Bars & Lounges
Italian
Sandwiches

Rocco's Cucina & Bar ( Northend )

454 Reviews

$$

450 Commercial St

Boston, MA 02109

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza
Rigatoni Alla Vodka Sauce
Spicy Wings

White/Rose/Sparkling

Chardonnay

$11.00+

Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00+

Pinot Grigio

$12.00+

Prosecco

$12.00+

Rose' Glass

$11.00+

White Sangria

$14.00

Red Wines

Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00+

Pinot Noir

$12.00+

Chianti

$12.00+

Montepulciano

$12.00+

Red Sangria

$14.00

Wine Bottle

Ancient Oak Chardonnay

$70.00

Prosecco Bottle

$40.00

Dom Perignon Bottle

$225.00

Cristal Champagne

$350.00

Chef's Specials

Fusilli Pasta w/ shrimp & Broccoli

$24.95

Shrimp & Broccoli sautéed in a cream sauce over fusilli pasta

Eggplant Parm w/side gnocchi

Eggplant Parm w/side gnocchi

$22.95

Homemade Fried Eggplant Topped With Marinara Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese. Served With A side of Gnoochi

Veal Parm

$27.95

Fried Breaded Veal Cutlet Topped With Marinara Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese Served With Side Of Penne

Grilled Sirloin Steak

Grilled Sirloin Steak

$34.95

Grilled sirloin steak served with mashed potato & vegetable

Mussels Fra Diavolo

$18.95
Bucatini With Clams white wine sauce

Bucatini With Clams white wine sauce

$27.95

Littlenecks Saute in garlic, oil, butter & White Wine over Bucatini Pasta.

Frutti di Mare

$34.95

Shrimp, calamari, mussels & clams over bucatini pasta in a marinara sauce

Lobster Ravioli

$27.95

Served with shrimp in a brandy cream sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo

$20.95

Pan Seared Salmon

$24.95

Pan Seared Salmon Served With Mixed Vegetable

Surf & Turf

$35.95

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$22.95

Ravioli in a brown sugar honey sage sauce topped with roasted butternut squash.

Haddock Supreme

Haddock Supreme

$27.95

Pan seared haddock with cherry tomatoes and spinach in a white wine sauce

Grilled Bone- In Veal Chop

$38.95

Grilled Bone - In Veal Chop served with mashed potatoes & Broccoli Rabe in a mushroom wine sauce.

Appetizers

Additional Sauce

$1.00

Barbecue, honey mustard & buffalo

Arancini

Arancini

$14.95

Homemade Rice Balls filled with Hamburg , Peas & Cheese served with a side of Marinara Sauce

Broccoli Rabe & Sausage App

$18.95

Sauteed in extra virgin olive oil & garlic

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$10.95

Topped with marinated tomatoes, basil, and extra virgin olive oil

Chicken Tenders

$14.95

Fresh breaded boneless tenders served plain or with buffalo, barbecue, or honey mustard.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$14.95

These always hit the spot! | Buffalo, barbecue or plain

Eggplant Rollitini

$13.95

Two eggplants stuffed with ricotta cheese, spinach, and topped with mozzarella, baked in the oven

French Fries

French Fries

$7.95

Hand Cut Potato French Fries.

Mozzarella Corozza

Mozzarella Corozza

$12.95

Homemade deep-fried and delicious served with marinara sauce

Onion Rings

$7.95

Sliced fresh and deep fried.

Spicy Wings

Spicy Wings

$15.95

Grilled fresh wings in a teriyaki spicy garlic sauce

Waterfront Calamari

Waterfront Calamari

$16.95

Fried calamari lightly battered with sauteed cherry peppers served with a side of marinara sauce

Shrimp Gran Marnier

$18.95

Shrimp in a light egg batter pan-seared in our orange liqueur glaze

Focaccia ( 4 Pieces )

Focaccia ( 4 Pieces )

$3.00

Homemade Fresh topped with sea salt , Romano cheese , Truffle Oil

Shrimp Scampi (Appetizer)

Shrimp Scampi (Appetizer)

$16.95

Large shrimp with Garlic,Butter & White Wine. Served Over Crostini Bread.

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$12.95

Twice Baked Potato Topped With Bacon, Cheddar & a side of Sour Cream

Toasted Ravioli

$14.95

Ricotta Cheese Ravioli Breaded & Deep Fried Topped with a light Pink Sauce.

Fig, Prosciutto & Gorgonzola Flatbread

$15.95

Crispy Flatbread topped with caramelized onions, fig spread, gorgonzola cheese, & sliced fig topped with prosciutto.

Rustic Barbecue Chicken Flatbread

$15.95

Diced barbecue chicken, red onion , mixed cheddar cheese & bacon bits topped with barbecue sauce.

Margherita Flatbread

$15.95

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese & Basil

The Northender Flatbread

$15.95

Chicken ,roasted peppers ,Ricotta , & spinach no sauce white pizza

Waterfront Rustic Flatbread

$15.95

Chicken, mozzarella cheese ,sundried tom ,red onion ,feta & basil with a lite tomato sauce.

