Rock N Roll Sushi AR-001 - Little Rock (Chenal), AR

12800 Chenal Parkway

Suite 10

Little Rock, AR 72211

Opening Acts

Appetizer Sampler

Appetizer Sampler

$14.95

All of our most famous opening acts on one plate! Crispy wontons, jalapeno poppers, eggroll and TNT shrimp served with headbanger and sweet chili dip, both swirled with eel sauce.

Crispy Crab Wontons

Crispy Crab Wontons

$8.95

Stuffed with krabmeat and cream cheese filling, studded with green onion and jalapeño, and served with headbanger dip swirled with eel sauce. You’ll definitely wonton encore.

Edamame

Edamame

$4.95

Soybeans steamed in their pods and lightly salted. Eat ‘em with your fingers.

Egg Rolls

Egg Rolls

$7.95

A classic. Fried crispy and served with sweet chili dip and a dash of eel sauce.

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$4.95

Add Chicken (94cal.) +2.50, Add Shrimp (40cal.) +3.00, Add Filet Mignon (86cal.) +4.00

Gyoza

Gyoza

$8.95

Five Japanese shrimp potstickers, served grilled or fried. Enjoy the flavors of shrimp, ginger, soy, sesame and our signature agedashi sauce with a touch of sour to balance out this sweet and salty combo.

Headbanger Shrimp

Headbanger Shrimp

$7.95

Battered. Sauced. Bangin’. Juicy shrimp fried to a golden crunch, drizzled in our signature spicy-sweet-creamy headbanger sauce and sprinkled with sesame seeds.

Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.95

Fresh jalapeños stuffed with crab stick and cream cheese and fried to perfection. Served with headbanger dip swirled with eel sauce for extra pop.

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$2.95

Briny miso broth with seaweed, green onions and tofu.

Rockin Lobster

Rockin Lobster

$18.95

Tails wins. Whole tempura lobster tail drizzled with our signature spicy-sweet-creamy headbanger sauce, savory eel sauce and a sprinkle of sesame seeds.

Side Sushi Rice

Side Sushi Rice

$4.95

Add Chicken (94cal.) +2.50, Add Shrimp (40cal.) +3.00, Add Filet Mignon (86cal.) +4.00

Stage Divers

Stage Divers

$9.95

Crispy Japanese style panko crusted chicken bites served with our Headbanger, creamy ginger, and sweet chili dipping sauces

TNT Shrimp

TNT Shrimp

$8.95

It’s dy-na-mite. Crispy shrimp tempura glazed with sweet chili, savory eel sauce and a sprinkle of sesame seed confetti. Boom.

Tuna Tataki

Tuna Tataki

$8.95

Red tuna lightly seared, sliced, drizzled with sweet chili, ponzu and eel sauces and finished with a sprinkle of sesame seeds. A rare treat.

Twisted Tuna

Twisted Tuna

$9.95

Our spin on tuna tartare. Chopped, spicy red tuna and coolly twisted avocado topped with tobiko, sweet chili, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.

Headliners

Axl Roll

Axl Roll

$13.95

(FRIED) Shrimp tempura, salmon and cream cheese inside, fully fried, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes. Named for a true rockstar—our founders’ son.

British Invasion

British Invasion

$13.95

Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cream cheese and cucumber inside, smoked salmon, baked eel and avocado outside, topped with sweet chili, eel sauce and sesame seeds. Album-cover-worthy!

Crowd Surfer Roll

Crowd Surfer Roll

$13.95

Spice. Sushi. Sauce. Magic. Shrimp tempura and spicy tuna inside, red tuna and jalapeno outside, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.

Electric Roll

Electric Roll

$14.95

Cajun seasoned crawfish, cream cheese, crab stick inside, baked krabmeat and jalapenos outside, topped with spicy mayo, sweet chili and eel sauce.

Good Times Roll

Good Times Roll

$13.95

Make it last. Shrimp tempura, crab stick and spicy mayo inside, avocado outside, topped with sweet chili, eel sauce and sesame seeds.

Groupie Roll

Groupie Roll

$14.95

Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado and cucumber topped with crab stick, spicy mayo, sweet chili and eel sauce.

Jailhouse Roll

Jailhouse Roll

$13.95

(FRIED) Shrimp tempura and cream cheese inside, fully fried, then topped with Cajun-seasoned crawfish, spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes. The King would approve.

Jam Sesh Roll

Jam Sesh Roll

$13.95

Gang’s all here. Yellowtail, albacore tuna and spicy mayo inside, red tuna and crab stick outside, topped with sweet chili, eel sauce and sesame seeds.

Legends Roll

Legends Roll

$15.95

Light fare meets heavy metal. Soft shell crab tempura and crab stick inside, avocado outside, topped with mango jalapeno spring mix salad in a sweet chili dressing and drizzled with eel sauce.

Metalhead

Metalhead

$13.95

Enter delicious. Shrimp tempura and cream cheese inside, crab stick outside, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, and crunchy flakes.

Prima Donna Roll

Prima Donna Roll

$13.95

Cajun-seasoned crawfish inside, crab stick outside, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes. Have it delivered to your dressing room.

Punk Rock Roll

Punk Rock Roll

$13.95

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, cream cheese inside, seared tuna outside, topped with strawberry-avocado-jalapeno-cucumber salad, sweet-chili-ponzu dressing, spicy mayo, and eel sauce. Spicy!

Pyro Roll

Pyro Roll

$12.95

Shrimp tempura inside, topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and crunchy flakes.

Reggae Roll

Reggae Roll

$13.95

Because it doesn’t have to be rock, to be rock-n’-roll. Crab stick and Cajun-seasoned crawfish inside, shrimp and avocado outside, with spicy mayo and sweet chili.

San Quentin

San Quentin

$13.95

Here it is, just for you. Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, jalapeño and cucumber inside, nori outside, topped with sriracha and sweet chili.

Sharp Dressed Roll

Sharp Dressed Roll

$19.95

Lobster tail tempura inside, crab stick outside, topped with fried crab stick, spicy mayo and eel sauce. Fancy.

Sunset Strip Roll

Sunset Strip Roll

$13.95

Shrimp tempura and cucumber inside, shrimp, crab stick and avocado outside—Hollywood-style. Topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.

Sweet Home Alabama

Sweet Home Alabama

$13.95

(FRIED) A tribute to our first restaurant in Mobile. Smoked salmon, crab stick, cream cheese and avocado inside, fully fried, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.

The Experience Roll

The Experience Roll

$13.95

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese and cucumber inside, sliced mango outside, topped with sweet chili and eel sauce. Psychedelic.

Thriller Roll

Thriller Roll

$13.95

(FRIED) Scary good. Shrimp tempura and cream cheese inside, fully fried, then topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.

Tourbus

Tourbus

$15.95

(BAKED) Surf n' turf. Spicy tuna, crab stick, cream cheese inside, topped with seared filet mignon, jalapeno, spicy mayo, sweet chili, eel sauce, sriracha, and crunchy flakes. Spicy.

Unplugged

Unplugged

$13.95

Three fabulous fish (red tuna, yellowtail, salmon) collaborated with crab stick and avocado wrapped in cucumber peel with sweet chili, ponzu, eel sauce and sesame seeds. Rice free.

Velcro Pygmies Roll

Velcro Pygmies Roll

$13.95

(FRIED) Created by one of our favorite rock bands of all time! Red tuna, krab stick and cream cheese inside, fully fried, then topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.

VIP Roll

VIP Roll

$14.95

Fried or Baked. Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cream cheese inside, fully fried OR baked, with Cajun seasoned crawfish, baked krabmeat, jalapeno, spicy mayo, sweet chili, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.

Classic

California Roll

California Roll

$6.95

Crab stick, avocado, cucumber inside.

Eel roll

Eel roll

$7.95

Baked eel and avocado inside, topped with eel sauce.

Japanese Bagel Roll

Japanese Bagel Roll

$7.95

Smoked salmon and cream cheese inside.

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$11.95

California roll inside, red tuna, fresh salmon, yellowtail and avocado outside, topped with sesame seeds.

Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$7.95

(ORIGINAL OR FRIED) Fresh salmon inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$6.95

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with eel sauce.

Spicy Crawfish Roll

Spicy Crawfish Roll

$7.95

Cajun-seasoned crawfish inside, topped with spicy mayo.

Spicy Shrimp Roll

Spicy Shrimp Roll

$7.95

Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.95

Chopped spicy red tuna inside, topped with spicy mayo.

Spider Roll

Spider Roll

$11.95

Soft-shell crab tempura, cucumber, avocado, spring mix inside, topped with sweet chili and eel sauce.

Super Crunch Roll

Super Crunch Roll

$7.95

Crunchy flakes and spicy mayo inside, smoked salmon outside, topped with eel sauce.

Tuna Roll

Tuna Roll

$7.95

(Original OR Fried) Red tuna inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Veggie Roll

Veggie Roll

$4.95

Cucumber, avocado, spring mix inside.

Volcano Roll

Volcano Roll

$11.95

California roll topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo, eel sauce, crunchy flakes and fully baked.

