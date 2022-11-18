  • Home
  • /
  • New Orleans
  • /
  • RocknBowl® & College Inn - 3000-16 South Carrollton Avenue
BG picView gallery

RocknBowl® & College Inn 3000-16 South Carrollton Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

South Carrollton Avenue

New Orleans, LA 70118

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

FAST BAR

6.00 Drink

$6.00

BTL Budweiser

$3.50

BTL Bud Light

$3.50

BTL Buckler

$3.50

BTL Abita Amber

$5.00

6.50 Drink

$6.50

BTL Coors Light

$3.50

BTL Guiness

$5.00

BTL Corona

$4.50

BTL Heineken

$4.50

7.50 Drink

$7.50

BTL Miller Lite

$3.50

BTL Michelob Ultra

$4.75

BTL Paradise Park

$5.00

BTL Stella Artois

$4.50

8.50 Drink

$8.50

Redbull

$5.00

BTL Stella Cider

$4.50

BTL Hard Seltzer

$5.00

Juicifer IPA

$6.00

9.50 Drink

$9.50

Juice

$3.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Soft Drink

$1.50

Patron

$9.50

3.00 Upcharge

$3.00

DFT Yuengling Flight

$4.00

DFT Yuengling Lager

$4.00

DFT High Life

$2.00

House Cabernet

$7.50

Shots

$6.50

House Merlot

$7.50

House Chard

$7.50

GLS Riff Pinot Grigio

$7.50

White Zinfandel

$7.50

BTL Sparkling Water

$2.00

Miller Lite Draft

$4.00

High Noon

$7.00

Nutrl

$7.00

Starters

Iceberg Wedge

$10.00

bleu cheese, bacon, cherry tomatoes, bleu cheese dressing

Brutus' Caesar GF

$10.50

romaine wedge, Leidenheimer croutons, parmigiano reggiano, our Caesar dressing

Fried Green Tomato Shrimp Remoulade

$15.75

Fried Green Tomatoes, boiled shrimp, house remoulade

Oysters Bleu

$22.00

Crispy Louisiana Oysters, shredded iceberg lettuce purple onion, bleu cheese oil

Crawfish Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Louisiana crawfish, five cheeses, white truffle essence

Crab Marne'

$20.00

Warm brie, sauteed lump crabmeat, Leidenheimer french bread

College Inn BBQ Shrimp

$13.50

Louisiana gulf shrimp, Ye Olde BBQ sauce, Leidenheimer French Bread

Onion Rings

$6.50

Turkey & Andouille Gumbo

$8.25

Cheese Fries

$5.75

French Fries

$4.00

App Special

$16.00

Soup of Day

$9.00

Old School Rem

$14.25

Chips

$3.25

Salad Chicken Breast

$7.25

Chicken Caesar

$17.75

6 Oyster Add On

$15.00

Throwback Special

$6.00

Entrees

Cartwright's Filet GF

$42.00

8oz center cut filet, whipped potatoes, wild mushrooms, veal demi-glace

Braised Beef Brisket

$27.00

whipped potatoes, bacon brussels sprouts, braising gravy, crispy onion rings

Carrollton Chop

$25.25

cured porkchop, braised garden greens, Papa Tom's grits cake, cane drizzle

Today's Fresh Catch GF

$27.50

gulf fish, Louisiana lump crabmeat, garden maque choux, roasted corn sauce

Eat Fit Fish GF

$23.00

gulf fish, almond green beans, charred lemon, marinated tomato vinaigrette

Crawfish Delacroix

$25.00

Papa Tom's Shrimp & Grits

$18.75

Breaded Veal Cutlet

$16.50

Hamburger Steak

$20.00

Grilled Chicken & Orzo

$19.00

Veg Plate

Entree Special

$43.00

Fr Oysters

$32.00

Frd Shrimp

$17.25

1/2 Oys/Shr

$32.00

Lamb Shank

$38.00

Prime Rib Special

$45.00Out of stock

6 Oyster Add On

$15.00

Steak Frites

$27.00

Sandwiches

Fried Green Tomato Shrimp Remoulade PoBoy

$20.00

Roast Beef PoBoy

$16.00Out of stock

Shrimp PoBoy

$20.00

Chicken Fried Steak PoBoy

$13.25

Oyster Havarti Cheese & Bacon PoBoy

$37.00

Cheeseburger Bun

$13.50

Burger Bun

$13.50

Burger French

$13.50

Cheeseburger French

$13.50

6in 1/2 1/2

$15.00

6in Roast Beef French

$9.50Out of stock

6in Shrimp French

$10.00

Chicken Steak Bun

$7.75

6in Grn Tomato Fr

$10.00

6in Oyster Havarti

$18.50

1/2 and 1/2 Po Boy

$30.00

Grilled Cheese French

$6.25

6in Chkn Steak French

$7.75

Grilled Cheese Bun

$6.25

Oyster Poboy

$32.00

6in Oyster French

$16.00

Beef Debris Po Boy

$16.00

6 in Beef Debris

$9.00

Desserts

Fried Bread Pudding Po-Boy

$11.00

Peanut Butter Tart

$9.25

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$10.00

GF

Caramel Cup Custard

$8.00

GF

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$11.00

Ice Cream

$5.75

A La Mode

$2.25

Cheesecake

$10.00

Bread pudding

$11.00

Seasonal Cobbler

$11.00

Sides

Sauteed Spinach

$4.00

Grits

$4.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Garden Maque Choux

$4.00

Whipped Garlic Potatoes

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Bacon Brussels Sprouts

$5.00

Lemon Orzo Pasta

$5.00

Orzo

$5.00

Butter Noodles

$5.00

Side Mac

$5.25

Special Side

$6.00

House Specials

QT Gumbo

$25.00

Qt Remoulade

$20.00

Kids

Kid's Chicken Strips

$10.00

Kid's Shrimp

$10.00

Kids Veal Cutlet

$10.00

Kids Fish

$10.00

Kids Mac

$7.00

T-Shirts/Baby Bibs

Nola Bulb Letters Small

$25.00

Nola Bulb Letters Medium

$25.00

Nola Bulb Letters Large

$25.00Out of stock

Nola Bulb Letters X-Large

$25.00

Nola Bulb Letter XX-Large

$25.00

Nola Bulb Letters XXX-Large

$25.00

Bowling Baby Bib

$12.00

Rnb CDs

$10.00

Limited T Shirt

$10.00

Music Note T Shirt

$25.00

Bowling Shirt

$50.00

Tie Dye TShirt XXXL

$25.00

Tie Dye TShirt XXL

$25.00

Tie Dye TShirt XL

$25.00

Tie Dye TShirt L

$25.00

Tie Dye TShirt M

$25.00

Tie Dye TShirt Sm

$25.00

Guitar Neon Small

$25.00

Guitar Neon Medium

$25.00

Guitar Neon Large

$25.00

Guitar Neon. X-Large

$25.00

Guitar Neon XX-LARGE

$25.00

Guitar Neon XXX-LARGE

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

One Stop, Dine & Rock!

Location

South Carrollton Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70118

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sir Walter Coffee-Raleigh
orange star4.5 • 840
145 E Davie St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Ritual - 2028 Warwick Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
2028 Warwick Avenue Warwick, RI 02889
View restaurantnext
KRAK BOBA - NORWALK
orange starNo Reviews
11005 Firestone Boulevard Norwalk, CA 90650
View restaurantnext
Fishbones Bar & Grille
orange starNo Reviews
12 Circuit Ave Ext PO Box 2220 Oak Bluffs, MA 02557
View restaurantnext
The Original Gino's East of Chicago South Loop
orange starNo Reviews
333 E 10th St Dubuque, IA 52001
View restaurantnext
Grove City Brewing & Winery
orange star4.0 • 161
3946 Broadway Grove City, OH 43123
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New Orleans

Acme Oyster House - French Quarter
orange star4.4 • 21,890
724 Iberville St New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Domenica
orange star4.5 • 10,979
123 Baronne St New Orleans, LA 70112
View restaurantnext
ATCHAFALAYA - NEW ORLEANS
orange star4.7 • 8,433
901 Louisiana Ave New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Herbsaint Bar & Restaurant
orange star4.8 • 6,516
701 St Charles Ave New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
La Petite Grocery
orange star4.7 • 5,727
4238 Magazine St New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Down the Hatch
orange star4.2 • 5,001
1921 Sophie Wright Pl New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New Orleans
Chalmette
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Gretna
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Harvey
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Metairie
review star
Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)
Marrero
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Slidell
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Kenner
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Mandeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Covington
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston