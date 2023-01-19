  • Home
  • Torrance
  • Rock'n Joy Juice - 3730 Pacific Coast Hwy #102
A map showing the location of Rock'n Joy Juice 3730 Pacific Coast Hwy #102View gallery

Rock'n Joy Juice 3730 Pacific Coast Hwy #102

review star

No reviews yet

3730 Pacific Coast Hwy #102

Torrance, CA 90505

Order Again

Shots

Balance

$4.25+

Shot Gun

$4.25+

Fireball

$4.25+

Punch

$4.25+

Twist n Shot

$4.25+

Hot Shot

$4.25+

Ginger Shot

$4.25+

Voula's Shot

$4.25+

Smoothies

Punks

$5.75

Rascals

$5.75

Juices

Go-Go

$5.75

Be-Bop

$5.75

Sandwiches

Avocado Sandwich

$10.00

Almond Butter Sandwich

$11.00

Peanut Butter Sandwich

$10.00

Toast

Avocado Toast

$8.00

Almond Butter Toast

$8.50

Peanut Butter Toast

$8.00

Bites

Carrot

$5.50

Peanut Butter

$5.50

Almond Butter

$5.50

Pudding

Chocolate

$5.50

Cinnamon

$5.50

Salads

Salad

$8.00

Kind Bars

Mini Kind Bar

$1.50

Kind Bar

$3.00

Water

Smart Water

$3.60

Fiji Water

$3.60

Sparkling Water

Sparkling water

$3.00

Kombucha

Kombucha

$4.00

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Juice

Boom

$8.50+

Harmony

$8.50+

Rehab

$8.50+

Lem Zep

$8.50+

Beet it

$8.50+

Green Band

$8.50+

Greeniac

$8.50+

Celery

$8.50+

Orange Carrot

$8.50+

Protein Shakes

Amp up your day

$10.95+

Big Hit

$10.95+

Inky Pop

$10.95+

Pump It

$10.50+

Pure Rock

$10.50+

Smoothies

Drag n Roll

$10.00+

Tropical Detox

$9.50+

Greek Coffee

$9.50+

Avocado and Flax

$9.50+

Fat Burning

$9.50+

Matcha Avo

$9.50+

Chocolate Raspberry Date

$10.50+

Jammin

$9.00+

Gig

$9.00+

Jazzy

$9.00+

Amplifier

$9.00+

Strawberry Feels

$9.00+

Groupies

$9.00+

Purple Lovin

$10.00+

Salty Sinner

$9.00+

Acai Bowls

Drum Roll

$9.50+

Backstage

$10.50+

Punkish Pitaya

$10.50+

Rockaccino

$10.75+

Stage

$9.50+

Mosh Pit

$9.50+

Funk

$9.50+

Symphony

$9.50+

Encore

$9.50+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3730 Pacific Coast Hwy #102, Torrance, CA 90505

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

