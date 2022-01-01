- Home
Rock N Rav
105 East Main Street
St. Charles, IL 60174
Rock 'N Ravioli
Rock 'N Start
Fresh Vegetables and chunks o' chicken
Pasta ringlets stuffed with ricotta cheese in vegetable broth,old-Italy style with bits of carrot,onion and celery
Crusty crostini bread toasted and toppped with oven-roasted heirloom tomatoes,fresh garlic,extra virgin olive oil,shaved parmesan and fresh basil.
fresh mozzarella,grape tomatoes,fresh basil,evoo,secret italian seasonings drizzled with a balsamic reduction
lightly breaded and seasoned cheese,meat or spinach and artichokeravioli.With a chunky marinara
Just like Mamma's,served sunday red gravy and certified fabulous!
Fresh Italian fennel & garlic sausage,onions,roasted sweet peppers and parsley,sauteed in garlic,white wine and apple cider.
Sweet jumbo east coast shrimp. Served with homemade horseradish ketchup.
Crispy pillows of pasta with cheese and a hint of fresh jalapeno.
Sidewinder potato fries topped with an italian red meat sauce and melted mozzarella.
Rock 'N Greens
fresh baby spinach with grape tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, walnuts, fresh sliced green apple and maple-glazed bacon in a honey apple champagne vinaigrette dressing.
Hearts of romaine lettuce with chopped tomato, black olives, sliced hard boiled egg, garlic croutons, tossed in a creamy garlic parmesan dressing.
Chopped iceberg lettuce with cannellini, marinated red pepper, red onion, marinated artichokes, carrots, black olives, grape tomatoes, cucumber, ditalini pasta in Ron's Sunday red wine vinegar and oil.
Fresh cucumber, tomato, red onion, cannellini beans and Ron's sunday red wine vinegar and oil.
Rock 'N Sides
Rock 'N Sands
Rock 'N Ravs
Ron's favorite! Fresh smoked white meat chickenravioli served in an olive oil,fresh garlic,white wine and rosemary sauce topped with cubes of vesuvio potatoes,fresh peas and a touch of lemon
roasted pieces of asparagus and ricotta cheese .Served with a lightly creamy lemon zest sauce.Topped with asparagus,marinated artichokes and fresh parsley.
Traditional beef ravioli in a red wine reduction meat bolognese sauce.-Just like Nonna's
Filled with ricotta,parmesan,mozzarella,romano cheese topped with a chunky marinara sauce and fresh ricotta cheese.
Frangelico liquer,butter,sage and nutmeg cream sauce topped with roasted sweet potato
Sauteed wild mushrooms,truffle and ricotta cheese raviolimushroom cream sauce topped with mushrooms and peas in a fresh
Chunks of slow-roasted beef ravioli in a carrot,celery and onion mirepoix and demi-glaze sauce-Like my Mom's beef stew!
Large bites of sweet ,all-natural shrimp with fresh mango in a light,toasted coconut-pineapple,Malibu rum cream sauce.
Large succulent chunks of sweet lobster wrapped in fresh pasta served in an oven roasted tomato and fresh garlic sauce with a touch of cream and hint of habanero spce.
Roasted mixed vegetables with potato flakes served with a fresh garlic,basil and olive oil sauce topped with an oven roasted vegetables and tomatoes.
Rings of pasta filled with ricotta cheese,peas and prosciutto topped with a pesto basil cream sauce,fresh peas and prosciutto.
Rock 'N Pasta
Chef's Specials
Pizza
Cheddar, Greuyer, mozzarella, provolone, maple-glazed thick bacon, ditalini pasta. Topped with toasted breadcrumbs.
Rock 'N Za
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey
Scotch
Bourbon
Rye
Cognac
Liqueurs/Cordials
Apertif/Apertivo
Cocktails
1 3/4 oz brandy 1oz cream de cocao 1oz HWC 1 egg yolk 1/4 oz vanilla syrup crack egg into shaker + all ingredients
1 3/4 oz St.George Gin 1/4 oz Pimms Liqueur 1/4 oz lemon juice 1/4 oz SS 3/4 oz Lavender Honey Syrup
2oz old forester 1/4 oz Demerara syrup 2dshs orange and cherry bitters
2 thick slices cucumber 1 3/4 oz Geneva gin 1/4 oz lime juice 1/2 oz SS 3 dshs cucumber bitters muddle,shake strain
1 egg white 1 1/2 oz Tequila 1oz vodka 1/2 oz Tempus Fugit Cacao 1/4 oz vanilla syrup
1 3/4 oz el dorado rum 1/2 oz sweet vermouth 1oz pineapple juice 1 oz coco real shake n strain over ice
1 btl passion fruit rum 1 btl rum 1 lrg pineapple juice 1 64 oz orange juice 1/2 btl grenadine
1 1/2 oz Sazerac rye 3/4 oz Abstinthe 1/4 oz ss low ball
2oz banana rum 1 oz banana cream 1oz banana puree 1/2 oz heavy cream
1 3/4 oz Dusse Cognac 1/2 oz Luxardo Apricot 1/4 oz lime juice 2 dhs bitters shake and strain over ice
1 1/2 oz Vodka 1/2oz Pimms Liqueur 1/2 oz Luxardo Apricot 1/4 Lemon Juice 1/2 oz Lavender Honey Syrup shake strain over ice .top with iced tea
1 3/4 oz bulliet rye 1/4 oz Sweet Vermouth 1/4 oz Lucano Amaro 2dshs Walnut bitters
1 1/2 oz El Dorado 5 yr Rum 3/4 oz Luxardo Apricot Liquer 1/2 oz Earl Grey Syrup 1/4 oz lemon juice 2 dshs orange bitters shake and strain over ice. top with sprite
3 raspberries 1 3/4 white rum 1/2 oz Tempus Fugit Cacao 1/4 oz SS 1/4 oz Lemon juice muddle everything(slushy)
1 3/4 oz Bulleit Rye 1/2oz Cinnamon Clove syrup 1/4 oz Lemon juice 1/2oz orange juice shake pour over fresh ice rocks glass
1 3/4 oz Bulleit 1/4 oz Lemon juice 1/2oz SS 2 dshs cherry and orange bitters shake and strain over ice topped with soda water
1 egg white 1 3/4 oz Bulleit 1/4 oz RBSyrup 2dashes bitters(shake) Dry shake fill HB glass with ice. 1/2 oz Root beer shake and strain
2oz Brandy 3/4oz Cointreau 1/2 oz Lemon juice 1/2oz Lemonade 1/2oz Simple shake strain in sugar coated Coupe
1 3/4 oz Lucano Caffe Liqueur 1/2 oz Luxardo Amaretto 1/2 oz Godiva Dark 1/4 oz SS