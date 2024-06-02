- Home
Rocco's Italian Cafe - Flower Mound
3634 Long Prairie Rd STE 100
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Pizza
- Meat Lovers$12.99+
Ham, pepperoni and Italian sausage, and ground beef.
- 4 Cheese$12.99+
Ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, provolone, fresh tomato's and fresh basil.
- Margarita$12.99+
Roma tomato's, fresh basil olive oil, balsamic glaze and parmesan cheese.
- Chicken Alfredo$12.99+
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken, mushrooms, sundried tomatoes, and fresh basil.
- Pepperoni$12.99+
- Rocco's Special$12.99+
Pepperoni, sausage, beef, ham, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, black olives, and jalapenos.
- Veggie$12.99+
- Hawaiian$12.99+
Ham, pineapple, red peppers, sesame seeds.
- BBQ Chicken$12.99+
Alfredo sauce chicken red onions jalapenos peppers, BBQ sauce and Italian parsley.
- Cheese$9.99+
Food
Appetizers
- Garlic Bread Sticks$9.99
Garlic Bread Sticks is served with Marinara Sauce.
- Garlic Rolls$5.99
Garlic Rolls is served with Marinara Sauce.
- Mozzarella Sticks$9.99
- Fried Calamari$12.99
Tender calamari seasoned with salt and pepper, lightly fried. Served with Rocco's homemade marinara sauce.
- Fried Mushrooms$9.99
Lightly fried mushrooms seasoned with salt and pepper. Served with Rocco's homemade marinara sauce.
- Fried Pickles$8.99
Tangy pickles dipped in our special batter and fried to perfection. Served with a side of Ranch dressing
- Cheesy Pepperoni Rolls$5.99
Freshly Baked rolls covered in cheese and spicy pepperoni
- Homemade Meatballs$7.99
Three large homemade Italian meatballs, served with Rocco's marinara sauce.