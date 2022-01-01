Rock 'N Ravioli

Rock 'N Start

My Mom's Chicken Soup
My Mom's Chicken Soup
$10.00

Fresh Vegetables and chunks o' chicken

Tortellini IN Brodo
$9.00

Pasta ringlets stuffed with ricotta cheese in vegetable broth,old-Italy style with bits of carrot,onion and celery

Oven -Roasted Tomato Bruschetta
$8.00

Crusty crostini bread toasted and toppped with oven-roasted heirloom tomatoes,fresh garlic,extra virgin olive oil,shaved parmesan and fresh basil.

Giuliana's Caprese cocktail
$9.00

fresh mozzarella,grape tomatoes,fresh basil,evoo,secret italian seasonings drizzled with a balsamic reduction

Toasted Ravioli Dippers
$14.00

lightly breaded and seasoned cheese,meat or spinach and artichokeravioli.With a chunky marinara

Rock'N Roll Meatballs
$10.00

Just like Mamma's,served sunday red gravy and certified fabulous!

Sawsage 'N Peppuz
$12.00

Fresh Italian fennel & garlic sausage,onions,roasted sweet peppers and parsley,sauteed in garlic,white wine and apple cider.

Shrimp Cocktail
$18.00

Sweet jumbo east coast shrimp. Served with homemade horseradish ketchup.

Jalapeno Stuffed Gnocchi
$10.00

Crispy pillows of pasta with cheese and a hint of fresh jalapeno.

Bolognese Fries
$12.00

Sidewinder potato fries topped with an italian red meat sauce and melted mozzarella.

Rock 'N Greens

Popeye's Spinach Salad Reg
$12.00

fresh baby spinach with grape tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, walnuts, fresh sliced green apple and maple-glazed bacon in a honey apple champagne vinaigrette dressing.

Supertramp Caesar Salad Reg
$14.00

Hearts of romaine lettuce with chopped tomato, black olives, sliced hard boiled egg, garlic croutons, tossed in a creamy garlic parmesan dressing.

Chopped Sunday Salad Reg
$15.00

Chopped iceberg lettuce with cannellini, marinated red pepper, red onion, marinated artichokes, carrots, black olives, grape tomatoes, cucumber, ditalini pasta in Ron's Sunday red wine vinegar and oil.

Cucumber,Tomato & Red Onion Salad Reg
$12.00

Fresh cucumber, tomato, red onion, cannellini beans and Ron's sunday red wine vinegar and oil.

Rock 'N Sides

Housemdade Coleslaw
$7.00
Sidewinder Parmesan Potato Fries
$6.00
Roasted Veggies
$8.00
Herbed Olives
$6.00
Housemade Maple Cured Bacon
$8.00

Rock 'N Sands

Roasted Root
$14.00
George Thoro-Grilled Cheese and Bacon
$14.00
Judas Beef
$16.00
Dean Martin Italian Meatball Hero
$12.00
Emerson Lake and Pot Roast
$15.00
Chubby Checker Chicken
$16.00
Dylan Zeppelin Petty
$14.00
Toasted Sister Big Boy
$18.00

Rock 'N Ravs

Chicken Vesuvio
$26.00

Ron's favorite! Fresh smoked white meat chickenravioli served in an olive oil,fresh garlic,white wine and rosemary sauce topped with cubes of vesuvio potatoes,fresh peas and a touch of lemon

Asparagus
$18.00

roasted pieces of asparagus and ricotta cheese .Served with a lightly creamy lemon zest sauce.Topped with asparagus,marinated artichokes and fresh parsley.

Meat
$22.00

Traditional beef ravioli in a red wine reduction meat bolognese sauce.-Just like Nonna's

Four Cheese
$16.00

Filled with ricotta,parmesan,mozzarella,romano cheese topped with a chunky marinara sauce and fresh ricotta cheese.

Butternut Squash
$18.00

Frangelico liquer,butter,sage and nutmeg cream sauce topped with roasted sweet potato

Mshroom and Truffle
$22.00

Sauteed wild mushrooms,truffle and ricotta cheese raviolimushroom cream sauce topped with mushrooms and peas in a fresh

Braised Beef Short Rib
$26.00

Chunks of slow-roasted beef ravioli in a carrot,celery and onion mirepoix and demi-glaze sauce-Like my Mom's beef stew!

