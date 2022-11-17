American
Steakhouses
Sandwiches
Rock House Searcy, AR
189 Reviews
$$
1301 E Beebe Capps Expy
Searcy, AR 72143
Order Again
Appetizers
Spin Dip
$9.99
Calamari
$8.99Out of stock
Pretzel
$8.99
Cheese Fries
$12.99
RockStar Fries
$14.99
Fried Green Beans
$7.99
Fried Pickles
$6.99
Cheese Curds
$9.99
Fried Mushrooms
$8.99
Nachos
$13.99
Chips & Picante
$6.99
Chips & Queso
$7.99
Chips & Guac
$7.99
Chips & COMBO
$18.99
Happy Cheese Fries
$10.00
Happy Fried Green Beans
$5.00
Bowtie
$5.99
Happy Fried Pickles
$5.00
Happy Mozz Sticks
$5.00Out of stock
Happy Mushrooms
$5.00
Happy Chips & Queso
$5.00
Happy Nachos
$10.00
BBQ Nachos
$14.99
Salads etc.
Grilled Chk Salad
$12.99
Fried Chk Salad
$11.99
Avocado Shrimp Salad
$14.99
Steak Salad
$15.99
Tequila Lime Salad
$13.99
Chef's Salad
$13.99
Grilled Chk Cesar
$12.99
Fried Chk Cesar
$12.99
Taco Salad
$10.99
House Salad
$3.99
House Cesar
$3.99
Cup Chili
$4.29
Bowl Chili
$5.99
Cup Soup
$4.29
Bowl Soup
$5.99
Tomato Soup and Grilled Cheese
$6.99
Burgers/Sands/Wraps
Single
$9.99
Double
$11.99
Triple
$13.99
PaceMaker
$13.99
BO$$
$11.49
Wyoming
$11.49
Big Kahuna
$10.99
Hamn & Cheese
$11.49
Beelzeburg
$10.99
1/2 Rock Turkey
$8.99
Full Rock Turkey
$10.99
1/2 Cali Club
$8.99
Full Cali Club
$10.99
Philly Steak
$10.99
Luis Flat Bread
$9.99
Blackened Chk Sand
$9.99
Fried Chk Club
$10.99
Club Wrap
$10.99
Fried Chk Wrap
$10.99
Handhelds
Mahi Taco (1)
$4.99
Mahi Taco (2)
$9.79
Mahi Taco (3)
$14.79
Chk Club Taco (1)
$3.99
Chk Club Taco (2)
$7.79
Chk Club Taco (3)
$11.79
Beef Taco (1)
$3.99
Beef Taco (2)
$7.79
Beef Taco (3)
$11.79
Shrimp Taco (1)
$4.99
Shrimp Taco (2)
$9.79
Shrimp Taco (3)
$14.79
Taco Combo (2)
$9.79
Taco Combo (3)
$14.79
Chk Bacon Ranch Flatbread
$11.99
Chk Quesadilla
$10.99
Beef Quesadilla
$10.99
Steak/Chk/Pork
Seafood
Pasta
Kids
Sides
Baked Potato
$2.99
Sweet Potato
$2.99
French Fries
$2.99
Mashed Potato
$2.99
Sweet Fries
$3.99
Green Beans
$2.99
Slaw
$2.99
Sauteed Mushrooms
$3.99
Broccoli
$3.99
Onion Rings
$3.99
Tater Tots
$3.99
Potato Chips
$1.99
Rice
$2.99
Mandarin Oranges
$2.99
Asparagus
$3.99
Garlic Bread
$0.99Out of stock
Applesauce
$2.99
No Side
Dinner House Salad
$3.99
Dinner Caesar Salad
$3.99
Side Mac
$3.99
Dessert
Wings
Specials
N/A Beverages
Chocolate Milk
$2.29
Coke
$2.79
Coke Zero
$2.79
Dasani
$2.29Out of stock
Diet Coke
$2.79
Diet Dr Pepper
$2.79
Dr Pepper
$2.79
Fruit Punch
$2.79
Gold Peak
$2.29Out of stock
Bottled Root Beer
$3.00Out of stock
Juice
$2.29Out of stock
Kid's Fountain
$1.99
Lemonade
$2.79
Mellow Yellow
$2.79
Milk
$1.99
Monster
$2.99
Peace Tea
$2.79Out of stock
Powerade
$2.29
Root Beer
$2.79
Sprite
$2.79
Sweet Tea
$2.79
Tum-e-Yum
$1.99
Unsweet Tea
$2.79
Water
TO GO Water
$1.00
Coffee
$2.79
Decaf Coffee
$2.79
Cherry Coke
$2.99
Shirley Temple
$3.29
NA Beverage w/ Special
Liquor
Moonshine Slushie
$8.50Out of stock
Single Well Vodka
$3.00
Single Absolut
$5.50
Single Absolut Citron
$6.00
Single Titos
$6.00
Single Grey Goose
$8.00
Single Ketel One
$5.50
Single Stoli
$6.00
Single Smirnoff
$4.75
Single Pinnacle Whipped
$4.75
Single RT Basil
$5.50
Single Burnett's
$4.50
Single Smirnoff Vanilla
$4.75
Single Skyy
$4.75
Single Pickle Juice Vodka
$4.50
Dbl Well Vodka
$8.00
Dbl Absolut
$11.00
Dbl Absolut Citron
$12.00
Dbl Titos
$12.00
Dbl Grey Goose
$16.00
Dbl Ketel One
$11.00
Dbl Stoli
$12.00
Dbl Smirnoff
$9.50
Dbl Pinnacle Whipped
$9.50
RT Basil
$11.00
Dbl Burnett's
$9.00
Dbl Smirnoff Vodka
$9.50
Dbl Skyy
$9.50
Single Well Gin
$3.00
Single Beefeater
$5.25
Single Bombay Saphire
$5.50
Single Beefeater Pink
$6.50
Single Hendricks
$6.50
Single Tanqueray
$5.00
Dbl Well Gin
$8.00
Dbl Beefeater
$10.50
Dbl Bombay Saphire
$11.00
Dbl Beefeater Pink
$13.00
Dbl Hendricks
$13.00
Dbl Tanqueray
$10.00
Single Well Rum
$3.00
Single Bacardi Silver
$5.00
Single Captain Morgan
$5.50
Single Malibu
$5.00
Single Myer's
$5.50
Single Sailor Jerry
$6.00
Dbl Well Rum
$8.00
Dbl Bacardi Silver
$10.00
Dbl Captain Morgan
$11.00
Dbl Malibu
$10.00
Dbl Myer's
$11.00
Dbl Sailor Jerry
$12.00
Single Well Tequila
$3.00
Single Patron Silver
$9.50
Single Herradura Anejo
$10.00
Single Herradura Silver
$10.00
Single Cuervo Gold
$6.00
Single Cuervo Silver
$6.00
Single Don Julio 70
$15.00
Single Azul Reposado
$30.00
Dbl Well Tequila
$8.00
Dbl Patron Silver
$19.00
Dbl Herradura Anejo
$20.00
Dbl Herradura Silver
$20.00
Dbl Cuervo Gold
$12.00
Dbl Cuervo Silver
$12.00
Dbl Don Julio 70
$30.00
Dbl Azul Reposado
$60.00
Single Blantons
$15.00
Single Brandy
$7.50
Single Buffalo Trace
$8.00
Single Bulleit
$5.00
Single Bulliet Rye
$5.25
Single Crown Apple
$6.00
Single Crown Black
$7.00
Single Crown Reserve
$9.00
Single Crown Royal
$6.00
Single Crown Seasonal
$6.50
Single Crown Vanilla
$6.00
Single Gentlemen's Jack
$8.00
Single Jack Apple
$5.50
Single Jack Daniels
$5.50
