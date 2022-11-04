Rock City Dogs imageView gallery

Rock City Dogs

31 Reviews

$$

3 East Main Street

Bay Shore, NY 11706

Popular Items

T REX *
QUEEN DOG
THE WHO

THE OPENING ACTS - START & SHARE

PAUL McCARTNEY & WINGS

PAUL McCARTNEY & WINGS

$15.00

classic buffalo sauce or RCD smoky bbq sauce. (want the heat turned up? let us know! )

FLEETWOOD MAC & CHEESE

FLEETWOOD MAC & CHEESE

$13.00

RCD cheese sauce, black pepper crumb

ZAPPA DISCO FRIES

ZAPPA DISCO FRIES

$12.00

RCD onion gravy, cheese curd

BTO PRETZEL

BTO PRETZEL

$12.00

house jam, spicy honey-mustard

THE CLASH QUESADILLA

$14.00

cheddar, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream

RCD NACHOS

$17.00

buffalo chicken, pico de gallo, cheddar, sour cream, guacamole, scallion

SALADS

STRAWBERRY FIELDS **

STRAWBERRY FIELDS **

$14.00

mesclun greens, strawberry, pecan, red onion, cucumber, goat cheese, balsamic-honey

THE DONNA DONNA

THE DONNA DONNA

$16.00

burrata, roasted red pepper-olive medley, tomato, basil, crostini, balsamic glaze

THE HEADLINERS - HOT DOGS

bacon-wrapped deep fried dog, american cheese, burnt serrano- onion, RCD bbq sauce, mustard, texan slaw
THIN LIZZY

THIN LIZZY

$6.00

house-kraut, mustard

THE WHO

THE WHO

$8.00

RCD onion jam, mustard, crispy onion strings

CHICAGO DOG

CHICAGO DOG

$10.00

pickle, onion, tomato, mustard, neon relish, sport pepper, celery salt, poppy-seed bun

THE SANTANA

THE SANTANA

$12.00

avocado, chorizo-olive melange, herb salad, cilantro puree, saffron-crema

QUEEN DOG

QUEEN DOG

$11.00

RCD beef chili, english cheddar, scallion, Dipsy Doodles

ZEPPELIN DOG

ZEPPELIN DOG

$12.00

beer battered dog, cream cheese, raspberry jam, sage green salad, truffle-honey

KORN DOG

$12.00

house cornmeal batter, special sauce, chives

THE BRAT

$14.00Out of stock

beer braised bratwurst & onions, housekraut, mustard, chives, pretzel bun

DOG OF THE MONTH - HEATSEEKER

$14.00

blue cheese crumbles, celery, house buffalo-mayo, classic buffalo sauce

BURGERS

T REX *

T REX *

$15.00

RCD signature blend, lettuce, tomato, onion, and STYX fries

KEITH MOON *

KEITH MOON *

$19.00

RCD signature blend, lettuce, tomato, onion strings, pickle chips, bacon, smoky bbq sauce, RCD cheese drizzle, and STYX FRIES

JIMMY PAGE *

JIMMY PAGE *

$18.00

RCD signature blend, tomato-bacon jam, provolone, baby spinach, serrano-truffle aioli and STYX FRIES

RING OF FIRE SPECIAL

$22.00Out of stock

RCD BLEND BEEF PATTY, CHEDDAR, ONION RING, CHILI, PICKLED JALAPENO, SPICY MAYO & STYX FRIES

SANDWICHES & SLIDERS

ROCK CHICKEN

$15.00

buttermilk fried chicken, pickle, spicy cajun-mayo

BIG CHEESE

$13.00

cheddar, provolone, american, artisan bread

RCD BLT

$14.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato, house-mayo, artisan bread

SLADE CHICKEN SLIDERS

$15.00

FOGHAT BEEF SLIDERS

$15.00

THE IMPOSSIBLE SLIDERS

$17.00

pink pickled onion, house special sauce

SINGLES

STYX FRIES

STYX FRIES

$5.00

hand-cut fries, himalayan sea salt

RCD TRUFFLE FRIES

RCD TRUFFLE FRIES

$10.00

truffle, parmesan, herbs, himalayan sea salt

OZZY ONION RINGS

OZZY ONION RINGS

$10.00

cajun sauce

TOTO TATER TOTS

TOTO TATER TOTS

$7.00

serrano-truffle aioli

ELO PICKLES

$10.00

bread batter, cajun dip

DRINK

creamy chocolate shake

CLASSIC ROCK SHAKE - VANILLA

$9.00

creamy vanilla shake

CLASSIC ROCK SHAKE - CHOCOLATE

$9.00

creamy chocolate shake

COCA COLA

$3.00

DIET COCA COLA

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

WATER

$3.00

SAUCES & EXTRAS

HOUSE-KRAUT

$1.00

SPICY HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50

SERRANO AIOLI

$0.50

CAJUN DIP

$0.50

SOUR CREAM

$0.50

DIJONESE

$0.50

RCD RASPBERRY JAM

$0.50

BASIL AIOLI

$0.50

MAPLE SYRUP

$0.50

CAYENNE SYRUP

$0.50

RCD BBQ SAUCE

$0.75

CLASSIC BUFFALO SAUCE

$0.75

NEON GREEN RELISH

$1.00

RCD CHEESE SAUCE

$2.00

BLUE CHEESE DRESSING

$1.00

SAFFRON CREMA

$2.00

TRUFFLE HONEY

$2.00

SPORT PEPPER

$1.00

PICKLE SPEAR

$1.00

SAUCES

CAJUN DIP

$0.50

RCD CHEESE FONDUE

$2.00

SPICY HONEY-MUSTARD

$0.50

BALSAMIC HONEY

$1.00

SERRANO-TRUFFLE AIOLI

$1.50

RCD SMOKY BBQ SAUCE

$1.50

SOUR CREAM

$0.50

DIJONESE

$0.50

HOUSE RASP JAM

$1.00

TRUFFLE HONEY

$1.00

MAPLE SYRUP

$0.50

CAYENNE SYRUP

$0.50

CLASSIC BUFFALO

$1.50

BLUE CHEESE DRESSING

$1.00

SAFFRON CREMA

$1.50

MAYO

$0.50

RANCH DRESSING

$1.00

RCD GRAVY

$1.50

KETCHUP

$0.50

SIDE BACON 2PC

$2.00

SWEET THAI CHILI

$2.00

EXTRAS

HOUSE-KRAUT

$1.00

ONION STRINGS

$1.00

NEON RELISH

$1.50

TUMERIC-RELISH

$1.00Out of stock

RCD ONION JAM

$2.00

PICKLE SPEAR

$1.00

PICKLE ROUNDS

$1.00

PLAIN REGULAR RELISH

$1.00

RCD TOMATO-BACON JAM

$2.50

BACON

$3.00

PROVOLONE

$2.00

JALAPENO

$1.00

WHITE RAW ONION

$0.50

SAUTEE WHITE ONION

$1.00

BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES

$2.00

CHEDDAR CHEESE

$2.00

HOT DOG

U2 DOG

$13.00

corned beef, house-kraut, spicy brown mustard

