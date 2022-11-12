Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Chicken

Rock City Grill 9701 Harper Avenue

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

9701 Harper Avenue

Detroit, MI 48213

Popular Items

Popular Items

Chicken Shawarma bowl
Steak Shawarma Bowl
Chicken Shawarma Wrap

Bowls

Build Your Own Shawarma Bowl

Build Your Own Shawarma Bowl

$12.99

Want to make it your own? Now you can choose exactly how you want your bowl made. Go ahead and show us how you rock!

Chicken Shawarma bowl

Chicken Shawarma bowl

$12.99

Grilled marinated chicken breast, Hummus, Lettuce, tomato, onions pickle, and our special dillio sauce over a bed of yellow rice.

Steak Shawarma Bowl

Steak Shawarma Bowl

$12.99

Marinated Steak, Hummus, Lettuce, tomato, onions pickle, and our special dillio sauce over a bed of yellow rice.

Falafel Bowl (Vegetarian)

Falafel Bowl (Vegetarian)

$12.99

Golden Falafel, hummus, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, feta cheese, and our special dillio sauce over a bed of yellow rice.

Chicken Alfredo Pasta Bowl

Chicken Alfredo Pasta Bowl

$13.99

Perfectly cooked penne pasta with grilled white meat chicken, broccoli then tossed in our creamy alfredo sauce.

Steak Alfredo Pasta Bowl

$13.99

Perfectly cooked penne pasta with marinated steak, broccoli then tossed in our creamy alfredo sauce.

Shrimp Alfredo Pasta Bowl

$16.99

Perfectly cooked penne pasta with marinated grilled shrimp, broccoli then tossed in our creamy alfredo sauce.

Chicken Palomino Pasta Bowl

Chicken Palomino Pasta Bowl

$13.99

Perfectly cooked penne pasta with grilled white meat chicken, grilled sweet pepper and onions then tossed in our rich palomino sauce.

Steak Palomino Pasta Bowl

$13.99

Perfectly cooked penne pasta with marinated steak, grilled sweet pepper and onions then tossed in our rich palomino sauce.

Shrimp Palomino Pasta Bowl

$16.99

Perfectly cooked penne pasta with grilled Shrimp, grilled sweet pepper and onions then tossed in our rich palomino sauce.

Wraps

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$8.99

Grilled marinated chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo, garlic spread all wrapped in a pita.

Spicy Crunchy Shawarma Wrap

Spicy Crunchy Shawarma Wrap

$8.99

Grilled marinated chicken breast, Pita chips, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, Spicy mayo, and garlic spread all wrapped in a pita.

The New Rock City Shawarma Wrap

The New Rock City Shawarma Wrap

$8.99

Grilled marinated chicken breast, yellow rice, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, dillio sauce, and garlic spread all wrapped in a pita.

Deluxe Shawarma Wrap

Deluxe Shawarma Wrap

$8.99

Grilled marinated chicken breast, thick-cut premium bacon, feta cheese, fresh jalapeno, Lettuce, tomato, mayo, garlic spread all wrapped in a pita.

Mediterranean Shawarma Wrap

$8.99

Grilled marinated chicken breast, eggplant, fries, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo, and garlic spread all wrapped in a pita.

Steak Shawarma Wrap

Steak Shawarma Wrap

$8.99

Grilled marinated beef, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, mayo, garlic spread all wrapped in a pita.

Falafel Wrap

Falafel Wrap

$8.99

Golden Falafel, Feta Cheese, tomato, onions, green peppers, pickles, hummus, and our special dillio sauce all wrapped in a pita.

Vegetarian Shawarma Wrap

Vegetarian Shawarma Wrap

$8.99

Fries, eggplant, grilled peppers & onion, tomato, pickles, feta cheese, and garlic spread all wrapped in a pita.

Salads

Chicken Shawarma Salad

Chicken Shawarma Salad

$10.99+

Grilled marinated chicken breast, Romaine Lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers, bell peppers and pita chips Served with our house vinaigrette dressing.

Fattoush Salad

Fattoush Salad

$9.99+

Romaine Lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers, bell peppers, and pita chips Served with our house vinaigrette dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.99+

Romaine Lettuce,Parmesan, Pita Chips

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$5.99+

Romaine Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Onions. Served With Our House Vinaigrette

Burgers And Sliders

Classic Cheese Burger

$10.99

Ground Angus beef patty topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayo on a toasted brioche bun. Served with a choice of 1 regular-sized side item.

Grilled Chicken Burger

$10.99

Grilled marinated chicken breast topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayo on a toasted brioche bun. Served with 1 choice of a regular-sized side item.

Grilled Chicken Sliders

Grilled Chicken Sliders

$8.99

3 Grilled marinated chicken breast, topped with a 5 cheese blend, mayo, and pickles on toasted brioche slider buns.

Falafel Sliders

Falafel Sliders

$8.99

3 Falafel patties, pickles, and spicy mayo on toasted brioche slider buns.

Philly Cheesesteak Sliders

$8.99

Marinated steak grilled with peppers and onions, topped with a 5 cheese blend, mayo, and pickles on toasted brioche slider buns

Wing Dings

Wing Dings

Wing Dings

$7.99+

Golden Brown Breaded Wing Dings

Wing Ding Dinner

Wing Ding Dinner

$12.99+

Golden Brown Breaded Wing Dings served with Fries and a Brioche Roll

Specialties

Lemon Pepper Fries

$4.99

Golden French fries tossed in our wet lemon pepper seasoning.