Single Jack Fire
$5.50
Single Jack Honey
$5.50
Single Jameson
$6.00
Single Jim Beam
$5.00
Single Jim Fire
$5.50
Single Jim Honey
$5.50
Single Jim Orange
$5.50
Single Knob Creek
$6.50
Single Larceny
$6.00
Single Maker's Mark
$7.25
Single Seagrams 7
$5.00
Single Skrewball
$8.00
Single Well Whiskey
$3.00
Single Wild Turkey
$5.00
Single Woodford Reserve
$10.00
Single Rabbit Hole
$15.00
Single Rittenhouse Rye
$4.50
Single Jameson Orange
$6.00
Single Kyodie
$5.00
Single Basil Haydens
$15.00
Dbl Crown Apple
$12.00
Dbl Crown Black
$14.00
Dbl Crown Reserve
$18.00
Dbl Crown Royal
$12.00
Dbl Crown Seasonal
$13.00
Dbl Crown Vanilla
$12.00
Dbl Jack Daniels
$11.00
Dbl Jameson
$12.00
Dbl Jim Beam
$10.00
Dbl Makers Mark
$14.50
Dbl Seagrams 7
$10.00
Dbl Skrewball
$16.00
Dbl Well Whiskey
$6.00
Dbl Woodford Reserve
$20.00
Single Well Scotch
$4.00
Single Dewar's
$8.00
Single McAllen 12
$17.00
Single Johnnie Walker Red
$8.00
Single Johnnie Walker Black
$11.00
Single Johnnie Walker Blue
$57.00
Dbl Well Scotch
$8.00
Dbl Dewar's
$14.00
Dbl McAllen 12
$34.00
Dbl Johnnie Walker Red
$16.00
Dbl Johnnie Walker Black
$22.00
Dbl Johnnie Walker Blue
$114.00
Single Amaretto
$5.00
Single Bailey's
$5.00
Single Chambord
$8.50
Single Dissaronno
$5.50
Single Drambuie
$7.00
Single Fireball
$4.00
Single Frangelico
$6.00
Single Godiva
$8.50
Single Goldschlager
$6.00
Single Gran Marnier
$7.75
Single Hennessey
$8.50
Single Hpnotiq
$6.00
Single Jager
$4.25
Single Kahlua
$4.50
Single Midori
$4.00
Single RumChata
$4.00
Single Rumpleminze
$5.00
Single Sambuca
$5.50
Single Southern Comfort
$5.00
Single St. Germains
$6.25
Single Tuaca
$6.00
Single Southern Comfort
$4.50
Peach Schnapps
$4.25
Dbl Amaretto
$10.00
Dbl Bailey's
$10.00
Dbl Chambord
$17.00
Dbl Dissaronno
$11.00
Dbl Drambuie
$14.00
Dbl Fireball
$8.00
Dbl Gran Marnier
$15.50
Dbl Hpnotiq
$12.00
Dbl Jager
$8.50
Dbl RumChata
$8.00
Dbl Rumpleminze
$10.00
Dbl Sambuca
$11.00
Dbl Southern Comfort
$10.00
Dbl Frangelico
$12.00
Dbl Godiva
$17.00
Dbl Goldschlager
$12.00
Dbl Kahlua
$9.00
Dbl Midori
$8.00
Dbl St. Germains
$12.50
Dbl Tuaca
$12.00
Dbl Hennessey
$17.00
Beer
Short Bud Light
$2.00
Short Michelob Ultra
$2.00
Short Miller Lite
$2.00
Short Coors Light
$2.00
Short Blue Moon
$2.00
Short Yuengling
$4.00
Short Sweetwater 420
$5.00Out of stock
Short Lagunitas
$5.00
Short Woodchuck Cider
$4.00
Short Love Honey
$5.25
Short Lost Forty Rotator
$5.75
Short XX
$4.25
Short Bluewing
$2.50Out of stock
