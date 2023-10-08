Food

Appetizers

Meatballs Marinara

$9.00

3 handmade meatballs, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, oven baked, crostini

Bruschetta

$9.00

tomatoes, basil, garlic, olive oil, balsamic vinager, crostini

Calamari Fritti

$13.00

marinara, grilled lemon

Mussels Marinara

$15.00

marinara, basil, crostini

Scampi

$12.00

jumbo shrimp, garlic butter, pinot grigio, Italian herbs

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$10.50

crostini, oven baked

Mozzarella Fritti

$9.00

Salads

Mista Salad

$4.60+

romaine, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, kalamata olives, roasted red pepper vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$4.60+

romaine lettuce, parmigiano, romano, croutons, classic Caesar dressing

Caprese Salad

$6.50+

fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, arugula, basil, olive oil, balsamic reduction

Arugula & Pear Salad

$7.00+

asiago, balsamic reduction, olive oil, pecans

Italian Salad

$9.00+

arugula, salami, prosciutto, roasted red peppers, red onions, romano cheese, garlic lemon dressing

Soup

Zuppa di Pesce

$16.00

clams, mussels, scallops, shrimp, salmon, calamari, tomato broth, crostini

Creamy Tomato Basil

$4.50+

house made, crostini

Mains

Cappellini San Marco

$20.00

seared shrimp, mushrooms, tomatoes, capers, spinach, pinot grigio cream sauce, angel hair pasta

Linguini Alla Norma

$19.00

seared shrimp, tomatoes, garlic butter, basil

Rigatoni Short Rib Ragu

$23.00

slow cooked short rib & tomato ragu

Linguini Pescatore

$21.00

clams, mussels, scallops, shrimp, salmon, calamari, tomato sauce

Salmon

$19.00

norwegian salmon, grilled, veggies, arugula salad

Lasagna

$13.50

strips of pasta layered w/ meatsauce, italian cheeses, oven baked

Manicotti

$12.50

pasta stuffed w/ Italian cheeses, topped w/ tomato sauce, mozzarella, oven baked

Chicken Marsala

$16.50

chicken cutlet, prosciutto, Marsala wine, mushrooms, over pasta

Chicken Parmigiana

$16.50

breaded chicken breast, tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese, oven baked, served w/ fett alfredo

Chicken Piccata

$16.50

chicken cutlet, lemon butter sauce, capers, over pasta

Baked Spinach Ravioli

$14.00

spinach & cheese stuffed pasta, alfredo sauce, oven baked

Fettuccine Alfredo

$9.60

creamy Parmesean sauce, pasta

Rigatoni Vodka Sauce

$13.00

cream tomato vodka sauce, mushrooms, asiago cheese

Linguini Tomato Sauce

$9.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$11.50

NY style crust, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese

Alla Puttanesca Pizza

$17.00

anchovies, capers, onions, kalmata olives, red pepper flakes

Hawaiian Pizza

$14.00

canadian bacon & pineapple

Margherita Pizza

$14.00

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, basil

Meat Amore Pizza

$14.00

pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage

Northside Pizza

$16.00

chorizo sausage, tomatoes, red onions, fresh jalapenos, cilantro

Rucola Pizza

$16.50

asiago, prosciutto, arugula, pears

Tomato Basil Pizza

$13.50

fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, garlic, basil, olive oil (no tomato sauce)

Tropical Pizza

$19.00

mango, grilled shrimp, fresh jalapenos, asiago cheese

Vegitali Pizza

$14.00

tomatoes, spinach, kalamata olives, onions

White Pizza

$19.00

ricotta, parmigiano, romano, spinach, mozzarella, grilled chicken

Supremo Pizza

$14.00

Sides

Pasta Sides

alfredo sauce side

$3.00

tomato sauce side

$2.00

vodka sauce side

$3.00

Grilled Veggies

$4.50

Saute Spinach

$4.50

Crostini

$3.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

$8.00
Chocolate Mousse Cake

$9.00

Lemon Mascarpone Cake

$8.00

Mini Cannolis

$8.50

Drinks

Beverage

Coke

$4.50

Coke Zero

$3.50

Sprite

$4.50

Fanta

$4.50

Dr Pepper

$4.50