Roccos Ristorante

490 Reviews

$$

252 Main St

Ceredo, WV 25507

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce
Pick 2 Combo
Lasagna

A La Carte

1/2 Cappellini Marinara

$14.95

1/2 Eggplant Parmigiano

$14.95

1/2 Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.95

1/2 Lasagna

$14.95

1/2 Lasagna Verde

$14.95

1/2 Lasagne Verde

$14.95

1/2 Linguine Vongole Bianco

$14.95

1/2 Linguine Vongole Rossa

$14.95

1/2 Manicotti

$14.95

1/2 Rigatoni

$14.95

1/2 Rigatoni Calabrese

$14.95

1/2 Sausage Cacciatore

$14.95

1/2 Sausage Cacciatore OVER capp

$16.45

1/2 Spaghetti

$14.95

1/2 Spaghetti Tomato

$14.95

1/2 Spinach Ravioli

$14.95

1/2 Whole Wheat

$14.95

Epperlini

$12.95

A La Carte Combo

Pick 2 Combo

$23.95

Cold Appetizers

Antipasto Salad

$14.95

Antipasto Tray

$14.95

Caesar Salad

$7.95

Fresh Mozzarella w/Sliced Tomatoes

$10.95

House Salad

$4.50

Insalata Mista, Balsamic Vinaigrette

$7.95

Romaine Wedge

$10.95

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.95

special smoked salmon spring mix

$10.95

Tomato Salad

$9.95

Desserts

Death By Chocolate

$9.75

NYC cheese cake

$7.50

Tiramisu

$12.00Out of stock

Vanilla Ice

$4.50

Spumoni

$5.00Out of stock

Hot Appetizers

Bruschetta

$7.95

Calamari

$13.95Out of stock

Clams Marinara

$12.95

crab stuffed port

$15.95Out of stock

Cup Soup

$4.00

Garlic Bread

$2.50

Homemade Sausage Marinara Sauce

$6.50

Italian Toast

$6.50

Mt. Ball

$2.00

Mussels

$13.95

Portobello Ravioli

$10.95

Sauteed Mushrooms

$7.95

Sd. alfredo

$3.00

Sd. tomato sauce

$3.50

Stuffed Peppers

$13.95

fried oysters

$9.95Out of stock

Side of Veggies

$6.95

Red Snapper

$14.95Out of stock

Scallop App

$14.95Out of stock

kids menu

kid spaghetti

$6.00

kids ravioli

$5.95

kids rig.

$5.95

Sauces

Bleu Cheese

$9.00

Pint House Dressing

$7.50

Pint Alfredo Sauce

$9.00

Pint Tomato Sauce

$7.50

Pint Meat Sauce

$9.00

Pepper Relish

$7.00

Poultry

Chicken Cacciatore

$24.95

Chicken Parmigiano

$28.95

Pollo Alla Jovanna

$25.95

Pollo e Pomodoro

$24.95

Rocco’s Specials

Capellini Marinara

$24.95

Chicken & Vegetables

$22.95

Eggplant Parmigiano

$24.95

Fettuccine Alfredo

$24.95

Fettuccine Verde Con Prosciutto

$24.95

Gnocchi Verde

$24.95

Lasagna

$24.95

Manicotti

$24.95

Pasta Primavera

$24.95

Rigatoni

$24.95

Rigatoni Calabrese

$24.95

Sausage Cacciatore

$24.95

Sausage Cacciatore/ over Cappellini

$24.95

Spaghetti

$24.95

Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce

$24.95

Spaghetti w/Tomato Sauce

$24.95

SPC

$24.95

Special Alla Casa

$24.95

Spinach Ravioli

$24.95

Whole Wheat Ravioli

$24.95

Rigatoni (Spicy)

$24.95

Carbonara

$26.95Out of stock

Bolognese

$36.95Out of stock

The Calyton Thomas

$21.95

Sausage Cacc. ALLERGIES : EGG,CELERY,SEAFOOD,CHICKEN Sausage Cacc : Made fresh /San marzanos

Seafood & Steaks

8 oz. Certified Black Angus Tenderloin

$66.00

8 oz. Tenderloin w/Jumbo Lump Crab Meat

$73.95

Capellini Alia Fruta Del Mare

$44.95

Fettuccine w/Crab

$29.95

Linguine Vongole

$26.50

Lobster Crab Ravioli

$28.95

Pepper Steak

$56.95Out of stock

V Langostino Tutti Formaggio Della Casa

$34.50

Veal Chop Parm

$38.00

Wester Ross Salmon

$28.95

Seabass Special

$38.95

Ribeye 16 oz. Black Angus

$46.95

16 oz. NY Strip

$56.95

Halibut

$32.95Out of stock

Shrimp Scampi

$42.95Out of stock

Scallop Marinara

$39.99

Veal Dominic

$38.95

Rack of lamb

$56.95

Swordfish

$36.95

Duck

$48.95

12 oz. Lobster Tail with choice of side

$52.95

Surf And Turf

$115.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Mangia

Location

252 Main St, Ceredo, WV 25507

Directions