Caribbean Shrimp
$26.00

Large bites of sweet ,all-natural shrimp with fresh mango in a light,toasted coconut-pineapple,Malibu rum cream sauce.

Maine Lobster
$36.00

Large succulent chunks of sweet lobster wrapped in fresh pasta served in an oven roasted tomato and fresh garlic sauce with a touch of cream and hint of habanero spce.

Roasted Vegetable
$18.00

Roasted mixed vegetables with potato flakes served with a fresh garlic,basil and olive oil sauce topped with an oven roasted vegetables and tomatoes.

Peas and Prosciutto
$18.00

Rings of pasta filled with ricotta cheese,peas and prosciutto topped with a pesto basil cream sauce,fresh peas and prosciutto.

Rock 'N Pasta

GEE-FREE Penne
$15.00
Fly me to the Moon
$18.00
Bacon Mac Anna Cheeza
$16.00
Eggplant Parmesan
$24.00
The Bronx Tale
$36.00
Sunday at Ma's house
$26.00
adult italian feast
$24.95
child italian feast
$12.95

Chef's Specials

Charcuterie Board
$26.00

Imported Prosciutto,Port Wine Darby Cheese,Sage Darby Cheese,Sopressata Salami,Oven Roasted Tomatoes,Olives and Fig Jam

Maple Glazed Salmon
$32.00

Lemon butter cream sauce served with roasted vegetables

Charlie Chaplin Chicken
$28.00

Pizza

Fleetwood Mac Anna
$19.00

Cheddar, Greuyer, mozzarella, provolone, maple-glazed thick bacon, ditalini pasta. Topped with toasted breadcrumbs.

SGT. Pepper
$18.00

Sauteed spinach,roasted red peppers,fresh garlic and marinated artichokes

Ol'Blue Eyes "new Yawk"
$18.00
Heart
$18.00
Bret Michaels
$19.00
Big Al's
$19.00
Ted Nugent
$19.00
Sophia Loren Hot Italian
$19.00
The Freebird
$19.00
Cheap Trick
$19.00
Van Morrison
$20.00
Buddy Guy BBQ
$19.00
Juke Box Gyro
$20.00
Sweetza
$19.00
Create Your Own

Dressings/sauce

Dressings

Ranch
$0.50
Red Wine Vinegar & Oil
$0.50
Honey Apple Champagne Vinaigrette
$0.50
Creamy Garlic Parm
$0.50
White Balsamic Sweet Onion
$0.50
Raspberry Vinaigrette
$0.50
Ceasar
$0.50

Sauces

Marinara
Alfredo

Rock 'N Za

Rock 'N Za Beverages

Bottled Water
$3.00
Espresso Drinks
$3.50
Italian Soda
soda lg
$7.00
soda sm
$5.00

Rock 'N Za Food

Bavarian pretzel
$7.00
chili
$5.00
Chips
$3.50
Chubby Checker Chicken Tenders
grilled chicken ceaser salad
$8.00
Italian sub
$7.50
Jumbo grilled Chicago hot dog
$5.00
Pizza
$6.00
Popcorn LG
$8.00
Popcorn sm
$6.00
Rocotta Cheese and Jalapeno filled fried Gnocchi
$8.00
Ron's Famous Meatball Sub
$10.00
soup
$5.00
Toasted ravioli
$8.00
Turkey sub
$7.50

Rock 'N Za Sweets

Boxed Candy
$4.00
Cookies
$2.00
Flavor Burst Ice Cream
$7.00
Ice Cream Sundae
Milkshake

Pizza

Big Al's
$19.00
Bret Michaels
$19.00
Buddy Guy BBQ
$19.00
Cheap Trick
$19.00
Fleetwood Mac Anna
$19.00

Aged cheddar,parmesan,mozzarella,swiss,provolone,pepper jack cheese,maple-glazed thick bacon,ditalini pasta.Topped with toasted breadcrumbs.

