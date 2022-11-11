Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rocco's Downtown

review star

No reviews yet

23 South Division Street

Peekskill, NY 10566

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

FAM Pappardelle
Shishito Peppers
Prosciutto Bread

Starters

Note: Full Orders Serves 2-3
Prosciutto Bread

Prosciutto Bread

$7.00

Rocco’s spiced-herb extra virgin olive oil

FAM Prosciutto Bread

FAM Prosciutto Bread

$12.00

Rocco’s spiced-herb extra virgin olive oil. Serves 2-3.

Shrimp "Cocktail"

Shrimp "Cocktail"

$20.00

warm bagna càuda, marinated fennel

FAM Shrimp "Cocktail"

FAM Shrimp "Cocktail"

$38.00

Warm bagna càuda, marinated fennel. Serves 2-3.

Affettati Misto "Charcuterie"

Affettati Misto "Charcuterie"

$24.00

selection of Arthur avenue salumi & cheeses, prosciutto bread, bread sticks

FAM Affettati Misto "Charcuterie"

FAM Affettati Misto "Charcuterie"

$46.00

Selection of Arthur avenue salumi & cheeses, prosciutto bread, bread sticks. Serves 2-3.

Meatballs

Meatballs

$14.00

beef, lamb, pork blend, marinara, shishito pesto, parmesan

FAM Meatballs

FAM Meatballs

$26.00

Beef, lamb, pork blend, marinara, shishito pesto, parmesan. Serves 2-3.

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$18.00

Italian hot peppers, zucchini, Calabrian aioli, marinara

FAM Fried Calamari

FAM Fried Calamari

$35.00

Italian hot peppers, zucchini, Calabrian aioli, marinara. Serves 2-3.

Caesar Salad

$13.00

FAM Caesar

$24.00

Fall Salad

$13.00

FAM Fall Salad

$24.00

Chopped Salad

$13.00

FAM Chopped Salad

$24.00

Pastas

Note: Full Orders Serves 2-3.
FAM Pappardelle

FAM Pappardelle

$38.00

tre carne bolognese, whipped lemon ricotta, basil. Serves 2-3.

FAM Rigatoni

FAM Rigatoni

$32.00

Fall succotash (roasted delicata, butternut squash) parmesan cream sauce. Serves 2-3.

FAM Bucatini

FAM Bucatini

$32.00

Caponata, golden raisins, pecorino. Serves 2-3.

FAM Risotto

FAM Risotto

$38.00

Calamari, bay scallops, shrimp, squid ink, pistachio gremolata. Serves 2-3.

Pappardelle

$21.00

Rigatoni

$18.00

Bucatini

$18.00

Risotto

$21.00

Main

Note: Full Orders Serves 2-3.
Chicken Parm

Chicken Parm

$35.00

marinara, stracciatella, mozzarella, basil. Serves 2-3.

Stuffed Eggplant

Stuffed Eggplant

$34.00

eggplant, cherry tomatoes, breadcrumbs, tre formaggio. Serves 2-3.

NY Strip

NY Strip

$52.00

chili salsa (poblanos, fresnos, bell peppers, shallots), braised cippolini, red wine jus. Serves 2-3.

Pork Chops

Pork Chops

$46.00

bone in loin chop, cannellini bean puree, sweet pepper vinegar sauce. Serves 2-3.

Chicken Scarpiello

$34.00

Sides

Crispy "Smashed" Potato

Crispy "Smashed" Potato

$10.00

pecorino, rosemary, tomato aioli

Shishito Peppers

$12.00

shaved bottarga, parmesan, lemon zest

Broccoli Rabe

Broccoli Rabe

$12.00

chili, garlic, lemon, and oil

Garlic Bread

$6.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:45 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:45 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:45 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:45 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:45 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:45 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:45 am
Restaurant info

*Menu and Prices Subject to Change. Each dish serves 2-3 people unless noted otherwise.

Location

23 South Division Street, Peekskill, NY 10566

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Birdsall House
orange star4.2 • 1,708
970 Main St Peekskill, NY 10566
View restaurantnext
Gleason's
orange star4.3 • 329
911 South st Peekskill, NY 10566
View restaurantnext
Peekskill SmokeHouse - 15 N. Division Street
orange starNo Reviews
15 N. Division Street Peekskill, NY 10566
View restaurantnext
RameNesque - 1008 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
1008 Main St Peekskill, NY 10566
View restaurantnext
Pink Iguana
orange starNo Reviews
21 S Division Street Peekskill, NY 10566
View restaurantnext
Peekskill Brewery - 47 s Water st
orange starNo Reviews
47 s Water st Peekskill, NY 10566
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Peekskill

Birdsall House
orange star4.2 • 1,708
970 Main St Peekskill, NY 10566
View restaurantnext
Gleason's
orange star4.3 • 329
911 South st Peekskill, NY 10566
View restaurantnext
River Outpost Brewing Co. and Fin & Brew
orange star4.5 • 258
5 John Walsh Blvd Peekskill, NY 10566
View restaurantnext
NY Firehouse Grille - 63 Welcher Ave
orange star4.0 • 184
63 Welcher Ave Peekskill, NY 10566
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Peekskill
Croton On Hudson
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Yorktown Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Mahopac
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Briarcliff Manor
review star
No reviews yet
Mount Kisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Pleasantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Nyack
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Monroe
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston