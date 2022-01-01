Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Rock N Roll Sushi GA-002 - Canton, GA

No reviews yet

1548 Riverstone Parkway

Canton, GA 30114

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Solo
Thriller Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll

Opening Acts

Appetizer Sampler

Appetizer Sampler

$16.95

All of our most famous opening acts on one plate! Crispy wontons, jalapeno poppers, eggroll and TNT shrimp served with headbanger and sweet chili dip, both swirled with eel sauce.

Crispy Crab Wontons

Crispy Crab Wontons

$8.95

Stuffed with krabmeat and cream cheese filling, studded with green onion and jalapeño, and served with headbanger dip swirled with eel sauce. You’ll definitely wonton encore.

Edamame

Edamame

$5.95

Soybeans steamed in their pods and lightly salted. Eat ‘em with your fingers.

Egg Rolls

Egg Rolls

$8.95

A classic. Fried crispy and served with sweet chili dip and a dash of eel sauce.

Gyoza

Gyoza

$8.95

Five Japanese shrimp potstickers, served grilled or fried. Enjoy the flavors of shrimp, ginger, soy, sesame and our signature agedashi sauce with a touch of sour to balance out this sweet and salty combo.

Headbanger Shrimp

Headbanger Shrimp

$9.95

Battered. Sauced. Bangin’. Juicy shrimp fried to a golden crunch, drizzled in our signature spicy-sweet-creamy headbanger sauce and sprinkled with sesame seeds.

Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.95

Fresh jalapeños stuffed with crab stick and cream cheese and fried to perfection. Served with headbanger dip swirled with eel sauce for extra pop.

Rockin Lobster

Rockin Lobster

$19.95

Tails wins. Whole tempura lobster tail drizzled with our signature spicy-sweet-creamy headbanger sauce, savory eel sauce and a sprinkle of sesame seeds.

Stage Divers

Stage Divers

$9.95

Crispy Japanese style panko crusted chicken bites served with our Headbanger, creamy ginger, and sweet chili dipping sauces

TNT Shrimp

TNT Shrimp

$8.95

It’s dy-na-mite. Crispy shrimp tempura glazed with sweet chili, savory eel sauce and a sprinkle of sesame seed confetti. Boom.

Tuna Tataki

Tuna Tataki

$9.95

Red tuna lightly seared, sliced, drizzled with sweet chili, ponzu and eel sauces and finished with a sprinkle of sesame seeds. A rare treat.

Twisted Tuna

Twisted Tuna

$11.95

Our spin on tuna tartare. Chopped, spicy red tuna and coolly twisted avocado topped with tobiko, sweet chili, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$4.74

Briny miso broth with seaweed, green onions and tofu.

Headliners

Axl Roll

Axl Roll

$14.95

(FRIED) Shrimp tempura, salmon and cream cheese inside, fully fried, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes. Named for a true rockstar—our founders’ son.

British Invasion

British Invasion

$14.95

Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cream cheese and cucumber inside, smoked salmon, baked eel and avocado outside, topped with sweet chili, eel sauce and sesame seeds. Album-cover-worthy!

Crowd Surfer Roll

Crowd Surfer Roll

$14.95

Spice. Sushi. Sauce. Magic. Shrimp tempura and spicy tuna inside, red tuna and jalapeno outside, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.

Electric Roll

Electric Roll

$16.95

Cajun seasoned crawfish, cream cheese, crab stick inside, baked krabmeat and jalapenos outside, topped with spicy mayo, sweet chili and eel sauce.

Good Times Roll

Good Times Roll

$14.95

Make it last. Shrimp tempura, crab stick and spicy mayo inside, avocado outside, topped with sweet chili, eel sauce and sesame seeds.

Groupie Roll

Groupie Roll

$15.95

Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado and cucumber topped with crab stick, spicy mayo, sweet chili and eel sauce.

Jailhouse Roll

Jailhouse Roll

$15.95

(FRIED) Shrimp tempura and cream cheeseinside, fully fried, then topped with Cajun-seasoned crawfish, spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes. The King would approve.

Jam Sesh Roll

Jam Sesh Roll

$15.95

Gang’s all here. Yellowtail, albacore tuna and spicy mayo inside, red tuna and crab stick outside, topped with sweet chili, eel sauce and sesame seeds.

Legends Roll

Legends Roll

$16.95

Light fare meets heavy metal. Soft shell crab tempura and crab stick inside, avocado outside, topped with mango jalapeno spring mix salad in a sweet chili dressing and drizzled with eel sauce.

Metalhead

Metalhead

$13.95

Enter delicious. Shrimp tempura and cream cheese inside, crab stick outside, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, and crunchy flakes.

Prima Donna Roll

Prima Donna Roll

$13.95

Cajun-seasoned crawfish inside, crab stick outside, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes. Have it delivered to your dressing room.

Punk Rock Roll

Punk Rock Roll

$15.95

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, cream cheese inside, seared tuna outside, topped with strawberry-avocado-jalapeno-cucumber salad, sweet-chili-ponzu dressing, spicy mayo, and eel sauce. Spicy!

Pyro Roll

Pyro Roll

$14.95

Shrimp tempura inside, topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and crunchy flakes.

