Rochester’s Barbecue & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

130 N White Horse Pike

Lawnside, NJ 08045

Popular Items

Jumbo Fried Shrimp
Beef Brisket
Pork Rib

STARTERS

Beer battered onion rings with dipping sauce
Smoked Party Wings

Smoked Party Wings

$16.00+
Party Shrimp

Party Shrimp

$15.00

House Salad

$8.00

SANDWICHES

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$15.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00
Pork Rib Sandwich

Pork Rib Sandwich

$15.00
Beef Brisket Sandwich

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$16.00
Beef Ribs Sandwich

Beef Ribs Sandwich

$15.00

Whiting Sandwich

$14.00

Catfish Sandwich

$16.00

KID'S MENU

Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Fish Fingers

$9.00

Lil' Pork Rib

$9.00

Lil' Beef Rib

$9.00

Grill Cheese

$9.00

PLATTERS

One Meat Platter

$21.00

Two Meat Platter

$28.00

Three Meat Platter

$38.00

SIDES

French Fries

$5.00+

Sweet Potatoes

$5.00+

Cabbage

$5.00+

Yellow Rice

$5.00+

String Beans

$5.00+

Vegetarian Baked Beans

$5.00+

Black Eye Peas

$5.00+

Tuna Mac Salad

$5.00+

Aunt Ismay's Coleslaw

$5.00+

Collard Greens

$6.50+

Mixed Greens

$6.50+

Ollies Triple Beans

$6.50+

Mac & Cheese

$6.50+

Black Eye Peas & Rice

$6.50+

Miss Dean's Potato Salad

$6.50+

Grilled Vegetables

$6.50+

Dahmil's Cornbread

$1.25

Hush Puppies

$2.00

DESSERT

Cobbler

$4.00+

Bannana Pudding

$4.00+

Sweet Potato Pie

$4.00

BY THE POUND

Pulled Pork

$12.00+

NC Chopped BBQ

$12.00+

Beef Brisket

$14.00+

Whiting

$9.00+

Catfish

$10.00+

Salmon

$13.00+

Jumbo Fried Shrimp

$18.00+

HALF OR WHOLE

BBQ Chicken

$12.00+

Fried Chicken

$12.00+

Jerk Chicken

$12.00+

BY THE RACK

Pork Rib

$19.00+

Beef Rib

$19.00+

Drinks

Coffee

$4.00

Tea

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Uptown (Half)

$4.00

Blackberry Iced Tea

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Black Cherry Soda

$4.00

Fruit Punch

$4.00

RC Cola

$4.00

7UP

$4.00

Orange Soda

$4.00

Birch Beer

$4.00

Seltzer

$4.00

Water

Refill

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:45 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Restaurant info

We are excited to feed you!

Location

130 N White Horse Pike, Lawnside, NJ 08045

Directions

Gallery
Rochester’s Barbecue & Grill image
Rochester’s Barbecue & Grill image
Rochester’s Barbecue & Grill image

