Pizza

ROCCA Pizzeria

review star

No reviews yet

3897 Government Street

Baton Rouge, LA 70806

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni
Garlic Knots
Margherita

Bundles

Brussels Sprout Package

Brussels Sprout Package

$20.00

Take and Reheat, toss in our chili vinaigrette and local honey

Couples Bundle

Couples Bundle

$35.00

Any Neapolitan 13” pizza, choice of antipasti plus cinnamon knots or take-n-bake almond cookies. Serves 2-3

Family Bundle

Family Bundle

$50.00

Any two Neapolitan 13” pizzas, choice of antipasti plus cinnamon knots or blondie. Serves 4-5

Antipasti

Brown Butter Mushrooms

Brown Butter Mushrooms

$10.00

thyme, balsamic, calabrian chili, garlic, housemade herb focaccia

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

chili vinaigrette, honey, add prosciutto +2

Fried Mozzarella

Fried Mozzarella

$9.00

Four Mozzarella logs hand battered in our house-made Italian bread crumbs. Served with a side of arrabbiata sauce.

Grana Fries

Grana Fries

$6.00

grana cheese, fresh herbs

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$12.00

chimichurri, fresh herbs, grana, whipped provolone

Citrus Olives

Citrus Olives

$8.00

wood fired *contains pits

Baked Goat Cheese

$9.00

sugo rosa, facaccia

Smoked Salmon Crostini

$12.00

egg salad, dill, capers, hazelnut chili-crisp

Burrata & Beets

$14.00

pickled, roasted, alto speck, sherry, glassy pecans

Rocca Meatball

$8.00

local polenta, sugo rosa, grana

Insalata

Caesar

Caesar

$6.00+

romaine, radicchio, breadcrumbs, anchovy-caesar dressing, grana

Italian Chopped

Italian Chopped

$7.00+

mixed greens, radicchio, salumi, artichokes, olives, peppers, tomatoes, crisp chickpeas, oregano vinaigrette

Wedge

Wedge

$7.00+

iceberg, green island blue cheese, roasted corn, tomato, crisp prosciutto, creamy dressing

Pasta & Plates

Stuffed Shells

Stuffed Shells

$15.00

jumbo shells filled with ricotta & roasted corn, corn-infused cream sauce, parmesan, mozzarella, basil

Meatballs & Spaghetti

Meatballs & Spaghetti

$15.00

beef & pork, sugo rosa, grana

Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$12.00

three cheese blend, herb breadcrumbs, roasted garlic

Rigatoni Sorrentina

Rigatoni Sorrentina

$16.00

fresh tomato sauce, italian sausage, basil, mozzarella, ricotta

Pizza

Carnosa

Carnosa

$20.00

italian sausage, bacon, 18 hour roast pork, pepperoni, mozzarella

Classic Cheese

Classic Cheese

$12.00

mozzarella, red sauce

Four Cheese

Four Cheese

$14.00

mozzarella, provolone, fontal, burrata, nutmeg

Giardano

Giardano

$14.00

mozzarella, mushrooms, oregano, tomato, roasted pepper, basil, onion

Iverstine

Iverstine

$18.00

salami, andouille, red onion, provolone, spicy chilis, honey

Margherita

Margherita

$14.00

fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil, grana

Mushroom Medley

Mushroom Medley

$16.00

fontal, mixed local mushrooms, red onion, grana

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$16.00

ezzo pepperoni, mozzarella

Pesto

Pesto

$15.00

hazelnut-basil pesto, ricotta, chilis, mozzarella, onion agrodolce, balsamic

Pistachio

Pistachio

$16.00

bacon, rosemary, fingerling potatoes, fresh mozzarella, local honey

Prosciutto di Parma

Prosciutto di Parma

$19.00

fresh mozzarella, burrata, arugula

Smoked Brisket

Smoked Brisket

$18.00

provolone, roasted garlic, parsley, grana, lemon

Muffuletta

$17.00

pistachio mortadella, proscuitto cotto, genoa salami, provolone, olive salad

Vespa

$16.00

piccante salami, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, onion agrodolce, spicy bomba sauce

The Greca

The Greca

$17.00

white sauce, gyro, mozz, spinach, tomato confit, feta, peperoncino, olives, artichoke, red onion

Sandwiches

9 inch roll, served with side caesar salad

Portobello

$13.00

goat's cheese, harissa mayo, gem lettuce, tomato, wheat roll

Meatball

Meatball

$14.00

pork & beef, red sauce, provolone, sesame roll

Italian Hero

$15.00

pistachio mortadella, coppa, prosciutto cotto, sppressata, salami, provolone, pepperoncini, onion, oregano vinaigrette, dressed, sesame roll

Chicken Milanese

Chicken Milanese

$15.00

breaded chicken cutlet, basil aioli, arugula, cured tomato pesto, sesame roll

Tavola

Grana Fries

Grana Fries

$6.00

grana cheese, fresh herbs

Crisp Potatoes

Crisp Potatoes

$8.00

mixed fingerling and red potatoes, preserved lemon aioli, italian seasoning

Polenta

$7.00

local bonnecase polenta, grana

Spaghetti Squash

$8.00

wood oven roasted, sage, walnuts, pecorino

Sides

Single Meatball
$4.00

$4.00

SIDE - Bomba Hot Sauce

$0.75

our house-made hot sauce with calabrian chili oil, garlic and red chili flake

SIDE - Caesar Dressing
$0.75

$0.75

SIDE - Focaccia
$2.50

$2.50

SIDE - Oregano Vinaigrette
$0.50

$0.50

SIDE - Ranch
$0.50

$0.50

SIDE - Butter Noodles
$6.00

$6.00

SIDE - Pickled Jalapenos
$0.25

$0.25

SIDE - Blue Cheese Dressing
$0.50

$0.50

SIDE - Lemon Aioli
$0.50

$0.50

SIDE - Grilled Ciabatta
$1.50

$1.50

SIDE - Anchovies
$2.00

$2.00

SIDE - Crispy Prosciutto
$2.00

$2.00

Dolce

Tiramisu Bread Pudding

Tiramisu Bread Pudding

$7.00

coffee custard, espresso-rum sauce, chocolate chips, mascarpone

Gelato Pint

Gelato Pint

$13.00
Cinnamon Knots

Cinnamon Knots

$4.00

pizza crust, cinnamon, sugar, honey marscapone drizzle

Ricotta Cake

Ricotta Cake

$8.00

ricotta cake with lemon zest over a limoncello bay-leaf syrup and a sugar cookie crumble.

Panna Cotta

Panna Cotta

$7.00

White chocolate custard, stewed peaches, thyme, olive oil, sugar cookie crumble. GF

Beverage

Bottled Drink

Bottled Drink

$2.50

Coca Cola, Diet Coke, Dr. Pepper, Sprite, Sweet Tea, Sparkling Water, Bottled Water

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

From plate to palate, you hold in your hand something time-honored. Our old-world cooking techniques are inspired by the Neapolitan pizza tradition – one that stands the test of time and a wood-fueled trial by fire of almost 1000 degrees.

Website

Location

3897 Government Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70806

Directions

Map
