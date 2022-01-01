Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rocco's Wood Fired Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

5433 Transit Road

Williamsville, NY 14221

N/A Beverages

20oz Bottle Pop

$2.95

Coke

$2.95

Apple Juice

$2.95

Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Club Soda

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Gold Peak

$2.95

Grapefruit Juice

$2.95

Iced Tea Sweet

$2.95

Iced Tea Unsweetened

$2.95

Kiddie Cocktail

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

LG L Spark

$6.00

LG L Still

$6.00

Milk

$2.95

Orange Juice

$2.95

Pineapple Juice

$2.95

SM Lurisia Spark

$4.00

SM Lurisia Still

$4.00

Tea

$2.95

Tonic

$2.95

Virgin Cocktail

$4.95

Pizza

Small Traditional Pizza

$18.95

san marzano sauce, galbani mozzarella, romano, evoo, fresh basil

Small Arugula Pizza

$23.95

sliced tomato, pesto, arugula salad, reggiano parmesan, mozzarella V

Small Broccoli Rabe Pizza

$23.95

sausage, garlic evoo, hot roasted banana peppers, mozzarella

Small Loaded Pizza

$23.95

meatballs, sausage, sweet and hot peppers, ricotta, mozzarella

Small Margherita Pizza

$23.95

fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil | V

Small Meatball Pizza

$23.95

hot peppers, ricotta, romano, mozzarella

Small Vegetarian Pizza

$23.95

onions, calamata, green olives, mozzarella, roasted peppers, mushrooms, pesto V

Small White Pizza

$23.95

sliced tomato, garlic evoo, ricotta, romano, oregano, onion, mozzarella V

Sm Burrata Pizza

$23.95

Large Traditional Pizza

$24.95

san marzano sauce, galbani mozzarella, romano, evoo, fresh basil

Large Arugula Pizza

$28.95

sliced tomato, pesto, arugula salad, reggiano parmesan, mozzarella V

Large Broccoli Rabe Pizza

$28.95

sausage, garlic evoo, hot roasted banana peppers, mozzarella

Large Loaded Pizza

$28.95

meatballs, sausage, sweet and hot peppers, ricotta, mozzarella

Large Margherita Pizza

$28.95

fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil | V

Large Meatball Pizza

$28.95

hot peppers, ricotta, romano, mozzarella

Large Vegetarian Pizza

$28.95

onions, calamata, green olives, mozzarella, roasted peppers, mushrooms, pesto V

Large White Pizza

$28.95

sliced tomato, garlic evoo, ricotta, romano, oregano, onion, mozzarella V

Wings

Single(9) Buffalo

$15.95

fried crispy available as plain, mild, medium, hot, or BBQ served with celery, bleu cheese

Double(18) Buffalo

$27.95

fried crispy available as plain, mild, medium, hot, or BBQ served with celery, bleu cheese

Triple(27) Buffalo

$39.95

fried crispy available as plain, mild, medium, hot, or BBQ served with celery, bleu cheese

Bucket(45) Buffalo

$55.95

fried crispy available as plain, mild, medium, hot, or BBQ served with celery, bleu cheese

Single(9) Wood Oven

$16.95

marinated in lemon, olive oil, garlic, herbs, roasted in our wood-burning oven

Double(18) Wood Oven

$29.95

marinated in lemon, olive oil, garlic, herbs, roasted in our wood-burning oven

Triple(27) Wood Oven

$41.95

marinated in lemon, olive oil, garlic, herbs, roasted in our wood-burning oven

Bucket(45) Wood Oven

$64.95

marinated in lemon, olive oil, garlic, herbs, roasted in our wood-burning oven

Chicken Fingers

$8.95

Small Plates

Stuffed Hot Peppers

$14.95

italian cheeses, garlic, olive oil

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

Eggplant Parmesan Appetizer

$15.95

Sausage Tomato

$11.95

Meatball Tomato

$11.95

$Xtra Meatball

$6.00

$Xtra Sausage

$6.00

Sausage Rapini

$14.95

Garlic Bread

$8.95

Spinach Bread

$10.95

Chicken Noodle Soup

$9.95Out of stock

Beans & Greens

$10.95

V / GF w/ italian sausage

Beans & Greens With Sausage

$14.95

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.95+

Italian Salad

$9.95+

V | GF

Antipasti

$18.95

Caprese

$15.95

Entrees

Chicken Milanese

$26.95

arugula salad, balsamic reduction

Chicken Parmesan

$26.95

rocco’s sauce, mozzarella

Eggplant Parmesan

$22.95

Spaghetti

$17.95

homemade tomato sauce, meatball or sausage |gluten-free +2.00

$Xtra Meatball

$6.00

Chicken Marsala

$26.95

mushrooms, marsala wine sauce

Salmon Entree

$31.95

farro, asparagus, tomatoes, feta, balsamic, evoo

Chicken Thighs

$21.95

GF | with vinegar peppers (3)

Specials

Burrata

$14.95

Arancini

$14.95

Pork Chop Milanese

$31.95

Lamb Chops

$21.95

Steak Frites

$41.95

Calamari

$15.95

Butternut Soup

$10.95

Seared Scallops

$28.95

Sandwiches

Chicken Milanese Sandwich

$18.95

arugula, tomato, cucumber, red onion, balsamic

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$18.95

grilled chicken with fresh mozzarella, tomato, prosciutto, and pesto mayo

Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich

$17.95

V | spinach, mozzarella, red sauce

Chicken Diavolo

$21.95

stuffed banana pepper

Meatball Bomber

$18.95

Sausage Bomber

$18.95

NY Strip Steak Sandwich

$23.95

spicy giardiniera, provolone

Rocco's Burger

$17.95

Kids Food

Kids Pasta & Meatball

$10.95

Kids Pasta

$8.95

Kids Mac & Chese

$8.95

Sides & Extras

Bread

$1.95

Chicken Cutlets

$15.95

Grilled Salmon Filet

$20.00

Grilled Chicken

$9.95

Large Dough To Go

$5.95

Quart of Sauce & Meatballs

$14.95

Side Spaghetti

$7.95

Side French Fries

$7.95

Side Truffle Fries

$10.95

Sauteed Greens

$6.95

Side Bleu Cheese

$1.25

Side Celery

$0.95

Side Dressing

$1.25

Side Ranch

$1.25

Side Sauce

$1.25

Side Wing Sauce

$1.25

Small Dough To Go

$4.95

Desserts

4 Pack Cookie

$7.50

Brookie

$7.95

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.95

Ice Cream

$1.95

M&M Cookie

$1.95

Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.95

Peanut Butter Pie

$7.95

Spumoni

$7.95

Cannoli

$7.95

Chocolate Gelato

$8.95

Caramel Gelato

$8.95

Choco Torte

$7.95

Raspberry Sorbetto

$8.95

Lemon Sorbetto

$8.95

Bar Antipasti

Bar Mini Aracini

$14.95

BarBurrata

$14.95

Bar Eggplant Parm

$12.95
A wood-fire oven is the heart of our simple and classic Italian menu, which features roasted wings, eggplant parmesan, beans and greens, rapini and sausage, meatballs in tomato sauce, sandwiches, salads and – of course – delicious wood-fired pizzas with your choice of toppings.

5433 Transit Road, Williamsville, NY 14221

