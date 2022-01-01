Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rocco's Smokehouse Grill

review star

No reviews yet

207 Bypass Rd

Williamsburg, VA 23185

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Pulled Pork Sundae

$10.99

Cornbread topped w/ pulled pork, a scoop of coleslaw & a BBQ sauce drizzle

Buffalo Shrimp

$12.99

Fried Shrimp tossed in our medium buffalo sauce served with celery & bleu cheese dressing.

Smoked Wings

$13.99

Slowly smoked in our special dry rub, glazed with BBQ sauce, and finished on our open fire grill.

Buffalo Wings

$13.99

Deep fried, crispy chicken wings tossed in our medium heat buffalo sauce

Cheese Curds

$9.99

Deep fried cheese curds, w/ marinara dipping sauce

Cheese Fries

$9.99

Crispy fries topped with, shredded cheddar and mozzarella. with Smoked Bacon

Steamed Shrimp

$12.99

Seasoned in Old Bay & served with drawn butter.

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Served with Marinara Sauce.

Spring Rolls

$8.99

Served with Sweet Chili Sauce.

Beef & Bean Chili

$4.99+

Cup or Bowl

Cheese Fries W/Bacon

$11.99

Burnt Ends

$12.99

Salad

Salad

$6.99

Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded cheddar, red onions & croutons. Served with choice of dressing

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.99

Side salad

$2.99

Smoked chicken salad

$11.99

Fried Chicken Salad

$11.99

Shimp Salad

$13.99

Blackened Chicken salad

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.99

Entrees

St. Louis Ribs

$16.99+

Hand-rubbed with Rocco’s special blend of spices and smoked for 4 hours in a blend of oak and hickory woods. Finally the ribs are topped with our sauce and finished on an open fire grill. (Served Dry upon Request.)

Rocco’s Combo #1

$19.99

Pulled Pork, Chicken ¼ & Beef Brisket

Rocco’s Combo #2

$20.99

1/3 Rack of St. Louis Ribs & Choice of (2): (No Double Brisket Please) Beef Brisket • Sausage • Pulled Chicken • Pulled Pork • Chicken ¼

Rocco’s Combo #3

$23.99

½ Rack of St. Louis Ribs & Choice of (2): (No Double Brisket Please) Beef Brisket • Sausage • Pulled Chicken • Pulled Pork • Chicken ¼

Pulled Chicken Platter

$15.99

Slowly smoked whole chickens pulled to order.

Pulled Pork Platter

$15.99

Pork butts slowly smoked for 15 hours for tenderness and flavor.

Beef Brisket Platter

$19.99

Certified Prime Beef smoked for 14 hours.

Half Chicken Platter

$15.99

Smoked half chicken brushed with Rocco’s BBQ Sauce and finished on an open fire.

Bratwurst Platter

$13.99

Two smoked bratwurst with sauerkraut and spicy mustard.

Beef Short Rib

$26.99Out of stock

Burnt Ends Entree

$14.99

Sides

Coleslaw

$2.99

Shredded cabbage & carrots in a cider vinegar, mayonnaise-based dressing.

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Creamy and delicious

Collard Greens

$2.99

A Southern tradition. Simmered with pork and vinegar.

Smoked Beans

$2.99

Smoked w/onions, roasted corn, black beans, bacon & smoked meats (beef & pork)

Side Salad

$2.99

Side Salad

Vegetable of the Day

$2.99

Ask Server

Potato Salad

$2.99

Red skinned potatoes with celery, sweet relish, yellow mustard and mayonnaise.

French Fries

$2.99

Skin on golden brown

Fried Okra

$2.99

A Southern Favorite.

Hush Puppies

$2.99

Ear Of Corn

$1.99

Steaks

Ribeye

$26.99

12 oz. Center Cut Ribeye USDA Choice. Served w/choice of two sides.

Seafood

Lump Crab Cakes

$26.99

Lump Crab meat, no fillers, just crab & tartar sauce. Served w/choice of two sides

Salmon

$19.99

Served w/choice of two sides

Blackened Catfish

$18.99

Served w/choice of two sides

Seafood Platters

Fried Catfish Platter

$18.99

Served w/ Fries, Hush Puppies and Coleslaw

Fried Shrimp

$18.99

Served w/ Fries, Hush Puppies and Coleslaw. Served w/ Fries, Hush Puppies and Coleslaw

Fish N' Chips

$16.99

Served w/ Fries, Hush Puppies and Coleslaw

Fried Seafood Combo

$24.99

8 pcs. Of fried shrimp and a piece of fried cod Served Fries, Hush Puppies and Coleslaw

Sandwiches

Brisket Philly

$12.99

Brisket Sandwich

$11.99

Pork Sandwich

$10.99

Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Crabcake Sandwich

$14.99

Catfish Sandwich

$9.99

Cod Sandwich

$9.99

Bratwurst Sandwich

$8.99

Double cheeseburger

$11.99

Burgers

Smokehouse Burger

$13.99

Burger topped with beef brisket, American cheese, sautéed onions, lettuce, tomato & barbecue sauce.

“BBQ” Burger

$13.99

Burger topped with pulled pork, barbecue sauce, melted cheddar, onion straws, lettuce & tomato.

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$13.99

Burger topped with melted cheddar, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.99

Burger with lots of sautéed mushrooms, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo

All American Burger*

$12.99

Burger with melted American cheese, onion, lettuce, tomato & mayo.

7 Grain Veggie Burger

$11.99

Perfect for a change of pace. Served on a knot roll with lettuce, tomato and pickle.

Hamburger

$11.99

Kid's Menu

Kids Hotdog

$5.99

Kids Corndog

$6.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Kids Hamburger

$6.99

Desserts

Cheesecake

$7.49

Carrot Cake

$7.99

Moist Carrot cake filled with lots of carrots, nuts & pineapples

Rainbow Cake

$7.99

Five bright layers of this delightful cake, with lightly flavored vanilla icing

Chocolate Cake

$7.99

Four rich, dark cholate, melt-in-your-mouth cake layers stacked high with decadent chocolate mouse, topped with generous amounts of chocolate shavings

Limoncello Mascarpone

$6.49

Apple Pie

$4.29

Pecan Pie

$4.29

Ice Cream

$3.99

A La Mode

$1.99

Gluten Free Choc/peanut Butter

$6.99

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$4.29

Lunch Special

Lunch Crab Cake

$14.99

Lunch Chick Wrap

$10.99

Lunch Fish N Chip

$9.99

Lunch Pork Wrap

$10.99

Ribeye Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled Reuben

$11.99

Add Ons

Add 4 Fried Shrimp

$8.49

Add Catfish

$6.99

Add Bacon

$2.00

Add Cheese

$1.00

Add Cheese And Bacon

$2.50

Add Brat

$4.99

Add ¼ Chx

$4.99

Add Fried Cod

$6.49

Add Crabcake

$13.49

ToGo

Pound Pork

$17.99

Pound Beef

$21.99

Pound Chicken

$17.99

Pint

$4.99

12 Muffins

$5.99

6 Muffins

$3.99

Quart

$7.99

Pork Emergency Kit

$20.99

Chicken Emergency Kit

$20.99

Brisket Emergency Kit

$24.99

1\2 Brisket

$10.99

1\2 Pound Pork

$8.99

1\2 Pound Chicken

$8.99

J

Pound Burnt Ends

$25.00

NA Beverage

Mt. Dew

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Hot tea

$2.99

MIlk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Juice

$2.99

Bottled Beverage

$2.79

Apple Juice

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Grapefruit Juice

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.59

Can Soda

$1.49

Store

TShirt

$15.00

ROCCO HAT`

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

207 Bypass Rd, Williamsburg, VA 23185

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Revolution Golf and Grille
orange star4.4 • 601
1430 High Street Williamsburg, VA 23185
View restaurantnext
Spartan Gyros - Williamsburg VA - 1347 Richmond Road
orange starNo Reviews
1347 Richmond Road Williamsburg, VA 23185
View restaurantnext
Fat Tuna Grill and Oyster House
orange starNo Reviews
1433 Richmond Rd Williamsburg, VA 23185
View restaurantnext
La Yaca French Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1430 High Street Suite 801 Williamsburg, VA 23185
View restaurantnext
Bonanza Social Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
220 Monticello Ave Unit M Williamsburg, VA 23185
View restaurantnext
Anna's Brick Oven Pasta & Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
2021 Richmond Road Williamsburg, VA 23185
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Williamsburg

Second Street American Bistro Williamsburg
orange star4.5 • 6,184
140 2nd St Williamsburg, VA 23185
View restaurantnext
Cochon on 2nd
orange star4.7 • 2,399
311-106 2nd St Williamsburg, VA 23185
View restaurantnext
Shorty's Diner
orange star4.7 • 1,958
627 Merrimac Trl Williamsburg, VA 23185
View restaurantnext
Skrimp Shack - Williamsburg
orange star4.3 • 1,765
6588 Richmond Road Williamsburg, VA 23188
View restaurantnext
Amber Ox Public House
orange star4.6 • 1,466
525 Prince George St Williamsburg, VA 23185
View restaurantnext
Miyaki Sushi and Grill - Williamsburg
orange star4.4 • 1,293
5601 Richmond Rd Williamsburg, VA 23188
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Williamsburg
Yorktown
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Hayes
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Gloucester
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Newport News
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
Smithfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
New Kent
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Poquoson
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Hampton
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Hopewell
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston