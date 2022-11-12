Pizza
ROCCA Pizzeria
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
From plate to palate, you hold in your hand something time-honored. Our old-world cooking techniques are inspired by the Neapolitan pizza tradition – one that stands the test of time and a wood-fueled trial by fire of almost 1000 degrees.
Location
3897 Government Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70806
