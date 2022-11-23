Restaurant header imageView gallery

RCK TACO 415 E 3rd

review star

No reviews yet

415 E 3rd

Little Rock, AR 72201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Queso
Tacos
Rock City Quesadilla

Rock City Taco Lunch + After Hours

3 tacos on soft corn tortillas with your choice of meat topped with onion and cilantro and served with Mexican rice and refried beans

Tacos

$8.44

3 Tacos choose meat Side of 4oz Rice and 4oz Beans

Burrito

$9.44

Your choice of meat with lettuce, tomatoes, beans, rice, cheese and salsa all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla

Bowl

$8.44

Your choice of meat with lettuce, tomatoes, beans, rice, cheese and salsa served in a bowl

Rock City Taco Sides

Ebony Beans 8oz

$3.44

Refried Beans 8oz

$3.44

Rock City savory seasoned refried beans

Rice O Little Rock 8oz

$3.44

Rock City Mexican rice with pepper blend

Corn Pudding

$3.44

Sweet and savory pudding perfect to accompany any meal

Charro Beans 8oz

$3.44

A hearty bean soup with ham, chorizo, chopped franks and pinto beans

Roasted Mexican Corn 1pc

$3.44

Roasted Corn with butter Mexican cream, chile powder, cheese and lime

Rock City Taco Snacks

Guacamole

$5.44+

Queso

$5.44+

RCK Chicken Tacos (2)

$7.44

Natural State Taco Salad

$7.44

Rock City Nacho

$8.44

Rock City Quesadilla

$6.44

Rock City Taco Dessert

DESSERT BY AUNT ROSE

$3.44

Rock City Taco Drinks

RCK Lemonade

$1.44

RCK Punch

$1.44

RCK Tea

$1.44

Coke Can

$1.44

Diet Coke Can

$1.44

Sprite Can

$1.44

Jarritos Drinks

$2.44

Calypso Drinks

$2.44

Bottle Water Small

$2.00

Special 44 Tacos - 4 Chicken, 4 Brisket, Double Rice & Double Beans

Special 44 Tacos - 4 Chicken, 4 Brisket, Double Rice & Double Beans

$13.44

Rock City Taco Catering Takeout

Smoked Brisket 2lbs

$44.00

Smoked Chicken Diced 2lbs

$24.00

Smoked Pork Pulled 2lbs

$34.00

Ebony Beans Med Feed 10-12 people

$14.00

Refried Beans Med Feed 10-12 people

$14.00

Rice O Little Rock Med Feed 10-12 people

$14.00

Mexican Cornbread Med 12 pcs

$14.00

Corn Pudding Med Feed 10-12 people

$14.00

Charro Beans Med Feed 10-12 people

$18.00

Roasted Mexican Corn 12 pcs

$22.00

RCK Tri Color Chips 2lb Bag Get 1 Free

$14.00

Tortilla Corn White Table Soft 6 Inch 90 Shells

$14.00

RCK Homemade Guacamole 24 oz ( 3- 8oz Bowls)

$14.00

RCK Queso 24 oz ( 3- 8oz Bowls)

$14.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

DISCOVER THE NEW TASTE OF THE CAPITAL CITY!

Location

415 E 3rd, Little Rock, AR 72201

Directions

Gallery
RCK TACO image
RCK TACO image
RCK TACO image
RCK TACO image

Similar restaurants in your area

Rock City Kitchen - 1515 W 7th - DFA Building
orange star4.5 • 62
1515 W 7th Little Rock, AR 72202
View restaurantnext
Smokehouse - Smokehouse
orange starNo Reviews
1515 W 7th St Little Rock, AR 72201
View restaurantnext
Bark Bar - 1201 S Spring St
orange star4.0 • 27
1201 S Spring St Little Rock, AR 72202
View restaurantnext
Rock City Revenue Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1816 WEST 7TH LITTLE ROCK, AR 72201
View restaurantnext
FAITH'S FRESH COOKIES
orange starNo Reviews
1816 E 7th Little Rock, AR 72201
View restaurantnext
El Sur Street Food Co - 1214 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
1214 Main Street Little Rock, AR 72202
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Little Rock

Whole Hog Cafe - Little Rock (W. Markham St.)
orange star4.3 • 924
12111 W. Markham St. Little Rock, AR 72211
View restaurantnext
Rock N Roll Sushi - AR-002 - Little Rock (Main St), AR
orange star4.5 • 762
1224 Main St Little Rock, AR 72202
View restaurantnext
Sushi Cafe - Little Rock
orange star4.3 • 700
5823 Kavanaugh Blvd Little Rock, AR 72207
View restaurantnext
At The Corner - A Modern Diner
orange star4.6 • 621
201 E Markham St Little Rock, AR 72201
View restaurantnext
Soul Fish Cafe - Little Rock
orange star4.8 • 505
306 Main Street Little Rock, AR 72201
View restaurantnext
Cache Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 496
425 President Clinton Ave Little rock, AR 72201
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Little Rock
North Little Rock
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Conway
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Hot Springs National Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Russellville
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Batesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Fort Smith
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Texarkana
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Southaven
review star
Avg 2.8 (7 restaurants)
Memphis
review star
Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston