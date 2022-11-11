Rocco's Downtown
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:45 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:45 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:45 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:45 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:45 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:45 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:45 am
Restaurant info
*Menu and Prices Subject to Change. Each dish serves 2-3 people unless noted otherwise.
Location
23 South Division Street, Peekskill, NY 10566
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Peekskill SmokeHouse - 15 N. Division Street
No Reviews
15 N. Division Street Peekskill, NY 10566
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Peekskill
River Outpost Brewing Co. and Fin & Brew
4.5 • 258
5 John Walsh Blvd Peekskill, NY 10566
View restaurant