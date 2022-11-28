Rocco's Pub
47 Mountainside Village Pkwy Ste 107
Jasper, GA 30143
NA Bevs
Abita Root Beer
Capuccino
Cherry Coke
Cherry Sprite
Club Soda
Coffee
Coke
Coke Zero
Cranberry Juice
Cream Soda
Diet Coke
Espresso
Ginger Ale
Grapefruit Juice
Hot Chocolate
Hot tea
Lemonade
Mellow Yellow
Milk
Mr Pibb
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Red Bull
Red Bull Sugar Free
Sprite
Sweet tea
Unsweet tea
Water
Yup Chocolate Milk
Appetizers
6pc Jumbo Wings
Jumbo Wings - 6 wings
10pc Jumbo Wings
Jumbo Wings - 10 wings
20pc Jumbo Wings
Jumbo Wings - 20 wings
50pc Jumbo Wings
Jumbo Wings - 50 wings
Cheese Dip with Tortilla Chips
Cheese Dip with Tortilla Chips
Chili Cheese Fries
Chili Cheese Tots
Chii Cheese Tots
Fried Green Beans
Fried Green Beans
Fried Green Tomatoes
Fried Green Tomatoes
Fried Jalapeno Slices
Fresh Battered Sliced Jlapenos
Fried Mixed Veggies
Flash Fried Battered Mixed Veggies
Fried Mozzarella Sticks
Fresh Handmade Mozzarella Sticks
Fried Mushrooms
Fresh Battered Mushrooms
Fried Pickles
Flash Fried Pickles
Hush Puppies
Hush Puppies
Jalapeno Poppers
Fresh Jalapeno Poppers
Mac and Cheese with bacon
Mac and Cheese with bacon
Nachos Cheese w/jalapenos
Nachos Chx w/jalapenos
Chicken and Cheese Nachos w/jalapenos
Nachos Steak w/jalapenos
Steak and Cheese Nachos w/jalapenos
Onion Rings Large
Fresh Battered Onion Rings
Pork Rinds (cooked to order)
Pork Rinds (cooked to order)
Potato Skins
Fresh Potato Skins
Sampler Platter
Large Fries
Baked Potatoes
Baked Potato with real butter
Baked Potato with real butter
Baked Potato with cheese and bacon
Baked Potato with cheese and bacon
Baked Potato with chili, cheese and onion
Baked Potato with chili, cheese and onion
Loaded Baked Potato (chili, cheese, bacon, onion, sour cream
Loaded Baked Potato (chili, cheese, bacon, onion, sour cream
Burgers
Bacon Cheese Burger
Premium Angus Beef, bacon, choice of cheese, lettuce tomato, onion, mayo
BBQ Burger
Premium Angus Beef, bacon, choice of cheese, onion ring, lettuce tomato, mayo
Beyond Burger
Plant based, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Big Roc
1 lb Premium Angus Beef, lettuce tomato, onion, mayo
Bison Burger
Very lean meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo
Black and Bleu Burger
Premium Angus Beef, bleu cheese, sauteed onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Burger
Premium Angus Beef, lettuce tomato, onion, mayo
Burger PATTY ONLY
Cheese Burger
Premium Angus Beef, choice of cheese, lettuce tomato, onion, mayo
Chli Burger
Premium Angus Beef, chili, choice of cheese, onions, jalapenos
Federico Burger
Premium Angus Beef, choice of cheese, ham, bacon, onions, pineapple, jalapenos, lettuce tomato, onion, mayo
Hangover Burger
Premium Angus Beef, fried egg, bacon, jalapenos, lettuce tomato, onion, mayo
Patty Melt
Smothered in cheese and onions, served on rye bread
Rocco Burger
Turkey Burger
All white meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo
Veggie Burger
Grain based, red pepper, mushrooms, carrots, oats, chestnuts
Western Burger
Premium Angus Beef, jack cheese, grilled onions, mushrooms, bacon, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Chili
Desserts
Coke Float
Coke Float
Hot Apple Pie & Ice Cream
Hot Apple Pie & Ice Cream
Hot Fudge Brownie & Ice Cream
Hot Fudge Brownie & Ice Cream
Hot Fudge Sundae
Kenny's Key Lime Pie
Kenny's Key Lime Pie
Molten Chocolate Cake
Warm chocolate cake with a gooey chocolate center
New York Style Cheesecake
New York Style Cheesecake
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Vanilla Ice Cream & Chocolate Syrup
Vanilla Ice Cream & Chocolate Syrup
Dogs
Grilled Dog
Split and Grilled all natural beef, no hormones, antibiotics or MSG
Kraut Dog
Split and Grilled all natural beef, no hormones, antibiotics or MSG with sauerkraut
Slaw Dog
Split and Grilled all natural beef, no hormones, antibiotics or MSG with coleslaw
Cheddar Dog
Split and Grilled all natural beef, no hormones, antibiotics or MSG with cheese, carmalized onions, mushrooms, bacon
Chili Dog
Split and Grilled all natural beef, no hormones, antibiotics or MSG with chili, cheese, onions
Entrees
NY Strip Steak
Handcut 14 oz Angus Beef and baked potato
Chopped Steak
1/2 lb Angus Beef, grilled onions, baked potato
Chicken Tenders
Fresh battered chicken tenders
Salmon Plate
Wild caught, mixed veggies, garlic bread
Fish and Chips
Alaskan wild caught cod and fries
Fried Shrimp
Beer battered shrimp and fries
Kids Menu
Light Menu
Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chicken curry salad with grapes and slivered almonds on wheat bread
Caprese Sandwich
Mozzarella and tomatoes with fresh basil and balsamic vinegar on a hoagie
Shrimp Tacos
Two tacos, blackened or grilled, choice of side
Fish Tacos
Two tacos, blackened or grilled choice of side
Mahi Mahi Sandwich
6 oz Mahi blackened or grilled on a roll, choice of side
Mahi Mahi Dinner
8 oz Mahi blackened or grilled with veggies and rice
Shrimp Cocktail Appetizer
Chilled shrimp served with lemon wedges
Salads
Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, balsamic vinegar
Chef Salad
Greens, ham, turkey, shredded cheese, tomato, bacon
Chicken Chef
Greek Salad
Greek Salad
Salmon Chef
Salmon, greens, bacon, tomato, blue cheese crumbles
Seasonal Salad
Greens, chicken, bacon, feta, cranberries, walnuts
Side Salad
Side Salad
Steak Chef
Greens, sirloin, feta, bacon, tomato
Sandwiches
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato
Cheese Steak
Sliced steak, creamy cheese, mushrooms, onions, peppers
Chicken Cheese Steak
Chicken, creamy cheese, mushrooms, onions, peppers
Chicken Parmesan
Chicken Sandwich
6 oz chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Club
Triple decker, turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Danbo
Fish Sandwich
Beer battered, wild-caught cod
French Dip
French Dip
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Ham and Cheese
Grilled Ham and Cheese
Italian Sausage and Peppers
Italian Sausage and Peppers
Reuben
Thin sliced corned beef
Roc Chop
Breaded pork cutlet, lettuce, tomato, onion
Salmon BLT
Turkey Reuben
Thin sliced turkey
Sides
Baked potato
Baked potato
Cucumber salad
Cucumber salad
French fries
French fries
Garlic Bread
Chicken Breast ONLY
Mac and Cheese
Mac and Cheese
Mixed Veggies
Mixed veggies
Onion Rings Small
Onion rings
Side Salad
Side salad
Slaw
Steak Fries
Steak fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet potato fries
Sweet Puffs Small
Sweet puffs
Tator Tots
Tator tots
Tomato Salad
Tomato salad
Watermelon Salad
Watermelon salad
Soup
Roccos Merchandise
Ash Trays
Beer Glass
Beer Mug
Can Koozie
Cigar Cutter
Coffee Mug
Hat
Ladies Bling Tank (2XL)
Ladies Bling Tank (3XL)
Ladies Bling Tank (S-XL)
Polo Shirts
Skull Caps
T Shirt (2XL)
T Shirt (3XL)
T Shirt (S-XL)
Tank Top (2XL)
Tank Top (3XL)
Tank Top (S-XL)
Mountain Man
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Family Friendly Restaurant, Live Entertainment on Friday and Saturday Nites, Party Room, Deck
