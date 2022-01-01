- Home
- /
- Boston
- /
- North End
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- Rocco's Cucina & Bar ( Northend )
Rocco's Cucina & Bar ( Northend )
454 Reviews
$$
450 Commercial St
Boston, MA 02109
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
White/Rose/Sparkling
Red Wines
Wine Bottle
Chef's Specials
Fusilli Pasta w/ shrimp & Broccoli
Shrimp & Broccoli sautéed in a cream sauce over fusilli pasta
Eggplant Parm w/side gnocchi
Homemade Fried Eggplant Topped With Marinara Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese. Served With A side of Gnoochi
Veal Parm
Fried Breaded Veal Cutlet Topped With Marinara Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese Served With Side Of Penne
Grilled Sirloin Steak
Grilled sirloin steak served with mashed potato & vegetable
Mussels Fra Diavolo
Bucatini With Clams white wine sauce
Littlenecks Saute in garlic, oil, butter & White Wine over Bucatini Pasta.
Frutti di Mare
Shrimp, calamari, mussels & clams over bucatini pasta in a marinara sauce
Lobster Ravioli
Served with shrimp in a brandy cream sauce
Fettuccine Alfredo
Pan Seared Salmon
Pan Seared Salmon Served With Mixed Vegetable
Surf & Turf
Butternut Squash Ravioli
Ravioli in a brown sugar honey sage sauce topped with roasted butternut squash.
Haddock Supreme
Pan seared haddock with cherry tomatoes and spinach in a white wine sauce
Grilled Bone- In Veal Chop
Grilled Bone - In Veal Chop served with mashed potatoes & Broccoli Rabe in a mushroom wine sauce.
Appetizers
Additional Sauce
Barbecue, honey mustard & buffalo
Arancini
Homemade Rice Balls filled with Hamburg , Peas & Cheese served with a side of Marinara Sauce
Broccoli Rabe & Sausage App
Sauteed in extra virgin olive oil & garlic
Bruschetta
Topped with marinated tomatoes, basil, and extra virgin olive oil
Chicken Tenders
Fresh breaded boneless tenders served plain or with buffalo, barbecue, or honey mustard.
Chicken Wings
These always hit the spot! | Buffalo, barbecue or plain
Eggplant Rollitini
Two eggplants stuffed with ricotta cheese, spinach, and topped with mozzarella, baked in the oven
French Fries
Hand Cut Potato French Fries.
Mozzarella Corozza
Homemade deep-fried and delicious served with marinara sauce
Onion Rings
Sliced fresh and deep fried.
Spicy Wings
Grilled fresh wings in a teriyaki spicy garlic sauce
Waterfront Calamari
Fried calamari lightly battered with sauteed cherry peppers served with a side of marinara sauce
Shrimp Gran Marnier
Shrimp in a light egg batter pan-seared in our orange liqueur glaze
Focaccia ( 4 Pieces )
Homemade Fresh topped with sea salt , Romano cheese , Truffle Oil
Shrimp Scampi (Appetizer)
Large shrimp with Garlic,Butter & White Wine. Served Over Crostini Bread.
Potato Skins
Twice Baked Potato Topped With Bacon, Cheddar & a side of Sour Cream
Toasted Ravioli
Ricotta Cheese Ravioli Breaded & Deep Fried Topped with a light Pink Sauce.
Fig, Prosciutto & Gorgonzola Flatbread
Crispy Flatbread topped with caramelized onions, fig spread, gorgonzola cheese, & sliced fig topped with prosciutto.
Rustic Barbecue Chicken Flatbread
Diced barbecue chicken, red onion , mixed cheddar cheese & bacon bits topped with barbecue sauce.
Margherita Flatbread
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese & Basil
The Northender Flatbread
Chicken ,roasted peppers ,Ricotta , & spinach no sauce white pizza
Waterfront Rustic Flatbread
Chicken, mozzarella cheese ,sundried tom ,red onion ,feta & basil with a lite tomato sauce.
Avocado & Pesto Flatbread
Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato, Basil, Avocado topped with balsamic glaze
Nachos
Tri- Color chips with melted cheese ,salsa & sour cream . Optional add chicken , Buffalo Chicken or Gucamole
Soups / Salads
Clam Chowder
Italian Wedding Soup
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing
Caprese Salad
Buffalo mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, and salt & pepper
Garden Salad
Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes , Peppers & White Onions.
Salad Noche
Arugula salad with pears, walnuts, goat cheese in a raspberry dressing
Waterfront Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, garbanzo beans, sun-dried tomatoes, red onion and gorgonzola cheese with house dressing
Spring Mix Salad
Spring Mix , Walnuts , Gorgonzola & Dried Cranberries with Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing.
