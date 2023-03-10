  • Home
Rocco's Chicken Joint

2415 Moores Mill Road

Suite 100

Auburn, AL 36830-8481

Popular Items

Chicken Finger Plate
Chicken Finger Treat
Chicken & Cheese Combo


Meals

Chicken Finger Plate

Chicken Finger Plate

$10.49

5 fingers (fried or grilled), fries, toast, coleslaw, ROC sauce

Chicken Finger Treat

Chicken Finger Treat

$7.49

3 fingers (fried or grilled), fries, toast, ROC sauce

Chicken & Cheese Combo

Chicken & Cheese Combo

$12.49

3 fingers (fried or grilled), 3 cheese sticks, fries, toast, ROC sauce, marinara

Wing & Finger Combo

Wing & Finger Combo

$11.99

4 wings, 3 chicken fingers (fried or grilled), fries, toast, ROC sauce, ranch

Chicken Finger Sandwich Combo

Chicken Finger Sandwich Combo

$9.99

3 chicken fingers (fried or grilled) topped with coleslaw, pickles and ROC sauce on toast with fries

6 Wing Plate

6 Wing Plate

$9.99

6 wings, fries, toast, ranch

10 Wing Plate

$13.99

10 wings, fries, toast, ranch

Dog House Burger

Dog House Burger

$7.99

1/4 pound burger, american cheese, ROC sauce, onion, pickles, fries

Double Dog House Burger

Double Dog House Burger

$10.98

(2) 1/4 pound burger patties, american cheese, ROC sauce, onion, pickles, fries

House Salad with Chicken

House Salad with Chicken

$11.99

3 chicken fingers (grilled or fried), romaine mix, tomato, carrots, mixed cheese, croutons

Sandwich Only

Dog House Burger

$6.00

1/4 pound burger, american cheese, ROC sauce, onion, pickles

Double Dog House Burger

$9.00

(2) 1/4 pound burger patties, american cheese, ROC sauce, onion, pickles

Chicken Finger Sandwich

$6.00

3 chicken fingers (grilled or fried) topped with coleslaw, pickles and ROC sauce on toast

Sides

Fries

$3.00

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Coleslaw

$2.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Mozzarella Sticks (4)

$7.00

Mozzarella Sticks (7)

$10.00

Kid Roc

Kid Chicken Fingers

$6.00

2 chicken fingers (fried or grilled)

Plain Cheeseburger

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Crates (Feeds 4-5)

20 Chicken Fingers Crate

$40.00

20 chicken fingers (fried or grilled), 4 toast, 4 dipping sauces and choice of 2 double sides

24 Wings Crate

$40.00

24 wings, choose 2 flavors and 4 dipping sauces, 4 toast and choice of 2 double sides

12 Fingers / 12 Wings Crate

$40.00

Choose 1 wing flavor, 4 toast, 4 dipping sauces and choice of 2 double sides

Doggie Bags

5 Fingers

$7.00

10 Fingers

$14.00

20 Fingers

$27.00

50 Fingers

$66.00

6 Wings

$8.00

12 Wings

$15.00

24 Wings

$29.00

36 Wings

$42.00

48 Wings

$54.00

Drinks

Coke

$2.29

Coke Zero

$2.29

Diet Coke

$2.29

Dr. Pepper

$2.29

Fruit Punch

$2.29

Lemonade

$2.29

Blue Powerade

$2.29

Sprite

$2.29

Sweet Tea

$2.29

Unsweet Tea

$2.29

Bottled Water

$2.29

Water

Extras

Extra Chicken Finger

$1.39

Extra Sauce

$0.39

Extra Toast

$0.79

Extra Cookie

$2.79
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a new Chicken Finger restaurant specializing in hand battered chicken fingers but will also have Wings & a great Burger, come check us out!

Website

Location

2415 Moores Mill Road, Suite 100, Auburn, AL 36830-8481

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

