Rock and Wings

review star

No reviews yet

2858 niles st

Bakersfield, CA 93306

Popular Items

20 WINGS
10 WINGS
10 WING COMBO

ROCKIN' MAC'S

MAC N CHEESE

$11.95

BACON MAC N CHEESE

$12.95

R&W SIPICY CHK MAC

$14.95

FRONT ROW WINGS

10 WING COMBO

$21.75

10 BONELESS

$18.75

10 BONELESS COMBO

$21.75

10 WINGS

$18.75

20 BONELESS

$28.75

20 WINGS

$28.75

5 PIECES CHICKEN TENDERS

$14.95

10 PIECES CHICKEN TENDERS

$22.95

SUPER STAR SALADS

661 KORN SALAD

$13.50

BILLY IDOL BACON SALAD

$19.95

HOTEL CALIFORNIA SALAD

$13.50

ROCK & WINGS SALAD

$13.50

SATISFACTION KABOB SALAD

$19.95

SIDE SALAD

$8.95

OTHER

10 Chicken strips

$22.95

5 chi strips combo

$21.75

5 chicken strips

$14.95

Side cheese 2oz

$2.50

CHILA-KILLERS

$12.95

Corn tortilla (3)

$1.25

Extra Ranch dressing

$1.50

Flour tortilla (3)

$1.25

Guacamole

$2.75

Pico de gallo

$1.25

Rock & wings platter

$79.95

Sauce side

$2.25

SIDE JALAPEÑOS TOREADOS (3)

$2.25

Small Cole slaw

$6.25

Sourcream

$1.75

TOREADOS (3)

$2.25

THE "GIG" TACO

$9.95

Nacho cheese (4oz)

$3.95

CLASSIC HITS & APPETIZERS

ASADA FRIES

$16.25

AXL BACON DOG

$7.95

BASKET OF ONION RINGS

$9.25

CHEESE BACON FRIES

$14.25

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$11.95

CHICHARRONES

$9.25

CHICKEN FRIES

$16.25

BBQ CHICKEN SLIDERS

$13.95

CHICKEN FRIES

$16.25

CHORIZO FRIES

$16.25

CORN IN THE COB

$4.50

EL CAIFAN DOG

$7.95

LARGE BASKET OF FRIES

$9.75

LARGE BASKET OF POTATO CHIPS

$9.75

LARGE BASKET TATER TOTS

$9.75

LARGE BASKET WAFFLE FRIES

$9.75

MEXICAN TACOS

$8.95

QUESO FUNDIDO

$12.95

ROCKIN TOTS

$15.95

SMALL POTATO CHIPS

$8.25

SMALL TATER TOTS

$8.25

SMALL WAFFLE FRIES

$8.25

SMALL FRIES

$8.25

SMALL VEGGIE STICKS

$7.95

LARGE VEGGIE STICKS

$9.75

CHICHARRONES

$9.25

BEEF SLIDERS

$13.95

ULTIMATE THRASH METAL NACHOS

$15.95

DESSERTS

CHURROS WITH ICE CREAM

$8.95

CHURROS (2)

$4.75

DEEP FRIED OREOS

$8.95

FRIED ICE CREAM

$8.95

BACKSTAGE WRAPS

BUFFALO CRISPY WRAP

$15.95

CHK CAESAR WRAP

$15.95

GRILLED CHK WRAP

$15.95

STEAK WRAP

$15.95

HEADLINER ROCK BURGERS

"THE CLASSIC ROCK" CHEESEBURGER

$16.50

"THE CLASSIC ROCK" HAMBURGER

$14.95

CHILANGA BANDA BURGER

$18.50

JUST LIKE HEAVEN BURGER

$18.50

KILLER QUEEN BURGER

$18.50

KNOCKIN ON HEAVEN'S DOOR BURGER

$18.50

KUMBALA BURGER

$18.50

LIKE A STONE CHICKEN BURGER

$19.25

LIKE A VEGGIE BURGER

$17.95

ROCK & WINGS BURGER

$18.50

ROCK YOU LIKE A HURICANE BURGER

$19.95

YOU REALLY GOT ME CHICKEN BURGER

$18.50

VIP SANDWICHES

HIGHWAY TO HELL SANDWICH

$17.50

LIGHT MY FIRE SANDWICH

$17.50

KIDS MEALS

KIDS QUESADILLA

$10.95

KIDS CHK STRIPS

$10.95

KIDS HAMBURGER

$10.95

KIDS MAC N CHESSE

$10.95

SOFT DRINKS

COKE

$3.95

DIET COKE

$3.95

MR.PIBB

$3.95

SPRITE

$3.95

ICE TEA

$3.95

FANTA

$3.95

LEMONADE

$3.95

RASPBERRY TEA

$3.95

ROOTBEER

$3.95

PELLEGRINO

$3.95

RASPBERRY LEMONADE

$5.75

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$5.75

PASSION FRUIT LEMONADE

$5.75

BLOOD ORANGE LEMONADE

$5.75

MANGO LEMONADE

$5.75

REFILL (LEMONADE)

$2.00

HORCHATA

$6.50

STRAWBERRY

$6.50

TAMARINDO

$6.50

KIDS DRINK

$2.95

KIDS JUICE

$2.95

JARRITO

$3.65

BEER

CORONA SELTZER CHERRY

$4.75

CORONA SELTZER TROPICAL LIME

$4.75

CORONA SELTZER MANGO

$4.75

CORONA SELTZER BLACKBERRY LIME

$4.75

BUDLIGHT SELTZER LEMON LIME

$4.75

BUDLIGHT SELTZER MANGO

$4.75

BUDLIGHT SELTZER BLACKCHERRY

$4.75

BUDLIGHT SELTZER STRAWBERRY

$4.75

TRULY BLACKCHERRY LEMONADE

$5.25

TRULY ORIGINAL LEMONADE

$5.25

TRULY MANGO LEMONADE

$5.25

TRULY STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$5.25

TRULY SELTZER GRAPEFRUIT

$4.75

TRULY SELTZER PINEAPPLE

$4.75

TRULY SELTZER KIWI-STRAWBERRY

$4.75

TRULY SELTZER LIME

$4.75

TRULY SELTZER BLACKCHERRY

$4.75

TRULY SELTZER XTREME MANGO

$6.95

TRULY XTREME BLACK RASPBERRY

$6.95

CANIJILLA MANGO

$4.95

CANIJILLA CUCUMBER

$4.95

TAMRINDO SMIRNOFF

$4.25

DOMESTIC PITCHER

$14.95

IMPORT PITCHER

$16.75

IPA PITCHERS

$18.75

IMPORT TOWER

$29.50

DOMESTIC TOWER

$26.50

IPA TOWER

$34.25

MICHELADAS

CLASSIC

$10.75

CUCUMBER CHELADA

$10.75

MANGO CHAMOY

$10.75

STRAWBERRY PICANTE

$10.75

TAMARINDO

$10.75

TAMARINDO PINEAPPLE

$10.75

MICHELADAS BY LITER

CLASSIC MICHELADA BY LITER

$18.00

MANGO CHAMOY MICHELADA BY LITER

$28.00

TAMARINDO MICHELADA BY LITER

$28.00

TAMARINDO PINEAPPLE MICHELADA BY LITER

$28.00

STRAWBERRY PICANTE MICHELADA BY LITER

$28.00

SANGRIAS

SANGRIA GLASS

$7.95

SANGRIA LITER

$26.95

WINES

FLIRTARTION MOSCATO BY BOTTLE

$25.65

FLIRTARTION MOSCATO BY GLASS

$6.95

KINDERWOOD CABERNET SAUVIGNON BY BOOTLE

$23.25

KINDERWOOD CABERNET SAUVIGNON BY GLASS

$6.50

KINDERWOOD CHARDONNAY BY BOTTLE

$23.25

KINDERWOOD CHARDONNAY BY GLASS

$6.50

KINDERWOOD MERLOT BY BOOTLE

$23.25

KINDERWOOD MERLOT BY GLASS

$6.50

MARIELLA ZINFANDEL BY BOTTLE

$23.25

MARIELLA ZINFANDEL BY GLASS

$6.50

TARRICA PINOT GRIGIO BY BOTTLE

$23.25

TARRICA PINOT GRIGIO BY GLASS

$6.50

Champagne

$6.95

Mimosa

$8.95

HOUSE MARGARITAS

LIME MARGARITA

$8.65

STRAWBERRY MARGARITA

$8.65

MANGO MARGARITA

$8.65

RASPBERRY MARGARITA

$8.65

PEACH MARGARITA

$8.65

GUAVA MARGARITA

$8.65

BLUEBERRY MARGARITA

$8.65

PASSION FRUIT MARGARITA

$8.65

PINEAPPLE MARGARITA

$8.65

DOUBLE MARGARITA

$13.25

Special margarita

$5.00

CUCUMBER

$9.25

ROCKIN' MARGARITAS

BLUE CADILLAC

$13.95

CADILLAC MARGARITA

$13.95

PATRON CADILLAC

$15.95

PINK CADILLAC

$13.95

PURPLE CADILLAC

$13.95

MANGO CHAMOY MARGARITA

$12.65

CORONARITA

$9.75

MARTINIS

Cosmopolitan

$9.95

Lemon drop martini

$11.95

LATE HAPPY HOUR DRINKS

HH WHITE ZINFANDEL

$4.75

HH PINOT GRIGIO

$4.75

HH MOSCATO

$4.75

HH CHARDONAY

$4.75

HH CABERNET

$4.75

HH MERLOT

$4.75

HH 16 OZ BUDLIGHT

$4.95

HH 26 OZ BUDLIGHT

$6.50

HH 16 OZ COORSLIGHT

$4.95

HH 26 OZ COORSLIGHT

$6.50

HH 16 OZ ULTRA

$4.95

HH 26 OZ ULTRA

$6.50

HH 16 OZ BUDWEISER

$4.95

HH 26 OZ BUDWEISER

$6.50

HH KAMIKAZE SHOT

$5.95

HH WASHINGTON APPLE SHOT

$5.95

HH LEMON DROP SHOT

$5.95

HH GUMMY BEAR SHOT

$5.95

HH FIREBALL

$4.95

MONDAY HOUR BY HOUR

MONDAY DON JULIO SILVER

$5.00

MONDAY TAMARINDO SHOOTER

$5.00

MONDAY R&W VEGAS BOMB

$5.00

ENERGY DRINKS / MORE

REDBULL

$3.95

MONSTER

$4.95

BOTTLE WATER 16 OZ

$2.00

BOTTLE WATER ALKALINE

$3.75

PELLEGRINO

$3.95

TACO TUESDAY NIGHT

DON JULIO TUESDAY

$5.00

DOMESTIC TUESDAY

$3.00
All hours
Sunday 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday 10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday 10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday 10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday 10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday 10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 12:00 am
2858 niles st, Bakersfield, CA 93306

