Rock City Revenue Cafe

1816 WEST 7TH

LITTLE ROCK, AR 72201

Order Again

Popular Items

Hamburger
Freddie Jeans Chicken Basket
Rock City Wrap

Rock City Burgers

Rock City Burgers
Hamburger

Hamburger

$8.44

Includes Seasoned Chips

Turkey Burger

$8.44

Includes Seasoned Chips

Vegan Burger

$9.44

Includes Seasoned Chips

Burger Combo

$11.44

Includes Chips & Lemonade

Freddie Jeans Chicken

(Cooked to order 17min) please order online
Freddie Jeans Wing Basket 6pc.

Freddie Jeans Wing Basket 6pc.

$9.44

Includes Seasoned Waffle Fries & One Sauce Flavor

Freddie Jeans Chicken Sandwich

$7.44

Includes Seasoned Waffle Fries

Freddie Jeans Chicken Basket

$7.44

Includes 3pc Tenders & Seasoned Waffle Fries

Freddie Jeans Boneless Wing Basket 8pc.

$8.44

Includes Seasoned Waffle Fries & One Sauce Flavor

Rock City Soups

Cup of Soup

$3.44
Bowl of Soup

Bowl of Soup

$5.44

RCK Soup & Salads Combo or 1/2 Sandwich or 1/2 Wrap

$9.44

Rock City Salad

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$7.44

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, boiled egg, turkey, ham, bacon crumbles & cheese

House Salad

$4.44

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, boiled egg & cheese

Rock City Sandwiches

Includes Seasoned Chips

Ham Sandwich

$7.44

Includes Seasoned Chips

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.44

Includes Seasoned Chips

Turkey Sandwich

$7.44

Includes Seasoned Chips

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.44

Includes Seasoned Chips

BLT

$7.44

Includes Seasoned Chips

Rock City Wraps

Rock City Wrap

Rock City Wrap

$8.44

Includes Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles

Tuna Salad Wrap

$8.44

Tuna salad w/ lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle in a wrap w/ a side of seasoned kettle chips

Chicken Salad Wrap

$8.44

Chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion in a wrap w/ a side of seasoned kettle chips

Veggie Wrap

$7.44

Lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion in a wrap w/ a side of seasoned kettle chips

RCK Seasoned Waffle Fries

RCK Seasoned Waffle Fries

$1.44

RCK Seasoned Waffle Fries w/ Cheese

$3.44

RCK Seasoned Waffle Fries w/ Cheese & Bacon

$4.44

Rock City Daily SIDES

Extra Bread

$0.44

Extra Toast

$0.44

Cole Slaw Extra

$1.44

4 oz Spicy Pimento Cheese

$1.44

DESSERT

Ms. Faith's Famous Cakes

$4.44

Cinnamon Roll

$2.44

Ms. Faiths Cookies

Lemon Pressure Cookie

Out of stock

Berry Pressure Cookie

Out of stock

Chocolate Chip

Sugar Cookie

Chocolate Chip Blast

$2.44

Sugar Moon Cookie

$2.44

RCK WING SAUCE

BUFFALO WING SAUCE

BUFFALO WING SAUCE

$5.44

EXTREME WING SAUCE

$5.44

JALAPENO WING SAUCE

$5.44

CAYENNE WING SAUCE

$5.44

CHIPOTLE WING SAUCE

$5.44

GARLIC WING SAUCE

$5.44

HABANEREO WING SAUCE

$5.44

DRINKS

Rock City Specialty Drinks

Rock City Specialty Drinks

Soda

Snapple

Calypso Lemonade

Juice

Coffee

$1.44

Water

Bang Energy Drinks

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Location

1816 WEST 7TH, LITTLE ROCK, AR 72201

Directions

Gallery
Rock City Kitchen - Revenue Cafe image
Rock City Kitchen - Revenue Cafe image
Rock City Kitchen - Revenue Cafe image