Reggae Roll

Reggae Roll

$14.95

Because it doesn’t have to be rock, to be rock-n’-roll. Crab stick and Cajun-seasoned crawfish inside, shrimp and avocado outside, with spicy mayo and sweet chili.

Sharp Dressed Roll

Sharp Dressed Roll

$19.95

Lobster tail tempura inside, crab stick outside, topped with fried crab stick, spicy mayo and eel sauce. Fancy.

Summer Crush Roll

Summer Crush Roll

$8.95

Your new favorite summer crush. 6 piece veggie roll topped with our signature punk rock topping. Fresh, sweet and spicy. This item is vegan and vegetarian. Roll contains avocado, spring mix, cucumber, strawberry, jalapeno, ponzu and sweet chili sauce.

Sunset Strip Roll

Sunset Strip Roll

$15.95

Shrimp tempura and cucumber inside, shrimp, crab stick and avocado outside—Hollywood-style. Topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.

Sweet Home Alabama

Sweet Home Alabama

$14.95

(FRIED) A tribute to our first restaurant in Mobile. Smoked salmon, crab stick, cream cheese and avocado inside, fully fried, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.

The Experience Roll

The Experience Roll

$14.95

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese and cucumber inside, sliced mango outside, topped with sweet chili and eel sauce. Psychedelic.

Thriller Roll

Thriller Roll

$14.95

(FRIED) Scary good. Shrimp tempura and cream cheese inside, fully fried, then topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.

Tourbus

Tourbus

$16.95

(BAKED) Surf n' turf. Spicy tuna, crab stick, cream cheese inside, topped with seared filet mignon, jalapeno, spicy mayo, sweet chili, eel sauce, sriracha, and crunchy flakes. Spicy.

Unplugged

Unplugged

$14.95

Three fabulous fish (red tuna, yellowtail, salmon) collaborated with crab stick and avocado wrapped in cucumber peel with sweet chili, ponzu, eel sauce and sesame seeds. Rice free.

Velcro Pygmies Roll

Velcro Pygmies Roll

$14.95

(FRIED) Created by one of our favorite rock bands of all time! Red tuna, krab stick and cream cheese inside, fully fried, then topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.

VIP Roll

VIP Roll

$15.95

Fried or Baked. Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cream cheese inside, fully fried OR baked, with Cajun seasoned crawfish, baked krabmeat, jalapeno, spicy mayo, sweet chili, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.

Classic

California Roll

California Roll

$7.95

Crab stick, avocado, cucumber inside.

Eel roll

Eel roll

$9.95

Baked eel and avocado inside, topped with eel sauce.

Japanese Bagel Roll

Japanese Bagel Roll

$8.95

Smoked salmon and cream cheese inside.

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$13.95

California roll inside, red tuna, fresh salmon, yellowtail and avocado outside, topped with sesame seeds.

Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$9.95

(ORIGINAL OR FRIED) Fresh salmon inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.95

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with eel sauce.

Spicy Crawfish Roll

Spicy Crawfish Roll

$8.95

Cajun-seasoned crawfish inside, topped with spicy mayo.

Spicy Shrimp Roll

Spicy Shrimp Roll

$8.95

Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.95

Chopped spicy red tuna inside, topped with spicy mayo.

Spider Roll

Spider Roll

$11.95

Soft-shell crab tempura, cucumber, avocado, spring mix inside, topped with sweet chili and eel sauce.

Tuna Roll

Tuna Roll

$9.95

(Original OR Fried) Red tuna inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Veggie Roll

Veggie Roll

$6.95

Cucumber, avocado, spring mix inside.

Volcano Roll

Volcano Roll

$13.95

California roll topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo, eel sauce, crunchy flakes and fully baked.

Raw Tracks

Eel (Unagi)

Eel (Unagi)

$4.95+

NIGIRI (ON RICE) 2 PC. SASHIMI (NAKED) 4 PC.

Fresh Salmon

Fresh Salmon

$4.95+

NIGIRI (ON RICE) 2 PC. SASHIMI (NAKED) 4 PC.

Red Tuna

Red Tuna

$4.95+

NIGIRI (ON RICE) 2 PC. SASHIMI (NAKED) 4 PC.

Smoked Salmon

Smoked Salmon

$4.95+

NIGIRI (ON RICE) 2 PC. SASHIMI (NAKED) 4 PC.

Yellow Tail

Yellow Tail

$4.95+

NIGIRI (ON RICE) 2 PC. SASHIMI (NAKED) 4 PC.

Backstage Grill

Chicken Solo

Chicken Solo

$15.95

Served with soup or salad, side of fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce

Filet Mignon Solo

Filet Mignon Solo

$22.95

Served with soup or salad, side of fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce

Lobster Solo

Lobster Solo

$26.95

Served with soup or salad, side of fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce

Shrimp Solo

Shrimp Solo

$17.95

Served with soup or salad, side of fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce

Vegetables and Fried Rice

Vegetables and Fried Rice

$12.95

Served with soup or salad, fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce

Vegetables

Vegetables

$6.95

Carrot, onion, zucchini, mushroom, broccoli

White Rice

$4.95

Fried Rice

$6.95

Chicken Fried Rice

$8.95

Shrimp Fried Rice

$9.95

Filet Fried Rice

$9.95
Filet, Shrimp, Chicken Trio

Filet, Shrimp, Chicken Trio

$29.95

Served with soup or salad, side of fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce

Kids Rock (12 & under)

Kids Chicken Nuggets

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$5.95

Served with french fries and ketchup.