Avocado & Pesto Flatbread

$15.95

Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato, Basil, Avocado topped with balsamic glaze

Nachos

$14.95

Tri- Color chips with melted cheese ,salsa & sour cream . Optional add chicken , Buffalo Chicken or Gucamole

Soups / Salads

Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$6.95

Italian Wedding Soup

$6.95

Caesar Salad

$11.95

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$13.95

Buffalo mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, and salt & pepper

Garden Salad

$9.95

Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes , Peppers & White Onions.

Salad Noche

$12.95

Arugula salad with pears, walnuts, goat cheese in a raspberry dressing

Waterfront Salad

$11.95

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, garbanzo beans, sun-dried tomatoes, red onion and gorgonzola cheese with house dressing

Spring Mix Salad

$12.95

Spring Mix , Walnuts , Gorgonzola & Dried Cranberries with Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing.

Add Avocado to Salad

$3.00

Additional Sauces

Add Mayo

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Balsamic

$1.00

Buffalo

$1.00

Raspberry

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Marinara

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Sandwiches/Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.95

Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato, and bleu cheese

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.95

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce and caesar dressing

Chicken Parm Sub

$12.95

Breaded chicken cutlet topped with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$12.95

Triple-layered oven-roasted turkey or chicken with bacon lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Meatball Sub

$12.95

Delicately seasoned, lean ground beef topped with our sauce and cheese, the oven-baked

Sirloin Steak Tips Sub

$16.95

Charbroiled choice sirloin beef steak tips with cheese: American, provolone, or cheddar

Steak & Cheese Wrap

$12.95

Shaved steak withAmerican Cheese Optional ; Add pepper, onion, mushrooms, and cheese

Pizza

Broccoli Rabe & Sausage Pizza

$16.95

White pizza with cheese, sauteed broccoli rabe & sausage

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.95

Buffalo chicken, buffalo sauce, parmesan and mozzarella cheese

Caprese Pizza

$16.95

White pizza with tomatoes, mozzarella, and basil drizzled with balsamic glaze

Chicken & Broccoli Pizza

$16.95

White pizza with garlic oil, cheese, broccoli & diced chicken

Four Cheese Pizza

$16.95

White pizza wirh prosciutto, garlic, mozzarella, provolone, ricotta & romano cheese

Margherita Pizza

$16.95

Sliced tomatoes, basil, and mozzarella cheese

Pesto Arugula Pizza

$16.95

Garlic, pesto, goat cheese, cherry tomatoes with arugula and balsamic vinegar (white pizza)

Vodka Sauce Pizza

$16.95

Vodka white sauce topped with prosciutto shaved parmesan & basil

White Mashed Potato Pizza

$16.95

White pizza, mashed potatoes with bacon cheddar and mozzarella cheese

Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

$15.95

Add $ 1.00 for each additional topping

Fig Pizza

$16.95

White pizza with fig spread, goat cheese, arugula & topped with balsamic glaze

Cheese Pizza

$12.95

Extra cheese, mushrooms, pepperoni, sausage, ham, peppers, onions, jalapeños, broccoli, eggplant, meatball, olives, anchovies, garlic (white)

Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$16.95

White pizza with garlic, oil, mozzarella cheese, sautéed shrimp & cherry tomatoes

From the Grill & Burgers

Steak Tip Dinner

Steak Tip Dinner

$23.95

Tender pieces of juicy tips marinated in our own special sauce

Waterfront Classic Burger

Waterfront Classic Burger

$14.95

Lettuce, tomato & onion

Mixed Grill

$24.95
Grilled Sirloin Steak

Grilled Sirloin Steak

$34.95

Grilled sirloin steak served with mashed potato & vegetable

Steak Au Poivre

$34.95

Grilled sirloin steak coated with black peppercorns served with potato & vegetable

Pasta Dinners

Chicken Broccoli & Ziti

Chicken Broccoli & Ziti

$21.95

Sauteed chicken and broccoli in choice of cream sauce or garlic and oil, topped with romano cheese

Gnocchi Sorrentina

Gnocchi Sorrentina

$18.95

Gnocchi pasta sauteed in a plum tomato sauce with basil and fresh mozzarella

Kids Ziti

$10.00

Small Portion of Penne with Fresh Marinara Sauce

Rigatoni Alla Vodka Sauce

Rigatoni Alla Vodka Sauce

$21.95

Fresh rigatoni pasta with chicken prosciutto, in a tangy vodka cream sauce

Ravioli With Meatballs

$18.95

Ravioli stuffed with Ricotta Cheese & topped with homemade sauce served with homemade meatballs

Penne With Meatballs

$14.95

Penne Pasta With Fresh Marinara Sauce Served With Two Meatballs

Pappardelle Bolognese

Pappardelle Bolognese

$22.95

Wide pasta with homemade meat sauce topped with shaved parmesan cheese

Fusilli Pasta With Sausage & Broccoli Rabe

Fusilli Pasta With Sausage & Broccoli Rabe

$23.95

Fusilli pasta with sausage & broccoli rabe sauteed in garlic oil

Fresh Pasta Marinara

$16.95

Fresh Rigatoni Pasta With Marinara Sauce

Bucatini Carbonara

Bucatini Carbonara

$20.95

Egg, Pancetta,Prosciutto & Romano cheese Over Bucatini Pasta

Chicken Dinners

Chicken Marsala With Side Penne

$22.95

Chicken Parm With Side Penne

$22.95

Chicken Piccata With Side Penne

$22.95

Chicken Saltimbocca With Side Penne

$22.95
Chicken & Sausage With Peppers

Chicken & Sausage With Peppers

$23.95

Calzones

Steak & Cheese Calzone

$15.95

Ham & Ricotta Calzone

$15.95

Chicken & Broccoli Calzone

$14.95

Chicken Parm Calzone

$14.95
Make Your Own Calzone

Make Your Own Calzone

$12.95

Toppings: Sausage, peppers, onions, pepperoni, mushrooms, jalapenos, artichokes, broccoli, broccoli rabe.

From The Sea

Baked Haddock With Potato & Veggie

Baked Haddock With Potato & Veggie

$27.95

Fish & Chips With French Fries & Onion Rings

$26.95

Shrimp & Calamari Plum Tom Sauce With Buccatini Pasta

$24.95
Shrimp Scampi Dinner Pasta

Shrimp Scampi Dinner Pasta

$26.95

Sides

Side Fries

$7.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Side Onion Rings

$7.00

Side House Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$9.00

Side House Vegetables

$6.00

Side Broccoli Rabi

$10.00

Side Meatballs (2)

$6.00

Side Sausage

$7.00

Side Extra Chicken

$5.00

Side Steak Tips

$16.95

ADD Chix

$5.00

ADD Prosciutto

$2.00

ADD Blue Cheese

$1.00

ADD Balsamic

$1.00

ADD BBQ

$1.00

ADD Buffalo

$1.00

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

ADD Italian

$1.00

ADD Creamy Italian

$1.00

ADD Oil & Vin

$1.00

ADD Caesar

$1.00

1/2 Tray

1/2 Baked Ziti

$110.00

Bruschetta By Piece (12 )

$3.00

Chicken Marsala 1/2

$140.00

1/2 Chicken Parmigiana

$140.00

1/2 Chicken Tenders

$130.00

1/2 Chicken Wings

$130.00

1/2 Chicken, Broccoli & Ziti

$140.00

1/2 Eggplant Rollatini (10 )

$75.00

1/2 Eggplant Parmigiana

$110.00

1/2 French Fries

$40.00

1/2 Garden Salad

$75.00

1/2 Gnocchi Sorrentina

$110.00

1/2 Tray Caprese Salad

$80.00

1/2 Tray Lasagna

$110.00

1/2 Mozzarella Corozza

$80.00

1/2 Sirloin Steak Tips

$175.00

1/2 Waterfront Salad

$70.00

1/2 Pasta w/ marinara sauce

$110.00

1/2 Chicken , Sausage & Potatoes

$140.00

Full Tray

Large Baked Ziti

$140.00

Large Bruschetta By Piece (24)

$3.00

Large Chicken Marsala

$180.00

Lge Chicken Parmigiana

$180.00

Lge Chicken Tenders

$160.00

Lge Chicken Wings

$160.00

Full Tray Chicken, Broccoli & Ziti

$180.00

Full Tray Eggplant Bundles ( 20)

$160.00

Full Tray Eggplant Parmigiana

$160.00

Full Tray French Fries

$80.00

Full Tray Garden Salad

$90.00

Full Tray Gnocchi Sorrentina

$160.00

Full Tray Caprese Salad

$140.00

Full Tray Lasagna

$150.00

Full Tray Mozzarella Corrozza

$140.00

Full Tray Sirloin Steak Tips

$225.00

Full Tray Waterfront Salad

$120.00

Full Tray Pasta

$150.00

Full Tray Chicken, Sausage & Potatoes

$180.00

Dessert

Cannoli

$6.00

Tirimasu

$6.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Rocco's Shop

Black Hoodie

$40.00+

Rocco's Cigars

Montecristo Mini (20 pack ) Small Tin

$18.00

Romeo Y Julieta

$13.00

Arturo Fuente

$10.00

Partagas

$11.00

Gordito

$7.00

Rocco's Cigarello

$5.00

Rocco's Cigar

$9.00

Cutter

$25.00

Lighter

$25.00

To-Go Cocktails

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Seasonal Mule

$14.00

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Limoncello Spritz

$14.00

Rocco's Rita

$14.00

Rocco's Manhattan

$14.00

Northend Negroni

$14.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$14.00

Raspberry Lime Rickey

$14.00
All hours
Sunday12:30 pm - 9:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Italian / American food. Fresh Pasta,Pizza,Burgers & Grill. Casual atmosphere. Great service & food.

Website

Location

450 Commercial St, Boston, MA 02109

Directions

Gallery
Rocco's Cucina and Bar image
Rocco's Cucina and Bar image
Rocco's Cucina and Bar image
Rocco's Cucina and Bar image

