Rock N Roll Sushi GA-006 - Macon, GA
No reviews yet
5791 Zebulon Road
Macon, GA 31220
Popular Items
Opening Acts
Appetizer Sampler
All of our most famous opening acts on one plate! Crispy wontons, jalapeno poppers, eggroll and TNT shrimp served with headbanger and sweet chili dip, both swirled with eel sauce.
Crispy Crab Wontons
Stuffed with krabmeat and cream cheese filling, studded with green onion and jalapeño, and served with headbanger dip swirled with eel sauce. You’ll definitely wonton encore.
Edamame
Soybeans steamed in their pods and lightly salted. Eat ‘em with your fingers.
Egg Rolls
A classic. Fried crispy and served with sweet chili dip and a dash of eel sauce.
Gyoza
Five Japanese shrimp potstickers, served grilled or fried. Enjoy the flavors of shrimp, ginger, soy, sesame and our signature agedashi sauce with a touch of sour to balance out this sweet and salty combo.
Headbanger Shrimp
Battered. Sauced. Bangin’. Juicy shrimp fried to a golden crunch, drizzled in our signature spicy-sweet-creamy headbanger sauce and sprinkled with sesame seeds.
Jalapeno Poppers
Fresh jalapeños stuffed with crab stick and cream cheese and fried to perfection. Served with headbanger dip swirled with eel sauce for extra pop.
Miso Soup
Briny miso broth with seaweed, green onions and tofu.
Rockin Lobster
Tails wins. Whole tempura lobster tail drizzled with our signature spicy-sweet-creamy headbanger sauce, savory eel sauce and a sprinkle of sesame seeds.
Stage Divers
Crispy Japanese style panko crusted chicken bites served with our Headbanger, creamy ginger, and sweet chili dipping sauces
TNT Shrimp
It’s dy-na-mite. Crispy shrimp tempura glazed with sweet chili, savory eel sauce and a sprinkle of sesame seed confetti. Boom.
Tuna Tataki
Red tuna lightly seared, sliced, drizzled with sweet chili, ponzu and eel sauces and finished with a sprinkle of sesame seeds. A rare treat.
Twisted Tuna
Our spin on tuna tartare. Chopped, spicy red tuna and coolly twisted avocado topped with tobiko, sweet chili, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
Headliners
Axl Roll
(FRIED) Shrimp tempura, salmon and cream cheese inside, fully fried, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes. Named for a true rockstar—our founders’ son.
British Invasion
Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cream cheese and cucumber inside, smoked salmon, baked eel and avocado outside, topped with sweet chili, eel sauce and sesame seeds. Album-cover-worthy!
Crowd Surfer Roll
Spice. Sushi. Sauce. Magic. Shrimp tempura and spicy tuna inside, red tuna and jalapeno outside, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
Electric Roll
Cajun seasoned crawfish, cream cheese, crab stick inside, baked krabmeat and jalapenos outside, topped with spicy mayo, sweet chili and eel sauce.
Good Times Roll
Make it last. Shrimp tempura, crab stick and spicy mayo inside, avocado outside, topped with sweet chili, eel sauce and sesame seeds.
Groupie Roll
Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado and cucumber topped with crab stick, spicy mayo, sweet chili and eel sauce.
Jailhouse Roll
(FRIED) Shrimp tempura and cream cheeseinside, fully fried, then topped with Cajun-seasoned crawfish, spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes. The King would approve.
Jam Sesh Roll
Gang’s all here. Yellowtail, albacore tuna and spicy mayo inside, red tuna and crab stick outside, topped with sweet chili, eel sauce and sesame seeds.
Legends Roll
Light fare meets heavy metal. Soft shell crab tempura and crab stick inside, avocado outside, topped with mango jalapeno spring mix salad in a sweet chili dressing and drizzled with eel sauce.
Metalhead
Enter delicious. Shrimp tempura and cream cheese inside, crab stick outside, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, and crunchy flakes.
