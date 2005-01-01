Rochambeau imageView gallery
French
Bars & Lounges

Rochambeau

review star

No reviews yet

900 Boylston Place

Space A

Boston, MA 02215

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Courses

---- AS READY ----

----ALL TOGETHER----

BREAD

MORE BREAD

**ALLERGY ALERT**

---- 1st Course ----

---- 2nd Course ----

---- 3rd Course ----

---- 4th Course ----

---- 5th Course ----

----HOLD----

**FIRE**

---- ADD ON ----

Rochambeau Apron

$10.00

BRUNCH

2 Eggs

$17.00

Omelette

$19.00

Breakfast Tarte Flambee

$18.00

Pumpkin Pancakes

$16.00

Croque Monsieur

$17.00

Croque Madame

$21.00

Benedict

$19.00

Duck Hash

$25.00

French Toast

$17.00

APPETIZERS BRUNCH

Baguette

$5.00

Onion Soup

$14.00

Green Salad

$14.00

Escargot

$19.00

Romaine

$16.00

Salmon Avocado Toast

$15.00

Crab Cocktail

$24.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$19.00

Seafood Plateau

$120.00

Lobster Cocktail

$20.00

Oysters

$3.50

BRUNCH PLATS

Frenchie Burger

$27.00

Mussels

$28.00

Chicken Paillard

$19.00

Broc Rueben

$16.00

Chicken Sando

$17.00

Bolognese

$29.00

Turkey Sandwich

$19.00

Steak Frites

$39.00

Lamb

$32.00

Baked Egg

Baked Egg

$21.00

Baked Salmon

$28.00Out of stock

Ribeye

$62.00

BRUNCH SIDES

Avocado

$7.00

Bacon

$8.00

Sausage

$7.00

Crispy Potatoes

$7.00

Eggs Side

$7.00

Side Toast

$2.00

Frites

$8.00

Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Potato Gratin

$9.00

Side Chicken

$6.00

Side Salad

$3.00

BRUNCH COCKTAILS & WINE

Mimosa

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Executive Mimosa

$15.00

Irish Coffee

$13.00

Bucket of Bubbles

$40.00

Boozy Coffee

$14.00

Rochambeau Sangria

$12.00

Hot Toddy

$12.00

Strawberry Garibaldi

$16.00

Lauren Crémant de Limoux "Clos Demoiselles"

$102.00

Magnum Of Bubbles

$85.00Out of stock

Adami "Bosco di Gica" Magnum

$85.00Out of stock

RUNNERS

Pancakes

$19.68

Breakfast Tarte Flambee

$19.68

Waffle

$19.68

Chicken Paillard

$19.68

Omelette

$19.68

FRUITS DE MER

Oysters 1/2 DZ

$21.00

Dozen Oysters

$42.00

Fresh Oysters

$3.50

Oysters

$3.50

Shrimp Cocktail

$19.00

ADD 1 Shrimp

$3.50

Crab Cocktail

$24.00

1/2 Dozen Little Necks

$14.00

Seafood Plateau

$120.00

Lobster Cocktail

$20.00

SOUP ET SALADE

Onion Soup

$14.00

Clam Chowder Cup

$10.00

Clam Chowder Bowl

$15.00

Burrata Salad

$17.00

Romaine

$16.00

Green Salad

$14.00

HORS D'OEUVRES

Baguette

$5.00

Olives

$10.00

Liver Mousse

$17.00

Charcuterie

$38.00

Avocado Mousse

$16.00

Alsatian Flatbread

$17.00

Escargot

$19.00

Onion Dip

$10.00

Salmon Tartare

$16.00

ENTREES

Frenchie Burger

$27.00

Broc Rueben

$16.00

Turkey Sandwich

$19.00

Crispy Chicken Sando

$17.00

BLT

$17.00

Bolognese

$29.00

Mussels

$28.00

Chicken Paillard

$20.00

Croque Monsieur

$17.00

Steak Frites

$39.00

Croque Madame

$21.00

Express Lunch

$28.00

SIDES

Garlicky Spinach

$9.00

Baby Carrots

$8.00

Frites

$8.00

Brussels

$10.00

Broccolini

$9.00

Express Lunch

1st Course - Caesar

$28.00

1st Course - French Onion

$28.00

DINNER SOUP/SALAD

Clam Chowder Cup

$10.00

Clam Chowder Bowl

$15.00

French Onion Soup Gratinée

$14.00

Burrata Salad

$17.00

Romaine & Kale Caesar

$16.00

Green Salad

$14.00

Large Chambeau Salad

$45.00

Single Chambeau Salad

$18.00

Brussels Salad

$17.00

DINNER APPS

Baguette

$5.00

Oysters

$3.50

1/2 Dozen Oysters

$21.00

Dozen Oyster

$42.00

Crab Cocktail

$24.00

Seafood Plateau

$120.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$19.00

Escargot

$21.00

Alsatian Flatbread

$17.00

1/2 Dozen Little Necks

$14.00

Octopus

$21.00

Parisian Gnocchi

$17.00

Oyster & Wine Wednesday

$25.00

Lobster Cocktail

$20.00

Olives

$10.00

Liver Mousse

$17.00

Foraged Mushrooms

$18.00

French Onion Dip & Chips

$10.00

Charcuterie

$38.00

Avocado Mousse

$16.00

Steak Tartare

$21.00

Caviar

$125.00

Grilled Cauliflower

$17.00

DINNER ENTREES

Mussels

$28.00

Duck

$37.00

Cassoulet

$36.00

Grilled Pork Loin

$32.00

Half Chicken

$29.00

Bolognese

$29.00

Veal

$44.00

Steak Frites

$39.00

Cote De Boeuf

$125.00

Frenchie Burger

$27.00

Pot au Feu

$39.00

Prosciutto Cod

$32.00

Acorn Squash

$26.00

Spinach Ravioli

$28.00

DINNER SIDES

Frites

$8.00

Pommes Purée

$8.00

Baby Carrots

$8.00

1 Popover w/ Butter

$3.00

Side Chicken

$6.00

Garlicky Spinach

$9.00

Broccolini

$9.00

Side Brussels

$10.00

Side Salmon

$10.00

KIDS

Kids Pasta

$9.00

Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Kids Salmon

$14.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$14.00

DESSERT

Creme Brulée

$12.00

Choc Mousse

$15.00

Profiteroles

$13.00

Single Scoop Ice Cream

$5.00

Dessert Cheese Board

$15.00

Peach Parfit

$12.00

Fruit Cup

$6.00

HOUSE COCKTAILS

Albatross

$13.00

Cool Aunt

$14.00

Long Lunch

$13.00

Wise Guy

$13.00

N/A Mocktail

$7.00

La Lune

$16.00

Point Blank

$15.00

Blind Luck

$15.00

Naughty

$14.00

Nice

$14.00

Modern Lover

$16.00

Cheat Code

$17.00

MARTINI

New Amsterdam Martini

$14.00

Tito's Martini

$15.00

Ketel One Martini

$16.00

Belvedere Martini

$16.00

Grey Goose Martini

$16.00

Crystal Head Martini

$18.00

Citadelle Martini

$14.00

Bombay Sapphire Martini

$15.00

Hendricks Martini

$16.00

Gin Mare Martini

$15.00

The Botanist Gin Martini

$19.00

Tanqueray No. 10 Martini

$16.00

Sipsmith London Dry Martini

$14.00

MANHATTAN

Rebel Yell Manhattan

$13.00

Buffalo Trace Manhattan

$14.00

Blanton's Manhattan

$20.00

Woodford Manhattan

$19.00

Basil Hayden Manhattan

$19.00

Hudson Baby Bourbon Manhattan

$21.00

Old Overholt Manhattan

$13.00

Michter's Rye Manhattan

$19.00

Whistle Pig Manhattan

$29.00

George Dickel Small Batch Manhattan

$17.00

Hudson Maple Cask Rye

$21.00

Makers Manhattan

$16.00

DRAUGHT BEER

Exhibit A Goody 2 Shoes

$11.00

Springdale IPA

$12.00Out of stock

Wild Thing Cider

$10.00

Golden Monkey

$13.00Out of stock

Cloud Candy

$12.00

Shandy

$10.00

Briefcase Porter

$13.00

CBC Pumpkin

$12.00

BOTTLE BEER

Kronenbourg Blanc

$9.00

Jack's Abbey Post Shift BTL

$12.00

Night Shift Santilli IPA

$12.00

Sam Adams Boston Lager BTL

$7.00

Corona BTL

$7.00

Saison Du Pont BTL

$12.00

Bud Light BTL

$8.00

Downeast Cider BTL

$7.00

Aval Cider

$13.00

Arctic Chill Raspberry Lime

$9.00

Heineken Zero

$7.00

Heinekin BTL

$9.00

WINE GLS

Domaine D'aussieres Chardonnay BTG

$45.00

Laroque PN

$55.00

Oyster & Wine Wednesday

$25.00

Curator

$50.00

Comtesse De Malet Roquefort

$65.00

Buehler Cabernet

$20.00Out of stock

Holloran PN

$15.00

Comtesse Bordeaux

$14.00

Du Bel Air Cab Franc

$15.00

Elderton Cabernet

$18.00

YM Cotes Du Rhone

$14.00

Dom. Raphael Beaujolais

$13.00

Clarendelle

$16.00

Dom Colette Beaj

$13.00

Domaine D'aussieres Rouge BTG

$45.00

Ch. D'aydie Tannat

$13.00

BTL Buehler Cabernet

$76.00

BTL Holloran PN

$60.00

BTL Du Bel Air Cab Franc

$60.00

BTL Clos la Coutale Cahors

$56.00Out of stock

BTL YM Cotes Du Rhone

$60.00

BTL Dom. Raphael Beaujolais

$52.00

BTL Clarendelle

$70.00

BTL Dom Colette Beaujolais

$75.00

BTL Ch. D'aydie Tannat

$52.00

Wade Cabernet

$90.00

Saint Andre Corbin

$65.00

BTL Elderton Cabernet

$72.00

BTL Comtesse Bordeaux

$56.00

Domaine De L'enclos Chablis

$17.00

Hugel Pinot Blanc

$14.00

Schoenheitz Riesling

$16.00

Malloran Sancerre

$20.00

Jadix Picpoul De Pinet

$13.00

Dom. Luneau-Papin Le Verger Muscadet

$12.00

Singing Tree Chardonnay

$15.00

Malleran Sancerre

$20.00

Rose, Peyrassol

$16.00

Dom Capreoles Rose

$13.00

Sabine Rose

$13.00

BTL L'enclos Chablis

$68.00

BTL Jouan Sancerre

$80.00

BTL Schoenheitz Riesling

$64.00

BTL Hugel Pinot Blanc

$56.00

BTL Jadix Picpoul De Pinet

$40.00

BTL Dom. Luneau-Papin Le Verger Muscadet

$50.00

BTL Singing Tree

$68.00

Btl Malleran Sancerre

$80.00

BTL Adami Prosecco

$50.00

BTL Peyrassol Rose

$64.00

BTL DOM CAPREOLES ROSE

$52.00

BTL Sabine Rose

$42.00

BTL Dom De Colette Rose

$52.00

Featured Wine

$14.00

BTL Valencay

$55.00

GL Lauren Cremant

$14.00

Lauren Crémant Rose N° 7

$14.00

BTL Lauren Crémant Rose N° 7

$56.00

Drappier Brut

$25.00

BTL Drappier Split

$50.00

Lauren Cremant Btl

$45.00

JJ Vincent Cremant

$65.00

2018 Ch. De Cosse Sauternes

$18.00Out of stock

Suduiraut Sauternes

$14.00

Bonny Doon Viognier Vin de Glaciere

$15.00Out of stock

Quady Orange Muscat

$11.00Out of stock

2016 M. Chapoutier Banyuls

$14.00Out of stock

1979 Domaine De La Viguere

$25.00

Blandys 10Yr

$15.00Out of stock

Eden Ice Cider

$16.00Out of stock

Ch. De Cosse Sauternes