Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rock Harbor Grill

review star

No reviews yet

18 Old Colony Way

Orleans, MA 02653

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Wood Fired Chicken Wings
RHG Burger
Traditional Pizza


Snacks

Seafood Chowder Cup

$9.00

smoked seasoned cod, clams, mussels, applewood smoked bacon lardons, leeks, corn, red bliss potatoes

Seafood Chowder Bowl

$15.00

Citrus Marinated Olives

$8.00

spanish olive oil, bay leaf, lemon, thyme & chili flakes

Devils On Horseback

$13.00

medjool dates stuffed with sheep’s milk feta, wrapped in pecan smoked bacon, drizzled with balsamic glaze and touch of mint

Starters

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$24.00

gemelli pasta tossed in a vermont smoked cheddar bechamel with fresh picked lobster claw & tail, topped with toasted pretzel crumbs

Wood Fired Chicken Wings

$18.00

marinated with lemon, garlic, rosemary, topped with caramelized onions, served with toasted ciabatta crostini and house blue cheese dressing

Crispy Fried Brussel Sprouts

$15.00

deep fried with applewood smoked bacon lardons, pickled red onions & tossed in mustard vinaigrette, topped with pretzel crumbs

Salads

Tuscan Kale

$14.00

Kale tossed in lemon garlic dressing with shaved grana padano, ciabatta croutons, heirloom tomatoes, white anchovy, topped with marinated olives

Artisan Greens

$14.00

Artisan Greens tossed in sage vinaigrette with dried cranberries, candied walnuts, starkrimson pears and great hill blue cheese crumble

Roasted Butternut Squash

$15.00

baby arugula, roasted butternut squash, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, grana padano, tossed in a cider vinaigrette

Hand Helds

RHG Burger

$19.00

a combination of brisket, chuck and short rib, topped with melted vermont smoked cheddar cheese, and pickled red onion, on a toasted brioche bun served with truffle fries

Portabella Burger

$19.00

grilled portabella mushroom topped with roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, chevre, sun-dried tomato pesto, on a toasted brioche bun, served with fries

Chicken Club

$18.00

balsamic-thyme marinated grilled chicken breast, topped with avocado pesto, smoked cheddar, pecan smoked bacon, lettuce & tomato on a toasted brioche bun, served with cajun seasoned kettle chips

Cuban Sliders

$17.00

sliced ham, roasted pork, swiss cheese, dill pickles, topped with spicy dijonaisse on toasted hawaiian buns with cajun kettle chips

Mains

Garlic Butter Cod

$30.00

baked cod topped with garlic butter and served with sauteed spinach, heirloom tomato risotto, fresh herbs

Salmon Caprese

$32.00

grilled faroe island salmon topped with fresh mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes, garlic, fresh basil, balsamic glaze, served with crispy brussel sprouts and roasted garlic & herb baby potatoes

Sirloin Cap

$34.00

10oz. grilled sirloin topped with bacon bleu cheese compound butter, served with haricot vert, roasted garlic & herb baby potatoes, candied carrot puree

Creamy Spinach Tomato Tortelloni

$22.00

cheese tortelloni tossed with garlic, heavy cream, diced plum tomato, fresh spinach, grana padano, basil & oregano

Lemon Rosemary Statler Chicken

$29.00

10oz. baked with skin & bone, served with applewood smoked bacon lardon-parmesan risotto, sauteed haricot vert, lemon-rosemary butter pan sauce

Fish & Chips

$23.00

guinness battered cod, cilantro-lime cole slaw, RHG fries, tartar sauce

Seafood Casserole

$33.00

cod, shrimp, scallops with white wine lemon butter, chopped plum tomatoes, wild mushroom blend, topped with lemon ritz crumbs, served with roasted garlic baby potatoes and sauteed haricot vert

Pizza

Traditional Pizza

$15.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Parmesan, Mozzarella & Oregano

