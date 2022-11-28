Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rocco's Pub

No reviews yet

47 Mountainside Village Pkwy Ste 107

Jasper, GA 30143

Order Again

NA Bevs

Abita Root Beer

$3.50

Capuccino

$4.95

Cherry Coke

$3.50

Cherry Sprite

$3.00

Club Soda

$1.75

Coffee

$2.25

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Cream Soda

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.00

Espresso

$3.95

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Mellow Yellow

$3.00

Milk

$1.75

Mr Pibb

$3.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet tea

$2.50

Unsweet tea

$2.50

Water

Yup Chocolate Milk

$3.00Out of stock

Appetizers

6pc Jumbo Wings

$8.95

Jumbo Wings - 6 wings

10pc Jumbo Wings

$13.95

Jumbo Wings - 10 wings

20pc Jumbo Wings

$24.95

Jumbo Wings - 20 wings

50pc Jumbo Wings

$50.95

Jumbo Wings - 50 wings

Cheese Dip with Tortilla Chips

$6.95

Cheese Dip with Tortilla Chips

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.95

Chili Cheese Tots

$6.95

Chii Cheese Tots

Fried Green Beans

$7.95

Fried Green Beans

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.95

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Jalapeno Slices

$6.95

Fresh Battered Sliced Jlapenos

Fried Mixed Veggies

$7.95

Flash Fried Battered Mixed Veggies

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$7.95

Fresh Handmade Mozzarella Sticks

Fried Mushrooms

$7.95

Fresh Battered Mushrooms

Fried Pickles

$7.95

Flash Fried Pickles

Hush Puppies

$6.95Out of stock

Hush Puppies

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.95

Fresh Jalapeno Poppers

Mac and Cheese with bacon

$6.95

Mac and Cheese with bacon

Nachos Cheese w/jalapenos

$8.95

Nachos Chx w/jalapenos

$13.95

Chicken and Cheese Nachos w/jalapenos

Nachos Steak w/jalapenos

$14.95

Steak and Cheese Nachos w/jalapenos

Onion Rings Large

$6.95

Fresh Battered Onion Rings

Pork Rinds (cooked to order)

$5.95

Pork Rinds (cooked to order)

Potato Skins

$7.95

Fresh Potato Skins

Sampler Platter

$12.95

Large Fries

$6.95

Baked Potatoes

Baked Potato with real butter

$3.95

Baked Potato with real butter

Baked Potato with cheese and bacon

$5.95

Baked Potato with cheese and bacon

Baked Potato with chili, cheese and onion

$7.95

Baked Potato with chili, cheese and onion

Loaded Baked Potato (chili, cheese, bacon, onion, sour cream

$8.95

Loaded Baked Potato (chili, cheese, bacon, onion, sour cream

Burgers

Bacon Cheese Burger

$14.95

Premium Angus Beef, bacon, choice of cheese, lettuce tomato, onion, mayo

BBQ Burger

$15.95

Premium Angus Beef, bacon, choice of cheese, onion ring, lettuce tomato, mayo

Beyond Burger

$11.95

Plant based, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Big Roc

$15.95

1 lb Premium Angus Beef, lettuce tomato, onion, mayo

Bison Burger

$16.95

Very lean meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo

Black and Bleu Burger

$14.95

Premium Angus Beef, bleu cheese, sauteed onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Burger

$10.95

Premium Angus Beef, lettuce tomato, onion, mayo

Burger PATTY ONLY

$3.95

Cheese Burger

$12.95

Premium Angus Beef, choice of cheese, lettuce tomato, onion, mayo

Chli Burger

$13.95

Premium Angus Beef, chili, choice of cheese, onions, jalapenos

Federico Burger

$15.95

Premium Angus Beef, choice of cheese, ham, bacon, onions, pineapple, jalapenos, lettuce tomato, onion, mayo

