Rochester Kitchen Collective 739 South Clinton Avenue

No reviews yet

739 South Clinton Avenue

Rochester, NY 14620

Nita Burrita

Burritos

B-Roll

B-Roll

$7.50

Hand rolled flour tortilla filled with hand made refried beans. Add rice for $1

Birria

Birria

$16.00

A house favorite. Consommé soaked and seared tortilla, braised short rib, onions and cilantro (served with consommé on side for dipping)

California

California

$11.50

Flour tortilla rolled with Nita's house picadillo, hand cut French fries, hand made refried beans, guac, pico de gallo, and cheese

Classic

Classic

$9.50

A signature burrito with Nita's house picadillo, hand made refried beans, and house rice

Cubano

Cubano

$14.00

Our mouthwatering Carnitas paired with Ham, Bacon, Tangy Mustard, Pickled Onions, Pickles, Onions, Lettuce and Cheese all wrapped in a Flour Tortilla

Deadpool

Deadpool

$14.50

Deep fried burrito with short rib, cheese, cilantro and pickled onions

Dubap

$12.50

Rice, Homemade Kimchi, Spicy Soy Marinated Egg, Cheese, Sesame Seeds and Sesame Oil rolled and seared in a Flour Tortilla

Innita

Innita

$11.50

Flour tortilla rolled with Nita's house picadillo, rice, hand made refried beans, cheese, sour cream, and pickled jalapeños

Littlefoot

Littlefoot

$10.50

Flour tortilla starring Nita's street corn with rice, hand made refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, hot sauce, cilantro & pickled jalapeños

Lopez

Lopez

$11.50

Flour tortilla burrito with rice, hand made refried beans, pan seared chicken, cheese, bell peppers and onions

Madrina

Madrina

$12.50

Our Largest Burrito by far. Hand rolled flour tortilla with rice, hand made refried beans, pan seared chicken, cheese, avocado, lettuce, and house pico de gallo.

Missionary

Missionary

$9.50

Flour tortilla rolled with hand made refried beans, signature rice, guac, pico de gallo, cheese, and pickled jalapeños

Padrino

Padrino

$12.50

Flour tortilla with rice, picadillo, pan seared chicken, crispy marinated pork, house guac, cheese, hot sauce, & pickled jalapeños

Pippin

$12.50

You've had one, yes, but what about second breakfast? This breakfast burrito comes loaded with scrambled eggs, ham, peppers, onions, salsa rojo, cheese and house made fries all rolled in a flour tortilla and seared to perfection.

Sides

House Rice

$3.00

House rice seasoned with minced garlic, onions, jalapeños, and lime

Hot Sauce

Hot Sauce

$2.00

House Made.

Refried Beans

$3.00

Hand ground beans cooked with garlic, tomatoes, lime juice and salt.

Side of Salsa de Crem

$1.50

Side of Salsa Fresca

$1.50

Side of Salsa Rojo

$1.50

Street Corn

$3.50

Grilled corn tossed with seasoned yogurt, sour cream, lime juice and spices in this delicious Tex-Mex side dish

Chips (Salsa)

$2.50

Side of Consommé

$3.50

Beverages

Jarrito

$4.00

Utensils

Utensils

Napkins

Madd Macs

Mac and Cheese

Classic Mac

Classic Mac

$10.00

Cavatappi pasta mixed in our house mornay sauce blended from Gruyere, Cheddar, and Provolone cheeses

Chicken Pesto Mac

Chicken Pesto Mac

$13.00

Cavatappi pasta mixed with our house mornay sauce and incorporated with a house pesto, seared chicken, and blistered tomatoes.

Pico de Gallo Mac

Pico de Gallo Mac

$11.50

Pasta blended with sauteed onions, bell peppers, jalapenos, and tomatoes. Mixed with aromatic garlic, hit with juice of a lime, and topped with cilantro and tortilla chips.

Bacon and Broccoli Mac

Bacon and Broccoli Mac

$13.00

A house favorite! Crispy bacon with onions and broccoli sauteed in bacon fat. Half emulsified in the house mornay and the other half folded in then topped with a bacon breadcrumb crust

Madd Mushroom Mac

Madd Mushroom Mac

$11.50

Cavatappi pasta incorporated with caramelized cremini mushrooms and sauteed onions then hit with garlic and red pepper flakes until aromatic. Topped with a splash of red wine sec and incorporated in the house mornay sauce.

Southwest Mac

Southwest Mac

$13.00

Pasta blended with minced meat, sauteed minced onion, bell peppers, jalapenos, tomatoes, potatoes, and garlic topped with cilantro.

Buffalo Chicken Mac

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$13.00

An absolute must-have! Our pasta and mornay is incorporate with sauteed celery, carrots, bleu cheese chunks, and buffalo sauce. Topped with house made fried chicken, house buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, and scallions.

Spinach Artichoke Mac

$14.00

House made spinach and artichoke dip blended into our cavatappi pasta, mornay blend, and topped with cheese and tortilla chips

Royal with Cheese

$13.00

1/4 pound burger chopped up with sauteed onions, diced pickles, ketchup and mustard. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes and onion

Butter Chicken Mac

Butter Chicken Mac

$13.00Out of stock

House garam masala, yogurt marinated chicken, cooked into cavatappi pasta and our mornay blend.

Kimberly Chi

Kimberly Chi

$11.50

Our mornay and cavatappi blend is hit with house kimchi, garlic, and green onions. Topped with sesame seeds and sesame oil.

Crack Mac

$13.00

A CBR lovers dream. Cavatappi Pasta with house made Mornay sauce, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, Cheese Blend and topped with Green Onion

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

739 South Clinton Avenue, Rochester, NY 14620

Directions