Raw Tracks

Eel (Unagi)

Eel (Unagi)

$4.95+

NIGIRI (ON RICE) 2 PC. SASHIMI (NAKED) 4 PC.

Fresh Salmon

Fresh Salmon

$4.95+

NIGIRI (ON RICE) 2 PC. SASHIMI (NAKED) 4 PC.

Red Tuna

Red Tuna

$4.95+

NIGIRI (ON RICE) 2 PC. SASHIMI (NAKED) 4 PC.

Smoked Salmon

Smoked Salmon

$4.95+

NIGIRI (ON RICE) 2 PC. SASHIMI (NAKED) 4 PC.

Yellow Tail

Yellow Tail

$4.95+

NIGIRI (ON RICE) 2 PC. SASHIMI (NAKED) 4 PC.

Backstage Grill

Chicken Solo

Chicken Solo

$13.95

Served with soup or salad, side of fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce

Filet Mignon Solo

Filet Mignon Solo

$19.95

Served with soup or salad, side of fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce

Lobster Solo

Lobster Solo

$24.95

Served with soup or salad, side of fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce

Shrimp Solo

Shrimp Solo

$16.95

Served with soup or salad, side of fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce

Chicken, Shrimp and Filet Mignon

Chicken, Shrimp and Filet Mignon

$24.95

Served with soup or salad, fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce

Vegetables and Fried Rice

Vegetables and Fried Rice

$10.95

Served with soup or salad, fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce

Vegetables and Fried Rice

$9.95
Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$4.95

Add Chicken (94cal.) +2.50, Add Shrimp (40cal.) +3.00, Add Filet Mignon (86cal.) +4.00

Vegetables

Vegetables

$5.95

Carrot, onion, zucchini, mushroom, broccoli

White Rice

White Rice

$3.10

Kids Rock

Kids Chicken Nuggets

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$5.95

Served with french fries and ketchup.

Kids Tempura Shrimp

Kids Tempura Shrimp

$5.95

Served with french fries and ketchup.

Kids Hibachi Chicken

Kids Hibachi Chicken

$7.95

Served with yum-yum sauce.

Kids Hibachi Steak

Kids Hibachi Steak

$9.95

Served with yum-yum sauce.

Fries

Fries

$3.95

Green Room Salads

Ahi Tuna Salad

Ahi Tuna Salad

$11.95

Open wide and say AHI. Just-seared tuna slices, cucumber, avocado and strawberries piled on spring greens, topped with sweet chili, ponzu and sesame seeds.

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$4.95

Cool as a… You get it. Cukes and crab stick glazed with sweet chili and ponzu sauce, piled on spring mix, topped with sesame seeds.

Ginger Salad

Ginger Salad

$2.95

Chopped romaine with a sweet, refreshing ginger-sesame dressing.

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$4.95

Sweet and savory wakame seaweed on spring mix.

Spicy Sashimi Salad

Spicy Sashimi Salad

$12.95

Three sashimi rockstars—red tuna, salmon, yellowtail—crab stick and cucumber piled on spring mix with sweet chili, ponzu, sriracha, eel sauce and sesame seeds.

After Party

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$6.95

(ORIGINAL OR FRIED) Creamy slice of traditional cheesecake drizzled with chocolate and caramel, topped with whipped cream and strawberries. Not-so-traditional? Get it fully fried.

Hall of Fame Brownies

Hall of Fame Brownies

$6.95

A towering stack of golden-fried brownie slices, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate and caramel swirls—with a cherry on top. Epic.

Extra Sauce

Side Eel Sauce

Side Eel Sauce

$0.50

Side Ginger

Side Ginger

Side Ginger Dressing

Side Ginger Dressing

Side Headbanger Sauce

Side Headbanger Sauce

Side Ketchup

Side Ketchup

Side Ponzu

Side Ponzu

Side Spicy Mayo

Side Spicy Mayo

Side Sriracha

Side Sriracha

Side Sweet Chili

Side Sweet Chili

Side Teriyaki

Side Teriyaki

Side Wasabi

Side Wasabi

Side Yum Yum Sauce

Side Yum Yum Sauce

$0.50

Beverages

Coke

Coke

$2.95
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95
Fanta

Fanta

$2.95

Ginger Beer

$2.95

Green Tea

$2.95
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.95
Mello Yello

Mello Yello

$2.95
Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.95
Sprite

Sprite

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95

To-Go Water**

$1.00

Unsweetened Tea

$2.95

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Rock out with your chopsticks out!

12800 Chenal Parkway, Suite 10, Little Rock, AR 72211