Short Seasonal
$5.75
Beer Flight
$12.50Out of stock
Short Modelo
$4.50
Short Rock Hound
$5.25
Tall Bud Light
$4.00
Tall Michelob Ultra
$4.00
Tall Miller Lite
$4.00
Tall Coors Light
$4.00
Tall Blue Moon
$4.00
Tall Yuengling
$6.00
Tall Sweetwater 420
$8.25Out of stock
Tall Lagunitas
$7.25
Tall Woodchuck Cider
$6.00
Tall Love Honey
$7.50
Tall Lost Forty Rotator
$7.50
Tall XX
$6.25
Tall Bluewing
$5.00Out of stock
Tall Seasonal
$8.25
Tall Modelo
$7.00
Tall Rock Hound
$7.50
Btl Angry Orchard
$4.25
Btl Blue Moon
$4.25
Btl Bud Light
$3.00
Btl Budweiser
$3.00
Btl Coors Light
$3.00
Btl Corona
$4.25
Btl Day Drinker
$3.50Out of stock
Btl Fat Tire
$4.25Out of stock
Btl Guiness
$4.25
Btl Heineken
$4.00
Btl Laqunitas
$4.25
Btl Love Honey
$3.50
Btl Michelob Ultra
$3.75
Btl Miller Lite
$3.00
Btl Modelo
$4.25
Btl Shiner Bock
$4.25
Btl Smirnoff Ice
$4.25
Btl Smirnoff Triple Black
$4.25Out of stock
Btl Southern Blonde
$4.00Out of stock
Btl XX Amber
$3.75
Btl XX Lager
$3.75
Btl Yuengling Black & Tan
$4.00
BUCKET CRAFT
$20.00
BUCKET Domestic
$13.50
BUCKET PREMIUM
$17.50
Lost 40 Hunter
$4.75Out of stock
Lost 40 Punchy
$4.25
Btl Bush
$2.00
Wine
Cocktails
Appletini
$6.50
Bahama Mama
$6.00
Beetlejuice
$6.00
Black Magic
$8.00
Bloody Mary
$6.00
Blue Hawaiian
$6.50
Blue MFer
$6.50
Buttery Nipple
$5.50
Caribbean Mist
$6.50
Choc Cake Shot
$5.50
Coronarita
$10.00
Cosmo
$6.50
Dracula's Blood
$5.00Out of stock
Fuzzy Navel
$6.00
Gentlemen's LIT
$10.50
Green Tea
$6.50
Green Tea Shot
$6.00
Hotel Califronia
$7.50
Hurricane
$6.50
Jager Bomb
$6.50
Lemon Drop Shot
$6.50
Lemon Drop Tini
$9.00
Liquid Marijuana
$7.00
Long Island
$6.50
Long Island Premium
$10.50
Mai Tai
$6.00
Mango Rita
$7.00
Manhattan
$6.50
Margarita
$7.00
Margarita Premium
$9.50
Martini
$7.00
Miami Vice
$6.50
Mimosa
$6.00
Mojito
$7.00
Moscow Mule
$6.50
Old Fashioned
$7.00
Peach Bellini
$6.00Out of stock
Peach Rita
$7.00
Pina Colada
$6.00
Purple People Eater
$5.00
Purple Rain Shot
$6.50
Razorback Relaxer
$6.50
Roadie
$7.50
Rum Runner
$6.50
Sangria
$8.50
Seven 4 Seven
$7.00
Sex on the Beach
$6.00
Strawberry Bellini
$6.00
Strawberry Daquiri
$6.50
Strawberry Rita
$7.00
Strawberry-Mango Rita
$7.00
Tequila Sunrise
$6.00
Vampire's Kiss
$6.00Out of stock
Vegas Bomb
$7.00
White Pumpkin Martini
$8.00
White Russian
$6.50
Witches Brew
$5.00
Holiday Drinks
$6.00
Holiday Shots
$4.00
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
1301 E Beebe Capps Expy, Searcy, AR 72143
