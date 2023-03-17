Main picView gallery

Roca Roja Cantina-Cherry Grove 806 Sea Mountain Highway

No reviews yet

806 Sea Mountain Highway

North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582

LUNCH MENU

APPETIZERS

GUACAMOLE TRADICIONAL

$8.00

QUESO

$7.00

DECONSTRUCTED STREET CORN

$4.00

TAQUITOS

$10.00

NACHOS

$11.00

SOPA DEL DIA

$8.00

PICK 2 COMBOS

1/2 QUESADILLA

$5.00

1/2 TORTA

$5.00

AL PASTOR TACO

$5.00

BEAN TOSTADA

$5.00

CHEESE ENCHILADA

$5.00

CHICKEN TACO

$5.00

CHICKEN TORTLLA SOUP

$5.00

CHORIQUESO TACO

$5.00

LUNCH CHIPOTLE CEASAR

$5.00

LUNCH MANGO SALAD

$5.00

MUSHROOM TACO

$5.00

STEAK TACO

$5.00

RICE

BEANS

SIDES

RICE AND BEANS

$3.00

RICE

$3.00

BEANS

$3.00

MEXICAN STREET CORN

$4.00

CHARRO BEANS

$4.00

BLACK BEANS

$4.00

CILANTRO LIME RICE

$4.00

DECONSTRUCTED STREET CORN

$4.00

CLABACITAS

$4.00

GRATINADAS PAPAS

$4.00

ROASTED JALAPENOS

$3.00

CHILE POBLANO AND CHEESE

$3.00

ROASTED CHAMBRAY POTATOES

$3.00

TACOS AND MORE

LUNCH SHRIMP TACOS

$13.00

LUNCH STEAK TACOS

$14.00

LUNCH PORK STREET TACOS

$12.00

LUNCH DORADOS TACOS

$11.00

TORTA

$14.00

TACO SALAD

$12.00

LUNCH MARINATED ARRACHERA

$16.00

LUNCH BURRTIO

$15.00

LUNCH QUESADILLA

$8.00

DINNER MENU

CHIPS, DIPS AND CEVICHES

DECONSTRUCTED STREET CORN

$9.00

FRESH FISH CEVICHE

$12.00

NACHOS

$14.00

OCTOPUS CEVICHE

$13.00

QUESO (GRINGO STYLE)

$7.00

QUESO AHUMADO

$10.00

QUESO FUNDIDO

$12.00

D

SHRIMP CEVICHE

$12.00

TRADITIONAL GUACAMOLE

$8.00

ULTIMATE QUESO

$12.00

Fried avocado

$12.00

SALADS AND SOUPS

ALBA SALAD

$15.00

CHIPOTLE CAESAR SALAD

$9.00

SOPA DE TORTILLA (CHICKEN SOUP)

$5.00

CUP

SOPA DEL DIA (SOUP OF THE DAY)

$5.00

CUP

GRILLE

BEEF RIB

$27.00

BEEF TAMPIQUENA

$36.00

GRILLED MOJO PORK CHOPS

$27.00

JALISCO RIBEYE

$34.00

LA PARRILLA GRANDE

$39.00

MARINATED ARRACHERA

$24.00

POLLO ASADO

$24.00

MAR Y TIERRA

$42.00

SEA

GRILLED OCTOPUS

$24.00

GRILLED SALMON

$21.00

MAHI MAHI VERACRUZ

$21.00

MEZCAL FLAMBE SHRIMP

$21.00

MOJARRA ESCABECHE

$27.00

LOS TACOS

BIRRIA TACO

$15.00

CARNE ASADA TACO

$14.00

CARNITAS TACOS

$15.00

DORADOS TACOS

$12.00

FISH TACO

$14.00

GRINGAS

$12.00

MUSHROOM TACOS

$12.00

PORK STREET TACOS

$12.00

SHRIMP TACOS

$13.00

STEAK TACO

$14.00

HECHO EN MEXICO

ENCHILADAS DE HONGAS

$17.00

GREEN ENCHILADAS

$17.00

HIBISCUS ENCHILADAS

$17.00

MOLE ENCHILADAS

$17.00

MUY GRINGO

ARROZ CON POLLO

$16.00

BURRITO OF THE DAY

$17.00

CARINTAS VERDE

$17.00

CHILE RELLENOS

$18.00

CHIMICHANGA

$18.00

FAJITA COMBO

$22.00

FAJITA TRIO

$25.00

FAJITAS

$18.00

QUESADILLA

$10.00

SHORT RIB TOSTADA

$17.00

DINNER COMBOS

COMBO 1

$15.00

COMBO 2

$15.00

COMBO 3

$15.00

COMBO 4

$18.00

COMBO 5

$18.00

COMBO 6

$18.00

KIDS

KIDS 2 TACOS

$8.00

KIDS NACHOS

$8.00

KIDS QUESADILLA

$8.00

DESSERTS

A LA DIA

$8.00

Birthday Dessert

CHURROS W COCOA

$8.00

DESSERT CHIMI

$8.00

PREMIUM SIDES

CALABACITAS

$4.00

CHARRO BLACK BEANS

$4.00

CHILE POBLANO AND CHEESE

$3.00

CILANTRO LIME RICE

$3.00

GRATINADA PAPAS

$4.00

MEXICAN RED RICE

$3.00

MEXICAN STREET CORN

$4.00

RICE AND BEANS

$3.00

ROASTED CHAMBRAY POTATO

$3.00

ROASTED JALAPENOS

$3.00

SIDE DECONSTRUCTED

$4.00

YUCCA FRIES

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

806 Sea Mountain Highway, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582

Directions