Hangover Burger

$15.95

Premium Angus Beef, fried egg, bacon, jalapenos, lettuce tomato, onion, mayo

Patty Melt

$11.95

Smothered in cheese and onions, served on rye bread

Rocco Burger

$14.95

Turkey Burger

$11.95

All white meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo

Veggie Burger

$10.95

Grain based, red pepper, mushrooms, carrots, oats, chestnuts

Western Burger

$15.95

Premium Angus Beef, jack cheese, grilled onions, mushrooms, bacon, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Chili

Chili

$4.00+

Chili cup

Chili Pie covered with Fritos, cheese, onions, jalapenos

$6.95

Chili Pie covered with Fritos, cheese, onions, jalapenos

Chili Mac pasta, chili, cheese, onions, garlic bread

$7.95

Chili Mac pasta, chili, cheese, onions, garlic bread

Chili Mix

$16.95

Desserts

Coke Float

$4.95

Coke Float

Hot Apple Pie & Ice Cream

$6.95

Hot Apple Pie & Ice Cream

Hot Fudge Brownie & Ice Cream

$6.95

Hot Fudge Brownie & Ice Cream

Hot Fudge Sundae

$6.95

Kenny's Key Lime Pie

$6.95

Kenny's Key Lime Pie

Molten Chocolate Cake

$6.95

Warm chocolate cake with a gooey chocolate center

New York Style Cheesecake

$6.95Out of stock

New York Style Cheesecake

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$6.95

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

Vanilla Ice Cream & Chocolate Syrup

$4.95

Vanilla Ice Cream & Chocolate Syrup

Dogs

Grilled Dog

$6.95

Split and Grilled all natural beef, no hormones, antibiotics or MSG

Kraut Dog

$7.95

Split and Grilled all natural beef, no hormones, antibiotics or MSG with sauerkraut

Slaw Dog

$7.95

Split and Grilled all natural beef, no hormones, antibiotics or MSG with coleslaw

Cheddar Dog

$8.95

Split and Grilled all natural beef, no hormones, antibiotics or MSG with cheese, carmalized onions, mushrooms, bacon

Chili Dog

Chili Dog

$9.95

Split and Grilled all natural beef, no hormones, antibiotics or MSG with chili, cheese, onions

Entrees

NY Strip Steak

$22.95

Handcut 14 oz Angus Beef and baked potato

Chopped Steak

$13.95

1/2 lb Angus Beef, grilled onions, baked potato

Chicken Tenders

$11.95

Fresh battered chicken tenders

Salmon Plate

$16.95

Wild caught, mixed veggies, garlic bread

Fish and Chips

$13.95

Alaskan wild caught cod and fries

Fried Shrimp

$12.95

Beer battered shrimp and fries

Kids Menu

Apple Sauce

$1.95

Apple Sauce

Kids Burger

$6.95

Kids Burger and Fries

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.95

Chicken Tenders and Fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Grilled Cheese and Fries

Kids Mac and Cheese & Applesauce

$3.95

Kids Mini Corn Dogs and Fries

$6.95

Mini Corn Dogs and Fries

Light Menu

Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.95

Chicken curry salad with grapes and slivered almonds on wheat bread

Caprese Sandwich

$11.95

Mozzarella and tomatoes with fresh basil and balsamic vinegar on a hoagie

Shrimp Tacos

$13.95

Two tacos, blackened or grilled, choice of side

Fish Tacos

$13.95

Two tacos, blackened or grilled choice of side

Mahi Mahi Sandwich

$15.95

6 oz Mahi blackened or grilled on a roll, choice of side

Mahi Mahi Dinner

$18.95

8 oz Mahi blackened or grilled with veggies and rice

Shrimp Cocktail Appetizer

$9.95

Chilled shrimp served with lemon wedges

Salads

Caprese Salad

$7.95

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, balsamic vinegar

Chef Salad

$10.95

Greens, ham, turkey, shredded cheese, tomato, bacon

Chicken Chef

$12.95

Greek Salad

$9.95

Greek Salad

Salmon Chef

$15.95

Salmon, greens, bacon, tomato, blue cheese crumbles

Seasonal Salad

$12.95

Greens, chicken, bacon, feta, cranberries, walnuts

Side Salad

$3.95

Side Salad

Steak Chef

$15.95

Greens, sirloin, feta, bacon, tomato

Sandwiches

BLT

$8.95

Bacon, lettuce, tomato

Cheese Steak

$11.95

Sliced steak, creamy cheese, mushrooms, onions, peppers

Chicken Cheese Steak

$11.95

Chicken, creamy cheese, mushrooms, onions, peppers

Chicken Parmesan

$12.95

Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

6 oz chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Club

$11.95

Triple decker, turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Danbo

$13.95

Fish Sandwich

$11.95

Beer battered, wild-caught cod

French Dip

$11.95

French Dip

Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$7.95

Grilled Ham and Cheese

Italian Sausage and Peppers

$10.95

Italian Sausage and Peppers

Reuben

$11.95

Thin sliced corned beef

Roc Chop

$10.95

Breaded pork cutlet, lettuce, tomato, onion

Salmon BLT

$16.95

Turkey Reuben

$10.95

Thin sliced turkey

Sides

Baked potato

$3.95

Baked potato

Cucumber salad

$3.95

Cucumber salad

French fries

$3.00

French fries

Garlic Bread

$1.00

Chicken Breast ONLY

$4.95

Mac and Cheese

$3.95

Mac and Cheese

Mixed Veggies

$7.95

Mixed veggies

Onion Rings Small

$3.95

Onion rings

Side Salad

$3.95

Side salad

Slaw

$2.95

Steak Fries

$4.00

Steak fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Sweet potato fries

Sweet Puffs Small

$6.00

Sweet puffs

Tator Tots

$3.00

Tator tots

Tomato Salad

$3.95

Tomato salad

Watermelon Salad

$3.95

Watermelon salad

Soup

Baked Potato Soup

$4.00+

Baked Potato Soup cup

French Onion Soup

$4.00+

French Onion Soup cup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$4.00+

Chicken Tortilla Soup cup

Monday Special

Fried Shrimp Basket

$12.95

Roccos Merchandise

Ash Trays

$10.00

Beer Glass

$3.00

Beer Mug

$4.00

Can Koozie

$3.00

Cigar Cutter

$25.00

Coffee Mug

$8.00

Hat

$25.00

Ladies Bling Tank (2XL)

$37.00

Ladies Bling Tank (3XL)

$38.00

Ladies Bling Tank (S-XL)

$35.00

Polo Shirts

$25.00

Skull Caps

$15.00

T Shirt (2XL)

$27.00

T Shirt (3XL)

$28.00

T Shirt (S-XL)

$25.00

Tank Top (2XL)

$27.00

Tank Top (3XL)

$28.00

Tank Top (S-XL)

$25.00

Food

Sandwich

$9.95

6 Wings

$8.95

10 Wings

$13.95

Side Salad

$3.95

Soda

$2.25

Water

$0.50

Dessert

$6.95

Mountain Man

Bluebird Box

$55.00

Chickadee Box

$45.00

Owl Box (Small)

$85.00

Owl Box (Large)

$175.00

Bottle Bird Feeder

$65.00

Bat Box

$90.00

Corner Shelf

$600.00

Flag Box

$175.00

Map Box

$175.00

Roosters

Apple/Peach Butter

$6.18

Fig Preserves

$5.88

Hot Sauces

$5.88

Jelly

$5.88

Olive Oil

$16.98

Papa Dill Pickles

$8.68

Pickled Okra

$8.98

Vinegar

$16.98

Whatcha Dill Pickles

$9.48
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Family Friendly Restaurant, Live Entertainment on Friday and Saturday Nites, Party Room, Deck

47 Mountainside Village Pkwy Ste 107, Jasper, GA 30143

