Hot Honey

$6.50

Slice Eggplant & Kalamata Tapenade

$6.00

Slice Amatriciana

$5.50

Slice Peking Duck

$6.00Out of stock

Slice Vegan Cheese (Contain Cashews)

$5.50

Full Trays

Our full pan is 8 slices, and feeds 2-4 people

Full Tray Soppressata & Burrata

$43.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, spicy soppressata, di stefano burrata, basil parmigiano oil

Full Tray Traditional Cheese

$32.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil

Full Tray Pepperoni

$36.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni

Full Tray Bell Pepper (vegan)

$36.00

tomato sauce, roasted red & yellow peppers, balsamic glaze, chopped basil, evoo

Full Tray Porcini Mushroom & Potato

$36.00

yukon gold potatoes, porcini mushrooms, mozzarella, parsley

Full Tray Potato & Italian Sausage

$36.00

yukon gold potatoes, housemade italian sausage, mozzarella, fried rosemary, evoo

Full Tray Mixed Mushroom

$39.00

cremini & porcini mushrooms, mozzarella, provolone, parsley

Full Tray Cremini Mushroom & Italian Sausage

$39.00

cremini mushrooms, housemade italian sausage, red onion, mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano

Full Tray BBQ Chicken

$39.00

bbq sauce, mary's chicken, red onion, di stefano smoked mozzarella, cilantro

Full Tray Asparagus & Goat Cheese

$39.00

asparagus purée, asparagus spears, laura chenel goat cheese, red onion, mozzarella, mint, evoo

Full Tray Thai Chicken Pizza

$39.00Out of stock

Full Tray Caprese

$39.00

Full Tray Pepperoni -Hot Honey

$43.00

Full Tray Eggplant & Kalamata Tapenade

$39.00

Full Tray Amatriciana

$36.00

Full Tray Peking Duck

$39.00Out of stock

Full Tray Vegan Cheese (Contain Cashews)

$36.00

Salads

Kale & Almond

$12.50Out of stock

organic kale, green cabbage, parmigiano reggiano, chopped almonds, avocado, spicy almond dressing

Calabrian Caesar

$9.50Out of stock

organic romaine, parmigiano reggiano, housemade croutons, calabrian chili dressing

Mixed Greens

$5.50

organic market lettuces, grape tomatoes, lemon champagne vinaigrette

Bbq Chicken Salad

$15.50Out of stock

Italian Chopped Salad

$13.50Out of stock

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Out of stock

Tiramisù

$7.50Out of stock

Tiramisu Tray

$40.00

Beverages

Mountain Valley Water 500 ML

$3.50

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water 333 ml

$2.50

Ollipop Ginger Lemon

$3.50

Ollipop Orange Squeeze

$3.50

Ollipop Strawberry Vanilla

$3.50

Mountain Valley Water 333 ML

$2.50

Honest Tea Half & Half

$3.50

Honest Honey Green Tea

$3.50

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water 500 ml

$3.50

AL's - Non Alcoholic Beer

$4.50Out of stock

Boylan Sugar Cane Cola

$3.50

Boylan Root Beer

$3.50

Half Tray

Half Tray Traditional Cheese

$18.00

Half Tray Soppressata & Buratta

$24.00

Half Tray Potato & Porcini

$20.00

Half Tray Asparagus & Goat Cheese

$22.00

Half Tray Italian Sausage & Potato

$20.00

Half Tray Bbq Chicken

$22.00

Half Tray Mixed Mushroom

$22.00

Half Tray Italian Sausage & Cremini Mushroom

$22.00

Half Tray Pepperoni

$20.00

Half Tray Bell Pepper

$20.00

Half Tray Thai Chicken

$22.00Out of stock

Half Tray Caprese

$22.00

Half Tray Pepperoni Hot Honey

$24.00

Half Tray Eggplant & Kalamata Tapenade

$22.00

Half Tray Amatriciana

$20.00

Half Tray Peking Duck

$22.00Out of stock

Half Tray Vegan Cheese (Contain Cashew)

$20.00

Dressing/ sauce

Ranch

$1.00

Bbq sauce

$1.00

Tomato sauce

$1.00

Catering Package

Catering Package

$99.00

Starters/Sides

Suppli Cheese

$5.50

Suppli Italian Sausage

$6.50

Crispy Thai Brussels Sprouts

$7.50

Turkey Meatball & Garlic Bread

$9.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
769 Americana Way N/A, Glendale, CA 91210