Loaded Shawarma Fries

Loaded Shawarma Fries

$10.99+

Our golden french fries topped with marinated grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, feta cheese, fresh jalapeno slices, diced onions, and tomatoes then smothered in our rich alfredo sauce.

Cajun Fries

$4.99

Golden French Fries tossed in our wet cajun seasoning.

Hummus With Pita Bread

Hummus With Pita Bread

$5.99

Puree of chickpeas, tahini, and spices served with pita wedges

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Marinated chicken breast, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes grilled and smothered in a 4 cheese blend all stuffed in a toasted flour tortilla. Served with a side of sour cream.

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Flour tortilla stuffed with a four-cheese blend and grilled to perfection. Served with a side of sour cream.

Steak Quesadilla

$12.99

Marinated Steak, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes grilled and smothered in a 4 cheese blend all stuffed in a toasted flour tortilla. Served with a side of sour cream.

Alfredo Fries

Alfredo Fries

$5.99

Golden french fries tossed in our creamy alfredo sauce and topped with an herb blend.

Garlic Sauce Order With Pita Bread
$5.99

Garlic Sauce Order With Pita Bread

$5.99

Toasted Subs

Italian Sub

$14.99

Genoa salami, pepperoni, black forest ham, pepper jack cheese, onion, green peppers, banana peppers on french bread, toasted to perfection then topped with lettuce, tomato, and Italian dressing.

Honey Smoked Turkey breast Sub

$14.99

Honey smoked turkey, pepper jack cheese, onion, green peppers, banana peppers on french bread, toasted to perfection then topped with lettuce, tomato, and Italian dressing

Sides

French Fries
$3.99

French Fries

$3.99
Yellow Rice

Yellow Rice

$3.99
Curly Fries

Curly Fries

$3.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$3.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$3.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

Desserts

Strawberry Shortcake

$4.69

Cheesecake

$4.69

Banana Bread Pudding Parfait

$4.69

Chocolate Parfait

$4.69Out of stock

Strawberry Banana Bread Puddding Parfait

$4.69

Blueberry Parfet

$4.69Out of stock

Jumbo Reese's Cookie

$3.49

Jumbo Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.49

Extras

Dillio Sauce Side

$0.75

Ranch Dressing

$0.50

House Dressing

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Garlic Sauce Side

$0.75

Italian Dressing

$0.50

Hummus Side

$0.50

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Sriracha

$0.50Out of stock

Grilled Chicken

$3.99

Side Of Steak

$3.99

Side Of Alfredo

$2.99

Side Of Shrimp

$6.99

Order of 5 Falafel

$4.99

5 Golden Falafel on a Bed of Lettuce served with a side of Dillio Sauce

1 Pita Bread

$0.75

Side Of Pita Chips

$1.99

Pickles Side

$0.50

Onions Side

$0.50

Tomatoes Side

$0.50

Lettuce Side

$0.50

Cucumbers Side

$0.50

Shredded Cheese Side

$0.99

Feta Cheese Side

$0.99

Fresh Jalapeno Slices Side

$0.50

Bacon Crumbles Side

$0.99

Parmesan Cheese Side

$0.99

Palomino Sauce Side

$2.99

Fattoush Dressing

$1.00

Pita Chips (flavored)

$2.99

Smoothies And Frapps

Build Your Own Smoothie

$5.99

Bango Tango

$6.59

Bananas and mangos blended with Pineapple juice.

Energize Smoothie

$6.59

Strawberries, Spinach & Banana Blended With Pineapple Juice

Fruit Fusion Smoothie

$6.59

Strawberries, Grapes, & Mango Blended With Pineapple Juice

Gingerberry Smoothie

$6.59

Blueberries, Ginger & Banana Blended With Apple Juice.

Green Tropics Smoothie

$6.59

Mango, Banana & Spinach Blended With Pineapple Juice

Invigorate Smoothie

$6.59

Mango, Blueberry, Spinach & Banana Blended With apple juice.

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$6.59

Strawberries, Bananas, Vanilla

Upsurge Smoothie

$6.59

Kale, Blueberries, Grapes & Banana Blended With Pineapple Juice

Very Berry

$6.59

BlackBerries, Blueberries and Raspberries Blended With Pineapple Juice

Red Velvet Frapp

$5.99

Vanilla Frapp

$5.99

Beverages

Pepsi Fountain

$1.89

XL Pepsi Fountain

$2.49

Diet Pepsi Fountain

$1.89

XL Diet Pepsi Fountain

$2.49

Crush Fountain

$1.89

XL Crush Fountain

$2.49

Mountain Dew Fountain

$1.89

XL Mountain Dew Fountain

$2.49

Dr Pepper Fountain

$1.89

XL Dr Pepper Fountain

$2.49

Raspberry Iced Tea Fountain

$1.89

XL Raspberry Iced Tea Fountain

$2.49

Tropicana Lemonade Fountain

$1.89

XL Tropicana Lemonade Fountain

$2.49

Sierra Mist Fountain

$1.89

XL Sierra Mist Fountain

$2.49
All hours
Sunday10:15 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:15 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:15 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:15 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:15 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:15 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:15 am - 8:00 pm
Bowls, Wraps, Smoothies

Location

9701 Harper Avenue, Detroit, MI 48213

Rock City Grill image
Rock City Grill image
Rock City Grill image

