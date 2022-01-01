Rock'N Fish Manhattan Beach
2,857 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Down at the beach, at the foot of the Manhattan Beach Pier, you will find a welcoming spot filled with delicious food, spirits and warm smiles. Welcome to Rock’N Fish.
Location
120 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Brother's Burritos Longfellow
No Reviews
3216 Manhattan Ave Ste B Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
View restaurant
Nando Trattoria - 1131 Manhattan Ave
4.5 • 754
1131 Manhattan Ave Manhattan beach, CA 90266
View restaurant
PaDo Dumpling & Noodle Bar - 1017 Manhattan Ave
No Reviews
1017 Manhattan Ave Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Manhattan Beach
Simmzy's - Manhattan Beach
4.4 • 5,179
229 Manhattan Beach Blvd Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
View restaurant
More near Manhattan Beach