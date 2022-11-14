Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Rock Garden Eatery and Bar

95 Reviews

$$$

670 East Highway 24

Torrey, UT 84775

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

chicken enchilada

Soup

chicken enchilada

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSeating
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Rock Garden is located inside the Red Sands Hotel and Spa. We have limited dine in availablity and recommend ordering online from our take out menu. Once your order is placed you will receive a text message when it is ready to pick up. Schedule your meals in advance and pick up once your ready!

Website

Location

670 East Highway 24, Torrey, UT 84775

Directions

Gallery
Rock Garden Eatery and Bar image
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Chak Balam Mex Restaurant - 12 Sand Creek Rd
orange starNo Reviews
12 Sand Creek Rd Torrey, UT 84775
View restaurantnext
Stag & Heather Oriental Cuisine - 240 W Main St
orange starNo Reviews
240 W Main St Bicknell, UT 84715
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Torrey
Cedar City
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Provo
review star
Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)
Orem
review star
Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)
Provo
review star
Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)
Colorado City
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Lindon
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Grand Junction
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Lehi
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston