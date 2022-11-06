  • Home
Roca's Pizza & Pasta 13795 W. Jewell Ave

No reviews yet

13795 W. Jewell Ave

Lakewood, CO 80228

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

CYO LARGE
CYO MEDIUM
ITALIAN CHOPPED

SMALL PIZZA

SMALL SUPREMO

$16.00

Marinara, pepperoni, sausage, salami, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, black olives.

SMALL MARGHERITA

$15.00

Marinara, prosciutto, arugula, mozzarella, parmesan.

SMALL HAWAIIAN

$14.00

Marinara, ham, pineapple.

SMALL WEST SIDER

$14.00

Marinara, pepperoni, mushroom, onion.

SMALL AVALANCHE

$13.00

Alfredo sauce, broccoli, mushroom, spinach.

SMALL COLORADOAN

$13.00

Alfredo sauce, artichoke, spinach, cherry tomato, onion.

SMALL QUATTRO FORMAGGI

$12.00

Mozzarella, parmesan, fontina, romano.

CYO SMALL

$12.00

Create your own pizza.

MEDIUM PIZZA

MEDIUM SUPREMO

$19.00

Marinara, pepperoni, sausage, salami, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, black olives.

MEDIUM MARGHERITA

$18.00

Marinara, prosciutto, arugula, mozzarella, parmesan.

MEDIUM HAWAIIAN

$17.00

Marinara, ham, pineapple.

MEDIUM WEST SIDER

$17.00

Marinara, pepperoni, mushroom, onion.

MEDIUM AVALANCHE

$16.50

Alfredo sauce, broccoli, mushroom, spinach.

MEDIUM COLORADOAN

$16.00

Alfredo sauce, artichoke, spinach, cherry tomato, onion.

MEDIUM QUATTRO FORMAGGI

$15.00

Mozzarella, parmesan, fontina, romano.

CYO MEDIUM

$15.00

Create your own pizza.

LARGE PIZZA

LARGE SUPREMO

$24.00

Marinara, pepperoni, sausage, salami, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, black olives.

LARGE MARGHERITA

$23.00

Marinara, prosciutto, arugula, mozzarella, parmesan.

LARGE HAWAIIAN

$22.00

Marinara, ham, pineapple.

LARGE WEST SIDER

$22.00

Marinara, pepperoni, mushroom, onion.

LARGE AVALANCHE

$20.50

Alfredo sauce, broccoli, mushroom, spinach.

LARGE COLORADOAN

$21.00

Alfredo sauce, artichoke, spinach, cherry tomato, onion.

LARGE QUATTRO FORMAGGI

$18.00

Mozzarella, parmesan, fontina, romano.

CYO LARGE

$18.00

Create your own pizza.

CALZONES

CALZONE

$15.00

Your choice of sauce and three toppings stuffed into a folded oven-baked crust.

STARTERS

ARANCINI

$11.00

Fried risotto balls with smoked mozzarella, red peper, and basil.

BREADSTICKS

$6.00

Served with house marinara or balsamic and olive oil

CONFIT CRISPY WINGS

$14.00

Choose from seasoned, clalabrian chili and honey, or rosemary lemon - served with celery, carrot, and blue cheese or ranch.

FRITTO MISTO

$16.00

Fried calamari, shrimp, mixed vegetables, lemon and parsley.

GARLIC BREAD

$5.00

Served with house marinara or balsamic and olive oil

HOUSE-MADE CHIPS

$8.00

Served with truffle cheese fondue.

RIPPED MUSSLES

$14.00Out of stock

Served with fregola pasta, tomato, and Italian sausage.

SALUMI E FORMAGGI

$18.00

Cured Meats, seasonal cheese, giardiniera

SIDE MARINARA

$1.00

SOUP OF THE DAY

$8.00

Served with a side of garlic bread.

EXTRA FONDUTA CHEESE

$4.00

SALADS

ARUGULA SALAD

$11.00

Prosciutto, cherry tomoatoes, parmesan, balsamic vinaigrette.

HAIL CAESAR

$10.00

Romaine, croutons, parmesan, Caesar dressing.

FRESH BURRATA

$12.00

Roasted beets, citrus, pistachios.

ITALIAN CHOPPED

$11.00

Romaine, bell peppers, mushrooms, celery, red onion, cherry tomatoes, pepperoncini, chickpeas, mozzarella, creamy Italian vinaigrette.

PANZANELLA SALAD

$10.00

Seasonal greens, croutons, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, red onion, basil.

SALAD BAR

One trip or, all you can eat.

SIDE SALAD

$6.00

ADD CHICKEN

$6.00

KIDS

KID SPAGHETTI

$7.00

Marinara, butter, or alfredo sauce.

KID SPAGHETTI WITH MEATBALLS

$10.00

Marinara, butter, or alfredo sauce.

SMALL SUPER CHEESY PIZZA

$10.00

Super cheesy personal pizza.

KID SALAD BAR

$6.00

One trip.

KID CHICKEN TENDERS

$10.00

KID FETTUCCINE

$7.00

PASTA

AMATRICIANA

$16.00

Pancetta, tomato, onion, garlic, parmesan.

BOLOGNESE

$16.00

Meat sauce ,parmesan, parsley.

DIAVOLA

$16.00

Italian sausage, red bell peppers, garlic, tomato, chilis.

PASTA SIDE

$6.00

PUTTANESCA

$15.00

Tomatoes, capers, kalamata olives, white wine, parmesan, parsley.

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALL

$15.00

VODKA

$16.00

Marinara, vodka, garlic, chilis, heavy cream.

CYO PASTA

$16.00

SIDE MEAT BALL

$6.00

SIDE ITALIAN SAUSAGE

$6.00

ADD CHICKEN

$6.00

ENTREES

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$17.00

Marinara, parmesan, mozzarella, basil, with side of spaghetti.

LASAGNA VEG

$14.00

Bechamel, parmesan, mozzarella, tomato, basil.

LASAGNA MEAT

$16.00

Ground beef, bechamel, parmesan, mozzarella, tomato, basil.

EGGPLANT PARMESAN

$15.00

Marinara, parmesan, mozzarella, basil, with side of spaghetti.

RISOTTO SCAMPI

$18.00

Shrimp, lemon, herbs, parmesan.

SOUP OF THE DAY

$8.00

Served with a side of garlic bread.

GARLIC BREAD

$5.00

Served with house marinara or balsamic and olive oil

BREADSTICKS

$6.00

Served with house marinara or balsamic and olive oil

SALUMI E FORMAGGI

$18.00

Smooth polenta with roasted mushrooms, garlic and parmesan

FRITO MISTO

$16.00

Fried calamari, shrimp, mixed vegetables, lemon and parsley.

RIPPED MUSSLES

$14.00

Served with fregola pasta, tomato, and Italian sausage.

ARANCINI

$12.00

Fried risotto balls with smoked mozzarella, red peper, and basil.

HOUSE-MADE CHIPS

$8.00

Served with truffle cheese fondue.

CONFIT CRISPY WINGS

$14.00

Choose from seasoned, clalabrian chili and honey, or rosemary lemon - served with celery, carrot, and blue cheese or ranch.

ARUGULA SALAD

$11.00

Prosciutto, cherry tomoatoes, parmesan, balsamic vinaigrette.

HAIL CAESAR

$10.00

Romaine, croutons, parmesan, Caesar dressing.

FRESH BURRATA

$12.00

Roasted beets, citrus, pistachios.

ITALIAN CHOPPED

$11.00

Romaine, bell peppers, mushrooms, celery, red onion, cherry tomatoes, pepperoncini, chickpeas, mozzarella, creamy Italian vinaigrette.

PANZANELLA SALAD

$10.00

Seasonal greens, croutons, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, red onion, basil.

SALAD BAR

One trip or, all you can eat.

SANDWICHES

SANDWICH - ITALIAN

$12.00

Salami, pepperoni, soppresatta, cheese, lettuce, giardiniera, Italian dressing.

SANDWICH - BOMBER

$12.00

Meatballs or Italian sausage, pepper and onions, marinara, mozzarella.

SANDWICH - CHICKEN PARM

$13.00

Mozzarella, parmesan, basil, marinara.

SANDWICH - EGGPLANT PARM

$11.00

Mozzarella, parmesan, basil, marinara.

SANDWICH - CHICKEN CAESAR

$12.00

Romaine, cherry tomatoes, Caesar dressing, on toasted roll.

DESSERTS

TIRAMISU

$9.00

Lady fingers, chantillyo, coffee.

VANILLA PANNA COTTA

$9.00

Seasonal berries, basil, cocoa nibs.

ZEPPOLE DI SEMOLINA

$8.00

"Italian Donuts"; lemon curd or Nutella

HOUSE-MADE GELATO

$9.00

Tasty Italian Gelato made in-house.

HOUSE-MADE SORBETTO

$9.00

Tasty Sorbetto made in-house.

NA BEVS

SAN PELLEGRINO

$4.00

Sparkling.

ACQUA PANNA

$4.00

Still.

COKE 16 oz

$3.00

Coke

DIET COKE 16 oz

$3.00

Diet Coke

SPRITE 16 oz

$3.00

Sprite

DR. PEPPER 16 oz

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

LEMONADE 16 oz

$3.00

Lemonade

GINGER ALE 16 oz

$3.00

Ginger Ale

ESPRESSO

$3.00

Espresso

CAPPUCCINO

$5.00

Cappuccino

AMERICANO COFFEE

$4.00

Americano

ICED TEA 16 oz

$3.00

Iced Tea

JUICE

$4.00

FRUIT PUNCH 16 oz

$4.00

MILK

$2.00

CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.00

SHIRLEY T 16 oz

$3.00

ARNOLD PALMER 16 oz

$3.00

BTL/CAN BEER

BUCKET PABST

$10.00

Mix and match choice of Pabst Blue Ribbon, Miller High Life and Coors.

APRICOT BLONDE

$4.00

Dry Dock, Apricot Blonde - Blonde Ale

MILE HI HEFE

$4.00

Tivoli, Mike Hi Hefe - Hefeweizen

IRISH RED

$4.00

Lone Tree Brewing, Irish Red - Amber Ale

BLOOD ORANGE KOLSCH

$5.00

Crystal Springs Brewing, Blood Orange Kolsch - Kolsch

DRUMROLL HAZY IPA

$5.00

Odell Brewing Co., Drumroll Hazy IPA - Hazy IPA

JUICY BANGER IPA

$5.00

Station 26 Brewing Co., Juicy Banger IPA - IPA

GLIDER CIDER

$6.00

Colorado Cider Co., Glider Cider - Hard Cider

BUCKET COORS

$10.00

BUCKET HIGH LIFE

$10.00

COORS

$3.00

MILLER HIGH LIFE

$3.00

PBR

$3.00

AVALANCHE

$5.00

OUTLAW MILE HI LIGHT

$6.00

MENABREA BIONDA LAGER

$6.00

ROSE/SPARKLING

PROSECCO SMALL BTL 0.200 LT

$11.00

Ruggeri Argeo, Prosecco

MOSCATO D'ASTI LT 0.375

$18.00

Saracco, Moscato d'Asti 375mL

ROSÉ

$36.00

Château du Seuil La Chapelle du Seuil Rosé

CASTELLO DI AMA

$40.00

Purple Rose Toscana igt, Castello di Ama

BRUT RESERVE

$51.00

Albert Bichot, Crémant de Bourgogne Brut Réserve

PROSECCO 0.750 LT

$30.00

BOTTL WHITE WINE

MATTEO BRAIDOT PINOT GRIGIO

$24.00

Matteo Braidot, Pinto Grigio

ST. MICHAEL PINOT GRIGIO

$44.00

St. Michael Eppan, Pinot Grigio

MILOU CHARDONNAY

$30.00

Milou, Chardonnay

DE WETSHOF ESTATE CHARDONNAY

$38.00

De Wetshof Esttae, Limestone Hill, Chardonnay

MICHAEL DAVID CHARDONNAY

$40.00

Michael David, Chardonnay

HILL FAMILY CHARDONNAY

$45.00

Hill Family Estate, Carly's Cuvee, Chardonnay

SPY VALLEY SAUV. BLANC

$32.00

Spy Valley, Satellite, Sauvignon Blanc

ASTROLABE SAVU. BLANC

$40.00

Strolabe, Sauvingnon Blanc

MONTE ZOVO SAUV. BLANC

$48.00

Monte Zovo, Oltremonte, Sauvignon Blanc

SELBACH RIESLING

$34.00

Selbach, Turtta Fario Kabinett, Riesling

LA CANA ALBARINO

$35.00

La Cana, Albarino

SECATEURS CHENIN BLANC

$40.00

Secateurs, Chenin Blanc

TIBERIO TREBBIANO

$42.00

Tiberio, Trebbiano

MARRONE ARNEIS

$58.00

Marrone, Tre Fie Langhe, Arneis

BOTTLE RED WINE

MONTEPULCIANO

$24.00

Vigneti del Sole, Montepulciano d'Abruzzo

SANGIOVESE

$28.00

Corte all Flora, Podere del Giuggiolo, Sangiovese

BARBERA

$30.00

Costa di Bussia, Barbera d'Alba

PAVETTE PINOT NOIR

$30.00

Pavette, Pinot Noir

FORIS PINOT NOIR

$40.00

Foris, Pinot Noir

VALRAVN PINOT NOIR

$42.00

Valravn, Pinot Noir

FOUR BEARS CAB. SAUV.

$28.00

Sean Minor, Four Bears, Cabernet Sauvignon

75 WINE CAB. SAUV.

$36.00

75 Wine Co., Cabernet Sauvignon

MONTAGU CAB. SAUV.

$50.00

Montagu Silver Gost, Cabernet Sauvignon

CHIANTI CLASSICO

$36.00

Collazzi Bastioni, Chianti Classico

NERO D'AVOLA

$38.00

Vino Lauria, Nero D'Avola

LIBERTA COLLAZZI

$51.00

Liberta, Collazi

CAPANNA ROSSO

$55.00

Capanna, Rosso di Montalcino

ATTIMO BARBARESCO

$68.00

Attimo, Barbaresco

COSTA BAROLO

$68.00

Costa di Bussia, Barolo

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Roca's is your spot, for everything. Welcome to Lakewood's newest Italian restaurant. Serving up amazing pizza, made-to-order pasta, and tasty drinks.

13795 W. Jewell Ave, Lakewood, CO 80228

Directions

