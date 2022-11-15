Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Bars & Lounges
American

Rock Elm Tavern - Maple Grove

604 Reviews

$$

15641 Grove Circle N

Maple Grove, MN 55369

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

VAT 17 BURGER
WINGS
ROCK ELM BURGER

APPETIZERS

BUFFALO SHRIMP

$11.25

CHEESE CURDS

$10.25

CRISPY BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$12.25

FLATBREAD

$15.00

GUACAMOLE

$10.25

HOUSEMADE TOTS

$11.25

MUSHROOM TOAST

$13.25
TRIPLE TOMATO BURRATA

TRIPLE TOMATO BURRATA

$12.25

tomato chutney, heirloom tomato salsa, tomato-basil relish, crostini

WINGS

WINGS

$15.75

SOUP/SALADS

BLTA SALAD

$16.25
BEET SALAD

BEET SALAD

$12.25

roasted & pickled beets, goat cheese, arugula, brown butter vinaigrette, marcona almonds

SOUTHWEST SALAD

SOUTHWEST SALAD

$12.75

spring mix, tomato, corn salsa, avocado, queso fresco, chili spiced tortilla strips, chipotle ranch

CHOPPED SALAD

$12.25

WATERMELON SALAD

$15.25

SMALL HOUSE SALAD

$8.00

spring mix, tomato, carrot, red onion, cucumber, avocado, white balsamic vinaigrette

SOUP OF THE DAY

$6.25

SOUP OF THE DAY - BOWL

$9.25

SPINACH SALAD

$14.25

ENTREES

GLAZED SALMON

GLAZED SALMON

$28.50

olive relish, chilled quinoa salad

I JUST WANT A STEAK

$32.00

FISH & CHIPS

$22.00
ZA'ATAR CHICKEN

ZA'ATAR CHICKEN

$17.75

rotisserie style, cornbread stuffing

BURRATA SHRIMP PASTA

BURRATA SHRIMP PASTA

$24.50

heirloom tomato, garlic, basil, angel hair

SMOKY MAC

SMOKY MAC

$17.00

smoked cheddar & gouda, breadcrumbs

PESTO PASTA

PESTO PASTA

$16.75

spaetzle grain, seasonal vegetables

STACKS

SHORT RIB TACOS

$13.50

corn salsa, lettuce, cheddar, avocado cream, side of cornbread stuffing

TURKEY CLUB

TURKEY CLUB

$15.25

pecan smoked bacon, butter lettuce, tomato, avocado, sourdough, garlic aioli

MAHI TACOS

$15.75

ANNIVERSARY FEATURE SEPTEMBER 8 - 17. Fan Favorite Dish! Seared mahi mahi filets, guacamole, mango jalapeno aioli, lettuce, carrots, lime, cilantro, flour tortillas

FRENCH DIP

$16.50
PORTABELLA GRILLED CHEESE

PORTABELLA GRILLED CHEESE

$14.50

Montamore crusted sourdough, Widmer cheese, tomato chutney

BLACKENED CHICKEN

BLACKENED CHICKEN

$13.50

pecan smoked bacon, lettuce, red onion, tomato, remoulade, hoagie

BURGERS

ROCK ELM BURGER

ROCK ELM BURGER

$16.75

Revier Farms beef, montamore cheese, roasted mushrooms, candied walnut aioli, arugula

BOURBON BBQ BURGER

BOURBON BBQ BURGER

$16.50

Revier Farms beef, cheddar, bacon, crispy onions, lettuce, house pickles, bourbon bbq sauce

MORNING AFTER BURGER

$16.50
VAT 17 BURGER

VAT 17 BURGER

$16.75

Revier Farms beef, Vat 17 white cheddar, arugula, candied bacon, roasted garlic aioli

DRY HEAT BURGER

DRY HEAT BURGER

$16.50

Revier Farms beef, ghost pepper cheese, jalapeños, chipotle aioli, chili spiced tortilla strips, lettuce, avocado

THE SAFETY ADAM

THE SAFETY ADAM

$12.50

Revier Farms beef, plain and simple.

