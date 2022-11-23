A map showing the location of Rock N Potato Rock N’ Potato - The StripView gallery

Rock N Potato Rock N’ Potato - The Strip

review star

No reviews yet

3785 South Las Vegas Blvd #207

Las Vegas, NV 89109

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

MAIN

ORIGINAL "GROUPIE"

$8.69

"CHUCK BERRY" FRIED CHICKEN

$13.95

DIRTY "MOTLEY" CHILI

$12.75

"FLEETWOOD" MAC

$18.95

FLEETWOOD MACDADDY

$34.95

BIRRIA "KING"

$14.95

BIRRIA TACOS

$9.95

LOBSTAR ROLL

$15.00

LOBSTER TAIL

$14.99

Drinks

Large Fountain Drink

$3.50

Bottle Water

$1.95

Life Water

$4.50

Monster Energy

$4.50

Starbucks Frapp

$4.50

Jarritos

$4.50

Mexican Coke

$4.50

Redbull

$4.50

Gatorade

$4.50

DRIPS CHEESECAKE

CIRCUS ANIMAL

$8.50

FRUITY CEREAL

$8.50

OREO

$8.50

SIDES

"GROUPIE" FRIES

$5.75

"CHEESE" FRIES

$7.75

GARLIC TRUFFLE FRIES

$7.75

BIRRIA FRIES

$12.25

BIRRIA CUP

$6.50

LOBSTER MACK & CHEESE

$9.95

Consume

$3.00

Extra Ranch

$0.75

Extra Red Salsa

$0.75

2oz Side

$0.75

"BASIC" FRIES

$5.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3785 South Las Vegas Blvd #207, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Pampas Las Vegas
orange starNo Reviews
3663 S Las Vegas Blvd #610 Las Vegas, NV 89109
View restaurantnext
Laila Turkish & Mediterranean Grill - 3743 Las Vegas Blvd S
orange starNo Reviews
3743 Las Vegas Blvd S Las Vegas, NV 89109
View restaurantnext
Chosun Hwaro & Nara Teppan
orange star4.6 • 334
Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89109
View restaurantnext
Hussong's Cantina - Mandalay Bay
orange starNo Reviews
3930 Las Vegas Blvd., S #121B Las Vegas, NV 89119
View restaurantnext
Slice of Vegas Pizza Kitchen & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
3930 Las Vegas Blvd S Ste 120 Las Vegas, NV 89119
View restaurantnext
BBQ Mexicana - Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino
orange starNo Reviews
3950 S Las Vegas Blvd. Las Vegas, NV 89119
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Las Vegas

Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.6 • 5,966
3824 Paradise Rd. Las Vegas, NV 89169
View restaurantnext
Volcano Grille, Japanese Protein House
orange star4.5 • 5,415
7150 S. Durango Drive Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurantnext
Dirt Dog - Rainbow Blvd
orange star4.6 • 5,374
8390 S. Rainbow Blvd. #100 Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
PBR Rock Bar & Grill
orange star4.0 • 5,114
3663 S Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89109
View restaurantnext
Tacos & Beer
orange star4.5 • 4,658
3900 Paradise Rd Las Vegas, NV 89169
View restaurantnext
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Blue Diamond
orange star4.8 • 3,958
5020 Blue Diamond Rd Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Las Vegas
North Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Henderson
review star
Avg 4.3 (77 restaurants)
Boulder City
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Bullhead City
review star
No reviews yet
Kingman
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Saint George
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Lake Havasu City
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Colorado City
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston