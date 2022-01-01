Rock'N Fish - MB imageView gallery

Rock'N Fish Manhattan Beach

2,857 Reviews

$$

120 Manhattan Beach Blvd

Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Order Again

Popular Items

Full Caesar Salad
Clam Chowder
Popcorn Shrimp

Starters Online

Sour Dough

$5.95

whipped butter, sea salt

Oak Grilled Artichoke

$15.95

Clam Chowder

$9.95+

smoked bacon

ROCK'N Crab Cakes App

$25.95

spicy rémoulade, tartar sauce

Crispy Calamari

$18.95Out of stock

signature cocktail sauce, tartar sauce

Popcorn Shrimp

$19.95

spicy rémoulade, cocktail sauce

Coconut Mahi Sliders

$23.95

mango slaw, avocado, sweet chili aioli

Fresh Salads Online

Full Caesar Salad

$15.95

romaine, garlic croutons, Parmesan cheese, lemon

Tahitian Ahi Tuna Salad

$27.95

sashimi seared tuna, mango, cucumber, scallion, seaweed, tomato, romaine, carrot, macadamia nuts, sesame, cabbage, avocado, lime coconut vinaigrette

Full Blue Cheese Wedge Salad

$17.95

iceberg hearts, red onions, applewood-smoked bacon, tomatoes, candied walnuts, blue cheese dressing

Lunch Entrees Online

L King Salmon

$36.95

herb butter

L Seared Wild Ahi

$37.95

ponzu, scallion

L Fish & Chips

$24.95Out of stock

French fries, cole slaw, tartar sauce, cocktail sauce, lemon

Flat Iron

$39.95

red wine reduction, herb butter

Seafood Jambalaya

$35.95

spicy cajun cream, clams, shrimp, fresh fish, andouille sausage, mushrooms, jasmine rice or fresh linguini

Shrimp Scampi

$33.95

Twin Maine Petite Lobster Tails

$73.95

Filet Mignon Skewers

$29.95

“hibachi” teriyaki sauce

“Hibachi” Teriyaki Chicken

$28.95

Jidori free-range chicken

Oregon Rockfish

$32.95

Sandwiches Online

Blkn Salmon Sandwich

$26.95

Fish Tacos

$20.95

Ultimate Burger

$20.95

Single Sides Online

Fries

$6.95

Roasted broccolini with honey & sesame glaze

$6.95

Sautéed spinach w/ garlic

$6.95

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$6.95

Baked Potato

$8.95

Mac n' Cheese

$6.95

Jasmine Rice

$6.95

Green Beans

$6.95

Beverages Online

Sole Sparkling water

$7.00

Sole Still Water

$7.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Dessert Online

Chocolate Lava Cake

$13.95

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$11.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Down at the beach, at the foot of the Manhattan Beach Pier, you will find a welcoming spot filled with delicious food, spirits and warm smiles. Welcome to Rock’N Fish.

Website

Location

120 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Directions

Gallery
Rock'N Fish - MB image