Prima Donna Roll
Cajun-seasoned crawfish inside, crab stick outside, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes. Have it delivered to your dressing room.
Punk Rock Roll
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, cream cheese inside, seared tuna outside, topped with strawberry-avocado-jalapeno-cucumber salad, sweet-chili-ponzu dressing, spicy mayo, and eel sauce. Spicy!
Pyro Roll
Shrimp tempura inside, topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and crunchy flakes.
Reggae Roll
Because it doesn’t have to be rock, to be rock-n’-roll. Crab stick and Cajun-seasoned crawfish inside, shrimp and avocado outside, with spicy mayo and sweet chili.
Sharp Dressed Roll
Lobster tail tempura inside, crab stick outside, topped with fried crab stick, spicy mayo and eel sauce. Fancy.
Summer Crush Roll
Your new favorite summer crush. 6 piece veggie roll topped with our signature punk rock topping. Fresh, sweet and spicy. This item is vegan and vegetarian. Roll contains avocado, spring mix, cucumber, strawberry, jalapeno, ponzu and sweet chili sauce.
Sunset Strip Roll
Shrimp tempura and cucumber inside, shrimp, crab stick and avocado outside—Hollywood-style. Topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
Sweet Home Alabama
(FRIED) A tribute to our first restaurant in Mobile. Smoked salmon, crab stick, cream cheese and avocado inside, fully fried, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
The Experience Roll
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese and cucumber inside, sliced mango outside, topped with sweet chili and eel sauce. Psychedelic.
Thriller Roll
(FRIED) Scary good. Shrimp tempura and cream cheese inside, fully fried, then topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
Tourbus
(BAKED) Surf n' turf. Spicy tuna, crab stick, cream cheese inside, topped with seared filet mignon, jalapeno, spicy mayo, sweet chili, eel sauce, sriracha, and crunchy flakes. Spicy.
Unplugged
Three fabulous fish (red tuna, yellowtail, salmon) collaborated with crab stick and avocado wrapped in cucumber peel with sweet chili, ponzu, eel sauce and sesame seeds. Rice free.
Velcro Pygmies Roll
(FRIED) Created by one of our favorite rock bands of all time! Red tuna, krab stick and cream cheese inside, fully fried, then topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
VIP Roll
Fried or Baked. Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cream cheese inside, fully fried OR baked, with Cajun seasoned crawfish, baked krabmeat, jalapeno, spicy mayo, sweet chili, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
Classic
California Roll
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber inside.
Eel roll
Baked eel and avocado inside, topped with eel sauce.
Japanese Bagel Roll
Smoked salmon and cream cheese inside.
Rainbow Roll
California roll inside, red tuna, fresh salmon, yellowtail and avocado outside, topped with sesame seeds.
Salmon Roll
(ORIGINAL OR FRIED) Fresh salmon inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with eel sauce.
Spicy Crawfish Roll
Cajun-seasoned crawfish inside, topped with spicy mayo.
Spicy Shrimp Roll
Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Spicy Tuna Roll
Chopped spicy red tuna inside, topped with spicy mayo.
Spider Roll
Soft-shell crab tempura, cucumber, avocado, spring mix inside, topped with sweet chili and eel sauce.
Tuna Roll
(Original OR Fried) Red tuna inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Veggie Roll
Cucumber, avocado, spring mix inside.
Volcano Roll
California roll topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo, eel sauce, crunchy flakes and fully baked.
Raw Tracks
Eel (Unagi)
NIGIRI (ON RICE) 2 PC. SASHIMI (NAKED) 4 PC.
Fresh Salmon
NIGIRI (ON RICE) 2 PC. SASHIMI (NAKED) 4 PC.
Red Tuna
NIGIRI (ON RICE) 2 PC. SASHIMI (NAKED) 4 PC.
Smoked Salmon
NIGIRI (ON RICE) 2 PC. SASHIMI (NAKED) 4 PC.