THE SAFETY ADAM W/CHEESE

THE SAFETY ADAM W/CHEESE

$14.00

Revier Farms beef, plain and simple with cheese.

DESSERT

CARROT CAKE

$10.00
FRENCH SILK PIE

FRENCH SILK PIE

$10.00

oreo crust, chocolate mouse, ganache, merlot cherry sauce, whipped cream, chocolate shavings

TURTLE CHEESECAKE

TURTLE CHEESECAKE

$10.00

pecan crust, caramel swirled vanilla cheesecake, whipped cream, chocolate & caramel drizzle (gluten sensitive)

SPICED APPLE CAKE

SPICED APPLE CAKE

$10.00

apple cider sponge cake, apple mouse layers, cream cheese icing, caramel sauce, cinnamon shortbread crumble

FIREFLY DESSERT

$9.00

KIDS

KIDS BUTTERED NOODLES

$5.50

buttered noodles, garlic bread, applesauce

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$7.50

Revier Farms burger, fries, applesauce

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS

$7.00

chicken tenders, ranch, fries, applesauce

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$6.50

grilled cheese with american on sourdough, fries, applesauce

KIDS HAMBURGER

$7.00

Revier Farms burger, fries, applesauce

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$5.50

classic KRAFT, garlic bread, applesauce

KIDS STEAK

KIDS STEAK

$10.50

steak bites, fries and fruit

Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markQR Codes
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Rock Elm was started by two friends who had a passion for great food and a bump of bourbon. The first location in Plymouth opened September 2015, and it’s second in Maple Grove in September 2018. They proudly serve scratch-made American food with a modern twist, as well as over 25 craft beers on tap, wine, and specialty cocktails from their craft bar.

Website

Location

15641 Grove Circle N, Maple Grove, MN 55369

Directions

Gallery
Rock Elm at The Grove image
Rock Elm at The Grove image
Rock Elm at The Grove image

Similar restaurants in your area

Malone's Bar and Grill
orange star4.2 • 1,112
12635 Elm Creek Blvd N Maple Grove, MN 55369
View restaurantnext
MC's Tap House - Brooklyn Park - 9690 Colorado Ln N
orange starNo Reviews
9690 Colorado Ln N Brooklyn Park, MN 55445
View restaurantnext
5-8 Club - Champlin - 6251 Douglas Court North
orange starNo Reviews
6251 Douglas Court North Champlin, MN 55316
View restaurantnext
The Mad Hatter Restaurant & Tea House
orange star4.5 • 902
1632 S Ferry St Anoka, MN 55303
View restaurantnext
Kitchen Table - Ramsey, MN
orange star4.4 • 411
7533 Sunwood Dr #110 Ramsey, MN 55303
View restaurantnext
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
7988 Sunwood Drive NW Ramsey, MN 55303
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Maple Grove

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - 70007 Maple Grove
orange star4.8 • 1,168
Arbor Lakes Shoppes 7860 Main Street Maple Grove, MN 55369
View restaurantnext
Malone's Bar and Grill
orange star4.2 • 1,112
12635 Elm Creek Blvd N Maple Grove, MN 55369
View restaurantnext
Pizza Karma - Maple Grove
orange star4.4 • 470
11611, Fountains Dr. Maple Grove, MN 55369
View restaurantnext
3 Squares Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 399
12690 Arbor Lakes Pkwy N Maple Grove, MN 55369
View restaurantnext
Tandoor Indian Cuisine
orange star4.5 • 303
15607 Grove Cir N Maple Grove, MN 55369
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Maple Grove
Anoka
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Andover
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Wayzata
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (390 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Albertville
review star
Avg 4 (2 restaurants)
Excelsior
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Elk River
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston