Rocco's Chicken Joint
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are a new Chicken Finger restaurant specializing in hand battered chicken fingers but will also have Wings & a great Burger, come check us out!
Location
2415 Moores Mill Road, Suite 100, Auburn, AL 36830-8481