Heart
$18.00
Juke Box Gyro
$20.00
Ol'Blue Eyes "new Yawk"
$18.00
SGT. Pepper
$18.00

Sauteed spinach,roasted red peppers,fresh garlic and marinated artichokes

Sophia Loren Hot Italian
$19.00
Sweetza
$19.00
Ted Nugent
$19.00
The Freebird
$19.00
Van Morrison
$20.00

Bar Menu*

Vodka

Absolut
$10.00
Absolut Citron
$10.00
Grey Goose
$13.00
Ketel One
$13.00
Titos
$12.00
Absolut DBL
$14.00
Absolut Citron DBL
$14.00
Grey Goose DBL
$17.00
Ketel One DBL
$17.00
Titos DBL
$16.00

Gin

Bluecoat
$10.00
Bombay Sapphire
$15.00
Dry Town
$10.00
Greenhook
$12.00
Hendricks
$14.00
Tanqueray
$12.00
Plymouth
$10.00
SipSmith Dry
$10.00
St. George Dry Rye
$12.00
St. George Terroir
$12.00
Bluecoat DBL
$14.00
Bombay Sapphire DBL
$19.00
Dry Town DBL
$14.00
Greenhook DBL
$16.00
Hendricks DBL
$18.00
Tanqueray DBL
$16.00
Plymouth DBL
$14.00
SipSmith Dry DBL
$14.00
St. George Dry Rye DBL
$16.00
St. George Terroir DBL
$16.00
FEW Barrel Gin
$11.00

Rum

Bacardi 8
$12.00
Bacardi Anejo 4
$12.00
Bacardi
$12.00
Bacardi Banana
$12.00
Bacardi Limon
$12.00
Bacardi Black
$12.00
Captain Morgan Spiced Rum
$12.00
Cruzan Aged
$9.00
Flor De Cana
$10.00
Malibu Coconut
$12.00
Myers's Jamaican Rum
$12.00
Oak Heart
$13.00
Ron Zacapa
$12.00
Bacardi 8 DBL
$16.00
Bacardi Anejo 4 DBL
$16.00
Bacardi DBL
$16.00
Bacardi Banana DBL
$16.00
Bacardi Limon DBL
$16.00
Bacardi Black DBL
$16.00
Captain Morgan Spiced Rum DBL
$16.00
Cruzan Aged DBL
$13.00
Flor De Cana DBL
$16.00
Malibu Coconut DBL
$16.00
Myers's Jamaican Rum DBL
$16.00
Oak Heart DBL
$17.00
Ron Zacapa DBL
$16.00
Flora deac Dark
$11.00

Tequila

Casamigos Mezcal
$14.00
Casamigos Blanco
$12.00
Casamigos Reposado
$13.00
El Jimador Reposado
$12.00
Los Vecinos
$12.00
Patron Silver
$12.00
Patron Reposado
$14.00
Casamigos Mezcal DBL
$18.00
Casamigos Blanco DBL
$16.00
Casamigos Reposado DBL
$17.00
El Jimador Reposado DBL
$16.00
Los Vecinos DBL
$16.00
Patron Silver DBL
$16.00
Patron Reposado DBL
$18.00
Centario Anejo
$14.00
Siete Miesterios Nezcal
$12.00
Tequila CODIGO
$14.00
Avion Reposdo
$13.00

Whiskey

Barbecue Whiskey
$14.00
Black Bush
$14.00
Bushmills
$12.00
Canadian Club
$10.00
Crown Royal
$12.00
Crown Black
$12.00
Crown Apple
$12.00
Crown Vanilla
$12.00
Fireball
$9.00
Gentleman Jack
$15.00
Glendalough 7Year
$12.00
Glendalough DBL Barrel
$14.00
Jack Daniels
$12.00
Jack Daniels Apple
$12.00
Jack Daniels Bonded
$13.00
Jack Daniels Single Barrel
$16.00
Jack Daniels Triple Mash
$14.00
Jack Honey
$12.00
Jameson
$12.00
Jameson Black Barrel
$13.00
Jameson Caskmates IPA
$13.00
Jameson Caskmates Stout
$13.00
Jameson Orange
$13.00
Jim Beam
$12.00
Jim Beam Black
$13.00
Jim Beam Bourbon Cream
$12.00
Jim Beam Double Oak
$14.00
Journeyman Buggy Whip
$15.00
Peanut Butter Whiskey
$11.00
Seagram 7
$11.00
Seagram VO
$12.00
Sexton
$12.00
Skrewball Whiskey
$12.00
Southern Comfort
$11.00
Suntory Toki
$11.00
Teeling Whiskey
$12.00
Tullamore Dew
$12.00
Whiskey Smith Blood Orange
$11.00
Barbecue Whiskey DBL
$18.00
Black Bush DBL
$18.00
Bushmills DBL
$16.00
Canadian Club DBL
$14.00
Crown Royal DBL
$16.00
Crown Black DBL
$16.00
Crown Apple DBL
$16.00
Crown Vanilla DBL
$16.00
Fireball DBL
$13.00
Gentleman Jack DBL
$19.00
Glendalough 7Year DBL
$16.00
Glendalough DBL Barrel DBL
$18.00
Jack Daniels DBL
$16.00
Jack Daniels Apple DBL
$16.00
Jack Daniels Bonded DBL
$17.00
Jack Daniels Single Barrel DBL
$20.00
Jack Daniels Triple Mash DBL
$18.00
Jack Honey DBL
$16.00
Jameson DBL
$16.00
Jameson Black Barrel DBL
$17.00
Jameson Caskmates IPA DBL
$17.00
Jameson Caskmates Stout DBL
$17.00
Jameson Orange DBL
$17.00
Jim Beam DBL
$16.00
Jim Beam Black DBL
$17.00
Jim Beam Bourbon Cream DBL
$16.00
Jim Beam Double Oak DBL
$18.00
Journeyman Buggy Whip DBL
$19.00
Peanut Butter Whiskey DBL
$15.00
Seagram 7 DBL
$15.00
Seagram VO DBL
$16.00
Sexton DBL
$16.00
Skrewball Whiskey DBL
$16.00
Southern Comfort DBL
$15.00
Suntory Toki DBL
$15.00
Teeling Whiskey DBL
$16.00
Tullamore Dew DBL
$16.00
Whiskey Smith Blood Orange DBL
$15.00
Journey Silver cross
$13.00
whiskey happy
$6.00

Scotch

Auchentoshan 12 Yr
$12.00
Auchentoshan 3 Wood
$10.00
Balvenie 16
$26.00
Balvenie DBL Wood
$18.00
Chivas Regal Extra
$10.00
Dalmore
$15.00
Dewars
$12.00
Dewars 12
$13.00
Dewars 15
$15.00
Glendronach 12 Yr
$16.00
Glenfiddich 12
$12.00
Glenlivet 12
$12.00
Glenlivet 14
$13.00
Glenlivet 15
$14.00
Glenlivet Reserve
$16.00
Glenmorangie
$16.00
J and B
$12.00
Johnnie Black
$15.00
Johnnie Red
$15.00
Johnnie Green
$18.00
Johnnie Walker High Rye
$15.00
Laphroaig
$16.00
Laphroaig Select
$18.00
Macallen 12 Yr
$18.00
Macallen 15 Yr
$22.00
Monkey Shoulder
$12.00
Oban
$18.00
Tomatin
$16.00
PYRAT XO Reserve
$13.00
Ron Zacapa
$12.00

Bourbon

1792 Bourbon
$12.00
Amador Dbl Barrel
$15.00
Angels Envy Port Cask
$12.00
Ballotin Caramel
$12.00
Blade and Bow
$13.00
Blantons
$22.00
Brown Sugar Bourbon
$10.00
Buffalo Trace
$12.00
Bulleit Bourbon
$12.00
Eagle Rare 10 Yr
$16.00
Elijah Craig 12 Yr
$14.00
Evan Williams
$17.00
FEW Bourbon
$14.00
George Dickel
$11.00
High West Bourbon
$14.00
Horse Soldiers
$14.00
IW Harper
$10.00
Jeffersons Reserve
$14.00
Journeyman Kissing Cousin
$14.00
Knob Creek
$14.00
Legent
$10.00
Makers 46
$13.00
Makers Mark
$12.00
Michters Small Batch
$14.00
Old Forester 100
$14.00
Old Forester 1870
$20.00
Old Forester 1897
$16.00
Old Forester 1910
$22.00
Old Forester 1920
$18.00
Old Forester 86
$12.00
Old Forester Statesman
$25.00
Pinhook 2022 High Proof
$14.00
Pinhook Bourbon Country
$11.00
Three Chord
$10.00
Very Old Bartons
$9.00
Wild Turkey
$11.00
Wild Turkey 101
$12.00
Wiseman
$12.00
Woodford Reserve Bourbon
$15.00
Woodford Rsrv DLB Oaked
$18.00
Wyoming Whiskey
$11.00
Ballotin Choc
$12.00
Basel Hayden
$14.00
rabbit Hole
$11.00

Rye

Angels Envy Rye
$16.00
Basil Hayden Dark Rye
$18.00
Bulliet Rye
$12.00
Catchers Rye
$14.00
Elijah Craig Rye
$16.00
High West Double Rye
$12.00
High West Rendezvous Rye
$16.00
Jack Daniels SB Rye
$16.00
Jim Bean Rye
$10.00
Knob Creek Rye
$14.00
Michters Single Barrel Rye
$16.00
Old Forester Rye
$10.00
Pikesville Rye
$16.00
Pinhook Rye Humor
$12.00
Sazerac
$12.00
Templeton 4yr
$14.00
Whistle Pig 10
$18.00
Whistle Pig 12
$24.00
Woodford Reserve Rye
$16.00
Heavens Door rye
$24.00

Cognac

B and B
$14.00
C B Brandy
$12.00
Dusse
$16.00
Dusse XO
$39.00
Hennessey XO
$22.00
Martel VS
$12.00
Pierre Ferrand
$15.00
B and B DBL
$18.00
C B Brandy DBL
$16.00
Dusse DBL
$20.00
Dusse XO DBL
$43.00
Hennessey XO DBL
$26.00
Martel VS DBL
$16.00
Pierre Ferrand DBL
$19.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaro Dell Erborista
$10.00
Aperol
$9.00
Baileys
$11.00
Campari
$10.00
Chambord
$12.00
Chartreuse
$15.00
Cointreau
$9.00
Creme de Cacao
$7.50
Creme de Menthe
$7.50
Di Amore
$9.00
Disaronno
$12.00
Dr McGillicuddys
$9.00
Drambuie
$12.00
Frangelico
$12.00
Grand Marnier
$12.00
Jagermeister
$10.00
Kahlua
$11.00
Limoncello
$12.00
Luxardo Amaretto
$9.00
Luxardo Apricot
$9.00
Luxardo Maraschino
$9.00
Luxardo Sambuca
$10.00
Madori
$9.00
Malort
$9.00
Rumchata
$10.00
Rumplemintz
$9.00
Schnapps
$7.00
St George Absinthe
$14.00
St George Coffee
$9.00
St Germain
$9.00
Tempest Fugit Cacao
$8.00
Tempest Fugit Violettes
$8.00
Tempest Fugit Menthe
$8.00
Amaro Dell Erborista DBL
$14.00
Aperol DBL
$13.00
Baileys DBL
$15.00
Campari DBL
$14.00
Chambord DBL
$16.00
Chartreuse DBL
$19.00
Cointreau DBL
$13.00
Creme de Cacao DBL
$10.50
Creme de Menthe DBL
$10.50
Di Amore DBL
$13.00
Disaronno DBL
$15.00
Dr McGillicuddys DBL
$13.00
Drambuie DBL
$16.00
Frangelico DBL
$16.00
Grand Marnier DBL
$16.00
Jagermeister DBL
$14.00
Kahlua DBL
$15.00
Limoncello DBL
$16.00
Luxardo Amaretto DBL
$13.00
Luxardo Apricot DBL
$13.00
Luxardo Maraschino DBL
$13.00
Luxardo Sambuca DBL
$14.00
Madori DBL
$13.00
Malort DBL
$13.00
Rumchata DBL
$14.00
Rumplemintz DBL
$13.00
Schnapps DBL
$11.00
St George Absinthe DBL
$18.00
St George Coffee DBL
$13.00
St Germain DBL
$13.00
Tempest Fugit Cacao DBL
$12.00
Tempest Fugit Violettes DBL
$12.00
Tempest Fugit Menthe DBL
$12.00

Amaro

Lucano Amaro
$10.00
Luxardo Amaro
$10.00
Lucano Amaro DBL
$14.00

Apertif/Apertivo

Amara Rossa
$10.00
DOM Benedictine
$12.00
Fernet Branca
$10.00
Lillet
$12.00
Pimms Cup
$12.00
St George Bruto American
$12.00
Vecchio Amaro Del Capo
$10.00
Amara Rossa DBL
$14.00
Campri
$10.00

Cocktails

Alexander Flip
$16.00

1 3/4 oz brandy 1oz cream de cocao 1oz HWC 1 egg yolk 1/4 oz vanilla syrup crack egg into shaker + all ingredients

Arcada Spritz
$12.00
Armstrong Chocolate Marti
$16.00
Bees Knees
$14.00

1 3/4 oz St.George Gin 1/4 oz Pimms Liqueur 1/4 oz lemon juice 1/4 oz SS 3/4 oz Lavender Honey Syrup

Berry Prosecco
$14.00
Arcada Bloody Mary
$13.00
Bugs Moran
$10.00
Charlie Chap Lime
$13.00
Club Arcada Old Fashioned
$12.00

2oz old forester 1/4 oz Demerara syrup 2dshs orange and cherry bitters

Cucumber Gimlet
$15.00

2 thick slices cucumber 1 3/4 oz Geneva gin 1/4 oz lime juice 1/2 oz SS 3 dshs cucumber bitters muddle,shake strain

Dia de los muertos
$15.00

1 egg white 1 1/2 oz Tequila 1oz vodka 1/2 oz Tempus Fugit Cacao 1/4 oz vanilla syrup

Escape
$16.00

1 3/4 oz el dorado rum 1/2 oz sweet vermouth 1oz pineapple juice 1 oz coco real shake n strain over ice

Flapper Floozy
$14.00

1 btl passion fruit rum 1 btl rum 1 lrg pineapple juice 1 64 oz orange juice 1/2 btl grenadine

Good & Plenty Sazerac
$14.00

1 1/2 oz Sazerac rye 3/4 oz Abstinthe 1/4 oz ss low ball

Harlow Banana Split
$12.00

2oz banana rum 1 oz banana cream 1oz banana puree 1/2 oz heavy cream

Illinois Jones
$14.00

1 3/4 oz Dusse Cognac 1/2 oz Luxardo Apricot 1/4 oz lime juice 2 dhs bitters shake and strain over ice

Lavender Daily
$18.00

1 1/2 oz Vodka 1/2oz Pimms Liqueur 1/2 oz Luxardo Apricot 1/4 Lemon Juice 1/2 oz Lavender Honey Syrup shake strain over ice .top with iced tea

Little Italy Manhattan
$15.00

1 3/4 oz bulliet rye 1/4 oz Sweet Vermouth 1/4 oz Lucano Amaro 2dshs Walnut bitters

Long Irish
$13.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$11.00
Long Rum Punch
$16.00

1 1/2 oz El Dorado 5 yr Rum 3/4 oz Luxardo Apricot Liquer 1/2 oz Earl Grey Syrup 1/4 oz lemon juice 2 dshs orange bitters shake and strain over ice. top with sprite

love Potion 9
$16.00
Marie Antoinette
$15.00

3 raspberries 1 3/4 white rum 1/2 oz Tempus Fugit Cacao 1/4 oz SS 1/4 oz Lemon juice muddle everything(slushy)

Mimosa
$8.00
Negroni Sbagliato
$14.00
Peachy Cada
$14.00
Pumkin Martini
$16.00
Rock N Rye
$14.00

1 3/4 oz Bulleit Rye 1/2oz Cinnamon Clove syrup 1/4 oz Lemon juice 1/2oz orange juice shake pour over fresh ice rocks glass

Ron Collins
$14.00

1 3/4 oz Bulleit 1/4 oz Lemon juice 1/2oz SS 2 dshs cherry and orange bitters shake and strain over ice topped with soda water

Rons Root Beer
$16.00

1 egg white 1 3/4 oz Bulleit 1/4 oz RBSyrup 2dashes bitters(shake) Dry shake fill HB glass with ice. 1/2 oz Root beer shake and strain

Shamrock and Roll
$14.00
Side Car
$14.00

2oz Brandy 3/4oz Cointreau 1/2 oz Lemon juice 1/2oz Lemonade 1/2oz Simple shake strain in sugar coated Coupe

Thyme For Whiskey
$16.00
Tiramisu
$16.00

1 3/4 oz Lucano Caffe Liqueur 1/2 oz Luxardo Amaretto 1/2 oz Godiva Dark 1/4 oz SS

Vegas Bomb
$15.00

Draft beer

Bells Oberon
$9.00
Samual Adams
$9.00