Rock N Roll Sushi LA-003 - New Orleans, LA

No reviews yet

500 Port Of New Orleans Place

Suite 250

New Orleans, LA 70130

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Volcano Roll
Headbanger Shrimp
Memphis Roll

Food

Opening Acts

Crispy Crab Wontons

Crispy Crab Wontons

$9.50

Stuffed with krabmeat and cream cheese filling, studded with green onion and jalapeño, and served with headbanger dip swirled with eel sauce. You’ll definitely wonton encore.

Edamame

Edamame

$5.00

Soybeans steamed in their pods and lightly salted. Eat ‘em with your fingers.

Egg Rolls

Egg Rolls

$8.50

A classic. Fried crispy and served with sweet chili dip and a dash of eel sauce.

Headbanger Shrimp

Headbanger Shrimp

$9.50

Battered. Sauced. Bangin’. Juicy shrimp fried to a golden crunch, drizzled in our signature spicy-sweet-creamy headbanger sauce and sprinkled with sesame seeds.

Chicken Karaage

Chicken Karaage

$11.50

Japanese Ginger/Soy Fried Chicken. Served with Headbanger Sauce.

Potstickers

Potstickers

$9.00

(Grilled or Fried) Pork Dumplings Served with Our House Agadashi Sauce.

Headliners

Crowd Surfer Roll

Crowd Surfer Roll

$14.00

Spice. Sushi. Sauce. Magic. Shrimp tempura and spicy tuna inside, red tuna and jalapeno outside, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.

Electric Roll

Electric Roll

$15.00

Cajun seasoned crawfish, cream cheese, crab stick inside, baked krabmeat and jalapenos outside, topped with spicy mayo, sweet chili and eel sauce.

Good Times Roll

Good Times Roll

$12.95

Make it last. Shrimp tempura, crab stick and spicy mayo inside, avocado outside, topped with sweet chili, eel sauce and sesame seeds.

Groupie Roll

Groupie Roll

$15.00

Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado and cucumber topped with crab stick, spicy mayo, sweet chili and eel sauce.

Prima Donna Roll

Prima Donna Roll

$14.50

Cajun-seasoned crawfish inside, crab stick outside, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes. Have it delivered to your dressing room.

Punk Rock Roll

Punk Rock Roll

$15.50

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, cream cheese inside, seared tuna outside, topped with strawberry-avocado-jalapeno-cucumber salad, sweet-chili-ponzu dressing, spicy mayo, and eel sauce. Spicy!

Sweet Home Alabama

Sweet Home Alabama

$14.50

(FRIED) A tribute to our first restaurant in Mobile. Smoked salmon, crab stick, cream cheese and avocado inside, fully fried, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.

Thriller Roll

Thriller Roll

$14.00

(FRIED) Scary good. Shrimp tempura and cream cheese inside, fully fried, then topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.

VIP Roll

VIP Roll

$15.00

Fried or Baked. Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cream cheese inside, fully fried OR baked, with Cajun seasoned crawfish, baked krabmeat, jalapeno, spicy mayo, sweet chili, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.

Memphis Roll

Memphis Roll

$14.50

Red Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber Inside And Ebi Shrimp, Salmon On Top With Our Signature Spicy Mayo And Toasted Sesame Seeds.

Classic

California Roll

California Roll

$8.50

Crab stick, avocado, cucumber inside.

Japanese Bagel Roll

Japanese Bagel Roll

$8.50

Smoked salmon and cream cheese inside.

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$12.00

California roll inside, red tuna, fresh salmon, yellowtail and avocado outside, topped with sesame seeds.

Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with eel sauce.

Spicy Crawfish Roll

Spicy Crawfish Roll

$8.50

Cajun-seasoned crawfish inside, topped with spicy mayo.

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.50

Chopped spicy red tuna inside, topped with spicy mayo.

Volcano Roll

Volcano Roll

$12.00

California roll topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo, eel sauce, crunchy flakes and fully baked.

Ramen

Tokyo Shoyu Ramen

Tokyo Shoyu Ramen

$12.00

Classic Light Fish Broth, Bbq Pork Belly, Corn Green Onion, Naruto Maki, Egg, Nori

Creamy Tonkotsu Ramen

Creamy Tonkotsu Ramen

$14.50

Pork Bone Broth, Bbq Pork Belly, Corn, Green Onino, Naruto Maki, Egg, Nori

Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen

Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen

$15.00

Pork Bone Broth, Bbq Pork Belly, Corn, Green Onino, Naruto Maki, Egg, Nori, Spicy Miso Paste

Black Garlic Tonkotsu

Black Garlic Tonkotsu

$15.00

Pork Bone Broth, Bbq Pork Belly, Corn, Green Onino, Naruto Maki, Egg, Nori, Roasted Black Garlic

Poke & Salads

Tuna Poke Bowl

Tuna Poke Bowl

$14.00

Fast, Fresh and Loud! Fresh Yellow Fin Tuna, House Made Poke Sauce, Edamame, Tobiko, Jalapeños, Avocado, Cucumber, Crunchies, toasted sesame seeds and Strawberries all atop our fantastic sushi rice

Salmon Poke Bowl

Salmon Poke Bowl

$14.00

Fast, Fresh and Loud! Fresh Atlantic Salmon, House Made Poke Sauce, Edamame, Tobiko, Jalapeños, Avocado, Cucumber, Crunchies, toasted sesame seeds and Strawberries all atop our fantastic sushi rice.

Ahi Tuna Salad

Ahi Tuna Salad

$12.00

Open wide and say AHI. Just-seared tuna slices, cucumber, avocado and strawberries piled on spring greens, topped with sweet chili, ponzu and sesame seeds.

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$10.00

Cool as a… You get it. Cukes and crab stick glazed with sweet chili and ponzu sauce, piled on spring mix, topped with sesame seeds.

Ginger Salad

Ginger Salad

$6.00

Chopped romaine with a sweet, refreshing ginger-sesame dressing.

Extra Sauce

Side Agadashi Sauce

Side Agadashi Sauce

$0.50
Side Eel Sauce

Side Eel Sauce

$0.50
Side Ginger

Side Ginger

$0.50
Side Ginger Dressing

Side Ginger Dressing

$0.50
Side Headbanger Sauce

Side Headbanger Sauce

$0.50
Side Ketchup

Side Ketchup

Side Ponzu

Side Ponzu

$0.50
Side Spicy Mayo

Side Spicy Mayo

$0.50
Side Sriracha

Side Sriracha

$0.50
Side Sweet Chili

Side Sweet Chili

$0.50
Side Teriyaki

Side Teriyaki

$0.50
Side Wasabi

Side Wasabi

$0.50
Side Yum Yum Sauce

Side Yum Yum Sauce

$0.50

Utensils, etc.

Chopsticks

Chopsticks

Take Out Silverware

Take Out Silverware

Soy Sauce

Soy Sauce

N/A Beverage

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$4.00

Coke Bottle

$4.00

Diet Coke Bottle

$4.00

Sprite Bottle

$4.00

Water Bottle

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Rock out with your chopsticks out!

500 Port Of New Orleans Place, Suite 250, New Orleans, LA 70130