Yellow Tail
NIGIRI (ON RICE) 2 PC. SASHIMI (NAKED) 4 PC.
Backstage Grill
Chicken Solo
Served with soup or salad, side of fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
Filet Mignon Solo
Served with soup or salad, side of fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
Lobster Solo
Served with soup or salad, side of fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
Shrimp Solo
Served with soup or salad, side of fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
Vegetables and Fried Rice
Served with soup or salad, fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
Vegetables
Carrot, onion, zucchini, mushroom, broccoli
White Rice
Fried Rice
Chicken Fried Rice
Shrimp Fried Rice
Filet Fried Rice
Filet, Shrimp, Chicken Trio
Served with soup or salad, side of fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
Kids Rock (12 & under)
Green Room Salads
Ahi Tuna Salad
Open wide and say AHI. Just-seared tuna slices, cucumber, avocado and strawberries piled on spring greens, topped with sweet chili, ponzu and sesame seeds.
Cucumber Salad
Cool as a… You get it. Cukes and crab stick glazed with sweet chili and ponzu sauce, piled on spring mix, topped with sesame seeds.
Ginger Salad
Chopped romaine with a sweet, refreshing ginger-sesame dressing.
Seaweed Salad
Sweet and savory wakame seaweed on spring mix.
Spicy Sashimi Salad
Three sashimi rockstars—red tuna, salmon, yellowtail—crab stick and cucumber piled on spring mix with sweet chili, ponzu, sriracha, eel sauce and sesame seeds.
After Party
Cheesecake
(ORIGINAL OR FRIED) Creamy slice of traditional cheesecake drizzled with chocolate and caramel, topped with whipped cream and strawberries. Not-so-traditional? Get it fully fried.
Hall of Fame Brownies
A towering stack of golden-fried brownie slices, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate and caramel swirls—with a cherry on top. Epic.
Extra Sauce
New Catering Platters
Catering - All Night Long Platter
Includes 240 assorted specialty sushi pieces (groupie, jam sesh, british invasion, electric, punk rock, good times, reggae, metalhead, experience, sunset strip, crowd surfer, rainbow, veggie, Japanese bagel, California, shrimp tempura, spicy crawfish & spicy tuna roll). Served with ginger and wasabi.
Catering - Battle of The Bands Platter
Includes 160 assorted specialty sushi pieces (punk rock, good times, reggae, metalhead, experience, sunset strip, crowd surfer, rainbow, Japanese bagel, veggie, California, spicy tuna & shrimp tempura roll). Served with ginger and wasabi.
Catering - Drum Solo Platter
Includes 80 assorted specialty sushi pieces (experience, sunset strip, crowd surfer, rainbow, Japanese bagel, California, shrimp tempura & spicy tuna roll). Served with ginger and wasabi.
Catering - Fried Rice
10 Servings of Fried Rice. serves 10.
Catering - Hibachi Chicken With Fried Rice
serves 8 - 10.
Catering - Hibachi Filet With Fried Rice
serves 8-10.
Catering - Hibachi Filet, Chicken, Shrimp With Fried Rice
serves 8 - 10.
Catering - Hibachi Shrimp With Fried Rice
serves 8 - 10.
Catering - Hibachi Vegetables
serves 8 - 10.
Catering - Nigiri & Sashimi Platter
(NIGIRI 36 PCS, SASHIMI 16 PCS) Red Tuna, Salmon, Smoked Salmon, Yellow Tail, Eel
Catering - Stage Diver Platter
Includes Japanese-style panko crusted chicken bites. Served with headbanger and sweet chili sauces. Serves 8 - 10.
Catering - Opening Acts Platter
Includes wontons, jalapeno poppers, TNT shrimp, stage divers, and headbanger, and sweet chili sauces. Serves 8 - 10
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Rock out with your chopsticks out!
5791 Zebulon Road, Macon, GA 31220