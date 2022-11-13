Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rock Creek Kitchen And Bar

896 Reviews

$$

7768 W 130th St

Middleburg hts, OH 44130

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Traditional Wings
Side Salad
The Sicilian (15 slices)

Shareables

Breaded Provolone Triangles

$8.80

Served with homemade marinara sauce.

Potato Skins

$11.00

Loaded with cheese and bacon, served with sour cream.

Egg Rolls

$8.80

Pork egg rolls served with honey mustard or teriyaki.

Waffled Chicken Bites

$14.30

Tender chicken bites dipped in waffle batter and fried, topped with powdered sugar and served with maple syrup.

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Seasoned tenders with honey mustard, bbq or ranch.

Stuffed Banana Peppers

$14.30

Stuffed with Italian sausage, baked in-house tomato sauce with Italian cheese.o

Mini Corn Dogs

$9.90

Served by the basket with honey dijon mustard.

Crab Cakes

$12.10

Two crab cakes served with our homemade chipotle ranch.

Rock Creek Meatballs

$12.10

Meatballs topped with homemade marinara, fresh mozzarella, and provolone.

Bavarian Pretzel

$8.80

Served with our stoneground mustard sauce.

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.35

Romaine, tomatoes, black olives, red onion cucumbers.

Steak Salad

$17.55

Romaine, tomatoes, black olives, red onion cucumbers.

Tuna Salad

$13.75

Homemade tuna salad over a bed of lettuce with fresh tomato, cucumbers, black olives, and onions.

Ceaser Salad

$12.10

Tomato, Mozzarella cheese, basil, olive oil and balsamic.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.35

Breaded chicken diced tossed in mild, medium or hot sauce with lettuce, tomato, and cheddar with bleu cheese or ranch dressing.

Chef Salad

$16.45

Mixed greens with turkey, ham, American cheese, Swiss cheese, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers and hard-boiled egg.

Southwestern Mesquite Chicken

$17.55

Mixed greens, black beans, crispy tortilla strips, red onion, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, grilled mesquite chicken, with a chipotle ranch vinaigrette.

Signature Sandwiches

The Club

$16.45

Ham and turkey piled high, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and Swiss on multigrain wheat.

Double Decker BLT

$14.25

Piled high with bacon, lettuce, and tomato.

Grilled Cheese

$12.05

Tomato and bacon on multigrain wheat.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$16.45

Breaded chicken diced tossed in mild, medium or hot sauce with lettuce, tomato, cheddar with bleu cheese or ranch dressing.

Tuna Melt

$14.85

Homemade tuna, lettuce, and tomato and cheddar on grilled rye bread

Turkey Reuben

$14.85

Turkey, grilled rye bread with sauerkraut, Swiss, and thousand island dressing.

Our Famous Wings

Traditional Wings

$14.10

Italian Seasoned Wings

$14.95

Twice Baked BBQ Wings

$18.40

Boneless Wings

$13.80

Pizza

Extra Large (8 slices)

$18.70

Cheese Pizza with any additional toppings.

Half Sheet (15 slices)

$24.20

Cheese Pizza with any additional toppings.

The Sicilian (15 slices)

$27.50

Roma tomatoes, basil and our famous white sauce.

Quesadillas

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$13.80

Loaded with Colbyjack cheese and fresh tomato served with salsa and sour cream.

Steak Quesadilla

$17.25

Loaded with Colbyjack cheese and fresh tomato served with salsa and sour cream.

Quesadilla

$10.35

Loaded with Colbyjack cheese and fresh tomato served with salsa and sour cream.

Dinners

Strip Steak (14 Oz.)

$27.45

Baked potato, garlic bread, house salad.

Corona Battered Cod

$17.55

Two pieces of fish, coleslaw, fries.

Breaded Shrimp

$17.55

Jumbo breaded shrimp, french fries, coleslaw.

Off The Grille

Build Your Own Burger

$13.20

1/2 lb burger with lettuce tomato, and add-ons of your choice

Big Guido Burger

$17.55

1/2 lb burger with lettuce, tomato, Genoa salami, capitol, provolone and mild pepper rings on a brioche bun.

Rock Creek Burger

$18.55

1/2 lb burger with lettuce,tomato, roasted red pepper, pepper jack cheese, bacon and Siracha bourbon on a brioche bun.

Rodeo Burger

$17.55

1/2 lb burger with lettuce, tomato, bacon, BBQ, onion ring and cheddar on a brioche bun.

California Burger

$17.55

1/2 lb burger with lettuce, tomato, 1000 island dressing, bacon, Swiss cheese and a fried egg on a brioche bun.

Steak Sandwich

$18.65

Tender cuts of steak sautéed with mushroom and onions, provolone on a brioche bun

The Melt

$16.45

Caramelized onions and Swiss cheese available with grilled chicken or burger patty on a brioche bun.

Nashville Hot Chicken

$17.55

Crispy chicken, homemade coleslaw ,pickles lettuce tomato, spicy mayo on a brioche bun.

Grilled Chicken

$15.35

Chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese on a brioche bun.

Chicken Philly

$15.35

Grilled chicken, green peppers, caramelized onions, mushrooms and provolone in a toasted hoagie.

Sides

Baked Potato

$5.75

Loaded Baked Potato

$6.90

Side Salad

$7.70

Homemade Coleslaw

$5.96

French Fries

$7.70

Tator Tots

$7.70

Steak Cut Onion Rings

$7.70

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$5.75

Soup bowl

$6.90

Wraps

Siracha Chicken Wrap

$16.45

Grilled chicken, lettuce, Cheddar cheese, bacon, roasted red pepper, red onion and sriracha mayo.

Thai Chicken Wrap

$16.45

Grilled chicken mixed mozzarella provolone ,onion, roasted red pepper jalapenos Thai chili sauce

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$16.45

Breaded chicken diced tossed in mild, medium or hot sauce with lettuce, tomato, cheddar with bleu cheese or ranch dressing.

Turkey Bacon Wrap

$16.45

Shaved Turkey ,Bacon,lettuce,tomato,cheddar cheese ranch

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Rock Creek Kitchen & Bar is your destination for quality food, drinks and entertainment.

Website

Location

7768 W 130th St, Middleburg hts, OH 44130

Directions

Gallery
Rock Creek Kitchen & Bar image
Rock Creek Kitchen & Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Two Bucks - Middleburg Heights
orange starNo Reviews
18336 Bagley Road Middleburg Heights, OH 44130
View restaurantnext
Brown Derby - Bagley
orange starNo Reviews
18332 Bagley Rd Middleburg hts, OH 44130
View restaurantnext
Aladdin's Eatery - Middleburg
orange starNo Reviews
18334 E. Bagley Rd Middleburg Heights, OH 44130
View restaurantnext
Polaris Center Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
7285 Old Oak Blvd Middleburg Hts, OH 44130
View restaurantnext
Savour Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
7285 Old Oak Blvd Middleburg Hts., OH 44130
View restaurantnext
Indulge
orange starNo Reviews
7285 Old Oak Blvd Middleburg Hts, OH 44130
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Middleburg hts

Great Lakes Brewing Company
orange star4.0 • 10,364
2516 Market Avenue Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Great Lakes Brewing Company - Gift Shop
orange star4.0 • 10,364
2516 Market Ave Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Subcity - Euclid Ave
orange star4.0 • 7,443
17811 Euclid Ave Cleveland, OH 44112
View restaurantnext
Best Gyros - Cleveland Heights
orange star4.3 • 4,779
2245 Lee Rd Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
View restaurantnext
TownHall - Cleveland
orange star4.3 • 4,138
1909 W 25TH ST Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Sittoo's Parma - Parma
orange star4.7 • 3,847
5870 Ridge Rd Parma, OH 44129
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Middleburg hts
Independence
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Maple Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Beachwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Rocky River
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Broadview Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
North Royalton
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Euclid
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston