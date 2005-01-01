French
Bars & Lounges
Rochambeau
No reviews yet
900 Boylston Place
Space A
Boston, MA 02215
BRUNCH
APPETIZERS BRUNCH
BRUNCH PLATS
BRUNCH SIDES
BRUNCH COCKTAILS & WINE
Mimosa
$11.00
Bloody Mary
$12.00
Executive Mimosa
$15.00
Irish Coffee
$13.00
Bucket of Bubbles
$40.00
Boozy Coffee
$14.00
Rochambeau Sangria
$12.00
Hot Toddy
$12.00
Strawberry Garibaldi
$16.00
Lauren Crémant de Limoux "Clos Demoiselles"
$102.00
Magnum Of Bubbles
$85.00Out of stock
Adami "Bosco di Gica" Magnum
$85.00Out of stock
FRUITS DE MER
SOUP ET SALADE
HORS D'OEUVRES
ENTREES
DINNER SOUP/SALAD
DINNER APPS
Baguette
$5.00
Oysters
$3.50
1/2 Dozen Oysters
$21.00
Dozen Oyster
$42.00
Crab Cocktail
$24.00
Seafood Plateau
$120.00
Shrimp Cocktail
$19.00
Escargot
$21.00
Alsatian Flatbread
$17.00
1/2 Dozen Little Necks
$14.00
Octopus
$21.00
Parisian Gnocchi
$17.00
Oyster & Wine Wednesday
$25.00
Lobster Cocktail
$20.00
Olives
$10.00
Liver Mousse
$17.00
Foraged Mushrooms
$18.00
French Onion Dip & Chips
$10.00
Charcuterie
$38.00
Avocado Mousse
$16.00
Steak Tartare
$21.00
Caviar
$125.00
Grilled Cauliflower
$17.00
DINNER ENTREES
DINNER SIDES
KIDS
HOUSE COCKTAILS
MARTINI
New Amsterdam Martini
$14.00
Tito's Martini
$15.00
Ketel One Martini
$16.00
Belvedere Martini
$16.00
Grey Goose Martini
$16.00
Crystal Head Martini
$18.00
Citadelle Martini
$14.00
Bombay Sapphire Martini
$15.00
Hendricks Martini
$16.00
Gin Mare Martini
$15.00
The Botanist Gin Martini
$19.00
Tanqueray No. 10 Martini
$16.00
Sipsmith London Dry Martini
$14.00
MANHATTAN
Rebel Yell Manhattan
$13.00
Buffalo Trace Manhattan
$14.00
Blanton's Manhattan
$20.00
Woodford Manhattan
$19.00
Basil Hayden Manhattan
$19.00
Hudson Baby Bourbon Manhattan
$21.00
Old Overholt Manhattan
$13.00
Michter's Rye Manhattan
$19.00
Whistle Pig Manhattan
$29.00
George Dickel Small Batch Manhattan
$17.00
Hudson Maple Cask Rye
$21.00
Makers Manhattan
$16.00
DRAUGHT BEER
BOTTLE BEER
WINE GLS
Domaine D'aussieres Chardonnay BTG
$45.00
Laroque PN
$55.00
Oyster & Wine Wednesday
$25.00
Curator
$50.00
Comtesse De Malet Roquefort
$65.00
Buehler Cabernet
$20.00Out of stock
Holloran PN
$15.00
Comtesse Bordeaux
$14.00
Du Bel Air Cab Franc
$15.00
Elderton Cabernet
$18.00
YM Cotes Du Rhone
$14.00
Dom. Raphael Beaujolais
$13.00
Clarendelle
$16.00
Dom Colette Beaj
$13.00
Domaine D'aussieres Rouge BTG
$45.00
Ch. D'aydie Tannat
$13.00
BTL Buehler Cabernet
$76.00
BTL Holloran PN
$60.00
BTL Du Bel Air Cab Franc
$60.00
BTL Clos la Coutale Cahors
$56.00Out of stock
BTL YM Cotes Du Rhone
$60.00
BTL Dom. Raphael Beaujolais
$52.00
BTL Clarendelle
$70.00
BTL Dom Colette Beaujolais
$75.00
BTL Ch. D'aydie Tannat
$52.00
Wade Cabernet
$90.00
Saint Andre Corbin
$65.00
BTL Elderton Cabernet
$72.00
BTL Comtesse Bordeaux
$56.00
Domaine De L'enclos Chablis
$17.00
Hugel Pinot Blanc
$14.00
Schoenheitz Riesling
$16.00
Malloran Sancerre
$20.00
Jadix Picpoul De Pinet
$13.00
Dom. Luneau-Papin Le Verger Muscadet
$12.00
Singing Tree Chardonnay
$15.00
Malleran Sancerre
$20.00
Rose, Peyrassol
$16.00
Dom Capreoles Rose
$13.00
Sabine Rose
$13.00
BTL L'enclos Chablis
$68.00
BTL Jouan Sancerre
$80.00
BTL Schoenheitz Riesling
$64.00
BTL Hugel Pinot Blanc
$56.00
BTL Jadix Picpoul De Pinet
$40.00
BTL Dom. Luneau-Papin Le Verger Muscadet
$50.00
BTL Singing Tree
$68.00
Btl Malleran Sancerre
$80.00
BTL Adami Prosecco
$50.00
BTL Peyrassol Rose
$64.00
BTL DOM CAPREOLES ROSE
$52.00
BTL Sabine Rose
$42.00
BTL Dom De Colette Rose
$52.00
Featured Wine
$14.00
BTL Valencay
$55.00
GL Lauren Cremant
$14.00
Lauren Crémant Rose N° 7
$14.00
BTL Lauren Crémant Rose N° 7
$56.00
Drappier Brut
$25.00
BTL Drappier Split
$50.00
Lauren Cremant Btl
$45.00
JJ Vincent Cremant
$65.00
2018 Ch. De Cosse Sauternes
$18.00Out of stock
Suduiraut Sauternes
$14.00
Bonny Doon Viognier Vin de Glaciere
$15.00Out of stock
Quady Orange Muscat
$11.00Out of stock
2016 M. Chapoutier Banyuls
$14.00Out of stock
1979 Domaine De La Viguere
$25.00
Blandys 10Yr
$15.00Out of stock
Eden Ice Cider
$16.00Out of stock