Add Avocado to Salad
Additional Sauces
Sandwiches/Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato, and bleu cheese
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce and caesar dressing
Chicken Parm Sub
Breaded chicken cutlet topped with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce
Club Sandwich
Triple-layered oven-roasted turkey or chicken with bacon lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Meatball Sub
Delicately seasoned, lean ground beef topped with our sauce and cheese, the oven-baked
Sirloin Steak Tips Sub
Charbroiled choice sirloin beef steak tips with cheese: American, provolone, or cheddar
Steak & Cheese Wrap
Shaved steak withAmerican Cheese Optional ; Add pepper, onion, mushrooms, and cheese
Pizza
Broccoli Rabe & Sausage Pizza
White pizza with cheese, sauteed broccoli rabe & sausage
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Buffalo chicken, buffalo sauce, parmesan and mozzarella cheese
Caprese Pizza
White pizza with tomatoes, mozzarella, and basil drizzled with balsamic glaze
Chicken & Broccoli Pizza
White pizza with garlic oil, cheese, broccoli & diced chicken
Four Cheese Pizza
White pizza wirh prosciutto, garlic, mozzarella, provolone, ricotta & romano cheese
Margherita Pizza
Sliced tomatoes, basil, and mozzarella cheese
Pesto Arugula Pizza
Garlic, pesto, goat cheese, cherry tomatoes with arugula and balsamic vinegar (white pizza)
Vodka Sauce Pizza
Vodka white sauce topped with prosciutto shaved parmesan & basil
White Mashed Potato Pizza
White pizza, mashed potatoes with bacon cheddar and mozzarella cheese
Gluten Free Cheese Pizza
Add $ 1.00 for each additional topping
Fig Pizza
White pizza with fig spread, goat cheese, arugula & topped with balsamic glaze
Cheese Pizza
Extra cheese, mushrooms, pepperoni, sausage, ham, peppers, onions, jalapeños, broccoli, eggplant, meatball, olives, anchovies, garlic (white)
Shrimp Scampi Pizza
White pizza with garlic, oil, mozzarella cheese, sautéed shrimp & cherry tomatoes
From the Grill & Burgers
Steak Tip Dinner
Tender pieces of juicy tips marinated in our own special sauce
Waterfront Classic Burger
Lettuce, tomato & onion
Mixed Grill
Grilled Sirloin Steak
Grilled sirloin steak served with mashed potato & vegetable
Steak Au Poivre
Grilled sirloin steak coated with black peppercorns served with potato & vegetable
Pasta Dinners
Chicken Broccoli & Ziti
Sauteed chicken and broccoli in choice of cream sauce or garlic and oil, topped with romano cheese
Gnocchi Sorrentina
Gnocchi pasta sauteed in a plum tomato sauce with basil and fresh mozzarella
Kids Ziti
Small Portion of Penne with Fresh Marinara Sauce
Rigatoni Alla Vodka Sauce
Fresh rigatoni pasta with chicken prosciutto, in a tangy vodka cream sauce
Ravioli With Meatballs
Ravioli stuffed with Ricotta Cheese & topped with homemade sauce served with homemade meatballs
Penne With Meatballs
Penne Pasta With Fresh Marinara Sauce Served With Two Meatballs
Pappardelle Bolognese
Wide pasta with homemade meat sauce topped with shaved parmesan cheese
Fusilli Pasta With Sausage & Broccoli Rabe
Fusilli pasta with sausage & broccoli rabe sauteed in garlic oil
Fresh Pasta Marinara
Fresh Rigatoni Pasta With Marinara Sauce
Bucatini Carbonara
Egg, Pancetta,Prosciutto & Romano cheese Over Bucatini Pasta
Chicken Dinners
Calzones
From The Sea
Sides
Side Fries
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Side Onion Rings
Side House Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Side House Vegetables
Side Broccoli Rabi
Side Meatballs (2)
Side Sausage
Side Extra Chicken
Side Steak Tips
ADD Chix
ADD Prosciutto
ADD Blue Cheese
ADD Balsamic
ADD BBQ
ADD Buffalo
Teriyaki Sauce
ADD Italian
ADD Creamy Italian
ADD Oil & Vin
ADD Caesar
1/2 Tray
1/2 Baked Ziti
Bruschetta By Piece (12 )
Chicken Marsala 1/2
1/2 Chicken Parmigiana
1/2 Chicken Tenders
1/2 Chicken Wings
1/2 Chicken, Broccoli & Ziti
1/2 Eggplant Rollatini (10 )
1/2 Eggplant Parmigiana
1/2 French Fries
1/2 Garden Salad
1/2 Gnocchi Sorrentina
1/2 Tray Caprese Salad
1/2 Tray Lasagna
1/2 Mozzarella Corozza
1/2 Sirloin Steak Tips
1/2 Waterfront Salad
1/2 Pasta w/ marinara sauce
1/2 Chicken , Sausage & Potatoes
Full Tray
Large Baked Ziti
Large Bruschetta By Piece (24)
Large Chicken Marsala
Lge Chicken Parmigiana
Lge Chicken Tenders
Lge Chicken Wings
Full Tray Chicken, Broccoli & Ziti
Full Tray Eggplant Bundles ( 20)
Full Tray Eggplant Parmigiana
Full Tray French Fries
Full Tray Garden Salad
Full Tray Gnocchi Sorrentina
Full Tray Caprese Salad
Full Tray Lasagna
Full Tray Mozzarella Corrozza
Full Tray Sirloin Steak Tips
Full Tray Waterfront Salad
Full Tray Pasta
Full Tray Chicken, Sausage & Potatoes
|Sunday
|12:30 pm - 9:45 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Italian / American food. Fresh Pasta,Pizza,Burgers & Grill. Casual atmosphere. Great service & food.
450 Commercial St, Boston, MA 02109