Rock n Roll Bar and Grill 2301 CHURCH ST ST

review star

No reviews yet

2301 CHURCH ST ST

Stevens Point, WI 54481

Order Again

Popular Items

HAMBURGER
Smoked Brisket Tacos
Mesquite Chicken Quesadilla

Appetizers

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Real Wisconsin cheese curds breaded and fried to perfection, served with homemade ranch

Carnitas Nachos

$14.00

Seasoned pork, pico de gallo, horseradish cream, jalapeño, salsa, sour cream and house fried potato chips

Corn Nuggets

$10.00

QUESADILLA

$10.00

GRILL CHICKEN PROVOLONE CHEESE SERVE WITH SALSA

WINGS

$10.00+

ONION RINGS

$10.00Out of stock

HAND BREADED ONION RINGS SERVED WITH RANCH

SOUP

$3.00+

SIDE SALAD

$5.00

TOPPED WITH CHERRY TOMATO, SWEET RED ONION,

4 Chicken Tenders and French Fries

$12.00

SPECIALS

Special Prices

$10.00+

Midweek Specials

$12.00+

Tacos

Shrimp Lobster Tacos

$14.00

Grilled shrimp and lobster chucks topped with pico de gallo, shredded cabbage, fresh cilantro lemon, topped with lemon pepper garlic butter

Smoked Brisket Tacos

$14.00

Smoked brisket topped with pico de gallo, shredded cabbage, fresh cilantro lemon, topped with BBQ sauce

Quesadillas

Mesquite Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Mesquite grilled chicken breast with pepper jack cheese, served with pico de gallo and guacamole

Bbq Brisket Quesadilla

$14.00

Smoked brisket with mild cheddar cheese, served with smoky tomato salsa and sour cream

Wraps

Veggie Wrap

$12.00

Fresh spinach, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, sweet red onion, shredded cabbage, smashed avocado, olive oil on a pesto tortilla shell

Mesquite Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Mesquite chicken, sweet red onion, tomato, provolone cheese and avocado ranch in a red pepper tortilla

Salads

Brisket Spinach Salad

$15.00

Fresh spinach topped with smoked Brisket, red onion, diced roma tomato, radishes, green olives, smoked gouda drizzled with sweet baby rays BBQ sauce served with garlic bread

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.00

Topped with grilled chicken, smoky caesar dressing, cherry tomatoes fresh cucumbers and served with garlic Ciabatta bread

Burgers

Black Berry Burger

$14.00

Fresh patty topped with shredded pork and smoked gouda cheese on a brioche roll

Brisket Burger

$14.00

Fresh patty topped with prime rib and provolone cheese on a ciabatta roll

HAMBURGER

$10.00

build a burger

Sandwiches

Turkey Bacon Club

$12.00

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato lemon chipotle mayo and smoked gouda cheese on a ciabatta roll

Ruben

$12.00

Corned beef, sautéed cabbage, onion, bacon, garlic powder and Swiss cheese on marble rye bread.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, sweet red onion and smoked gouda cheese on a ciabatta roll

Avocado Ranch Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Mesquite grilled chicken, avocado ranch, lettuce, red sweet onion and provolone cheese on a forcaccia roll

Paninis

Chipotle Pork Club Panini

$12.00

Shredded pork, grilled sweet red onion, bacon cheddar, pickle chips, and smoked tomato salsa on sourdough

Mesquite Chicken Panini

$12.00

Mesquite grilled chicken, crispy tortillas, jalapeno ranch, spinach and provolone cheese on sourdough

Prime Rib Panini

$14.00

Prime rib, red sweet onion, mushroom and provolone cheese on sourdough served with chipotle BBQ

Smoked Brisket Panini Roll-Up

$14.00

Smoked brisket, bacon, gouda cheese served with smoked tomato salsa

Pasta

Shrimp Lobster Pasta

$20.00

Perfect combination of shrimp and lobster in a creamy garlic sauce served over pasta with grilled garlic bread

Creamy Carbonara Pasta

$16.00+

Sautéed bacon, sweet red onions, fresh garlic, mushrooms served over pasta

KIDS MENU

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

1/3# fresh angus chuck grilled to perfection topped with white cheddar cheese on a brioche bun. Served with fries.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

2 Crispy chicken tenders and a side of BBQ. Served with fries.

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Served with fries and a side of ranch.

Kids Nachos

$10.00

Fresh fried potato chips topped with cheese sauce and crispy chicken.

SENIORS MENU

Senior Chop Steak

$12.00

Chop steak with grilled onions, served with choice of corn or broccoli and fries or mashed potatoes.

Senior Liver and Onions

$12.00

Fried liver and onions, served with choice of corn or broccoli and fries or mashed potatoes.

Senior Spaghetti

$12.00

Spaghetti noodles topped with homemade meat sauce.

Senior Caesar Salad

$12.00

Topped with grilled chicken, smoky Caesar dressing, cherry tomatoes, fresh cucumbers, and served with garlic ciabatta bread.

Senior Burger

$12.00

To Go

$1.00

FISH FRY

BAKED HADDOCK

$12.00+

FRIED COD

$12.00+

LAKE PERCH

$12.00+

FISH TACOS

$12.00+

FISH AND SHRIMP

$18.00

SHRIMP PLATTER

$17.00

KIDS FISH FRY

$10.00

Dessert

Carrot Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Carmel Apple Cheesecake

$8.00

Triple Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Death by Cho Cheese Cake

$8.00

Peanut Butter Explosion

$7.00

Key Lime Key West

$7.00

Raspberry Lemon Drop

$7.00

Chocolate Almond Coffee Cake

$5.00

Extra Sauce

Extra Sauce

TO GO

To Go

$1.00

Potatoes

French Fries

$3.00+

Beer Battered Fries

$3.00+

Seasoned Potato Wedges

$3.00+

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00+

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$3.00+

Rosemary Fries

$3.00+

Side Winder Fries

$3.00+

Fresh Fried Potato Chips

$3.00+

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Mello Yello

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.00

Black Iced Tea

$3.00

Point Root Beer

$3.00

Point Orange Cream

$3.00

coffee

$3.00

Kiddie cocktail

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Juices/Milk

Apple

$2.00+

OJ

$2.00+

Cranberry

$2.00+

Tomato

$2.00+

Pineapple

$2.00+

2% Milk

$2.00+

Chocolate Milk

$2.00+
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

ROCKNROLLBARNGRILL IS ONE OF THE COMMUNITY CHIOS WHERE FRIENDS N FAMILY GET TOGETHER TO ENJOY HOMEMADE MEALS N DRINK WHERE EVRYONE IS WELCOME

Location

2301 CHURCH ST ST, Stevens Point, WI 54481

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