Kids Tempura Shrimp

Kids Tempura Shrimp

$5.95

Served with french fries and ketchup.

Kids Hibachi Chicken

Kids Hibachi Chicken

$9.95

Served with yum-yum sauce.

Kids Hibachi Steak

Kids Hibachi Steak

$12.95

Served with yum-yum sauce.

Fries

Fries

$3.95

Green Room Salads

Ahi Tuna Salad

Ahi Tuna Salad

$13.95

Open wide and say AHI. Just-seared tuna slices, cucumber, avocado and strawberries piled on spring greens, topped with sweet chili, ponzu and sesame seeds.

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$5.95

Cool as a… You get it. Cukes and crab stick glazed with sweet chili and ponzu sauce, piled on spring mix, topped with sesame seeds.

Ginger Salad

Ginger Salad

$3.95

Chopped romaine with a sweet, refreshing ginger-sesame dressing.

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$5.95

Sweet and savory wakame seaweed on spring mix.

Spicy Sashimi Salad

Spicy Sashimi Salad

$14.95

Three sashimi rockstars—red tuna, salmon, yellowtail—crab stick and cucumber piled on spring mix with sweet chili, ponzu, sriracha, eel sauce and sesame seeds.

After Party

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$9.95

(ORIGINAL OR FRIED) Creamy slice of traditional cheesecake drizzled with chocolate and caramel, topped with whipped cream and strawberries. Not-so-traditional? Get it fully fried.

Hall of Fame Brownies

Hall of Fame Brownies

$9.95

A towering stack of golden-fried brownie slices, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate and caramel swirls—with a cherry on top. Epic.

Extra Sauce

Side Eel Sauce

$0.65

Side Ginger

$0.65

Side Ginger Dressing

$0.65

Side Headbanger Sauce

$0.65

Side Ponzu

$0.55

Side Spicy Mayo

$0.55

Side Sriracha

$0.55

Side Sweet Chili

$0.55

Side Teriyaki

$0.55

Side Wasabi

$0.55

Side Yum Yum Sauce

$0.55

New Catering Platters

Catering - All Night Long Platter

$299.00

Includes 240 assorted specialty sushi pieces (groupie, jam sesh, british invasion, electric, punk rock, good times, reggae, metalhead, experience, sunset strip, crowd surfer, rainbow, veggie, Japanese bagel, California, shrimp tempura, spicy crawfish & spicy tuna roll). Served with ginger and wasabi.

Catering - Battle of The Bands Platter

Catering - Battle of The Bands Platter

$199.00

Includes 160 assorted specialty sushi pieces (punk rock, good times, reggae, metalhead, experience, sunset strip, crowd surfer, rainbow, Japanese bagel, veggie, California, spicy tuna & shrimp tempura roll). Served with ginger and wasabi.

Catering - Drum Solo Platter

Catering - Drum Solo Platter

$99.00

Includes 80 assorted specialty sushi pieces (experience, sunset strip, crowd surfer, rainbow, Japanese bagel, California, shrimp tempura & spicy tuna roll). Served with ginger and wasabi.

Catering - Fried Rice

Catering - Fried Rice

$49.00

10 Servings of Fried Rice. serves 10.

Catering - Hibachi Chicken With Fried Rice

Catering - Hibachi Chicken With Fried Rice

$99.00

serves 8 - 10.

Catering - Hibachi Filet With Fried Rice

$149.00

serves 8-10.

Catering - Hibachi Filet, Chicken, Shrimp With Fried Rice

$169.00

serves 8 - 10.

Catering - Hibachi Shrimp With Fried Rice

$129.00

serves 8 - 10.

Catering - Hibachi Vegetables

$49.00

serves 8 - 10.

Catering - Nigiri & Sashimi Platter

$89.00

(NIGIRI 36 PCS, SASHIMI 16 PCS) Red Tuna, Salmon, Smoked Salmon, Yellow Tail, Eel

Catering - Stage Diver Platter

$49.00

Includes Japanese-style panko crusted chicken bites. Served with headbanger and sweet chili sauces. Serves 8 - 10.

Catering - Opening Acts Platter

Catering - Opening Acts Platter

$69.00

Includes wontons, jalapeno poppers, TNT shrimp, stage divers, and headbanger, and sweet chili sauces. Serves 8 - 10

NA Beverages

Iced Tea

$2.95

Soda

$2.95

Bottled Water

$2.95Out of stock

Shirley temple

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Hot Green Tea

$2.95

Ginger Beer

$3.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 10:00 pm
Rock out with your chopsticks out!

1548 Riverstone Parkway, Canton, GA 30114

Rock N Roll Sushi image
Rock N Roll Sushi image
Rock N Roll Sushi image