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

Evoo, Plum Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella & Basil

Red Margherita Pizza

$16.00

RHG Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Evoo, Fresh Basil

Wild Mushroom Pizza

$19.00

Chili Oil, Caramelized Onion, Roasted Garlic, Chevre, Truffle Oil & Balsamic Drizzle

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.00

RHG BBQ Sauce, Shaved Red Onion, Roasted Pepper & Cilantro

Mediterranean Pizza

$19.00

Sun-Dried & Plum Tomato, Olives, Roasted Pepper, Sheep’s Milk Feta, Red Onion And A Balsamic Drizzle

Starkrimson Pear Pizza

$18.00

Evoo, Great Hill Bleu, Caramelized Onion, Arugula, Walnuts, Cranberries & A Balsamic Drizzle

Italian Sausage Pizza

$19.00

Italian Sausage, Sun Dried Tomato Pesto, Caramelized Onion, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, And Basil

Prosciutto Pizza

$20.00

Chili Oil, Medjool Dates, Caramelized Onion, Roasted Garlic, Chevre & Honey

Chourico Pizza

$19.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Shaved Red Onion, Pickled Hot Cherry Peppers & Parmesan

Sides

Side Salad

$9.00

mixed greens, baby heirloom tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, winter balsamic

Cheddar Mac & Cheese

$13.00

gemelli pasta tossed in a vermont smoked cheddar bechamel, topped with toasted pretzel crumbs

Bacon Mac & Cheese

$15.00

gemelli pasta tossed in a vermont smoked cheddar bechamel & Bacon, topped with toasted pretzel crumbs

Side Potatoes

$8.00

Side Brussels

$9.00

Bacon Risotto

$12.00

Side Carrot Puree

$8.00

Side Haricot vert

$8.00

Cole Slaw

$5.00

RHG French Fries

$6.00

RHG Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

RHG Truffle Fries

$7.00

RHG Truffle Sweet Fries

$8.00

Cajun Chips

$8.00

Pretzel Bread $$

$1.00

Lobster Risotto

$17.00

Kids

Kids Kraft Mac & Cheese

$11.00

kids Chicken Tender & Fries

$11.00

Kids Pasta & Butter

$11.00

Kids Pasta & Sauce

$11.00

Kids Chicken Sandwich & Chips

$11.00

Kids Grill Cheese & Chips

$11.00

Dessert

Gluten Free Brownie

$10.00

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$10.00

RHG warm toffee sauce, toffee and chocolate crunch, whipped cream

All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

18 Old Colony Way, Orleans, MA 02653

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Hot Chocolate Sparrow - 5 Old Colony Way
orange starNo Reviews
5 Old Colony Way Orleans, MA 02653
View restaurantnext
Corner Store Orleans
orange starNo Reviews
54 Main St Orleans, MA 02653
View restaurantnext
Ten Yen
orange starNo Reviews
56 Main Street Unit A Orleans, MA 02653
View restaurantnext
3 Fools
orange starNo Reviews
87 Route 6A Orleans, MA 02653
View restaurantnext
La Bella Vita Kitchen & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
2 ACADEMY PLACE ORLEANS, MA 02653
View restaurantnext
Abroad-89 Old Colony
orange star4.2 • 26
89 Old Colony Orleans, MA 02653
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Orleans

the knack orleans
orange star4.6 • 1,740
5 MA-6A Orleans, MA 02653
View restaurantnext
The Barley Neck
orange star4.3 • 1,343
5 Beach Road Orleans, MA 02653
View restaurantnext
The Local Scoop - Orleans Cape Cod
orange star4.6 • 436
34 Route 6A Orleans, MA 02653
View restaurantnext
Abroad-89 Old Colony
orange star4.2 • 26
89 Old Colony Orleans, MA 02653
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Orleans
Chatham
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Harwich Port
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Wellfleet
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
South Dennis
review star
No reviews yet
Dennis
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Dennis Port
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
South Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
West Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Hyannis
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston