Rock'n Crab
4430 Dowlen Rd
Beaumont, TX 77706
Food
Rock' N Favorite
- Cup Seafood Gumbo$6.00
- Bowl Seafood Gumbo$9.00
- Rock'n Pack$18.00
Signature dish. Boiled shrimp over house seafood fried rice & sausage, potato, corn, and egg
- Shrimp en Brochette (12 Pieces)$19.00
Bacon wrapped shrimp over seafood fried rice
- Cajun Seafood Fried Rice$13.00
Shrimp, crawfish, vegetables, and hot Cajun seasoning
- Shrimp Salad$13.00
10 boiled shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes, boiled eggs, red onion, bacon bites, and cheese. With our house crack sauce
- King Crab Taco$24.00
- Shrimp Two Ways$17.00
Shrimp etouffee, fried shrimp, and rice
- Fried Lobster Pack$28.00
Cajun fried lobster tail, 1 corn, 1 potato, 1 egg, and 1 sausage, with seafood fried rice
- Rock'n Potato$15.00
Fresh baked potato with shrimp etouffee, topped with popcorn shrimp
- Crab Tower$25.00Out of stock
- Shrimp Etufette$10.00
Boil (Market Price)
- City Boil$26.00
1 cluster snow crab, 1/2 lb shrimp, 1 potato, 1 egg and 1 corn
- The Catch$54.00
Signature dish. Snow crab, shrimp, crawfish, corn, potato, sausage & egg
- Perfect Boil$133.00
King crab, snow crab, shrimp (head on), shrimp (head off), crawfish, corn, potato, sausage & egg
- Lobster Boil$99.00
2 whole lobsters, 1 lb shrimp head off, 1 lb snow crab, 2 lb crawfish, corn, potatoes, sausage, & egg
- Crawfish (Seasonal)$7.99+
- Crawfish (Frozen)$7.99
- Shrimp (Head On)$12.00+
- Shrimp (Head Off)$16.00+
- Snow Crab Leg$29.00+
- King Crab Leg$65.00+
- Mussel (Green)$12.00+
- Mussel (Black)$9.00+
- Blue Crab (Seasonal)$5.00+
- Dungeness Crab$29.00+
- Lobster Tail$18.00+
- Crab Feast$99.00
Sides
Kids Menu
Appetizer
- Fried Chicken Wings$8.00+
- Stuffed Crab$7.00+
Crabmeat with celery, onion, bell pepper, our house seasoning
- Stuff Shrimp$6.00+
Crabmeat with celery, onion, bell pepper, and our house seasoning
- Fried Calamari$11.00
- Boudin Balls$2.00+
- Seafood Bread$5.00
- Crab Fries$8.00
Signature dish. Crab meat, french fries, cream cheese, shredded cheese, ranch and our house crack sauce
- Captain Corn$8.00
8 crispy corn on the cob with our house crack sauce
- King Crab Fries$18.00
- Buffalo Shrimp$8.00
- Fried Pickles$8.00
- Mozzarella Cheese Logs (6 Pieces)$10.00
- Fried Mushrooms$9.00
Taco (3 Pieces) & Po'boys
Fried Basket
- 6 Pieces Fried Jumbo Shrimp$9.00
- 12 Pieces Fried Jumbo Shrimp$16.00
- 6 Pieces Fried Oysters$9.00
- 12 Pieces Fried Oysters$16.00
- 2 Pieces Fried Catfish$9.00
- 4 Pieces Fried Catfish$13.00
- 4 Pieces Fried Chicken Tenders$9.00
- 6 Pieces Fried Chicken Tenders$12.00
- 4 Pieces Fried Frog Legs$12.00
- 8 Pieces Fried Frog Legs$18.00
- Fisherman Basket$19.00
Fried fish (1 piece), jumbo shrimp (4 pieces), stuffed crab (1 piece), stuffed shrimp (1 piece), boudin ball (1 piece), coleslaw & french fries
- Big Belly$29.00
Signature dish. Catfish (1 piece), jumbo shrimp (6 pieces), stuffed crab (2 pieces), stuffed shrimp (2 pieces), boudin ball (2 pieces) coleslaw & french fries
- 2 stuffed shrimp$6.00
Soda
- Pepsi$2.50
- Diet Pepsi$2.50
- Dr. Pepper$2.50
- Root Beer$2.50
- Sierra Mist$2.50
- Crush Orange Soda$2.50
- Pink Lemonade$2.50
- Fruit Punch$2.50
- Handcraft Refreshers (Non-Alcoholic)$4.00
- Strawberry Lemonade$3.00
- Sweet Tea$2.50
- Unsweet Tea$2.50
- Arnold Palmer$2.50
- Shirley Temple$3.00
- Pepsi Bottle$3.00
- Pepsi Zero Bottle$3.00
- Starry Bottle$3.00
- Aquafina$3.00
- Kid's Drink$1.50
- Water
- Topo Chico$2.00
- Red Bull$3.00
Family Packs
Family Snack Packs
Top Choice Family Meals
- 8 Fried Fish, 30 Fried Shrimp, 10 Pc Captain's Corn (w/Fries)$55.00
- Loud Pan$70.00
- 15 pc Fried Fish (w/Fries)$39.00
- 20 pc Fried Shrimp (w/Fries)$22.00
- 15 pc Fried Fish, 40 Fried Shrimp (w/Fries)$75.00
- 5 LB Boiled Shrimp (w/5 potatoes, 5 eggs)$75.00
- Pan of Seafood Fried Rice$55.00
- Pan of Shrimp Salad$50.00
- Gallon of Etouffee$45.00
- Gallon of Gumbo$45.00
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Everything fried boiled and delicious！
