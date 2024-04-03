- Home
Rock N Roll Sushi & Hibachi
No reviews yet
1777 W Martin Luther King Blvd
STE 2
Fayetteville, AR 72701
Food
Opening Acts
- Appetizer Sampler$15.99
Crispy wontons, jalapeno poppers, eggroll and potstickes served with headbanger and sweet chili dip, both swirled with eel sauce.
- Crispy Crab Wontons$8.99
Stuffed with krabmeat and cream cheese filling, studded with greenonion and jalapeño, and served with headbanger dip swirled with eel sauce.
- Edamame$5.99
Soybeans steamed in their pods and lightly salted.
- Egg Rolls$7.99
Two crispy fried pork and vegetable egg rolls with sweet chili sauce.
- Headbanger Shrimp$8.49
Shrimp fried to a golden crunch, tossed in our signature spicy-sweet-creamy headbanger sauce and sprinkled with sesame seeds.
- Jalapeño Poppers$7.99
Fresh jalapeños stuffed with krab stick and cream cheese. Served with headbanger sauce swirled with eel sauce.
- Potstickers$8.99
Five grilled pork and ginger potstickers. Served with togarashi, green onion, and ponzu sauce.
- Stage Divers$10.99
Japanese style, hand breaded fried chicken w/ headbanger sauce
- TNT Shrimp$8.99
It’s dy-na-mite. Crispy shrimp tempura glazed with sweet chili, savory eel sauce and a sprinkle of sesame seed confetti. Boom.
- Tuna Tataki$8.99
Red tuna lightly seared, sliced, drizzled with sweet chili, ponzu and eel sauces and finished with a sprinkle of sesame seeds. A rare treat.
- Twisted Tuna$10.99
Our spin on tuna tartare. Chopped, spicy red tuna and coolly twisted avocado topped with tobiko, sweet chili, eel sauce and crunchy flakes. Served with wonton chips
Headliners
- Axl Roll$13.99
(FRIED) Shrimp tempura, salmon and cream cheese inside, fully fried, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes. Named for a true rockstar—our founders’ son.
- British Invasion$15.99
Shrimp tempura, krab stick, cream cheese and cucumber inside, smoked salmon, baked eel and avocado outside, topped with sweet chili, eel sauce and sesame seeds.
- Crowd Surfer Roll$13.99
Shrimp tempura and spicy tuna inside, red tuna and jalapeño outside, topped with spicy mayo, sweet chili sauce, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
- Electric Roll$14.99
Cajun seasoned crawfish, cream cheese, krab stick inside, baked krabmeat and jalapenos outside, topped with spicy mayo, sweet chili and eel sauce.
- Freedom Roll$15.99
Let freedom ring with: Spicy tuna, smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado with sweet chili and sriracha in every bite!!
- Good Times Roll$13.99
Shrimp tempura, krab stick and spicy mayo inside, avocado outside, topped with sweet chili, eel sauce and sesame seeds.
- Groupie Roll$14.99
Spicy tuna, imported shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado and cucumber topped with krab stick, spicy mayo, sweet chili and eel sauce.
- Jailhouse Roll$13.99
(FRIED) Shrimp tempura and cream cheese inside, fully fried, then topped with Cajun-seasoned crawfish, spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
- Jam Sesh Roll$15.99
Yellowtail and spicy mayo inside, red tuna and krab stick outside, topped with sweet chili, eel sauce and sesame seeds.
- Legends Roll$15.99
(SOY PAPER WRAP) Soft-shell crab tempura with baked krab inside, layered avocado outside, drizzled with eel sauce, topped with diced mango, jalapeño, spring mix and sweet chili sauce.
- Metalhead Roll$13.99
Shrimp tempura and cream cheese inside, krab stick outside, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, and crunchy flakes.
- Prima Donna Roll$13.99
Cajun-seasoned crawfish inside, krab stick outside, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
- Punk Rock Roll$14.99
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, cream cheese inside, seared tuna outside, topped with strawberry-avocado-jalapeno-cucumber salad, sweet-chili-ponzu dressing, spicy mayo, and eel sauce.
- Pyro Roll$13.99
Shrimp tempura inside, topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and crunchy flakes.
- Rainbow Roll$11.99
California roll inside, red tuna, fresh salmon, yellowtail and avocado outside, topped with sesame seeds.
- Reggae Roll$13.99
Because it doesn’t have to be rock, to be rock-n’-roll. Krab stick and Cajun-seasoned crawfish inside, shrimp and avocado outside, with spicy mayo and sweet chili.